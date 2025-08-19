2025-08-21 Thursday

Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Epowering The Fintech Ecosystem

The post Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Epowering The Fintech Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1 MONTH TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM – SAUDI ARABIA GEARS UP FOR ITS LEADING FINTECH SUMMIT Date: September 2–3, 2025 Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – With just one month to go, the countdown has officially begun for the 32nd global edition of the Finnovex Series — Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place on September 2–3, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh. Under the theme “Empowering the Fintech Ecosystem: From Disruption to Collaboration”, this year’s summit will bring together over 300+ senior decision-makers, fintech innovators, regulators, and financial industry leaders to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030. Key Themes to Be Explored: �� Fintech Disruption and Collaboration Explore the impact of digital wallets, blockchain, embedded finance, and digital identity on redefining customer experiences, and how strategic collaboration between regulators, banks, and startups is essential for scale. �� Building a Digital-First Financial Future Unpack intelligent automation, agile banking, and customer-centric digital transformation models that are redefining operational excellence and innovation across Saudi financial institutions. �� Regulatory Innovation and Governance Sessions will deep-dive into SAMA’s sandbox initiatives, digital bank licensing, and enhanced compliance frameworks around KYC, AML, cybersecurity, and digital assets. Why You Should Attend: �� Visionary Keynotes & Panel Debates featuring C-level leaders, regulators, and disruptors. �� Live Spotlightson neobanks, open banking, metaverse finance, RPA, and AI in BFSI. �� Real-World Insights into data strategy, financial inclusion, and cross-border payments. �� Unmatched Networking with 300+ attendees from banks, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, and tech providers. Glimpse of our Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us: Hamad Alqunaibet- Acting Chief Executive Officer, Vision Bank Elie El Asmar- CEO, HSBC – Oman Nizar Altwaijri- CEO, STC Bank Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank Saaed A. Assiri- Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB Mohammed Almisfer- Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi Shahzad Anjum- Chief Information Officer (CIO), Gulf Bank- Kuwait Sami Al-Rowaithey- Chief…
Wyoming launches first state-backed stablecoin on seven blockchains

The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) will go live on seven blockchains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana.
Tesla slips as Xiaomi grows in Chinese EV race

Xiaomi’s second-quarter numbers just came out, and they’re not what the market expected—they’re bigger. The company’s revenue jumped 31% year-on-year, hitting 116 billion yuan ($16.2 billion), which narrowly beat analyst predictions of 115 billion. On top of that, net profit nearly doubled, landing at 11.9 billion yuan. The key reason? Their electric vehicles. The company […]
Valantis Acquires StakedHYPE: A Monumental Leap for HyperEVM Liquidity

BitcoinWorld Valantis Acquires StakedHYPE: A Monumental Leap for HyperEVM Liquidity The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Modular decentralized exchange Valantis has made a strategic move, officially acquiring StakedHYPE, which was the second-largest liquidity staking platform operating on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM blockchain. This monumental acquisition marks a pivotal moment for both platforms and the broader Hyperliquid ecosystem. Understanding the Valantis Acquires StakedHYPE Deal This major acquisition, reported by The Block, sees Valantis taking over a platform boasting over $200 million in total value locked (TVL). While the specific acquisition price remains undisclosed, the intent behind this move is clear: Valantis plans to transform stHYPE into a foundational liquidity network within the rapidly expanding Hyperliquid environment. Valantis operates as a decentralized exchange (DEX), meaning it allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other without the need for a central intermediary. StakedHYPE, on the other hand, specializes in liquid staking, a process where users can stake their tokens while still retaining access to their liquidity in the form of a liquid staking derivative (LSD). Why This Acquisition Matters for HyperEVM HyperEVM is a key component of Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized perpetuals exchange. The integration of StakedHYPE’s substantial liquidity directly into Valantis’s framework is set to bring considerable benefits. This move aims to: Enhance Liquidity: By integrating StakedHYPE, Valantis immediately gains access to a significant pool of staked assets, which can be leveraged to improve trading efficiency and depth on its exchange. Streamline User Experience: Users within the Hyperliquid ecosystem may experience more seamless transitions between staking and trading activities. Strengthen the Ecosystem: This consolidation helps build a more robust and interconnected financial infrastructure on HyperEVM. The Strategic Vision Behind Valantis Acquires StakedHYPE Valantis’s leadership has articulated a clear vision for the newly acquired platform. Their goal is to develop stHYPE beyond its current capabilities, evolving it into a core liquidity hub. This suggests future developments that could include new staking products, enhanced yield opportunities, and deeper integration with other decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on HyperEVM. The acquisition of a major staking platform by a modular DEX highlights a growing trend in the DeFi space: the consolidation of services to offer more comprehensive solutions to users. This strategy often leads to increased capital efficiency and a more unified user journey within a specific blockchain ecosystem. What’s Next for the Hyperliquid Ecosystem? The successful integration of StakedHYPE by Valantis could set a precedent for future collaborations and mergers within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. As the platform matures, expect to see further innovations in how liquidity is managed and utilized. This strategic move could attract more users and developers, accelerating HyperEVM’s growth and cementing its position as a significant player in the decentralized finance landscape. The future looks promising for Hyperliquid as Valantis leverages this acquisition to build a more powerful and integrated liquidity network. This development is certainly one to watch closely. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Valantis?A1: Valantis is a modular decentralized exchange (DEX) that facilitates direct cryptocurrency trading between users without intermediaries, aiming for efficiency and flexibility. Q2: What is StakedHYPE?A2: StakedHYPE was the second-largest liquidity staking platform on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM blockchain, allowing users to stake tokens while maintaining liquidity through derivatives. Q3: What is HyperEVM?A3: HyperEVM is a blockchain environment within Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized perpetuals exchange, designed to support various DeFi applications. Q4: Why did Valantis acquire StakedHYPE?A4: Valantis acquired StakedHYPE to integrate its substantial $200M+ TVL, enhancing liquidity for its DEX and strengthening its position as a core liquidity network within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Q5: What are the main benefits of this acquisition?A5: The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance liquidity on Valantis, streamline the user experience within Hyperliquid, and contribute to a more robust and interconnected DeFi infrastructure on HyperEVM. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about this significant development in the HyperEVM ecosystem! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping HyperEVM ecosystem growth. This post Valantis Acquires StakedHYPE: A Monumental Leap for HyperEVM Liquidity first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
1inch Unveils Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps

The post 1inch Unveils Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users can now swap digital assets on EVM chains for assets on Solana. Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch has added Solana compatibility to its cross-chain swap ecosystem. The protocol expanded to Solana at the end of April, and now, users can directly swap assets on EVM chains for assets on Solana through its Fusion+ swap feature. 1inch aggregates the best swap rates for users across DeFi, and through its cross-chain features, the protocol also sources liquidity from DEXs on other networks. The release touts user safety as one of the primary benefits of the cross-chain swap feature, as it bypasses third-party bridges and messaging protocols, while protecting swaps from MEV attacks. 1inch, which launched in 2021, is the second largest DEX aggregator by volume, with $13.9 billion in 30-day volume, only trailing Solana-native Jupiter’s $26 billion. Top 3 DEX Aggregators by Volume – DeFiLlama “Solana’s speed and efficiency made it an ideal candidate for our next frontier in cross-chain swaps…By removing the need for bridges and messaging protocols such as LayerZero or Chainlink CCIP, we’re delivering a fundamentally safer and smoother cross-chain experience,” said Sergej Kunz, the co-founder of 1inch. Despite the platform handling significant volume, the 1INCH token has struggled to regain momentum this cycle. It launched in December 2020 at $2.36, and quickly rose to its all-time high of $7.45 in less than six months. However, the token now trades at just $0.24, a 96% drop. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/1inch-unveils-solana-integration-for-cross-chain-swaps
Labubu Doll Goes Crypto: Community Meme Coin Made 120x

Labubu doll fever hits crypto as unofficial meme coin rockets 120x. A new era for community tokens?
Bitcoin Faces Slide To $110,000, But Ethereum Offers Superior Risk-Reward, Analyst Concludes

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is struggling to maintain key support levels, whereas Ethereum (CRYPTO: Eread more
Dolly Parton Returns To No. 1 As She Prepares For A Busy End Of 2025

The post Dolly Parton Returns To No. 1 As She Prepares For A Busy End Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dolly Parton’s The Very Best Of returns to No. 1 on the U.K. Official Country Compilations chart, earning its milestone eightieth week at the summit. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images Even at the age of 79, Dolly Parton is still working as hard as ever. The country legend is set to spend the latter part of 2025 performing at her Las Vegas residency and accepting an honorary Academy Award. She released several new tunes this year, including one just a few months back, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” as a tribute to her husband Carl Dean after he passed away. The singer-songwriter is once again climbing charts in the United Kingdom, where she remains not just a country genre favorite, but a superstar musician beloved by millions. Every single one of Parton’s albums is on the rise this frame, and she even manages to dominate one tally she’s come to know very well throughout the years. Dolly Parton Returns to No. 1 Parton returns to No. 1 on the Official Country Compilations chart. Her The Very Best Of full-length jumps from No. 2 to first place. Last week’s ruler, Greatest Hits by Josh Turner, dips to the runner-up spot, trading places with Parton. 80 Weeks at No. 1 The Very Best Of has now spent 372 weeks on the list of the biggest country compilations in the U.K. As it returns to No. 1, it snags its milestone eightieth turn in the spotlight. The set launched at No. 1 in the spring of 2007 and ruled for months at a time before finally stepping aside, though it has…
KindlyMD Snaps Up 5,744 BTC—Is the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury Becoming Crypto’s New Whale?

KindlyMD, now merged with Nakamoto, reports acquiring 5,744 Bitcoin, bringing its Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury to 5,764.91 BTC
TRON to Be Natively Integrated into MetaMask, Unlocking Global Access to TRON Assets

The post TRON to Be Natively Integrated into MetaMask, Unlocking Global Access to TRON Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Geneva, Switzerland – August 19, 2025 – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today a strategic agreement with MetaMask. MetaMask will natively integrate TRON into the world’s leading self-custodial crypto wallet […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tron-to-be-natively-integrated-into-metamask-unlocking-global-access-to-tron-assets/
