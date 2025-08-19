2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Forget Blockdag And Bitcoin Hyper – Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Presale To Buy In August 2025

Yet one project is rising above the rest: Pepeto (PEPETO). While BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper still make noise, Pepeto is […] The post Forget Blockdag And Bitcoin Hyper – Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Presale To Buy In August 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3337+0.84%
Coindoo2025/08/19 23:29
Blink Charging (BLNK) reports Q2 loss, tops revenue estimates

The post Blink Charging (BLNK) reports Q2 loss, tops revenue estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blink Charging (BLNK) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to a loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -52.94%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.14 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.18, delivering a surprise of -28.57%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. Blink Charging, which belongs to the Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Services industry, posted revenues of $28.67 million for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.50%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $33.26 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Blink Charging shares have lost about 32.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. What’s next for Blink Charging? While Blink Charging has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.496+0.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022089+0.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.011591-1.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 23:28
Tether Appoints Former Trump Crypto Official Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether hires former Trump crypto official Bo Hines as strategic advisor just two weeks after his resignation, in a major step towards US expansion. The post Tether Appoints Former Trump Crypto Official Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor appeared first on Coinspeaker.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.671-1.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.15672-1.03%
Coinspeaker2025/08/19 23:27
Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup to acquire Dogehash to establish Dogecoin mining platform

The post Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup to acquire Dogehash to establish Dogecoin mining platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Thumzup is acquiring Dogehash Technologies to create a major Dogecoin mining platform. The combined company will operate extensive Scrypt ASIC mining operations powered by renewable energy. Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media marketing and crypto asset strategy firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., will acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction to build a leading Dogecoin mining platform, the company announced Tuesday. Last week, Thumzup announced its plans to join the crypto mining sector after raising $50 million in a common stock offering. The proceeds will be used to expand its crypto strategies, including mining rig purchases and digital asset accumulation. CEO Robert Steele said he wanted Thumzup to move beyond social media marketing and become a serious crypto player with strong capital, mining operations, and treasury management expertise. Under the agreement, shareholders of Dogehash, which operates industrial-scale Dogecoin and Litecoin mining facilities, will receive 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock. The combined company will be renamed “Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc.” and trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “XDOG.” “This accelerates our evolution from a digital‑marketing platform into a diversified digital‑asset infrastructure and treasury company,” said Steele in a Tuesday statement. “Dogehash brings world‑class mining expertise, low‑cost renewable power, and access to cutting‑edge Scrypt miners.” Dogehash operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners in North America, with additional units planned for deployment later this year. The company’s mining operations are based in a renewable-energy data center, with secondary satellite sites being added. Commenting on the acquisition, Dogehash CEO Parker Scott believes the company is well placed to capitalize on the expanding adoption of Dogecoin and blockchain innovation. “Unlike many companies that simply use their cash to buy cryptocurrency, we have invested in mining infrastructure,” Scott noted. “By owning and operating our own fleet of ASICs, we…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.671-1.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022089+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 23:27
SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network

