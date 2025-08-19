2025-08-21 Thursday

Wyoming’s Frontier stable token (FRNT) launches on Avalanche, becoming the first state-issued stablecoin

The post Wyoming’s Frontier stable token (FRNT) launches on Avalanche, becoming the first state-issued stablecoin  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a new announcement made at SALT’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on August 19, 2025, Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue a production-grade stablecoin that can be used for everyday transactions through Rain’s Visa-integrated card platform. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, collaborating with Avalanche (AVAX) and Rain, unveiled the mainnet launch of FRNT, marking the first use case of a government-issued digital asset on a public blockchain.  America’s first state-issued stablecoin is here. FRNT, formerly known as WYST, is now live on Avalanche and will soon be spendable through @raincards‘ Visa-integrated platform. Programmable money is becoming real-world money. Here’s why it matters 🧵 pic.twitter.com/AjpRl2kFA9 — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) August 19, 2025 FRNT regulatory framework and infrastructure Mandated by the Wyoming Stable Token Act, FRNT operates as a fully-collateralized digital token backed by short-duration U.S. Treasury bills and U.S. dollars, with a statutorily-mandated 102% reserve requirement.  Built on Avalanche for its sub-second finality and low transaction fees, the stablecoin is designed to serve both enterprise and citizen-level payment needs. Through Rain’s infrastructure, FRNT becomes usable anywhere Visa is accepted, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and physical cards.  “While Wyoming has been the leading state for cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital assets legislation for nearly a decade, the issuance of FRNT signals a paradigm shift,” said Anthony Apollo, Executive Director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. “In addition to regulation, public entities now have a model for innovation that can make government processes significantly more efficient. From paying vendors in seconds to enabling tax refunds and social benefits on-chain, FRNT brings state action into the programmable era.” Utility and future applications FRNT has already demonstrated transformational utility in public sector applications. In July 2025, Wyoming showcased real-time contractor payments using FRNT via Hashfire, reducing payment…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 21:31
Cardano, SHIB, and PEPE Slip While This $0.0044 Meme Coin Goes Viral With 7000% Staking Rewards

As the crypto market matures, the regular names are losing their market share with growing investor fatigue. Their latest price action has come under serious scrutiny, with the PEPE coin price falling towards the crucial $0.00001 support and Shiba Inu losing 16% in a month. Only Cardano fared better, but investors have moved on to […] The post Cardano, SHIB, and PEPE Slip While This $0.0044 Meme Coin Goes Viral With 7000% Staking Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/08/19 21:30
MicroStrategy pushes on perpetual bonds as the “Bitcoin premium” falls

The post MicroStrategy pushes on perpetual bonds as the “Bitcoin premium” falls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy (MSTR) eases self-imposed limits on common stock sales and accelerates a plan for financing with perpetual securities. The decision comes as the Bitcoin-related premium on the stock price narrows, with the declared goal of strengthening the treasury in BTC without affecting operational liquidity. According to the data collected by our research team, cross-referenced with SEC filings, the initial pricing of the Serie A STRK and the ATM of $21 billion are confirmed by the documents filed at the end of January 2025. The industry analysts we collaborate with note that the operation aims to preserve the treasury in BTC by avoiding spot sales, while increasing the average cost of capital per share. MicroStrategy: what changes in the capital plan The company led by Michael Saylor had previously limited the issuance of common shares to preserve the implicit premium connected to its position in Bitcoin. Between July and August, however, the scope of emissions was expanded (also through ATM programs) to support the new capital architecture and provide continuity to the strategy in BTC official release. To delve deeper into the use of Bitcoin in the balance sheet, see our internal guide: Bitcoin in corporate treasury. Why now: the issue of the “Bitcoin premium” on MSTR The MSTR stock has historically incorporated a premium compared to the value of BTC held per share, effectively becoming a market proxy. With the premium contracting, the window to finance growth and new BTC purchases through pure equity tends to narrow.  { “lineWidth”: 2, “lineType”: 0, “chartType”: “candlesticks”, “showVolume”: true, “fontColor”: “rgb(106, 109, 120)”, “gridLineColor”: “rgba(242, 242, 242, 0.06)”, “volumeUpColor”: “rgba(34, 171, 148, 0.5)”, “volumeDownColor”: “rgba(247, 82, 95, 0.5)”, “backgroundColor”: “#0F0F0F”, “widgetFontColor”: “#DBDBDB”, “upColor”: “#22ab94”, “downColor”: “#f7525f”, “borderUpColor”: “#22ab94”, “borderDownColor”: “#f7525f”, “wickUpColor”: “#22ab94”, “wickDownColor”: “#f7525f”, “colorTheme”: “dark”, “isTransparent”: false, “locale”: “en”, “chartOnly”: false, “scalePosition”:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 21:30
Why Solana Holders Carry Secret New Crypto In Their Wallets & What Is The 20x Tipped Player?

