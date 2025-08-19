2025-08-21 Thursday

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Tether focuses on the USA: Bo Hines will lead the USDT strategy in light of the GENIUS Act

Tether accelerates its regulated entry into the United States by enlisting Bo Hines as a strategic policy advisor.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 23:00
Coinbase Launches XRP and Solana Perpetual Futures for U.S. Traders

Coinbase expands U.S. crypto derivatives with XRP and Solana perpetual futures, offering 10x leverage and CFTC-regulated trading access. Coinbase, a leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, launched perpetual futures contracts for XRP and Solana on August 18, 2025. The action will increase its derivatives provisions to customers in the U.S. The new nano XRP and nano Solana […] The post Coinbase Launches XRP and Solana Perpetual Futures for U.S. Traders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/19 23:00
Ethereum Leads $3.75 Billion Crypto Inflows, XRP And Solana Join The Party

According to CoinShares’ latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, inflows into crypto-products were $3.75 billion last week, the fourth-largest on record. Unsurprisingly, Ethereum was the standout after attracting the majority of capital with record-breaking inflows. Solana and XRP also experienced impressive demand, resulting in both cryptocurrencies receiving inflows exceeding 10% of the year-to-date total flows. Ethereum’s Record-Breaking Numbers Ethereum witnessed the most activity last week since the 2021 bull run that took many crypto investors by surprise. In terms of crypto-based products, Ethereum managed to displace Bitcoin’s supremacy last week by leading with $2.87 billion in inflows, representing 77% of the total $3.75 billion. This performance brought its year-to-date inflows to $11.094 billion, which is about 29% of total Ethereum assets under management.  Related Reading: Here’s Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Are Crashing The intensity of institutional demand had an immediate impact on Ethereum’s market price action. Notably, the Ethereum price surged to $4,776 last week, its highest level since the 2021 bull market.  In terms of geographical location, most of the inflows came from the United States, with $3.725 billion in inflows, more than 99% of the total. This concentration was mostly by iShares ETFs. Smaller but meaningful contributions came from Canada with $33.7 million, Hong Kong with $20.9 million, and Australia with $12.1 million. On the other hand, Brazil and Sweden posted outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million, respectively. Although Bitcoin also managed to push to a new all-time price high of $124,128 last week, the leading cryptocurrency took a step back in institutional inflows. Bitcoin brought in $552 million last week. Although its year-to-date inflows are larger in absolute terms at $21.08 billion, they represent only 11.6% of its total assets under management (AuM), compared to Ethereum’s 29%. XRP And Solana Join The Party Although Ethereum captured most of the inflows, both Solana and XRP also attracted notable inflows that show the altcoins are gaining strength among institutional investors, despite the absence of spot crypto ETFs for these assets in the US market. Related Reading: Ethereum Falls Behind Solana In Major Metric, Is Altcoin Season At Risk? Solana-based products recorded $176.5 million, bringing its monthly flows to $199.2 million and its year-to-date figure to $1.05 billion. Effectively, this means that Solana-based products witnessed 89% of their total monthly inflow and 16.8% of their year-to-date inflow last week. XRP witnessed about $125.9 million worth of inflows last week, boosting its monthly total to $148.1 million and its 2025 total to $1.238 billion. As such, XRP-based products also witnessed 85% of their total monthly inflow and 10% of their year-to-date inflow last week. Sui, Cardano, Chainlink, and Short Bitcoin products also witnessed $11.3, $0.8 million, $1.2 million, and $4 million in inflows, respectively, last week. The only major exception was Litecoin, which diverged from the broader trend and recorded net outflows of $400,000. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/19 23:00
Strategy Just Flipped Its Bitcoin Playbook—Here’s Why It Matters Now

Strategy has redrawn the lines for when it will issue new MSTR shares, repurchase stock, or buy more Bitcoin—explicitly tying those decisions to its self-defined “mNAV” multiple and publishing price guardrails that anchor investor expectations. “Strategy today announced an update to its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 23:00
BlockDAG Surges 2,660% Pre-Mainnet: Why It’s the Best Crypto to Buy This Year

