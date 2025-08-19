1inch launches trustless Solana cross-chain swaps, bypassing bridges entirely
The post 1inch launches trustless Solana cross-chain swaps, bypassing bridges entirely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading DEX aggregator 1inch has introduced a new DeFi feature: trustless cross-chain swaps between Solana and over 12 EVM networks, without relying on bridges or third-party messaging protocols. Available across the 1inch dApp, wallet, and Fusion+ API, users can now move assets directly between Solana and all major EVM networks in a fully decentralized, secure, and seamless way with full MEV protection. Bridgeless Solana cross-chain swaps Until now, cross-chain interaction between Solana and EVM networks has typically required bridges or third-party messaging protocols such as Wormhole, Axelar, LayerZero, or Chainlink CCIP. While widely used, these systems have proven to be vulnerable, with bridge hacks one of the most damaging security risks in DeFi. In February 2022, the Wormhole bridge, which connects Solana and Ethereum, was hacked, resulting in a loss of over $320 million. Attackers exploited a vulnerability in Wormhole’s signature verification process, enabling them to mint $120,000 worth of wrapped ETH on Solana without the required collateral on Ethereum. This drained funds from the protocol and exposed the risks inherent in traditional bridge-based cross-chain solutions. 1inch’s bridgeless Solana cross-chain swaps rewrite this model entirely. When the resolver accepts a price, an escrow is created on the source chain, securely locking the user’s funds. The resolver then creates a matching escrow on the destination chain, locking their own funds. 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz told CryptoSlate: “There is no bridge risk, because the funds remain in their respective chain-specific escrows, not in a shared pool, and no one can move them without the user’s secret. After a security check, the user shares this secret with the resolver to authorize withdrawal. If the secret is never shared, both escrows are canceled and funds are returned to their original owners.” Under the hood: Fusion+ cross-chain The technical foundation for this feature builds on…
