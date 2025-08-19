Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Japanese homebuilder Lib Work buys $3.3M in Bitcoin, expands blockchain push with NFTs
Lib Work will buy $3.3 million in Bitcoin to protect its money from inflation.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 23:40
Google Searches for Alt Season Plunge
The post Google Searches for Alt Season Plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Google searches for “alt season” in the US collapsed from 100 in July to 23 now. Ethereum and altcoins saw sharp selloffs after recent multi-year highs. Institutional adoption and potential spot ETFs keep hopes of the alt season alive. Earlier this month, excitement around “alt season” spread across the crypto space. However, Google Trends data now shows a sharp decline in U.S. searches, signaling fading hype and waning retail investor interest. Is Alt Season Hype Fading? There has been a dramatic collapse in search interest for the term “alt season” in the United States as seen on Google Trends. This drop is striking, given that the term reached a peak score of 100 during July 20–26, 2025. “Alt season” search trends in the United States. | Source: Google Trends Alt season describes a period when altcoins, including ETH ETH $4 191 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $505.90 B Vol. 24h: $34.93 B , outperform Bitcoin BTC $113 760 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $40.40 B amid a broader shift in dominance. In August, Ethereum reached a multi-year high of $4,788.55, just below its all-time high of $4,891. XRP XRP $2.95 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $175.15 B Vol. 24h: $5.78 B also rose to $3.642 as the Ripple-SEC lawsuit concluded. Altcoins like BNB BNB $831.9 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $115.86 B Vol. 24h: $1.46 B bagged a new all-time high of $868.67 and have successfully managed to maintain their growth trend to date. The positive momentum in the altcoin market proved unsustainable, as macroeconomic factors, such as uncertainty over interest rate cuts, weighed on investor confidence. The rest of the month saw a sharp selloff in the altcoin market, with different coins giving up their earlier accrued gains. What remains to be seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:39
Washington’s Fall Agenda Puts Crypto and Banking Rules in Play
The GENIUS Act sets the stablecoin baseline. But when the House and Senate reconvene in early September, Washington will wade into one of the most consequential financial policy seasons in years – one that could redraw lines between banks, fintechs, and crypto firms. The GENIUS Act might be revised. The CLARITY Act goes to the […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 23:38
JP Morgan Accumulating Billions? ETF Hype Puts Attention On Unilabs Staking
The post JP Morgan Accumulating Billions? ETF Hype Puts Attention On Unilabs Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has been buzzing as investors eye Ripple’s next move. With XRP price prediction heating up and whales like JP Morgan quietly accumulating billions worth of tokens, the stage is set for high volatility ahead. Ripple’s recent dip hasn’t shaken big players; instead, it’s fueling speculation about a breakout. But while XRP price prediction grabs headlines, Unilabs Finance is emerging as a strong alternative with its AI-backed asset management model and rapidly growing presale momentum. Continue reading this article to find out more about it. Ripple News: Whale Activity Reshapes XRP Price Prediction Ripple fell roughly 6% in the last 24 hours, returning to the $2.95-$3.00 range after briefly reaching $3.14 earlier in the session. The dip coincided with the larger crypto sell-off, prompted by fears about US Federal Reserve policies and strong selling pressure in BTC and ETH. In contrast, according to CoinMarketCap, Ripple’s trading volumes increased 115% during the fall, suggesting that smaller retail investors panicked while larger players secretly bought them. Blockchain trackers suggest that the Ripple whales have been exceptionally active despite market volatility. Between August 12 and 15, more than 440 million XRP, or about $3.8 billion, flowed into whale-controlled accounts. On August 15, 120 million tokens were taken in despite Ripple’s market capitalization falling by over $10 billion. These confusing movements have shaken up the XRP price predictions. However, as per the latest XRP price prediction, Ripple’s $3.00 to $3.10 support band has become the battlefield. If buyers hold that line, XRP might make another push for the $3.20-$3.35 resistance level. A break above it can translate to a 60% rise, with targets reaching $4.47 in the coming months. However, the risks are also evident with this XRP price prediction. If $3.00 fails, XRP may fall below $2.70, or worse, to $2.50…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:38
$6.6B in ETH? BitMine Quietly Becomes Ethereum’s Top Whale & Wall Street’s Crypto Titan
Key Takeaways: BitMine now holds 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion, up $1.7B in just one week. Ranked as the world’s largest Ethereum treasury, BitMine trails only MicroStrategy in overall The post $6.6B in ETH? BitMine Quietly Becomes Ethereum’s Top Whale & Wall Street’s Crypto Titan appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/19 23:35
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) stock: Tumbles 8% as ETH Strategy Intensifies with $536M Raised
TLDR SBET Tanks 7.85% as Crypto Bet Grows Bolder with $536M ETH Push SharpLink Doubles Down on ETH, But Shares Slip Amid Investor Caution $390M Raised, 143K ETH Bought—SBET’s High-Stakes Crypto Play Wobbles ETH Exposure Soars, Share Price Sinks: SBET’s Bold Strategy Shakes Market SBET’s Crypto Gamble Deepens with 740K ETH, But Stock Slides Nearly [...] The post SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) stock: Tumbles 8% as ETH Strategy Intensifies with $536M Raised appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/19 23:35
‘Elio’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The New Pixar Film At Home
The post ‘Elio’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The New Pixar Film At Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elio (2025) Courtesy of Disney/Pixar Missed Elio in theaters? Now’s your chance to see the interstellar Pixar adventure at home. The animated feature is now available for streaming two months after its theatrical release. Read on to find out how to purchase or rent the family-friendly film for your next movie night. Elio follows the story of an 11-year-old orphan, Elio, who feels so alone that his biggest wish is to be abducted by aliens. Living with his aunt, Tía Olga, the boy’s journey unexpectedly brings him face-to-face with galactic creatures — and far more responsibility than he ever imagined. “Elio, an underdog with an active imagination, finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide,” the synopsis reads. “Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, he starts to form new bonds with eccentric aliens while discovering who he’s truly meant to be.” Forbes‘Elio’ Post-Credits Scenes—Why You Should Stick Around After The MovieBy Monica Mercuri Unfortunately, Elio turned out to be a meteor-sized box office flop, making its digital and eventual Disney+ release even more critical to the studio. The film grossed $147 million worldwide against a reported budget of $150 million, earning just $72 million in domestic sales, according to Box Office Mojo. Despite Elio’s disappointment in theaters, the film resonated strongly with those who saw it. Moviegoers and critics alike gave the animated adventure high marks, with the movie earning a solid 83% critics score and an impressive 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ready to stream Pixar’s new animated sci-fi film Elio? Here’s everything to know about its digital release and when it could arrive on Disney+. How To Watch Elio At Home Elio (2025) Courtesy of Disney/Pixar Elio is currently available to stream…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:34
The Crypto With Over 100x Potential: BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy Before It Reaches $1
There are a lot of crypto projects that have been gleaming with promise and among them are assets such as […] The post The Crypto With Over 100x Potential: BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy Before It Reaches $1 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
PANews
2025/08/19 23:30
Should Tron Investors Be Worried About Rollblock As Rival New Player Is Growing Very Fast!
After a year of consistent price increases TRON’s growth is starting to slow. Its price has increased by just 1.3% over the last week and controversy surrounding Justin Sun (Founder of TRX) and Bloomberg could cause price declines. As a result, many investors have their eyes on a new competitor: Rollblock. Rollblock is an innovative […] The post Should Tron Investors Be Worried About Rollblock As Rival New Player Is Growing Very Fast! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 23:30
