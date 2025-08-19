2025-08-21 Thursday

Russia looks at coal mines to revive crypto mining industry

Authorities in a Russian region are planning to set up cryptocurrency mining farms near coal mining sites as part of efforts to slow down the decline in the region’s main industry. Local officials in the Siberian Kemerovo Oblast believe this will be economically feasible as it would take only a few years to return initial […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 21:50
ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily

The post ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cloud mining platform ALL4 Mining has launched its latest series of high-yield cloud mining contracts, offering investors new opportunities to earn substantial daily returns by mining Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a global investor network, ALL4 Mining continues to redefine passive income in the cryptocurrency industry. Revolutionizing Cloud Mining with Industry-Leading Returns ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining ecosystem has attracted over 9 million investors worldwide, contributing nearly $50 billion in cumulative investment capital. This capital enables ALL4 Mining to deploy extensive Bitcoin computing power, contributing approximately 5.5% of the global hash rate. At the current Bitcoin output of 6.5 bitcoins every 10 minutes, ALL4 Mining can earn 0.2275 bitcoins every 10 minutes. At a price of $120,000 per bitcoin, this equates to approximately $27,320 in cash, or approximately $3,934,080 in 24 hours. For ALL4 Mining, this represents a significant daily return and a guaranteed reward for participation. New Mining Contracts Offer Higher Profit Potential To meet growing demand, ALL4 Mining has launched new cloud mining contracts designed to maximize investor returns. These new contract options offer flexible investment amounts and terms, ensuring both novice and experienced investors can profit from the booming cryptocurrency market. Notable products include: BTC [Classic Hash Contract]: Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 16 days, Daily Return: $42.60, Return at Expiration: $3,000 initial investment + $681.60 in profit DOGE [Classic Hash Contract]: Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 days, Daily Return: $76.50, Return at Expiration: $5,000 initial investment + $1,989 in profit BTC [Advanced Compute Contract]: Investment: $100,000, Contract Term: 43 days, Daily Return: $2,110, Return at Expiration: $100,000 initial investment + $90,730 in profit BTC [Supercomputing Contract]: Investment: $450,000, Contract Term: 31 days, Daily Return: $16,200, Return at Expiration: $450,000 initial investment + $502,200 in profit (Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:49
Hedge Fund Hanno Posizioni Short su Ethereum: Sta Arrivando uno Short Squeeze?

La recente corsa di Ethereum verso livelli record ha innescato un’ondata rialzista che si è avvicinata ai 5.000 dollari. Tuttavia, tale cifra non è stata raggiunta, poiché i venditori sono riusciti nuovamente a dominare, spingendo il prezzo nuovamente verso il basso. Gran parte di questa pressione ribassista sembra essere guidata dai grandi hedge fund, che […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 21:44
Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Shiba Inu Holders Chase AI Presale Gains—$500 Could Become $280,000 if $2.80 Prediction Plays Out

The post Shiba Inu Holders Chase AI Presale Gains—$500 Could Become $280,000 if $2.80 Prediction Plays Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are directing attention toward an emerging AI-based cryptocurrency presale, with projections indicating substantial potential returns. According to market predictions, a $500 allocation in the Ozak AI token’s current presale phase could yield $280,000 if the price reaches $2.80 in the future. This level of potential return has sparked notable engagement from a community accustomed to speculative, high-reward opportunities. The presale has already been carried out in several stages; Phase 4 is the one that is happening now at the token price of $0.005. It has seen more than 150 million tokens bought, increasing total funds to $1.95 million. These are indicators of a rising interest in retail involvement by strategic investors, many of whom are looking to diversify beyond simply hype-based digital assets. Utility and Market Timing Unlike other cryptocurrencies that underpin meme-based tokens, the Ozak AI token presents a set of intended real-world applications. These applications focus on things like the introduction of artificial intelligence into blockchain-based solutions, and the target industry has recently been attracting higher interest in the digital asset sector. The roadmap of the project includes the description of utility functions with the aim to provide practical value, which might allow the project to attract and sustain long-term interest in the market beyond speculative trading. The presale has also been timed to take place in the context of a wider trend in the cryptocurrency industry, emphasizing tangible use cases. According to industry data, investors are getting keener with regard to their investment preferences, with a propensity to prefer assets that have an element of innovative technology accompanied by the evident implementation strategies. This tendency can be one of the factors of increased demand witnessed in the initial rounds of token funding. Price Projections and Investor Considerations A potential price tracking target has also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:41
No More Idle Time: Mine XRP Through an App on Your Smartphone

