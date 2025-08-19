‘Elio’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The New Pixar Film At Home

Elio (2025) Courtesy of Disney/Pixar Missed Elio in theaters? Now's your chance to see the interstellar Pixar adventure at home. The animated feature is now available for streaming two months after its theatrical release. Read on to find out how to purchase or rent the family-friendly film for your next movie night. Elio follows the story of an 11-year-old orphan, Elio, who feels so alone that his biggest wish is to be abducted by aliens. Living with his aunt, Tía Olga, the boy's journey unexpectedly brings him face-to-face with galactic creatures — and far more responsibility than he ever imagined. "Elio, an underdog with an active imagination, finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide," the synopsis reads. "Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe, he starts to form new bonds with eccentric aliens while discovering who he's truly meant to be." Forbes'Elio' Post-Credits Scenes—Why You Should Stick Around After The MovieBy Monica Mercuri Unfortunately, Elio turned out to be a meteor-sized box office flop, making its digital and eventual Disney+ release even more critical to the studio. The film grossed $147 million worldwide against a reported budget of $150 million, earning just $72 million in domestic sales, according to Box Office Mojo. Despite Elio's disappointment in theaters, the film resonated strongly with those who saw it. Moviegoers and critics alike gave the animated adventure high marks, with the movie earning a solid 83% critics score and an impressive 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ready to stream Pixar's new animated sci-fi film Elio? Here's everything to know about its digital release and when it could arrive on Disney+. How To Watch Elio At Home Elio (2025) Courtesy of Disney/Pixar Elio is currently available to stream…