Nasdaq-listed SoFi has partnered with Lightspark to launch a new international remittance service powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The service is going live later this year. It will allow SoFi members to send money abroad directly from the SoFi app, offering faster, cheaper, and more convenient service than traditional providers. Bitcoin in the Backend, Dollars in the Front At the core of SoFi’s new service is Lightspark’s Universal Money Address (UMA). This protocol enables users to send and receive funds using human-readable identifiers, similar to email addresses. When a member sends money internationally, the system converts their U.S. dollars into Bitcoin in real time and transmits it over the Lightning Network. It then converts the funds back into the recipient’s local currency before depositing them into their bank account. The entire process takes just seconds and is invisible to the end user, who sees only their local currency going in and out. This initiative puts SoFi among the first banks in the U.S. to offer blockchain-powered remittances directly within its native app. The company aims to undercut traditional remittance giants with below-average total fees and a transparent cost structure. Users will be able to see exchange rates and fees upfront before confirming a transaction. Initial Rollout Begins with Mexico Notably, SoFi’s international transfers will initially support payments to Mexico, with plans to include additional countries over time. Per the announcement, this phased rollout is to ensure the service remains secure, stable, and scalable as demand grows. The remittance feature will be integrated into SoFi Checking & Savings, offered through SoFi Bank, N.A., and will be available 24/7. Lightspark Brings Lightning to the Masses The partnership marks a major real-world deployment of Lightspark’s Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure. CEO David Marcus, a former PayPal and Meta executive, said UMA’s integration with SoFi enables fast, low-cost, and secure global dollar transfers, powered by Bitcoin, which he calls the world’s only open payments network. Cross-border payments account for hundreds of billions in annual volume, yet many legacy providers still charge high fees. Meanwhile, crypto integrations like this are introducing much-needed competition and innovation to the space. SoFi members can sign up for early access to the remittance feature, which will roll out to all Checking & Savings users later in 2025.
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05164+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
The Crypto Basic2025/08/19 23:27
Huang Licheng adjusted the ETH stop-loss and take-profit range to $4,242 to $4,800, resulting in a cumulative floating loss of $10.35 million for long positions.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Aiyi's monitoring, Huang Licheng's ETH liquidation price is $3,081, leaving ample room for maneuver. He has adjusted his stop-loss and take-profit ranges
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13078-5.76%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.01084-19.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,271.47+1.17%
PANews2025/08/19 23:26
Leverage.Trading Releases Global Leverage & Risk Report Tracking 27,416 Traders

The post Leverage.Trading Releases Global Leverage & Risk Report Tracking 27,416 Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Cordoba, Spain, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire Leverage.Trading, an educational and analytics platform focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, and advanced trading calculators, has released its August 2025 Global Leverage & Risk Report. The report draws on first-party data from 27,416 traders across 94 countries, analyzing more than 1.4 million trade setups. Instead of showing what happened after markets broke, it surfaces the signals traders generated beforehand. Where traditional exchange feeds only tally liquidations after the fact, Leverage.Trading provides a forward-looking lens: pre-trade stress tests that reveal how traders brace for volatility, adjust margin exposure, and scramble to protect positions in the hours leading up to market shocks. This behavioral layer opens a new window into risk sentiment that until now has been invisible to the public. Key Findings from August 2025 Aug 12 — ETH run-up to $4.4K – +23% overnight spike in liquidation checks, signaling traders were already bracing for turbulence before the rally. Aug 15 — $6B BTC/ETH options expiry – +13.7% surge in stress tests during U.S. hours, showing major recalibration before contracts expired. Aug 16 — Panic mounts – Sharpest one-day jump yet (+28.5%), as traders aggressively tested margins under stress. Aug 17 — Hours before $576M liquidations – +19.4% increase in liquidation checks, with 85% coming from mobile devices — a sign of traders scrambling on-the-go to brace for the hit, yet still caught in the wipeout. Why This Matters While most outlets tally liquidations after the fact, this report exposes the pre-crash defensive behavior traders rarely see. It’s an early-warning dataset — a behavioral lens no other…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,437.49-0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 23:25
Expert Warns Strategy Could Face a Spiral of Doom for Its Bitcoin Bet Following New Equity Guidance

