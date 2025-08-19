2025-08-21 Thursday

We STILL already won

The post We STILL already won appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > We STILL already won When I first wrote Bitcoin SV already won, I argued that the great battles over protocol and scaling had been decided. The original design, Satoshi’s design, had been vindicated by history. What remained was the war of education and adoption. On that front, I think BSV has been (purposely and maliciously) dragged into tangents and unnecessary bickering in the blockchain economy. Years later, the evidence is even clearer. We are still here, still building, and still winning on the technology while still suffering in communications, education, and adoption. The imitators have completely failed to catch up; they have drifted into ever more convoluted experiments, desperate to escape the simple truth: Bitcoin was right the first time. But they still think they have won for no other reason than market cap measured in dollars. But as a wise man once said: “If they win, they lose, because they cannot scale.” Looking back: The predictions came true In that first essay, I wrote that BSV had already demonstrated the victory of the UTXO model, the unbounded block size limit, and the principle of “simplify, don’t complicate.” Since then, those truths have only hardened. Protocol stability: BSV’s decision to restore and lock the base protocol means that developers build on a bedrock. Contrast this with Ethereum, where the rules of the game change constantly through forks and governance experiments. Scaling proof: Blocks in the thousands of megabytes have become ordinary. No other blockchain can sustain this without fragmenting into side-chains, rollups, or marketing buzzwords masquerading as technology. SPV vindicated: The concept of Simplified Payment Verification (SPV), described by Satoshi in 2008, remains unimplemented in BTC and essentially impossible in Ethereum. Yet SPV quietly undergirds real Bitcoin, enabling lightweight wallets and practical scaling. What was once a prediction is now…
XRP About To Leave Ethereum In The Dust Now, Analyst Warns

The post XRP About To Leave Ethereum In The Dust Now, Analyst Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
US Treasury Seeks Public Input on Tools to Detect Crypto Money Laundering

