Ethereum Treasury Firms Become More Attractive Than U.S Spot ETF’s, Will Base Network Latest Meme BlockSack Reap The Benefits?
The meme coin market is witnessing its biggest shakeup yet. Pepe Coin (PEPE), once the undisputed champion of viral crypto, is feeling the weight of shifting sentiment. With trading volume collapsing and its market cap drifting to $4.44 billion, Pepe Coin (PEPE) traders are seeking new momentum—and many are finding it in BlockSACK (BSACK), the […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 21:25
Renewable energy developer Mint secures $150 million in funding to boost green Bitcoin mining and AI data centers
PANews reported on August 19 that Green Minting Technologies (Mint), a renewable energy developer in Delaware, USA, announced a $150 million investment agreement with GEM Digital to build a 600-megawatt
PANews
2025/08/19 21:25
Thailand Unveils Crypto-to-Baht Pilot Program to Boost Tourism
Thailand has launched an 18-month pilot program that will allow international tourists to convert cryptocurrencies into the local currency, part of a broader push to revitalize its tourism sector.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 21:24
Bitcoin Price Watch: Bearish Engulfing Pattern Caps $124K Rally
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Bearish Engulfing Pattern Caps $124K Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s price stands at $115,497 as of Aug. 19, 2025, positioning the asset within a $2.3 trillion market capitalization and a 24-hour trading volume of $37.47 billion. Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin traded within a narrow intraday range of $114,733 to $116,996, pointing to a consolidative phase after recent volatility. Bitcoin The daily chart […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-bearish-engulfing-pattern-caps-124k-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:23
Mercurity Fintech Completes $6 Million Rights Offering to Support Its Digital Asset Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 19 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed digital financial technology company Mercurity Fintech Holding announced that it had raised approximately US$6 million in funds by selling its
PANews
2025/08/19 21:22
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Adviser Bo Hines for US Push
The post Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Adviser Bo Hines for US Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin giant Tether said on 19 Aug. it has hired Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council in the Trump administration, as strategic advisor for digital assets and United States strategy. Stablecoin giant Tether said on 19 Aug. it has hired Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council in the Trump administration, as strategic advisor for digital assets and United States strategy. Hines will start immediately, working with senior management to guide the company’s policy engagement and oversee its long-planned expansion into the U.S. market. Hines left the White House on 9 Aug. after helping steer the bipartisan Genius Act, the first federal framework for stablecoins, through Congress. During his seven-month tenure he also coordinated inter-agency work on digital-asset regulation. Tether chief executive Paolo Ardoino called Hines “an invaluable asset” whose legislative experience would help the company “build a strong U.S.-based presence.” Headquartered in El Salvador, Tether issues USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, with a market value of roughly $167 billion, according to Fortune. The hire comes as Tether seeks to deepen ties with U.S. regulators, compete with domestic rival Circle and prepare the launch of a dollar-backed token aimed at American customers. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tokens/tether-hires-former-white-house-crypto-adviser-bo-hines-u-s-push-9839b0a4
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:21
Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Presale Explodes As Investors Rush To Snap Up 7,000% Staking APY
Layer Brett presale surges as investors chase 7,000% staking APY. At $0.0044, LBRETT blends meme energy with Ethereum L2 tech for 100x 2025 potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 21:20
TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet
PANews reported on August 19th that TRON DAO announced a partnership with MetaMask, directly integrating TRON into the MetaMask wallet. In the future, users will be able to use TRON
PANews
2025/08/19 21:19
Air Canada Flights Will Slowly Resume—After Tentative Deal Reached To End Strike
The post Air Canada Flights Will Slowly Resume—After Tentative Deal Reached To End Strike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Air Canada and its unionized flight attendants reached a tentative contract deal early Tuesday, which could end a strike that forced the airline to suspend flights impacting half a million passengers. Air Canada will resume operations after it agreed to a tentative deal with its unionized flight attendants, who began striking on Saturday. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the 10,000 striking workers, issued a statement on Facebook saying their mediation with Air Canada was complete and the “strike has ended.” The union said its negotiators have reached a tentative agreement with the airline, which will be presented to the members, who will need to ratify it. Air Canada acknowledged the tentative deal and noted a key condition is that the union agreed to have all the striking flight attendants “immediately return to work.” The union urged the striking flight attendants to “fully cooperate with resumption of operations.” The airline said it will “gradually restart its operations” starting Tuesday evening. However, the carrier’s President and CEO, Michael Rousseau, said resumption is a complex process and the complete restoration of all flights may take up to a week. What Do We Know About Air Canada’s Flight Schedule? The airline said the first resumed flights are scheduled to depart on Tuesday evening, but the “return to full, regular service may require seven-to-ten days as aircraft and crew are out of position.” Due to this, some flights may be cancelled over the week, “until the schedule is stabilized.” The carrier said only customers with confirmed bookings whose flights are shown as operational should go to the airport. For others, Air Canada said it will offer a full refund or rebook them on other airlines. Big Number 437. That is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:19
Inside Nvidia’s $4.3 billion stock portfolio
The post Inside Nvidia’s $4.3 billion stock portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be best known for its GPUs powering the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, but its investment arm is also quietly shaping the future of computing, biotech, and autonomous driving. According to the latest filings, Nvidia’s stock portfolio stands at $4.33 billion, with a strikingly concentrated bet on one company: CoreWeave Inc., which makes up 91.36% of the total holdings. CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider specializing in GPU-based compute power, has emerged as a critical partner in scaling AI workloads, a strategic alignment with Nvidia’s dominance in AI hardware. Nvidia stock portfolio value. Source: Graniteshares/fintel Nvidia’s stock holdings Beyond CoreWeave, Nvidia has smaller but notable stakes in companies aligned with next-generation technologies. Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) represents 4.11% of the portfolio, showcasing Nvidia’s continued interest in chip architecture innovation after its failed acquisition attempt. Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) makes up 1.79%, underscoring Nvidia’s push into digital infrastructure and data center scaling. Other investments include Nebius Group (1.52%), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX, 0.90%), which is leveraging AI in drug discovery, and WeRide (0.32%), an autonomous driving startup. Collectively, these allocations highlight Nvidia’s strategy of placing bets on the ecosystems where its GPUs and AI platforms can serve as foundational technology. While the portfolio looks diversified on paper, the overwhelming weight in CoreWeave signals that Nvidia’s investment thesis is less about broad exposure and more about doubling down on strategic partnerships that directly reinforce its AI ambitions. Source: https://finbold.com/inside-nvidias-4-3-billion-stock-portfolio/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:16
