2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

PANews reported on August 19th that SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci maintained his forecast for Bitcoin's price to be between $180,000 and $200,000 by the end of 2025 in an
PANews2025/08/19 21:35
Sportsbet.io launches first crypto Pick’ems for Premier League kick-off

Sportsbet.io launches first crypto Pick'ems for Premier League kick-off

The post Sportsbet.io launches first crypto Pick’ems for Premier League kick-off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sportsbet.io has gone live with the revolutionary new fantasy sports contest Pick’ems, making it the first place in the world where you can play the game with crypto. Developed by Hub88 in collaboration with Odds88, who will bring comprehensive, real-time odds and data to the aggregator’s robust and customisable framework, Pick’em88 is designed to appeal to seasoned bettors as well as first-time gamblers with a simple, low barrier to entry interface and play style. Pick’ems allows users to build their own Pick’em line with just a few clicks. It’s easy to understand for beginners and is one of the most fun ways to bet on sports. Each pick is a simple 50/50 choice, like whether Kylian Mbappé will have more or fewer than 3.5 shots on target, or if an Arsenal vs Manchester City match will feature over 2.5 goals. The more picks the player makes, the bigger the potential win. In short, Pick’ems reinvents sports betting into a fun, fast, and fair betting experience. A Sportsbet.io spokesperson said, “Sportsbet.io is the first place in the world where you can play Pick’ems with crypto. This is all about simplicity, fun, and big potential wins. We wanted to create something that, like Sportsbet.io, is fast-paced, easy to understand, and made for fans. This is crypto meeting sports in a completely new way. With the Premier League kicking off, there’s no better place to play.” Pick’ems is now live on Sportsbet.io in time for the start of the new Premier League season. Over the coming months, there will be opportunities to bet on different sports on Pick’ems, including basketball, American football, baseball, and ice hockey. Lara Falzon, CEO, Hub88 said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Pick’em88 to the market — a product that perfectly blends Hub88’s adaptable platform with Odds88’s real-time odds and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:35
CleanSpark Knocked Back as TeraWulf Hits 2.5-Year High With Google’s 14% Up Stake

CleanSpark Knocked Back as TeraWulf Hits 2.5-Year High With Google's 14% Up Stake

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/19 21:35
Fed’s September Rate Cut Next? FOMC Minutes and Powell Speech This Week to Decide

Fed's September Rate Cut Next? FOMC Minutes and Powell Speech This Week to Decide

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/19 21:34
Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Spotlight as OCC Permits Bank–Stablecoin Partnerships

Ripple's RLUSD Gains Spotlight as OCC Permits Bank–Stablecoin Partnerships

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/19 21:33
Solana Falls, But Long-Term Holder Accumulation Puts $200 Back on the Table

Solana Falls, But Long-Term Holder Accumulation Puts $200 Back on the Table

The post Solana Falls, But Long-Term Holder Accumulation Puts $200 Back on the Table appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s price performance has been weighed down by the broader market’s sluggish momentum over the past week. With trading sentiment leaning cautious, SOL has shed 10% of its value in the last seven days.  However, there is a catch. Long-term holders (LTHs) view this correction as a fresh buying opportunity, quietly increasing their exposure to the altcoin. How will this impact SOL’s performance in the near term?  Solana Holders Accumulate Despite Price Weakness Glassnode’s data has shown a steady decline in SOL’s Liveliness since August 16. It started dropping after a peak of 0.7656, confirming the waning selloffs among investors who have held SOL for more than 155 days. SOL Liveliness. Source: Glassnode For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. The Liveliness metric tracks the movement of long-held/dormant tokens by calculating the ratio of coin days destroyed to the total coin days accumulated. When it trends upward, more dormant tokens are being moved, signaling profit-taking by long-term holders. Converesly, as with SOL, when an asset’s Liveliness falls, its LTHs are moving their assets off exchanges and choosing to hold. This suggests that despite SOL’s recent price performance, its LTHs remain confident of its mid- to long-term prospects. If the accumulation trend continues, it could trigger a rebound in the near term.  Moreover, readings from SOL’s Hodler Net Position Change confirm the reduced selloffs from these key holders. Per Glassnode, this metric, which measures the 30-day change in the supply held by LTHs, rose by 64% between August 16 and 18. SOL Hodler Net Position Change. Source: Glassnode When this metric rises like this, it indicates that LTHs are accumulating more coins than selling them. This means more SOL coins are being moved into long-term storage, despite the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:33
Best Crypto to Buy as US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS

Best Crypto to Buy as US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS

The post Best Crypto to Buy as US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-us-treasury-implements-genius/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:32
Cloud Mining Platform Rankings 2025: Security, Profits, and Industry Trends Explained

Cloud Mining Platform Rankings 2025: Security, Profits, and Industry Trends Explained

As the cryptocurrency market matures, cloud mining platforms have become essential tools for both novice and experienced investors. By leveraging remote data centers, users can participate in mining without the The post Cloud Mining Platform Rankings 2025: Security, Profits, and Industry Trends Explained appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/19 21:32
Bo Hines joins Tether to lead U.S. expansion and digital asset strategy

Bo Hines joins Tether to lead U.S. expansion and digital asset strategy

Tether has appointed Bo Hines, a former senior crypto adviser in the Trump administration, as its new strategic advisor to drive the company’s U.S. expansion. Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin by market cap Tether (USDT), announced today that…
Crypto.news2025/08/19 21:32
Ethereum ETFs See Nearly $200M in Outflows as Unstaking Queue Hits Record

Ethereum ETFs See Nearly $200M in Outflows as Unstaking Queue Hits Record

According to data from SoSoValue, spot Ether ETFs saw $196.7 million withdrawn, their second-worst daily figure since launch. Only August […] The post Ethereum ETFs See Nearly $200M in Outflows as Unstaking Queue Hits Record appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 21:31