The U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on innovative methods to detect crypto money laundering, following requirements under the recently enacted GENIUS Act . The 60-day comment period, ending October 17, focuses on artificial intelligence, blockchain monitoring, digital identity verification, and application programming interfaces as potential tools for regulated financial institutions to combat illicit digital asset activities. The request comes as crypto criminals accelerated their operations in 2025, with $3 billion stolen in 119 separate incidents during the first half alone. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the GENIUS Act implementation as “essential” to securing American digital asset leadership while expanding dollar access globally through regulated stablecoin frameworks. 🏦 The U.S. Treasury is calling on the public for feedback on how financial institutions can prevent crypto risks as part of the GENIUS Act. #Treasury #GENIUSAct https://t.co/7Bu5ExndQt — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 19, 2025 Speed of Crime Outpaces Detection Systems by Decades Recent blockchain analytics reveal the staggering speed advantage that crypto criminals maintain over traditional security responses. Global Ledger’s comprehensive study found that hackers moved funds in just four seconds following the fastest recorded attack, approximately 75 times faster than average exchange alert systems can respond. Source: Global Ledger In over 68% of cases, attackers moved stolen funds before the incidents became publicly known, with one in four hacks completely laundering assets before any public statements or alerts were issued. The fastest complete laundering process from initial breach to final deposit took just 2 minutes 57 seconds, faster than typical laptop screen timeouts. Speaking with Cryptonews, Mitchell Amador, CEO of security platform Immunefi, has previously emphasized the economic incentive imbalance. “ Most hackers today realize that keeping stolen crypto is more trouble than it’s worth due to better on-chain forensics and very real reputational and legal risks of holding marked funds ,” he said. However, prevention remains critical as recovery rates continue to be dismally low. Only 4.2% of stolen funds were recovered during the first half of 2025, with sophisticated actors like North Korea’s Lazarus group planning movements to coincide with normal transaction activity around noon when organizations experience staff transitions and reduced vigilance. Advanced Technology Solutions Race Against Criminal Innovation Artificial intelligence and machine learning emerge as crucial weapons in the anti-money laundering arsenal. Earlier this year, researchers from Elliptic, IBM Watson, and MIT successfully developed deep learning models that detect money laundering patterns by analyzing “subgraphs” – chains of transactions representing Bitcoin laundering activities across over 200 million transactions. New Elliptic research released today explores how #AI can be leveraged to detect money laundering and other financial crime on the blockchain. The research applies new techniques to a dataset containing 200m+ transactions, which is now publicly available. https://t.co/k3GdjWJ08P — Elliptic (@elliptic) May 1, 2024 “ Unlike traditional finance, where transaction data is typically siloed making it challenging, blockchain provides transparency to apply these techniques, ” Elliptic noted in their breakthrough research that focuses on multi-hop laundering processes rather than specific illicit actor behaviors. Similarly, automated recovery systems are revolutionizing incident response timelines. For instance, Circuit’s technology embeds pre-signed fallback transactions that execute automatically upon threat detection, moving assets to secure vaults before attackers can complete their operations. “ Circuit changes this timeline by embedding automatically executable recovery into a platform’s infrastructure ,” explained Harry Donnelly, founder and CEO of Circuit. “ Before any breach, users create pre-signed fallback transactions with precise recovery instructions that broadcast instantly while attackers are still in motion. “ Traditional security approaches face fundamental limitations in decentralized environments. Amador identified three critical blind spots: “ Static audits that rely on one-time checks, ignoring incentives that underestimate Web3’s open-ledger attack appeal, and lack of Web3 expertise missing composability or oracle risks. “ The Treasury’s focus on application programming interfaces, artificial intelligence, and blockchain monitoring aligns with industry recognition that “security swarms” – automated defense networks – represent the future of crypto protection. These systems compress intervention windows from hours to seconds, fundamentally shifting the balance toward defenders. Notably, oracle manipulation has emerged as an under-discussed attack vector that industry experts believe deserves greater attention. “Attackers can exploit weak data feeds to trick contracts, draining funds or destabilizing stablecoins,” warned Amador. “Protocols need multi-oracle redundancy and targeted bounties, but many overlook this critical single point of failure.” The GENIUS Act’s regulatory framework provides legal clarity that executives across the industry consider transformative. Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, has earlier called the legislation “the beginning of a new regulatory era,” noting that “the clearer the rules, the faster adoption will follow.” Looking forward, Treasury’s aim to collect public input on anti-money laundering technologies stems from the crypto industry’s ongoing arms race, where criminal innovation consistently outpaces defensive capabilities. As a result, advanced AI detection and automated response systems are becoming essential for protecting the growing digital asset ecosystem.
Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S.

The post Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Coinbase has expanded its derivatives lineup by opening perpetual futures contracts for Solana (SOL) and XRP to users in the United States, marking another milestone in its push to dominate regulated crypto trading products. The new contracts allow up to 5x leverage and differ from traditional futures in a key way: they carry no monthly expiry dates. Instead, the products only expire after five years, offering traders flexibility that was previously only available on offshore platforms. Building on Coinbase’s Futures Roadmap The move follows Coinbase’s rollout of “nano” futures last year, which included 0.01 BTC and 0.10 ETH contracts. These smaller-sized derivatives were designed to lower the barrier to entry for retail investors by requiring less capital to trade. By extending perpetual futures to Solana and XRP, Coinbase is giving U.S. traders access to products that have typically been offered only through unregulated international exchanges. The difference here is regulation: Coinbase’s futures are fully compliant with U.S. oversight, giving domestic investors a safer alternative to offshore venues. Why It Matters For years, U.S. traders interested in perpetual contracts — a popular derivative in global crypto markets — were forced to look abroad, often taking on counterparty risk by using unlicensed exchanges. Coinbase’s offering marks the first time these kinds of perpetual futures are available to U.S. users under a regulated framework. The launch is expected to attract both retail and institutional interest, as traders seek exposure to two of the most actively traded altcoins while benefiting from regulatory safeguards. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments…
XRP Traders Ignite Intensive Options Activity

XRP options trading saw significant activity despite a price drop to $2.94. Transactions likely involve a covered call strategy by large-scale investors. Continue Reading:XRP Traders Ignite Intensive Options Activity The post XRP Traders Ignite Intensive Options Activity appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cardone Capital Bitcoin: Unveiling A Strategic Investment

