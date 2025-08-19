Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Ethereum Slides Below $4300 As Whales Increase Positions In Pepe And Remittix
According to on-chain data, fresh inflows have been hitting PEPE and Remittix (RTX); a footprint signaling the whales’ choice. Investors […] The post Ethereum Slides Below $4300 As Whales Increase Positions In Pepe And Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.
PEPE
$0.00001046
+0.57%
Coindoo
2025/08/19 22:58
JUST IN – Rapid Crypto Pivot: Bo Hines Leaves White House Role And Lands At Tether
Bo Hines has joined Tether Inc. just days after stepping down from his role in US President Donald Trump’s crypto task force, taking a job that will push the company’s foray into the US market. Related Reading: Bitcoin Drops, Saylor Shops: 430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash – Details According to reports, Hines will serve […]
WHITE
$0.0005522
-1.16%
TRUMP
$8.676
-1.27%
BTC
$113,451.8
-0.28%
Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 22:58
Cryptocurrencies, 92 out of 100 in red: the market holds its breath for Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole
The crypto sector turns negative: 92 of the top 100 tokens close down as traders reduce risk.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
RED
$0.3745
-2.09%
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 22:55
ETF Bets and Whale Moves Could Ignite a Rally
The post ETF Bets and Whale Moves Could Ignite a Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading near $0.22 after sliding 2.7% this week, but analysts warn the memecoin may be on the verge of a dramatic breakout. Ali Martinez, a widely followed crypto strategist, noted that DOGE is consolidating within a triangle formation, typically a precursor to sharp volatility. According to him, the pattern could spark a 40% price swing in either direction. Block Reward Cut Proposal A new proposal on GitHub has reignited debate around Dogecoin’s long-standing inflationary model. Developers are weighing a potential 90% cut in block rewards, which would slash annual issuance from 5 billion DOGE to just 500 million. Supporters argue this change would reduce inflation from around 3.3% to under 0.5%, making DOGE more attractive to long-term investors. Critics, however, warn that drastically lower rewards could push miners out, undermining network security. Given Dogecoin’s 11-year history of fixed monetary policy, core developers stress that implementing such a shift would be a long and uncertain process. ETF & Regulatory Catalysts Momentum for a DOGE exchange-traded fund (ETF) is building, with filings from Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise currently under SEC review. Prediction market Polymarket gives a 73% chance of approval by October 2025. If greenlit, the ETF could attract institutional flows similar to Bitcoin’s $151 billion ETF inflows that fueled a 160% rally. At the same time, Europe’s MiCA framework could impose stricter rules on meme coins, adding compliance hurdles that might slow adoption. The outcome of SEC deliberations will likely be decisive for DOGE’s near-term trajectory. Whale Accumulation and Technicals Whale investors continue to double down, adding over $200 million in DOGE during August, with open interest now exceeding $3 billion. Technically, Dogecoin is locked in a symmetrical triangle between $0.22 and $0.25. The RSI is neutral around 46, while MACD momentum remains flat. If DOGE…
NEAR
$2.496
+0.84%
CHANGE
$0.0022668
+1.71%
MORE
$0.10153
+1.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:55
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Could Crash to 2021 Levels? Unilabs Safest Choice in August
DOGE price drops on news of large Dogecoin wallets investing in Unilabs Finance viral presale. This AI asset manager will deliver 20x upside as it moves to Stage 7.
SHIB
$0.00001245
+1.21%
SHIBA
$0.00000000061
+1.32%
AI
$0.1183
+1.63%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 22:50
3 Resources To Help Companies Design And Defend Legal DEI Programs
The post 3 Resources To Help Companies Design And Defend Legal DEI Programs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Facing anti-DEI backlash, most business leaders still view diversity, equity and inclusion as an essential business strategy. Legal experts offer advice for distinguishing between law and political rhetoric, and for defending legal DEI initiatives. getty Business leaders are being pushed from opposite directions on diversity, equity and inclusion. These competing forces are creating confusion over the most effective path forward in designing and defending legal DEI initiatives. Most workers still value DEI practices, which impact recruiting and retention. Four out of five workers support their organization’s DEI efforts, and more than two thirds say that DEI initiatives positively impact their work experience, according to a 2024 survey of 1,345 U.S. employees conducted by The Conference Board. Two out of three workers surveyed said they would not work for an employer that does not take DEI seriously, or would do so only reluctantly. Yet the Trump Administration and federal agencies that enforce discrimination laws have launched a concerted attack on DEI measures. America First Legal, cofounded by conservative Stephen Miller, has initiated multiple legal actions with the stated goal of dismantling DEI across both private and public sectors. As a result, 63% of executives in The Conference Board survey view the current political climate for DEI as very or extremely challenging. Despite these increased threats, over 80% of corporate leaders still view diversity initiatives as essential to their business strategy, based on a 2024 report by Morning Consult surveying 325 C-Suite executives at large U.S. companies. The majority of companies are seeking ways to continue their DEI investments while mitigating legal risk. In response to these conflicting pressures, legal experts have created three resources to assist companies in designing and defending legal DEI measures. Legal experts have created three valuable resources to help companies understand what discrimination laws both require and…
C
$0.20765
-0.28%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
TRUMP
$8.676
-1.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:49
Base Ecosystem Trading Platform o1.exchange Completes $4.2 Million in Funding, Led by Coinbase Ventures and AllianceDAO
PANews reported on August 19 that o1.exchange announced that it had completed US$4.2 million in financing, led by Coinbase Ventures and AllianceDAO. The platform is building the first comprehensive trading
PANews
2025/08/19 22:46
Small Commits, Big Wins: How Atomic Changes Transform Developer Life
Learn how atomic Git commits transform developer productivity. Discover practical strategies for cleaner code reviews, faster debugging, and painless deployment
LEARN
$0.01927
-0.15%
LIFE
$0.00004592
+7.59%
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 22:46
Illinois Governor Slams Trump, Passes Groundbreaking Crypto Bills
TLDR Governor Pritzker criticizes former President Trump’s approach to digital asset regulation. Illinois introduces two new crypto bills aimed at enhancing consumer protection. The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act grants oversight authority to the state’s financial department. The Digital Asset Kiosk Act regulates cryptocurrency ATMs to prevent fraud and set transaction limits. Illinois ranks [...] The post Illinois Governor Slams Trump, Passes Groundbreaking Crypto Bills appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$8.676
-1.27%
ACT
$0.03927
+0.30%
Coincentral
2025/08/19 22:46
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?
Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
$2.496
+0.84%
HYPE
$41.42
-1.61%
HOLD
$0.00004232
+0.85%
CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 22:45
