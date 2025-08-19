Why crypto is headed for straight PvP

The post Why crypto is headed for straight PvP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Crypto is tribal. That’s one of its best qualities. Think about it: What would this space even be without purity tests? Notice that I used the word “space” and not “industry,” “asset class” or “sector.” Crypto has always had intense rivalries, but the nuances are mostly lost on those on the outside. It’s not their fault — the regulatory war that raged in the US over the past few years united otherwise squabbling camps against a common enemy (Gary Gensler). An “enemy of my enemy is our enemy” situation. The thermal effect of that chumminess has largely worn off, however, and things are only destined to get uglier from here, especially if/when the market rolls over. For sure, there is a crypto industry. And there is a crypto asset class. And a crypto sector. But they’re not filled with the same stuff. With Gensler gone and the SEC headed by someone more agreeable, it’s easy to forget that a lot was hinging on the Ripple verdict, for reasons that don’t feel as pertinent now. The question of what exactly a so-called “crypto security” is ultimately mattered to every single person working in and around crypto, in a very different way than the Roman Storm verdict and the Samourai Wallet guilty pleas were important. Let’s run through a hypothetical: Pretend we believe that — even if XRP was not a security when sold to institutional backers — there exist many tokens that are clearly as centralized as XRP, or even more so. Some are more centralized in very different ways. In that case, the long-term viability of any coins we hold directly depends on whether the underlying tech (and the broader ecosystem) is truly decentralized. And for that,…