Solana and Rollblock are becoming two of the most talked about names in crypto news this cycle. Both tokens are catching massive whale attention, but it is Rollblock that analysts say could rally up to 20x this year.  Here’s why these two are being weighed up as the potential top cryptocurrencies of 2025. Rollblock (RBLK): […] The post Why Solana Holders Carry Secret New Crypto In Their Wallets & What Is The 20x Tipped Player? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/08/19 21:30
Stablecoin yen giapponese: JPYC launches 1:1 on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon

La Stablecoin yen giapponese debutta in forma regolamentata: JPYC ha ottenuto la licenza dalla FSA per l'emissione.
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/19 21:29
Here’s XRP Price If Available Supply Drops to 40B Tokens

XRP is one of the crypto assets with an extensive circulating supply, which continues to draw criticism from skeptics. In response, XRP proponents often advocate for measures that could reduce the available supply of XRP tokens, hoping this could positively influence its price. XRP Supply XRP is currently trading at $3.01, with a circulating supply of 59.14 billion tokens, giving it a market cap of approximately $179.28 billion. Meanwhile, it has a total supply of 99.98 billion tokens, with a fully diluted valuation of $301.47 billion. Originally, XRP had a maximum supply of 100 billion, but over 14.18 million tokens have been burned through transaction fees on the XRP Ledger. XRP supporters often cite this mechanism to argue that XRP follows a deflationary model. This argument is frequently used to counter concerns around Ripple’s escrow unlocks, which some critics believe introduce selling pressure by releasing "new" tokens into circulation. However, proponents argue that these tokens were already in circulation before being locked, so they don’t represent new supply. Reducing XRP Supply Meanwhile, the XRP community has frequently speculated about potential initiatives that could reduce the available supply. These discussions were widespread when XRP was significantly underperforming at around $0.50. Now that the token is trading above $3, such calls have vastly diminished. However, the broader argument of a potential supply shock remains a topic of discussion. One of the most widely discussed proposals is for Ripple to burn the 35.60 billion XRP it currently holds in escrow (worth over $106 billion). Advocates of this strategy believe it could help drive XRP's price higher. However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has argued that burning the company’s escrowed tokens would be ineffective in increasing XRP’s price. Moreover, Ripple’s competitor Stellar took a similar approach by burning half of its supply, but this had little significant impact on the price of XLM. XRP Price If Supply Drops to 40B So, in a hypothetical scenario where Ripple and other major holders burn large portions of their XRP holdings, reducing the circulating supply to just 40 billion tokens, what could the price be? While there's no definitive answer, if the market cap remains at $179 billion, the price of XRP could theoretically rise to $4.48. Can This Happen? A price of $4.48 would represent a significant improvement over XRP’s current value of $3. It would also mark a new all-time high for the coin. However, this scenario is purely hypothetical. When tokens are burned, their valuations don't remain static—market cap typically adjusts. XRP’s price would only rise if the reduced supply is met with increased demand. Secondly, the path to reducing XRP’s circulating supply to 40 billion is improbable. The amount of XRP burned through transactions is minimal and largely ineffective. Despite 13 years of burns, the total supply still stands at 99.98 billion. Moreover, Ripple and other major XRP holders are unlikely to burn their tokens. Doing so would mean sacrificing substantial financial assets for a gamble that may not work out. For context, removing 60 billion XRP from the supply would mean wiping out $180 billion in value at today’s prices.
The Crypto Basic 2025/08/19 21:29
As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

With its innovative presale structure, high-yield staking model, and versatile multi-asset trading platform, BlockchainFX is rapidly gaining momentum. While presales […] The post As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/19 21:29
CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit to be held in Singapore at the end of September

CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit, a two-day event that is expected to attract more than 25,000 executives, will take place in Singapore on September 29-30, 2025. This is according to a release provided by Incrypted. According to the organizers, CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit is where developers, investors and blockchain visionaries will come together with to exchange […] Сообщение CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit to be held in Singapore at the end of September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted 2025/08/19 21:27
XRP, Stellar & Algorand: Powering Government-Aligned Liquidity

The post XRP, Stellar & Algorand: Powering Government-Aligned Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned Liquidity Taking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets. Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple’s XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO). Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing. SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.” XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide.  With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements. XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly.  Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority. Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects. Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 21:27
Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor in Bid to Strengthen U.S. Compliance

The post Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor in Bid to Strengthen U.S. Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has announced the appointment of Bo Hines as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. This is the company’s latest bid to strengthen its grip in the US market after President Donald Trump signed the first federal crypto law into effect. Tether Brings on Bo Hines to Lead  U.S. Expansion In a recent release, Tether confirmed the appointment of Bo Hines, who served as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Trump. His role will be to guide the company’s entry into the U.S. market, helping it navigate compliance, policy, and institutional partnerships.  At the White House, Hines played a central role in advancing innovation-driven policies, creating clearer rules for stablecoin issuers. He also helped ensure consumer protection while promoting blockchain adoption. Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino hailed the appointment as a “once in a century” step. He emphasized that Hines’ deep understanding of legislation will be critical as the company targets the world’s largest financial market.  “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Ardoino said, adding that Tether’s investments will extend beyond crypto into domestic infrastructure. While Hines’ political and regulatory background makes him a strong asset, his decision to join Tether may raise eyebrows. The company has had its share of regulatory battles, including a 2021 settlement with the New York Attorney General. Critics argue Tether’s offshore structure makes U.S. compliance uncertain, even with the GENIUS Act in place Tether Makes Compliance and Strategy Move Amid New Legislation Earlier last month, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law governing the crypto sector. The bill introduces a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers, including Tether, Circle, and Ripple.  Hines said he was motivated to join Tether because he believes the company can help…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 21:26