In cryptocurrency, the most significant wins often appear long before a network officially launches. While presales are known for creating early value, very few deliver tangible profits this quickly. BlockDAG is challenging that narrative by rewarding early buyers with exceptional gains. Its performance is positioning it as not just another blockchain startup but one of the best crypto to buy as 2025 approaches. The numbers underline this strength: almost $376 million raised, more than 25 billion coins distributed, and a presale ROI of 2,660% from batch 1 to today’s batch 29 price of $0.0276. Such momentum highlights that substantial returns can be secured even before mainnet goes live, a factor that is turning heads across the market. ROI That Redefines Market Expectations Most crypto investors assume the real payoff arrives after a token reaches exchanges. BlockDAG flips that assumption on its head. Beginning at $0.001 in batch 1 and climbing to $0.0276 in batch 29, it has already delivered a 26.6x return. Seeing such results before mainnet validates its reputation as the best crypto to buy for those who prioritize early entry. The presale model rewards conviction. Every batch increment locks in gains for early participants, creating a built-in scarcity effect. This structured climb is deliberate, designed to reward those who act before the majority. Similar strategies have been seen in successful launches across the last market cycle, where presale gains accurately signaled strong listing-day demand. For BlockDAG, these early returns are not a random windfall, they’re a calculated outcome. Why Pre-Mainnet Growth Signals Strength A project achieving a 2,660% ROI before mainnet reflects more than excitement, it demonstrates real confidence. Historically, the cryptos that turned into the best crypto to buy combined strong presale momentum with a broad base of committed holders. This combination creates an ecosystem ready to support token value once trading begins. BlockDAG’s presale proves that confidence. Backers are not simply investing in promises; they are buying into a project that has made tangible strides in infrastructure, adoption tools, and testnet development. The sale of over 25 billion coins ensures wide distribution, which helps create both liquidity and stability after launch. Momentum of this scale not only brings attention but also establishes a strong foundation for post-mainnet growth. Securing Multipliers Before Listing Day Retail traders often wait for tokens to be listed before committing, but by then, many of the best multipliers are already gone. BlockDAG’s presale shows why acting early matters. Gains are compounding before exchanges even open trading, allowing early adopters to secure positions while prices are still locked in at presale levels. This is why seasoned traders describe it as the best crypto to buy heading into the new year. By the time BlockDAG’s mainnet arrives, the gap between presale pricing and potential listing valuations could create another powerful rally. Previous market cycles show that tokens with strong presale runs often enjoy a surge in their first month on exchanges, fueled by pent-up demand and the urgency of buyers who missed out earlier. This setup is already forming with BlockDAG. Final Word BlockDAG’s presale is rewriting what early-stage success looks like. With nearly $376 million raised, more than 25 billion coins sold, and a 2,660% ROI before launch, it has already delivered outcomes that most projects only achieve long after listing. This combination of proven returns, strategic growth, and wide adoption base places BlockDAG among the best crypto to buy in 2025. The difference is that this judgment isn’t based on speculation, it’s backed by real results. For those looking to lock in multipliers before the wider market arrives, BlockDAG’s momentum provides a rare entry point. Opportunities like this don’t remain unnoticed for long, and the presale is already rewarding those bold enough to act early. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Coinstats2025/08/19 23:00
How to achieve stable daily income through XRP cloud mining? — ProfitableMining teaches you how to easily earn $10,000+ per day

In the fast-growing global digital asset market, Ripple (XRP) has emerged as one of the leading cryptocurrencies, thanks to its high-speed and low-cost cross-border payment advantages. As demand and adoption continue to rise, XRP cloud mining has become the preferred choice for investors seeking stable and consistent profits. Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive hardware […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 23:00
Cheap Coins Under $0.50 That Could Explode as Bitcoin (BTC) Gears Up for Another Rally

As Bitcoin (BTC) shows early signs of gearing up for another potential rally, investors are scanning the market for lower-priced coins that could see renewed interest. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are drawing attention. MUTM’s innovative DeFi protocols and community-driven ecosystem position it as a noteworthy player under $0.50. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 23:00
SOL Investors Can Earn Over $7,800 Daily by Buying OurCryptoMiner BTC Mining Contracts

The cryptocurrency market has been booming recently, and the price of Solana (SOL) has skyrocketed, igniting investors' enthusiasm and heralding strong growth and broad prospects for the SOL ecosystem.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 23:00
BTCS Inc To Pay ETH Dividend, Loyalty Payment To Deter Short-Sellers

The post BTCS Inc To Pay ETH Dividend, Loyalty Payment To Deter Short-Sellers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum treasury company BTCS Inc. will issue a one-time Ether dividend and a loyalty payment, totaling $0.40 per share in ETH, to reward shareholders and limit “predatory short-selling.” “These payments are designed to reward our long-term shareholders and empower them to take control of their investment by reducing the ability of their shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers,” the Bitcoin miner-turned Ethereum company said on Monday.  BTCS said it would be the first publicly traded company to issue a dividend in ETH, a move seemingly received well by investors as BTCS shares rose 10.4% on the day. ETH “Bividend” to be paid in September The ETH dividend — dubbed the “Bividend” — of $0.05 per share will be paid on Sept. 26, while the $0.35 per share “Loyalty Payment” will be paid in ETH to those holding the shares until Jan. 26, 2026. The loyalty payment will be offered to all shareholders except officers, directors and employees, the company noted. Source: Benjamin Hunter The former Bitcoin mining company is looking to stand out amid a crowded field of 69 ETH treasury entities competing to amass the largest ETH holdings. Ether treasury firms have been a key catalyst behind Ether’s price rally from around $1,465 to $4,775 over the past four months. BTCS eyes top 10 in ETH treasury race Bitmine Immersion Tech and SharpLink Gaming lead the race, with 1.5 million ETH and 728,800 ETH, respectively, while BTCS is 11th at 70,000 ETH worth over $303 million, StrategicETHReserve data shows.  Top 15 largest entities by ETH holdings. Source: StrategicETHReserve.xyz BTCS has been leveraging decentralized finance — such as borrowing on Aave — and staking since at least 2022, but only started aggressively accumulating ETH over the last few months. Related: Ether ETFs smash records as crypto products see $3.75B…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 22:59
