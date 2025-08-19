3 Resources To Help Companies Design And Defend Legal DEI Programs

Facing anti-DEI backlash, most business leaders still view diversity, equity and inclusion as an essential business strategy. Legal experts offer advice for distinguishing between law and political rhetoric, and for defending legal DEI initiatives. getty Business leaders are being pushed from opposite directions on diversity, equity and inclusion. These competing forces are creating confusion over the most effective path forward in designing and defending legal DEI initiatives. Most workers still value DEI practices, which impact recruiting and retention. Four out of five workers support their organization's DEI efforts, and more than two thirds say that DEI initiatives positively impact their work experience, according to a 2024 survey of 1,345 U.S. employees conducted by The Conference Board. Two out of three workers surveyed said they would not work for an employer that does not take DEI seriously, or would do so only reluctantly. Yet the Trump Administration and federal agencies that enforce discrimination laws have launched a concerted attack on DEI measures. America First Legal, cofounded by conservative Stephen Miller, has initiated multiple legal actions with the stated goal of dismantling DEI across both private and public sectors. As a result, 63% of executives in The Conference Board survey view the current political climate for DEI as very or extremely challenging. Despite these increased threats, over 80% of corporate leaders still view diversity initiatives as essential to their business strategy, based on a 2024 report by Morning Consult surveying 325 C-Suite executives at large U.S. companies. The majority of companies are seeking ways to continue their DEI investments while mitigating legal risk. In response to these conflicting pressures, legal experts have created three resources to assist companies in designing and defending legal DEI measures. Legal experts have created three valuable resources to help companies understand what discrimination laws both require and…