The post Cardone Capital Bitcoin: Unveiling A Strategic Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move that highlights the evolving landscape of traditional finance and digital assets, U.S. real estate giant Cardone Capital has made headlines with a notable Bitcoin purchase. The firm, led by investor Grant Cardone, recently acquired 130 Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by Bitcoin Magazine on X. This strategic acquisition is a clear indicator of growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies, particularly Cardone Capital Bitcoin investments, from sectors previously considered traditional. What is Cardone Capital’s Bitcoin Strategy? This recent Cardone Capital Bitcoin acquisition is not an isolated event but rather part of a larger, deliberate strategy. Back in April, the firm announced its intention to establish a 10-property fund specifically designed to facilitate Bitcoin purchases. This approach suggests a long-term vision, integrating digital assets directly into their real estate investment model. Diversification: By allocating a portion of its fund to Bitcoin, Cardone Capital aims to diversify its asset holdings beyond traditional real estate. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin is often viewed as a potential hedge against inflation, offering a different kind of store of value compared to physical properties. Future-Proofing: Embracing digital assets positions the firm at the forefront of financial innovation, potentially attracting a new generation of investors. Why are Real Estate Firms Eyeing Bitcoin? The convergence of real estate and cryptocurrencies, exemplified by Cardone Capital’s Bitcoin move, is gaining momentum. Real estate, traditionally a stable but less liquid asset class, finds an intriguing partner in Bitcoin’s global, liquid, and decentralized nature. Several factors contribute to this growing interest: Accessibility and Liquidity: Bitcoin offers unparalleled liquidity compared to real estate, allowing for quicker asset conversion. Technological Advancement: Blockchain technology, underpinning Bitcoin, promises more efficient and transparent property transactions in the future. Global Reach: Bitcoin transcends geographical boundaries, potentially opening real estate investments to a wider, international pool of crypto-savvy investors. Moreover,…
LM Funding America raises $23 million to expand its BTC reserves, currently holding 150 BTC

PANews reported on August 19th that Nasdaq-listed LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) raised $23 million through a $12.6 million registered direct offering and a $10.4 million private placement. The funds
Adoption, Gas Usage And Price Trends

The post Adoption, Gas Usage And Price Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Web3 daily activity held steady at 24 million in Q2 2025, but sector composition is shifting. DeFi leads transaction counts with 240 million weekly, yet Ethereum gas usage is now dominated by the RWA, DePIN and AI. Smart contract platforms’ coins and yield-generating DeFi and RWA tokens outperform the market, while AI and DePIN lag despite strong narratives. Altcoins are more than speculative bets on coins outside Bitcoin. In most cases, they represent — or aim to represent — specific activity sectors within Web3, a decentralized alternative to the legacy internet and its services. Assessing the state and potential of the altcoin market means looking beyond prices. Key indicators such as gas usage, transaction counts and unique active wallets (UAW) help gauge activity and adoption, while coin price performance reveals whether markets follow onchain trends. AI and social DApps gain adoption UAW counts distinct addresses interacting with DApps, offering a proxy for adoption breadth, though multiple wallets per user and automated activity can skew results. DappRadar’s Q2 2025 report shows steady daily wallet activity at around 24 million. Yet a shift in sector dominance is emerging. Crypto gaming remains the largest category, with over 20% market share, though down from Q1. DeFi has also slipped, falling to less than 19% from over 26%. In contrast, Social and AI-related DApps are gaining traction. Farcaster leads Social with roughly 40,000 daily UAW, while in AI, agent-based protocols like Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) are standing out, attracting 1,900 weekly UAW. DApp industry dominance by UAW. Source: DappRadar DeFi attracts big players Transaction counts show how often smart contracts are triggered, but can be inflated by bots or automation. DeFi’s transaction footprint is paradoxical. Its user base has declined, yet it still generates over 240 million weekly transactions — more than any other…
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich

Robert Kiyosaki has defined a key factor why many people get poor after college
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
