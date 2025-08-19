Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:58
August Curse Strikes XRP: Price History Reveals What's Next
The post August Curse Strikes XRP: Price History Reveals What’s Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP did well in August, increasing by over 8% in the first few days and reaching a high of around $3.23 on Aug. 8. The follow-through never came. In the last 10 days, the coin dropped almost 6%, moving into a small range around the round number of $3. This changed the month from “extend the rally” to “protect the floor.” There were attempts to clear $3.14, lower highs stacked up and the price has been chopping between about $2.95 and $3.05. That keeps the $3 focal point: hold that band and August remains contained; lose it on a daily close and the early-summer base around $2.80 comes back into view, with $2.90 the first checkpoint if pressure builds. You Might Also Like If that sounds familiar, it is because August has a history with the XRP price. In 2018, the month finished at -23%, in 2019, it was -19.2% and in 2022, it was -13.6%. There are some exceptions — 2020 printed +8.5% — but the distribution is mostly red. XRP Price History by CryptoRank On average, you will see about a 1.03% return in August, but the median is actually -5.72%. That is why you often see these modest drawdowns, even in years where everything else is going well. What’s next? From here, the map is clear. Getting back $3.10-$3.15 and closing above that shelf would balance out the midmonth dip and reopen the door to the August high. Spend more time under $3, and the market risks a grind to $2.90 first, and if that gives way, it will test the $2.80 cluster that caught dips in June. You Might Also Like One step ahead does not settle the debate either. September’s average for XRP was +14.7%, but the median was slightly negative at -0.32%. So, the month had…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:56
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:55
Unlocking New Opportunities For Crypto Investors
The post Unlocking New Opportunities For Crypto Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major Robinhood Lists SUI Token: Unlocking New Opportunities For Crypto Investors Skip to content Home News Crypto News Major Robinhood Lists SUI Token: Unlocking New Opportunities for Crypto Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/robinhood-lists-sui-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:54
Momentum Fades For Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP), But Here's 1 Coin Setting The Market On Fire
The crypto market is always searching for the next big crypto, and right now, all eyes are on the Layer Brett presale. While Solana and Ripple News have dominated headlines, their momentum is slowing as traders hunt for fresh opportunities. In contrast, Layer Brett, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is igniting serious FOMO with […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 21:54
5 Best Crypto Presale to Invest In: Early Buyers Locked 1000x Gains — New Phase Starts Any Minute Now
5 hot crypto presales in 2025 could deliver 100x+ gains. TAPZI, MTS, WAKE, HYPER, and LYNO are fueling hype with real utility and strong early adoption.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 21:53
Remarkable Development in Ethereum ETFs! Second Largest Outflow Ever! Here Are the Details
The post Remarkable Development in Ethereum ETFs! Second Largest Outflow Ever! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A remarkable development occurred in the crypto market on August 18, 2025. Ethereum spot ETFs experienced the second-largest outflow day in history, recording a total net outflow of $197 million. Record Outflow from Ethereum Spot ETFs: $197 Million This suggests that investors’ risk appetite for Ethereum is decreasing in the face of short-term market uncertainties. Bitcoin spot ETFs also saw significant outflows on the same day. A total of $122 million in net outflows were recorded, reflecting the majority of these products being used by investors seeking profits and managing market volatility. However, one notable exception stood out: the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) was the only net inflow product of the day. This development demonstrated that Bitwise is distinguishing itself through growing market confidence and long-term investor interest. Experts believe the high outflow from Ethereum spot ETFs may have been influenced by macroeconomic uncertainties and expectations regarding interest rate policy in the US. In particular, the Fed’s mixed signals regarding interest rate cuts are causing investors to withdraw from risky assets. Despite this, analysts predict that demand for both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs could rise again in the medium to long term. Spot ETFs remain crucial in the market because they facilitate access to crypto for institutional investors. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/remarkable-development-in-ethereum-etfs-second-largest-outflow-ever-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:53
Coingecko shuffles executive leadership, what does it mean?
Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is undergoing a leadership transition as it moves to build a more structured executive team. According to an Aug. 18 announcement, Coingecko has made changes to its leadership structure, shuffling executive roles and making new appointments.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/19 21:53
Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Accelerate RWA Tokenization
The post Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Accelerate RWA Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Stellar Development Foundation has made a strategic investment in UK-based Archax to bolster the growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Archax has integrated the Stellar blockchain into its tokenization platform and aims to bring more institutional-grade assets onchain. The deal builds on a growing trend of collaboration between blockchain firms and traditional finance, including Archax’s previous partnership with Ripple. The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the non-profit organization supporting the Stellar blockchain, has made a direct investment in Archax, a UK-regulated digital asset exchange, broker, and custodian. The investment forms part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) through the Stellar network. .@StellarOrg 🤝 Archax Proud to announce that we’ve entered a strategic partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), which includes a direct investment into Archax Group to support our mission of tokenising the world. Recently, we integrated Stellar into our… pic.twitter.com/UDKcr923Tk — Archax (@ArchaxEx) August 18, 2025 As traditional finance increasingly embraces blockchain technology, Archax has positioned itself as a key player in the tokenization space. The firm has already integrated Stellar into its in-house tokenization engine and recently tokenized an Aberdeen money market fund using the network. Archax’s existing relationships with financial institutions are expected to bring a broader array of institutional assets onto Stellar. Institutional adoption of tokenized RWAs gaining momentum The partnership comes at a pivotal time, with institutional demand for digital asset solutions surging. According to Archax CEO Graham Rodford, 86% of institutions already hold or plan to allocate to digital assets by the end of 2025. “The Archax vision has always been that all financial instruments will move onchain,” Rodford stated, emphasizing the significance of having strategic investors like Stellar on board. The broader RWA tokenization market has grown dramatically, from $15.2 billion in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:52
XRP Faces $3.00 Support With Brad Garlinghouse Pushing for Adoption
The post XRP Faces $3.00 Support With Brad Garlinghouse Pushing for Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Brad Garlinghouse’s talks with Uber and Amazon could drive XRP adoption in mainstream businesses. The BXE token’s rapid growth hints at XRP Ledger’s growing influence in blockchain transactions. XRP price consolidates at $3.00 support, with analysts watching for a bounce to $3.20 resistance. XRP Faces $3.00 Support With Brad Garlinghouse Pushing for Adoption XRP is currently holding around the $3.00 support level, as discussions with major companies like Uber and Amazon signal a possible shift toward institutional adoption. This news has fueled expectations of increased use for the XRP Ledger. Institutional Adoption on the Horizon Brad Garlinghouse has shared insights into Ripple’s efforts to drive institutional adoption. On August 1st, Ripple launched the XRP Ledger Institutional Program, which aims to attract large-scale players to the XRP ecosystem. BREAKING: BRAD GARLINGHOUSE DISCUSSES MEETINGS WITH UBER AND AMAZON FOR XRP PAYMENTS!! THIS IS MASSIVE!! INSTITUTIONAL ADOPTION HAS BEGUN!! THE #XRP LEDGER INSTITUTIONAL PROGRAM WAS LAUNCHED ON AUGUST 1ST!!! BXE TOKEN ON THE #XRPL IS GOING INSANE RIGHT NOW!!! IT’S SUPPORTING… pic.twitter.com/HZrOi1eMxC — XRP QUEEN🤍 (@crypto_queen_x) August 19, 2025 According to Garlinghouse, Ripple has engaged with major companies, including Uber and Amazon, to introduce XRP as a payment solution. Garlinghouse emphasized that this partnership could push the adoption of blockchain technology in mainstream businesses. He started by saying that these meetings with Uber and Amazon show that there’s growing interest in using XRP for payments. This could lead to broader institutional support and boost XRP’s role in the financial industry. BXE Token and XRP Ledger’s Growth The recent surge of the BXE token on the XRP Ledger has drawn attention. With a total supply of 500 million tokens, the price of BXE has shown rapid growth. BXE is currently priced at $0.025 per token; some analysts predict that it could reach…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:51
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving