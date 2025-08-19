2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Carly Simon Charts Her First Hit On One List With A Decades-Old Tune

The post Carly Simon Charts Her First Hit On One List With A Decades-Old Tune appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Carly Simon’s “Coming Around Again” hits No. 20 on both the U.K.’s Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts, a new high for the decades-old track. Singer-songwriter Carly Simon photographed in June 1971. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images) Getty Images Carly Simon is regarded as one of the most celebrated female voices in pop music history, both for her pioneering work as a songwriter and for her slew of hit singles. While Simon hasn’t released a new album in more than 15 years, she remains a legend and is highly regarded, especially among fellow singer-songwriters. Thanks to an exciting recent re-release of one of her most popular tunes, Simon is back on the charts in the United Kingdom — not with something brand new, but rather with a decades-old cut that has found a second life. “Coming Around Again” Becomes a Sales Hit Again Simon’s “Coming Around Again” reappears on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts this week. On the U.K.-based rankings, the pop classic returns at No. 20, which now marks its all-time high point on the two lists, which are built entirely around purchases. Alanis Morissette Helps Carly Simon Return Alanis Morissette recently covered “Coming Around Again” for a movie titled It’s My Mother’s Wedding. Simon isn’t only credited as the original songwriter, but also as a vocalist, as she contributed backing tracks to the cut. Simon wrote the track for the Meryl Streep/Jack Nicholson film Heartburn, which arrived in 1986, and Morissette interestingly chose to rework the tune for another movie. “Coming Around Again” Didn’t Hit the Charts Until 2021 Despite the fact that “Coming Around Again” was originally released in the ’80s, it didn’t become a sales hit in the U.K. until 2021. In February of that year, the tune launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:10
Amazon shares are underperforming the Nasdaq 100 in 2025

Amazon is falling behind in a market fixated on artificial intelligence. After its July 31 earnings letdown, the stock has trailed the Nasdaq 100 throughout the year. This gap only widened over the past two weeks.  The Nasdaq 100 is up by almost 13% in 2025, more than double Amazon’s 5.5% rise. The company’s shares […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 22:10
Thumzup Plans All-Stock Acquisition of Dogehash, Expanding into Dogecoin and Litecoin Mining

PANews reported on August 19th that Thumzup, a social media company backed by the Trump family, announced it would acquire Dogehash Technologies, an industrial-grade blockchain mining company specializing in Dogecoin
PANews2025/08/19 22:10
Circle Gateway Unlocks Seamless Cross-Chain Liquidity

BitcoinWorld Circle Gateway Unlocks Seamless Cross-Chain Liquidity The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) constantly seeks more efficiency and interconnectedness. A significant step forward recently emerged with Circle’s announcement regarding its Circle Gateway service. This innovation promises to revolutionize how users manage digital assets across various blockchain networks, offering a truly seamless experience. Circle Gateway’s Expanding Horizon Circle, a prominent player in the crypto space, shared exciting news on X: its Circle Gateway service is now live on multiple major mainnets. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for cross-chain operations, aiming to simplify the often complex process of moving liquidity between different blockchains. Initially designed to streamline liquidity management, the service now supports a growing list of popular networks. This includes: Ethereum Arbitrum Avalanche Base Optimism Polygon Unichain This broad support significantly enhances the utility of Circle Gateway for a wide range of users and developers. Why is Unified Liquidity with Circle Gateway a Game Changer? Historically, managing assets across different blockchains presented significant hurdles. Users often faced fragmented liquidity, requiring multiple wallets, complex bridging solutions, and increased transaction fees. The expansion of Circle Gateway directly addresses these challenges. The core benefit lies in its ability to manage cross-chain liquidity through a single, unified balance. Imagine having your digital assets accessible and transferable across various networks without the usual friction. This means: Enhanced Efficiency: Quicker asset transfers and reduced operational complexity. Lower Costs: Potentially fewer transaction fees associated with bridging. Simplified User Experience: A more intuitive way to interact with diverse DeFi protocols. Increased Capital Efficiency: Capital can be deployed more effectively across ecosystems. This streamlined approach makes interacting with the multi-chain world much more accessible for everyone, from individual traders to large institutions leveraging Circle Gateway. Understanding the Mechanism: How Does Circle Gateway Work? At its heart, Circle Gateway functions by allowing users to manage a single pool of liquidity that can be seamlessly deployed across the supported mainnets. Instead of needing separate balances on each chain, users interact with a unified interface. This infrastructure abstracts away the underlying complexities of cross-chain transfers. It essentially acts as a central hub, enabling developers and businesses to build applications that can access liquidity from various chains without needing to manage individual chain-specific balances. This technical innovation underpins the “single balance” promise of Circle Gateway. Impact on the Decentralized Ecosystem The broader implications of this expansion are substantial. For decentralized applications (dApps), Circle Gateway can unlock new possibilities. Developers can design applications that are truly multi-chain, drawing liquidity and users from across different ecosystems without being confined to a single network. For the average crypto user, it means a less intimidating and more fluid experience. They can participate in different DeFi opportunities on Ethereum, then easily move assets to a faster, cheaper Layer 2 like Arbitrum or Optimism, all powered by the convenience of Circle Gateway. This fosters greater interoperability and could accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. The Future of Cross-Chain Interoperability with Circle Gateway Circle’s move with Circle Gateway is a clear indicator of the industry’s direction: towards a more interconnected and user-friendly blockchain landscape. As more mainnets and Layer 2 solutions emerge, the need for robust cross-chain infrastructure becomes paramount. This expansion sets a precedent for how liquidity can be managed efficiently in a multi-chain future. We can anticipate further integrations and enhancements to Circle Gateway, solidifying its role as a critical piece of the Web3 puzzle. This development truly empowers users and developers alike. In conclusion, Circle’s significant expansion of its Circle Gateway service to include multiple mainnets like Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Polygon is a transformative step for the crypto ecosystem. By enabling the management of cross-chain liquidity through a single balance, Circle is paving the way for a more integrated, efficient, and user-friendly decentralized future. This innovation simplifies complex operations, reduces friction, and ultimately enhances the accessibility and utility of digital assets across the blockchain landscape. It’s an exciting time for anyone involved in the world of crypto. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Circle Gateway? Circle Gateway is an infrastructure service developed by Circle that allows for the management of cross-chain liquidity through a single balance, simplifying asset transfers across different blockchain networks. Which mainnets does Circle Gateway now support? As of the recent announcement, Circle Gateway supports Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Unichain. How does Circle Gateway benefit users? It benefits users by offering enhanced efficiency, potentially lower costs, a simplified user experience, and increased capital efficiency when managing assets across multiple blockchain networks. Is Circle Gateway suitable for developers? Yes, Circle Gateway is highly beneficial for developers as it enables them to build truly multi-chain decentralized applications (dApps) that can access liquidity and users from various ecosystems without managing individual chain-specific balances. What is “cross-chain liquidity”? Cross-chain liquidity refers to the ability to easily move and utilize digital assets across different independent blockchain networks, overcoming the traditional barriers of isolated ecosystems. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s spread the word about how Circle Gateway is simplifying the multi-chain world and fostering greater interoperability. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cross-chain solutions and DeFi adoption. This post Circle Gateway Unlocks Seamless Cross-Chain Liquidity first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/19 22:10
Can Unilabs Continue Generational Run? Expert Compares Upside to XRP’s 550% Rise in 2018

