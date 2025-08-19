Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Epowering The Fintech Ecosystem
The post Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Epowering The Fintech Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1 MONTH TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM – SAUDI ARABIA GEARS UP FOR ITS LEADING FINTECH SUMMIT Date: September 2–3, 2025 Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – With just one month to go, the countdown has officially begun for the 32nd global edition of the Finnovex Series — Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place on September 2–3, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh. Under the theme “Empowering the Fintech Ecosystem: From Disruption to Collaboration”, this year’s summit will bring together over 300+ senior decision-makers, fintech innovators, regulators, and financial industry leaders to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030. Key Themes to Be Explored: �� Fintech Disruption and Collaboration Explore the impact of digital wallets, blockchain, embedded finance, and digital identity on redefining customer experiences, and how strategic collaboration between regulators, banks, and startups is essential for scale. �� Building a Digital-First Financial Future Unpack intelligent automation, agile banking, and customer-centric digital transformation models that are redefining operational excellence and innovation across Saudi financial institutions. �� Regulatory Innovation and Governance Sessions will deep-dive into SAMA’s sandbox initiatives, digital bank licensing, and enhanced compliance frameworks around KYC, AML, cybersecurity, and digital assets. Why You Should Attend: �� Visionary Keynotes & Panel Debates featuring C-level leaders, regulators, and disruptors. �� Live Spotlightson neobanks, open banking, metaverse finance, RPA, and AI in BFSI. �� Real-World Insights into data strategy, financial inclusion, and cross-border payments. �� Unmatched Networking with 300+ attendees from banks, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, and tech providers. Glimpse of our Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us: Hamad Alqunaibet- Acting Chief Executive Officer, Vision Bank Elie El Asmar- CEO, HSBC – Oman Nizar Altwaijri- CEO, STC Bank Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank Saaed A. Assiri- Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB Mohammed Almisfer- Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi Shahzad Anjum- Chief Information Officer (CIO), Gulf Bank- Kuwait Sami Al-Rowaithey- Chief…