Strategy has again grown its already massive Bitcoin stash, but its latest financial update has triggered worries that the company's approach could eventually backfire.  Notably, while Chairman Michael Saylor insists the plan gives the firm more flexibility, a prominent expert believes it could push the company into a dangerous cycle that hurts both shareholders and its Bitcoin strategy. For context, just yesterday, on Aug. 17, Strategy revealed it had purchased 430 more Bitcoin, spending about $51.4 million at an average price of roughly $119,666 per coin.  This new purchase lifted the company's total holdings to 629,376 Bitcoin, worth about $46.15 billion in total. The company said its average purchase price sits at $73,320 per Bitcoin and that its Bitcoin investments have delivered a 25.1% return so far this year. Strategy Releases Equity Guidance After Latest Bitcoin Buy Following the announcement, Michael Saylor shared an update about how Strategy plans to manage its stock in relation to the value of its Bitcoin.  Notably, he explained that the company uses a measure called mNAV, or market net asset value, which compares the company's share price to the value of the Bitcoin it owns. Depending on where the share price sits relative to that benchmark, Strategy will take different actions. Specifically, if MSTR trades at more than four times its mNAV, Strategy plans to sell new shares aggressively to buy more Bitcoin. If the stock trades between two-and-a-half and four times its mNAV, the company will still issue shares but only when it sees a good opportunity. Meanwhile, the approach changes once the stock drops below two-and-a-half times mNAV. In that range, Strategy would sell shares not just to buy Bitcoin but also to handle debt interest, pay preferred equity dividends, and cover other needs.  Strategy Equity Guidance in Relation to Bitcoin mNAV Further, should the shares crash to below 1x mNAV, the company confirmed it could borrow money so as to buy back its own stock. For perspective, at a four times mNAV, Strategy's implied price would sit at $1,000. Meanwhile, the price would hover around $600 for a 2.5x mNAV, and $210 at a 1.0x mNAV. Today, Strategy's stock trades at $344, carrying an mNAV of 1.58x. Experts Express Concerns Saylor presented this plan as a way to give management more options when dealing with the market, but not everyone feels confident about it. Dom Kwok, co-founder of the blockchain education company EasyA, warned that the strategy could trap Strategy in what he called a spiral of doom. https://twitter.com/dom_kwok/status/1957801027853324701 Kwok argued that if the company keeps selling new shares to pay off debt, shareholders will see their stakes diluted. Each round of dilution could pull the stock price lower, which would then force the company to sell even more shares to raise money.  Over time, that cycle could snowball, with falling share prices and growing debt costs pushing the company into a position where it might need to sell some of its Bitcoin to stay afloat. In addition, speaking on the recent update, pseudonymous surgeon and market commentator Operation Danish claimed that the "Ponzi" is now starting to unravel. Crypto community pundit Based16z also suggested the Strategy Chairman was already "folding." Strategy still holds the largest corporate Bitcoin reserve in the world, and Saylor continues to promote Bitcoin as the best long-term store of value. However, the company's heavy reliance on issuing shares to fuel its Bitcoin buying has triggered criticism from analysts who question whether the model can hold up.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000574-55.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022089+0.15%
The Crypto Basic2025/08/19 23:23
Bitcoin price prediction: Will the correction send BTC below $110,000 before year-end?

The post Bitcoin price prediction: Will the correction send BTC below $110,000 before year-end? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Spot Taker CVD data indicates that sellers have been dominating the market. Bitcoin’s major liquidation levels stand at $113,985 on the lower side and $117,523 on the upper side. Amid this uncertainty, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price prediction has become a key topic of discussion as the price continues to face downside momentum. This trend started with the formation of bearish patterns and ongoing profit-taking after the price recently hit a new high.  Spot Taker CVD hints at sellers’ dominations This profit-taking and the signs of the price continuing its momentum are further strengthened by the on-chain metric Spot Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta). According to CryptoQuant’s Spot Taker CVD data, sellers have been dominating the market, signaling strong downside pressure. The latest red bar on the Spot Taker CVD chart suggests strong sell orders, or in other words, significant selling pressure in the market. Based on past performance, this has also been associated with massive price declines. Source: CryptoQuant Looking at the current market sentiment, a crypto community shared a post on X noting, “Beware of the next Bitcoin monthly close.” They added that if the Bitcoin monthly chart forms a bearish pinbar candlestick, it could trigger massive downside momentum. Current price momentum  At press time, Bitcoin was at $115,076, down 0.65% in the past 24 hours. The asset has also lost 7.35% over the past five trading sessions and 2.35% in the past week. This continuous price drop appears to be affecting trader and investor participation, as Bitcoin’s trading volume has declined by 10% compared to the previous day. Bitcoin price action and technical analysis  AMBCrypto’s technical analysis suggests that Bitcoin’s price prediction for the coming days appears bearish, with the asset poised to continue its downside momentum. On the daily chart, Bitcoin has already formed a bearish…
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01492+1.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,437.49-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022089+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 23:23
Cryptocurrencies in Latin America: the Silent Revolution of Digital Payments

Areon Network
AREA$0.01502+0.46%
Light
LIGHT$0.2205+7.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002659+10.97%
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 23:21