XRP price struggles under market pressure, while Unilabs Finance presale tops $13 million. Analysts predict UNIL could mirror Ripple’s historic 550% rally in 2018.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 22:10
Federal Reserve Considers Accelerated Rate Cuts After Powell’s Term

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cuts-speculation/
Coinstats2025/08/19 22:09
Here’s what happened in crypto today

Need to know what happened in crypto today? Here is the latest news on daily trends and events impacting Bitcoin price, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and crypto regulation. Today in crypto, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines has joined Tether as a strategic adviser, Bitcoin bull and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has filed for a $250 million SPAC focused on decentralized finance and AI, and BitMine’s Ether holdings surged to $6.6 billion despite its stock dropping 14%.Stablecoin giant Tether hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as its new strategic adviser for digital assets and US strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s biggest economy.Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin, appointed Hines to directly engage and coordinate the company’s US strategy and expansion as part of its core focus with immediate effect, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/19 22:09
Crypto Prices Rally After White House Talks

Following a pivotal discussion at the White House centered on Russia, the leading cryptocurrency approached the formidable $117,000 mark but ultimately did not breach it. This week, traders are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s minutes and developments from Jackson Hole, particularly any announcements by Powell.Continue Reading:Crypto Prices Rally After White House Talks
Coinstats2025/08/19 22:08
Epic Chain’s RWA Boom + WinnerMining Cloud Mining (~600 XRP/Day)

The post Epic Chain’s RWA Boom + WinnerMining Cloud Mining (~600 XRP/Day) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Put Your Crypto to Work with Ripple-Backed Epic Chain and Eco-Friendly Cloud Mining That Pays Every Day Wanna make around 600 XRP every day? Ripple-backed Epic Chain is shaking up crypto by putting real-world assets—like real estate, credit, commodities, and collectibles—on the blockchain, tapping into a $50+ trillion market. Even better, WinnerMining lets you turn your crypto into daily cash—no hardware, no complicated setup. With 100+ renewable-energy-powered mining farms worldwide, you can start earning daily payouts with just a few clicks. This is where XRP, real-world asset tokenization, and green cloud mining collide, giving investors a simple, powerful way to make their crypto work for them every single day. Ripple’s Big Win: Back in the GameIn 2025, Ripple settled with the SEC for $125 million, and regulators lifted restrictions tied to Regulation D—a key fundraising path for accredited investors. That puts Ripple back in the driver’s seat, letting the company sell XRP privately to institutions again. It restores a crucial financing channel and boosts liquidity across the ecosystem. For projects like Epic Chain, this win means stronger access to capital and clear regulatory backing. Investors are regaining confidence, and XRP is now outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum this year. WinnerMining: Cloud Mining Made Simple (and Green!)As XRP keeps gaining momentum, WinnerMining gives investors a simple way to put their crypto to work. Based in the U.K., WinnerMining runs over 100 mining farms worldwide, all powered entirely by renewable energy—solar, hydro, and wind. Its AI-driven system handles the heavy lifting, so you don’t need hardware or tech skills. Just deposit your crypto (XRP, BTC, ETH, or USDT) and start earning daily payouts. How to Get Started Head to WinnerMining.com and claim your $15 free mining credit. Pick a mining contract that fits your budget and timeline. Start earning daily payouts—you can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:07