XRP Mining is an easy way to interact with cryptocurrency, as they’ve launched a mobile platform that is transformative in allowing users to make passive income with their mobile device. Traditional mining requires you to have an expensive hardware setup, technical know-how, and the ability to expand your hardware and manage cryptocurrency infrastructure. XRP Mining solves these concerns and gives you a predictable financial opportunity. Whether you are an ‘absolute rookie’ or you do understand the world of cryptocurrency, XRP Mining’s app is uncomplicated and intended to provide utility and scalability. It is a utility for next-generation cryptocurrency passive earners, at zero cost to you and not requiring any additional work. Advantages of XRP Mining: Why It’s Changing the Game 1. No Equipment, No Maintenance Forget loud machines, rising electricity bills, and costly mining rigs. XRP Mining allows users to generate crypto profits using only their mobile phone and an internet connection. There’s nothing to install or manage — the platform does it all for you. 2. Smart, Automated Cloud Mining Engine Once you register and activate a mining plan, the platform’s automated cloud system takes over. It selects the most profitable coins to mine, optimizes operations, and handles real-time payouts. 3. Green Mining with Zero Carbon Guilt Sustainability drives the infrastructure of XRP Mining. Renewable energy drives the platform, which is great news for the planet during a global response to the negative environmental impact of much of the crypto industry. 4. Security You Can Trust XRP Mining collaborates with top global cybersecurity leaders such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to protect every transaction, every user, and every digital asset. Every transaction is protected with military-grade encryption, and sophisticated fraud detection measures are integrated into the platform. 5. Global Access with Human Support XRP Mining is offered in 150-plus countries and can be used in many different languages to fit all users. XRP Mining has multilingual customer support available 24/7, so you can have your first XRP Mining experience, get questions answered, or resolve issues at any time of day or night. How to Join: Start Mining in Just 3 Steps Step 1: Register & Claim Your Bonus Head over to our website and create a free account. As a welcome gift, every new user receives a $15 mining bonus — with no investment required. This bonus can start generating $0.60 in daily income immediately. Step 2: Pick a Mining Plan That Works for You Select from a variety of mining packages tailored to your budget and goals. All crypto deposits are instantly converted into USD to protect your earnings from crypto market volatility. Whether you deposit with BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, or USDT, your mining output remains stable and predictable. Step 3: Activate & Earn Daily Once your plan is active, the platform begins mining for you automatically. You’ll see daily earnings deposited into your dashboard. Withdraw anytime once your balance hits $100, or reinvest to increase your mining power and future returns. The Perfect Blend: USD Stability Meets Crypto Freedom What makes XRP Mining stand out is its hybrid earnings model. It offers the stability of USD-denominated mining contracts, while still giving users full access to crypto flexibility. You deposit in digital coins, mine with dollar-pegged contracts, and withdraw in the crypto of your choice. It’s a risk-managed way to grow wealth in the digital age. Who Can Benefit from XRP Mining? The platform is designed with accessibility in mind, making it ideal for: Crypto Newcomers seeking safe entry into digital income; Professionals looking for low-maintenance side income; Students and young adults interested in building wealth from their phones; Parents and caregivers looking for easy financial tools; Retirees exploring passive income without complexity. Whether you’re tech-savvy or just curious, XRP Mining opens the door for anyone to participate in the crypto revolution without barriers. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a tech-forward platform committed to decentralizing wealth and making crypto earnings more accessible. By removing the costs, complexity, and environmental damage associated with traditional mining, the platform leads the charge into a more inclusive digital economy. With its focus on automation, security, and sustainability, XRP Mining represents the next evolution of crypto engagement — where earning Bitcoin, XRP, and other tokens is as easy as tapping your phone screen. Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Your Time Go to Waste Your idle time has value. Now, with XRP Mining, your smartphone becomes a powerful income tool — no wires, no noise, no investment needed. Whether you’re commuting, studying, or just relaxing, you can turn spare moments into growing crypto balances.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 21:41
Why Most Free-to-Play Games Fail to Monetize Beyond Their Top 5% of Players

Free-to-play games rely too heavily on IAPs and ads, leaving up to 95% of players unmonetized. With falling ad returns and limited in-app purchases, developers need new revenue streams. Background monetization—lightweight, privacy-compliant, and non-intrusive—offers a way to capture value from non-spending players while preserving gameplay and retention. The future of F2P lies in layering monetization strategies, not betting on just whales and ads.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 21:38
Former White House Crypto Adviser Joins Tether Amid Stablecoin Boom

The company announced Tuesday that Bo Hines, who recently stepped down as executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers […] The post Former White House Crypto Adviser Joins Tether Amid Stablecoin Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 21:37
AC/DC’s Hit Songs Are All Rising Together

The post AC/DC’s Hit Songs Are All Rising Together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AC/DC claims four climbing hits on the U.K.’s Official Rock & Metal Singles chart this week — and they’re all rising — led by “Thunderstruck” at No. 4. UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 01: CAMDEN Photo of AC DC and Malcolm YOUNG and Cliff WILLIAMS and Bon SCOTT and Angus YOUNG and AC/DC and Phil RUDD, L-R: Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd – posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns Anytime a singer or band sees a hit song from years past rise on charts in any country, it’s a reason to celebrate. So much of the music industry and the media around it is built upon generating excitement for what’s brand new or what’s coming soon. Only a relatively small number of acts have released at least one tune — if not several — that can still appear on charts years or decades after an initial promotional heyday. A very lucky few have seen multiple tunes score second lives or, in some cases, never disappear entirely. AC/DC is one such name. The Australian rock outfit is one of the bestselling of all time, but its commercial success isn’t limited to the past. The band regularly appears on charts in a number of Western nations, both with popular albums and songs, and this frame is especially thrilling for both the group and its fans, as it seems that interest in everything AC/DC is growing in the United Kingdom. AC/DC’s Four Big Hits All Climb AC/DC has four songs on the charts in the U.K. this week. All of them appear on the Official Rock & Metal Singles tally, and somehow, each and every one of them climbs from where it sat just a few days ago. The group’s biggest hit in the country at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:37
Ethereum treasury SharpLink Gaming holds 740,760 ETH worth over $3 billion

The post Ethereum treasury SharpLink Gaming holds 740,760 ETH worth over $3 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SharpLink Gaming’s Ethereum reserves have reached 740,760 ETH. The company increased its ETH holdings through large purchases and maintains over $84 million in cash reserves for future acquisitions. SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum, said its treasury now totals 740,760 ETH, an increase of 11,956 units in four days. The company acquired 143,593 ETH last week at an average price of $4,648. With ETH currently trading above $4,300, SharpLink’s ETH stash is valued at over $3 billion. The expanded holdings secure SharpLink’s place as one of the biggest corporate Ethereum treasuries, second only to BitMine Immersion, which has been accumulating aggressively and now controls over 1.5 million ETH. SharpLink recently raised $146.5 million through its At-the-Market facility and secured an additional $390 million via a registered direct offering that closed on August 11. The firm maintains over $84 million in cash reserves for future ETH acquisitions. The company’s ETH Concentration metric, which measures ETH holdings per 1,000 assumed diluted shares, rose to 3.87, marking a 94% increase since the launch of its treasury strategy in June. Total staking rewards have reached 1,388 ETH since the strategy’s inception. SharpLink’s weekly ETH purchases have steadily increased from 77,200 ETH in late July to the current week’s acquisition of 143,593 ETH. The company’s average purchase price has risen from $3,756 to $4,648 during this period. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-treasury-holdings-sharplink/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:36
