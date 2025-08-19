2025-08-21 Thursday

Google Searches for “Alt Season” Collapses, Implication for Ethereum Price

Earlier this month, excitement around “alt season” spread across the crypto space. However, Google Trends data now shows a sharp decline in U.S. searches, signaling fading hype and waning retail investor interest. Is Alt Season Hype Fading? There has been a dramatic collapse in search interest for the term “alt season” in the United States as seen on Google Trends. This drop is striking, given that the term reached a peak score of 100 during July 20–26, 2025. “Alt season” search trends in the United States. | Source: Google Trends Alt season describes a period when altcoins, including ETH ETH $4 188 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $506.35 B Vol. 24h: $35.25 B , outperform Bitcoin BTC $113 665 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $40.08 B amid a broader shift in dominance. In August, Ethereum reached a multi-year high of $4,788.55, just below its all-time high of $4,891. XRP XRP $2.95 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $175.01 B Vol. 24h: $6.12 B also rose to $3.642 as the Ripple-SEC lawsuit concluded. Altcoins like BNB BNB $831.0 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $115.75 B Vol. 24h: $1.45 B bagged a new all-time high of $868.67 and have successfully managed to maintain their growth trend to date. The positive momentum in the altcoin market proved unsustainable, as macroeconomic factors, such as uncertainty over interest rate cuts, weighed on investor confidence. The rest of the month saw a sharp selloff in the altcoin market, with different coins giving up their earlier accrued gains. What remains to be seen is whether or not the search trend will shift as Bitcoin’s dominance remains under a negative threat. The Corporate Adoption Trigger Market experts believe that a steady inflow of capital into the altcoin market could help coins break through key resistance levels. As the closest alternative to Bitcoin, Ethereum has drawn the interest of institutional investors like Tom Lee’s BitMine and Joseph Lubin’s SharpLink Gaming. With the ultimate plans to buy up to 5% of the total Ethereum stash in circulation, BitMine has retained the crown of the largest Ethereum treasury firm. It boasts of more than $6.6 billion in assets. Other altcoins, including XRP, Litecoin LTC $113.8 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $8.68 B Vol. 24h: $685.96 M , BNB, and Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $32.39 B Vol. 24h: $2.69 B , are also seeing a promising flow of institutional capital. With the BNC investment into BNB credited as a catalyst for the all-time high push, the projection is that ETH, XRP, and ADA ADA $0.90 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $32.72 B Vol. 24h: $2.64 B will also hit similar milestones in the future. Besides this treasury factor, the proposed approval of spot ETFs tied to these altcoins is also considered a major trigger for the incoming alt season. nextThe post Google Searches for “Alt Season” Collapses, Implication for Ethereum Price appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Basechain aggregation platform triai.fun completes security audit and officially launches

PANews reported on August 19th that triai.fun, a next-generation aggregation platform based on the Base chain, has successfully completed a security audit by CertiK. The platform boasts six main sections,
Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 Following Epic Bear Puzzle Completion

Bitcoin price chart full of red flags, key technical indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI signal
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
A US State Breaks Ground! Ethereum, Avalanche, and Five Altcoins Selected for Its First-of-its-Kind Stablecoin!

Eleanor Terrett announced that Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first US state to issue a stablecoin. Continue Reading: A US State Breaks Ground! Ethereum, Avalanche, and Five Altcoins Selected for Its First-of-its-Kind Stablecoin!
KindlyMD (NAKA) Stock: Plunges 14 % Amid 5,744 Bitcoin Acquisition

TLDR KindlyMD Tumbles 14.6% After Bold $679M Bitcoin Buy at Over $118K Each NAKA Dives as Firm Reveals Massive Bitcoin Bet and Treasury Strategy Shift Healthcare No More: KindlyMD Morphs Into Bitcoin Giant, Stock Slides KindlyMD Eyes 1M BTC Goal After $679M Buy—Investors React Sharply From Medicine to Mining: KindlyMD Now Among Top 20 Public [...] The post KindlyMD (NAKA) Stock: Plunges 14 % Amid 5,744 Bitcoin Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP and Litecoin Rise as Pepeto Presale Leads the Pack as The Best Crypto to Buy Now

XRP and Litecoin rise, XRP is firming as buyers step back in. LTC is advancing in tandem, helped by stronger Litecoin mining activity.
Crypto Braces For Impact As JPow’s Jackson Hole Speech Looms

The post Crypto Braces For Impact As JPow’s Jackson Hole Speech Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Circle Launches New Blockchain For Stablecoins: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Analysts Adjust Price Targets

Circle reported its quarterly net revenue and adjusted operating income 4% and 6% higher than the consensus estimates.read more
TeraWulf Rally Cools on $850M Convertible Note Sale After Google Deal

TeraWulf's (WULF) breakneck rally cooled on Tuesday as the firm increased its convertible note sale to $850 million and announced the pricing of the offering, aimed at funding its data center expansion.The notes will mature in 2031 with 1% annual interest, and will be exchangeable into cash, stock or both at TeraWulf’s election, the company said in a Monday press release. Initial conversion price is set at $12.43 per share, representing a 32.5% premium to last week’s close.Net proceeds are estimated at $828.7 million, and are earmarked for data center expansion with $85.5 million earmarked for capped call transactions designed to limit share dilution, the firm said. Buyers have a 13-day option to add another $150 million to the deal, which is expected to close this week.WULF fell 5% below $9, pulling back from Monday's $10.7 high after an almost 100% rally following a Thursday deal with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, which is backed by tech giant Google.Under a 10-year hosting agreement, FluidStack will expand operations at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in New York, backed by Google’s $1.4 billion increase to its debt support for the project. Google now holds warrants representing a 14% equity stake in the company.Read more: TeraWulf Adds Another 10% as Google Lifts Stake
