1inch pioneers Solana cross-chain swaps, unlocking seamless interoperability

CROSS
CROSS$0.23079+0.76%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2543+2.41%
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 22:30
Mint Announces $150 Million Investment Commitment And Initial Exchange Offering

The post Mint Announces $150 Million Investment Commitment And Initial Exchange Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Green Minting Technologies, Corp. (“Mint”), announced today the strategic investment commitment of up to $150 Million USD with GEM Digital Limited through a token subscription agreement to develop a state-of-the-art, 600-Megawatt, off-grid, renewable energy, Bitcoin mining and AI datacenter project.  The partnership is set to accelerate Mint’s mission of bringing renewably-powered cloud computing to the masses through its $MINT token, which enables tokenholders to buy compute power by the hash in order to leverage low-cost, renewable energy to power applications like Bitcoin mining on Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (“ASICs”) or training Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) on Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”).   As part of the $150 Million USD investment commitment, Mint will be listing its $MINT tokens on a number of the leading centralized exchanges in its Initial Exchange Offering (“IEO”), where it is targeting to raise $400 Million USD.   “Mint is re-democratizing the Bitcoin mining landscape by fractionalizing the energy and computing infrastructure into $MINT Tokens.  In the beginning, Bitcoin mining was truly distributed across individual users. As Bitcoin mining infrastructure becomes increasingly expensive, individual users can’t compete, particularly at today’s retail energy prices.  Through this partnership with GEM, we can deploy our $MINT Tokens to enable individual users to gain the benefit of renewable, scaled operations – without the upfront costs associated with developing utility-scale energy generation and datacenter infrastructure. Bitcoin mining can now be powered by the masses once again, thanks to the $MINT Token,” said Alex Wey, CEO and co-founder. As part of the 600-Megawatt project, Mint will dedicate a portion of the infrastructure to developing a Tier III/IV datacenter to host GPUs and power AI tools, alongside its core Bitcoin Mining operations.  To learn more about $MINT, the project, and about how to participate in this Initial Exchange Offering and its Presale,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:30
XRP vs. LINK: The SEC-aligned play you shouldn’t ignore

The post XRP vs. LINK: The SEC-aligned play you shouldn’t ignore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways XRP has lost the $3 support three times this month as whales rotated $56M into LINK. Is smart money positioning Chainlink as the SEC-aligned play? August looked like the perfect breakout setup for Ripple [XRP]. SEC settlement tailwinds, risk-on flows, Bitcoin’s [BTC] all-time high, and altseason rotation were all stacked in its favor. Yet, XRP has remained range-bound, up just 0.13% from its $3.02 open. In contrast, Chainlink [LINK] has outperformed with a near 50% move to $24. On the relative chart, LINK/XRP printed a decisive +42% monthly candle, signaling its largest structural breakout since 2020. Source: TradingView (LINK/XRP) That kind of move screams rotation.  Backing this, whales have piled roughly $56 million into LINK, highlighting a sharp divergence in capital flows away from Ripple and into Chainlink’s momentum, where relative ROI confirms the shift. In short, the LINK/XRP breakout isn’t purely technical. Smart money inflows, structural momentum, and on-chain FOMO are driving the move. The key question: Is Chainlink now the superior SEC-aligned play? XRP’s legal drag contrasts with LINK’s SEC edge Chainlink’s edge over Ripple isn’t just about on-chain flows. Instead, it’s about infrastructure. LINK’s oracle network, seen as far more “regulatory-friendly,” powers most of DeFi’s data layer. In fact, Chainlink now controls 68% of the oracle market, making it the sector’s standard. Put simply, LINK’s grip on “SEC compliant” infrastructure leaves XRP stuck playing catch-up. The scoreboard shows it: Chainlink has added nearly $10 billion in DeFi TVS, pushing the sector to a three-year high. Source: DeFilLama For context, unlike protocols tracking traditional TVL, Chainlink tracks Total Value Secured (TVS). It is the total capital in DeFi protocols relying on its oracles. Notably, by mid-August 2025, that number hit $60+ billion. The kicker? XRPL’s DeFi TVL clocked in at just $90+ million, a 700× gap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:29
40% Swing Ahead? Dogecoin Charts Point to Action

The post 40% Swing Ahead? Dogecoin Charts Point to Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Dogecoin trades within a tightening triangle, with analysts expecting a breakout by late August. Fibonacci levels at $0.233 and $0.218 signal key zones for potential breakout confirmation. Monthly chart shows repeating pattern, indicating possible uptrend if historical cycles remain consistent. 40% Swing Ahead? Dogecoin Charts Point to Action Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. This structure is made up of lower highs and higher lows, creating a tightening price range. The setup is often seen before a strong price move in either direction. At the time of writing, DOGE traded around $0.22, close to the triangle’s midpoint. According to a chart shared by analyst Ali Martinez, the apex of this pattern is projected to form by late August. Traders are watching closely for any breakout above or below the triangle’s range, which may suggest a move of up to 40% from the breakout point. Source: Ali Martinez/X Support and Resistance Levels to Monitor The triangle’s boundaries are defined by key Fibonacci retracement levels. The 0.618 level sits at $0.233 and currently acts as resistance. On the other side, the 0.5 retracement level at $0.218 serves as near-term support. If the price breaks above $0.233, it could trigger a run toward the $0.255–$0.287 zone. A move below $0.218, however, may send the price toward $0.204 or even lower. These levels are seen as short-term markers for market direction. Monthly Chart Shows Repeating Price Structure A separate analysis from Trader Tardigrade shows a long-term pattern on the DOGE/USD monthly chart. The chart displays a rounded bottom followed by a steady rising channel, similar to previous cycles. Dogecoin has followed this structure in the past before making a sharp upward move. According to the chart, DOGE is now at the end of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:27
Bitcoin Hyper Defies Market Crash and Raises $10M in Presale

