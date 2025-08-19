Sportsbet.io launches first crypto Pick’ems for Premier League kick-off

The post Sportsbet.io launches first crypto Pick’ems for Premier League kick-off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sportsbet.io has gone live with the revolutionary new fantasy sports contest Pick’ems, making it the first place in the world where you can play the game with crypto. Developed by Hub88 in collaboration with Odds88, who will bring comprehensive, real-time odds and data to the aggregator’s robust and customisable framework, Pick’em88 is designed to appeal to seasoned bettors as well as first-time gamblers with a simple, low barrier to entry interface and play style. Pick’ems allows users to build their own Pick’em line with just a few clicks. It’s easy to understand for beginners and is one of the most fun ways to bet on sports. Each pick is a simple 50/50 choice, like whether Kylian Mbappé will have more or fewer than 3.5 shots on target, or if an Arsenal vs Manchester City match will feature over 2.5 goals. The more picks the player makes, the bigger the potential win. In short, Pick’ems reinvents sports betting into a fun, fast, and fair betting experience. A Sportsbet.io spokesperson said, “Sportsbet.io is the first place in the world where you can play Pick’ems with crypto. This is all about simplicity, fun, and big potential wins. We wanted to create something that, like Sportsbet.io, is fast-paced, easy to understand, and made for fans. This is crypto meeting sports in a completely new way. With the Premier League kicking off, there’s no better place to play.” Pick’ems is now live on Sportsbet.io in time for the start of the new Premier League season. Over the coming months, there will be opportunities to bet on different sports on Pick’ems, including basketball, American football, baseball, and ice hockey. Lara Falzon, CEO, Hub88 said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Pick’em88 to the market — a product that perfectly blends Hub88’s adaptable platform with Odds88’s real-time odds and…