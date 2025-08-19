Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
glassnode: Bitcoin's subsequent trend may depend on whether institutional capital flows and buyer confidence can be restored
PANews reported on August 19th that according to glassnode monitoring, the Bitcoin price rebounded to $121,000 after falling below $114,000 last week, with on-chain activity and derivatives market sentiment improving.
PANews
2025/08/19 22:43
Policy Pivot and Bitcoin Buy: MicroStrategy Adds Flexibility, Stacks More BTC
MicroStrategy has reversed recent guidance on stock issuance, signaling more flexibility in shareholder dilution while continuing to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 22:43
The Beatles Turn A Decades-Old B-Side Into A Top 40 Bestseller
The post The Beatles Turn A Decades-Old B-Side Into A Top 40 Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Beatles’ “I’ll Get You” climbs into the U.K. top 40 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. Promotional studio portrait of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, 1963 (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images) SSPL via Getty Images The Beatles are so massively successful, even decades after the group split, that fans will purchase anything connected to the Fab Four. The outfit sees multiple compilations live on lists in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States, and from time to time, a handful of singles can even find space on a chart or two. While it’s not necessarily uncommon for a Beatles smash — the kind remembered as a standout from one of the most valuable catalogs of all time — to remain on a chart, the Beatles are so big that even B-sides that were never properly released as singles can become big wins, especially in the U.K., where the rockers remain among the most beloved musical acts of all time. “She Loves You” and “I’ll Get You” In 1963, the Beatles released “She Loves You.” The track would go on to quickly become a huge hit all around the world, and one of the earliest (of many) chart successes for the Beatles. At the time, singles were released with B-sides, so while “She Loves You” was the focus — the A-side — “I’ll Get You” has been largely forgotten except by Beatles fanatics, even though it was attached to the early-career win. That’s the track that is a hit in its own right again, more than half a century after it was first sold. “I’ll Get You” Breaks Into the Top 40 on Every Chart “I’ll Get You”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:40
Best Altcoins to Buy This Week: Unilabs Overtakes Demand for Cardano (ADA) as SHIB Crashes
SHIB coin’s price crashes while Cardano's price delivers some gains to investors. But the highest gains reported are from the AI-based presales project Unilab Finance.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 22:40
When AI Becomes the Mediator in Family Inheritance Disputes
Inheritance disputes have been in existence as long as there have been families, and fortune. With the rise of generative AI, natural language processing, and machine-controlled legal assistants, the idea of an “AI mediator” isn’t as improbable as it sounds.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 22:37
Wyoming Unveils FRNT, First State-Backed US Stablecoin
The post Wyoming Unveils FRNT, First State-Backed US Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wyoming on Tuesday introduced the Frontier Stable Token, or FRNT, becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own dollar-linked digital currency. The token is fully backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries and carries an additional 2% reserve cushion, according to the state’s Stable Token Commission. FRNT launched simultaneously on seven networks—Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Base—using LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token standard, allowing it to move seamlessly across the supported blockchains. Public trading has not begun while the state completes pending federal regulatory reviews. Wyoming officials said interest earned on the reserves will flow each quarter to the state’s School Foundation Fund, distinguishing the program from privately issued stablecoins that channel yields to corporate treasuries. The commission described FRNT as a constitutionally protected public asset rather than a central-bank digital currency, asserting it will not be subject to discretionary transaction restrictions. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/wyoming-unveils-frnt-first-state-backed-u-s-stablecoin-910c2e7b
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:36
Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing
Dubai, UAE, 19th August 2025, Chainwire The post Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 22:33
Today, the net outflow of 10 Bitcoin ETFs was about $197 million in BTC, and the net outflow of 9 Ethereum ETFs was about $273 million in ETH.
According to PANews on August 19th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced large net outflows on August 19th. Ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,717
PANews
2025/08/19 22:31
Pi Coin Price Eyes $0.50 Target as Analyst Anticipates Mainnet Impact
TLDR Pi coin price is currently trading at $0.3592, showing a 7.33% decline in the last 24 hours. Despite the price drop, trading volume surged by 142%, reaching $68.61 million. Analyst Jen predicts Pi coin price could rise to $0.50 due to ongoing mainnet migration speculation. Pi coin has been consolidating below a downward-sloping trendline [...] The post Pi Coin Price Eyes $0.50 Target as Analyst Anticipates Mainnet Impact appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/19 22:31
Trading Currently at $0.02, Here’s Why BlockchainFX Has Emerged as Among the Best Crypto Presale for 2025 Investors
And while presale projects like Maxi Doge and Little Pepe have been attracting attention, right now there is a strong […] The post Trading Currently at $0.02, Here’s Why BlockchainFX Has Emerged as Among the Best Crypto Presale for 2025 Investors appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 22:30