The post Bitcoin Hyper Defies Market Crash and Raises $10M in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper Defies Market Crash and Raises $10M in Presale Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-hyper-defies-market-dip-and-raises-10m-in-presale/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:26
Cast Of ‘Law And The City’ Had Fun Filming And Dining Together

The post Cast Of ‘Law And The City’ Had Fun Filming And Dining Together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The five lawyers in ‘Law and the City’ meet over meals. Viki.com Law and the City is a legal drama about five friends, all lawyers, who meet to discuss their lives and cases over a series of meals. Lee Jong-suk, Mun Ga-young, Kang You-seok, Ryu Hye-young and Im Seong-jae play the friends who share professional and personal challenges, and in real life, the cast also had no problem getting close, despite differences in age or professional seniority. “This might be hard to believe,” said Im Seong-jae (Newtopia, When The Stars Gossip) . “But near the end of the filming I actually realized and was surprised by the ages of our five associate friends. We got so close, like real friends that I completely forgot about our ages.” Im plays Ha Sung-gi, a talented lawyer who takes a special interest in helping interns, but avoids talking about his own past. “Jong-suk and Ka-young have such a strong presence you hardly notice their age,” said Im. “Hye-young approached every scene like a veteran and You Seok often leads like a senior, even coming up with unexpected ideas. Because of this close bond, we didn’t really think about age while working together.” At almost every meal Im’s character posted photos of the food they shared, but in real life, he rarely takes food photos. “Probably because I don’t relly use social media,” he said with a laugh. “Honestly, I rarely ever turn on the camera.” There are so many eating scenes in the drama it’s practically a mukbang and Mun Ka-young (My Dearest Nemesis, True Beauty) did have a favorite. Mun Ka-young’s character became a lawyer because of what her own family went through. Viki.com “There’s a famous tofu restaurant right in front of the Seoul Arts Center,” said Mun. “Since we started…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:25
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 20

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano price is consolidating around $0.93 after strong gains earlier this month lifted ADA from July lows near $0.60 to a high of $0.97. Sellers have capped the advance at the resistance zone just under $1.00, and the market is now coiling inside a symmetrical triangle pattern. This tight range highlights indecision as bulls defend recent breakout levels while bears pressure near the upper bound. Cardano Price Forecast Table: August 20, 2025 Indicator/Zone Level / Signal Cardano price today $0.93 Resistance 1 $0.97 Resistance 2 $1.03 Support 1 $0.91 Support 2 $0.88 Major Support Cluster $0.73 EMA Cluster (4H) $0.89–$0.93 (Neutral Support) Bollinger Bands (4H) Tightening, breakout likely Supertrend (4H) Bearish below $0.95 DMI Weak trend, ADX declining Spot Netflow (Aug 19) -$5.62M (bearish exchange flows) What’s Happening With Cardano’s Price? ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the daily chart, ADA remains above its key breakout base near $0.73, where a large volume profile node confirms strong demand. The sharp rally from late July was supported by sustained inflows, but the current stall reflects fading momentum near the $0.97–$1.00 ceiling. ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The 2-hour chart shows ADA trading within a triangle structure, with higher lows forming support near $0.91 and lower highs capping price below $0.96. RSI sits around 49, reflecting a neutral state, while volume has tapered, suggesting traders are awaiting a decisive breakout. Why Is The Cardano Price Going Down Today? ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The primary reason behind why Cardano price going down today is repeated rejection from the $0.97 resistance. Price has failed multiple attempts to close above this key barrier, triggering mild profit-taking. The 4-hour EMA cluster (20/50/100/200) is tightly packed between $0.89 and $0.93, showing ADA is testing dynamic support. However, Bollinger Bands are narrowing, pointing to suppressed volatility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:24
Top Memecoins to Buy Under $0.5? BlockSack and Dogecoin Lead As Market Sentiment Adopts SocialFi Engagement

The sub-$0.50 memecoin market is heating up as traders search for projects with both viral potential and tangible incentives for holders. In 2025, two names consistently stand out — Dogecoin (DOGE), the long-standing king of meme culture, and BlockSack (BSACK), the rising Base Network Layer 2 token integrating SocialFi engagement tools to keep communities active […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 22:22
Databricks rides AI demand, investor confidence to $100B valuation

Databricks has signed a Series K funding round that raises its valuation by 61% to $100 billion.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 22:20
Google Boosts Stake In Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf To 14%, Shares Hit 52-Week High

TeraWulf stock surged as much as 12% to a fresh 52-week high Monday after Google disclosed it had become one of the Bitcoin miner’s largest shareholders. The tech giant raised
Insidebitcoins2025/08/19 22:20
