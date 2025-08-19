August Curse Strikes XRP: Price History Reveals What’s Next

XRP did well in August, increasing by over 8% in the first few days and reaching a high of around $3.23 on Aug. 8. The follow-through never came. In the last 10 days, the coin dropped almost 6%, moving into a small range around the round number of $3. This changed the month from "extend the rally" to "protect the floor." There were attempts to clear $3.14, lower highs stacked up and the price has been chopping between about $2.95 and $3.05. That keeps the $3 focal point: hold that band and August remains contained; lose it on a daily close and the early-summer base around $2.80 comes back into view, with $2.90 the first checkpoint if pressure builds. If that sounds familiar, it is because August has a history with the XRP price. In 2018, the month finished at -23%, in 2019, it was -19.2% and in 2022, it was -13.6%. There are some exceptions — 2020 printed +8.5% — but the distribution is mostly red. XRP Price History by CryptoRank On average, you will see about a 1.03% return in August, but the median is actually -5.72%. That is why you often see these modest drawdowns, even in years where everything else is going well. What's next? From here, the map is clear. Getting back $3.10-$3.15 and closing above that shelf would balance out the midmonth dip and reopen the door to the August high. Spend more time under $3, and the market risks a grind to $2.90 first, and if that gives way, it will test the $2.80 cluster that caught dips in June. One step ahead does not settle the debate either. September's average for XRP was +14.7%, but the median was slightly negative at -0.32%. So, the month had…