2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
$200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank

$200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank

The post $200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The “great wealth transfer” is underway, and it could be one of the biggest drivers of crypto adoption in history, crypto friendly Xapo Bank said in a report Wednesday. Over the next decade, trillions of dollars will move from baby boomers to younger heirs. In the U.S. alone, an estimated $10.6 trillion will change hands by 2030, with trillions more in Europe and Asia, the report said. Unlike their parents, these heirs are far more inclined toward digital assets, setting the stage for bitcoin to become a core component of inherited wealth. Xapo Bank analysts noted that between $160 billion and $225 billion could flow into bitcoin over the next two decades, as a result of this generational shift, translating into an additional $20 million to $28 million in daily demand. Bitcoin’s scarcity, decentralization and potential as an inflation hedge make it an attractive store of value for this next generation, the report noted. Still, inheriting crypto is more complicated than inheriting a brokerage account. Keys can be lost, unregulated exchanges remain risky, and legal frameworks are inconsistent. The Gibraltar-based firm’s ‘Bitcoin Beneficiaries’ program is designed to tackle inheritance challenges head-on, offering secure custody, legally recognized transfer mechanisms and regulatory clarity for heirs. The bank says its wealthiest clients are already adopting the service, signaling that sophisticated holders see inheritance planning as essential to protecting their digital legacies. For bitcoin holders, securing an inheritance strategy is no longer optional, it’s the only way to ensure their assets survive the generational handoff, the report added. Read more: Crypto Bank Xapo Snags European Broker License, Will Offer Stocks Like Apple Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/20/the-great-wealth-transfer-could-see-more-than-usd200b-flow-into-bitcoin-xapo-bank
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:31
Κοινοποίηση
APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity

APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity

The post APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining remains the backbone of the crypto economy. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, abundant hydropower, gas reserves, and surplus electricity create opportunities and friction. The region offers “green hash” potential yet faces high electricity costs and fragmented rules. For global investors, APAC bitcoin miners now sit at the center of debates over energy use, transparency, and capital access. APAC Bitcoin Mining Overview Latest Update – In July 2025, Bitdeer expanded hydropower mining capacity in Bhutan to more than 1,200MW, positioning the country as a renewable mining hub. Marathon Digital and Zero Two began operating a 200MW immersion-cooled site in Abu Dhabi, showing how advanced cooling and flare-gas integration sustain operations in extreme climates. Meanwhile, Iris Energy in Australia reported 50EH/s, signaling how APAC miners scale alongside Western peers. Background Context – The Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Map shows that after China’s 2021 crackdown, bitcoin mining shifted across Asia-Pacific economies while underground activity in China persists. Energy data, published by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, projects rising renewable penetration, creating conditions where bitcoin mining can align with decarbonization goals if policy supports it. Bitcoin Mining by Country 2025. Source: World Population Review Deeper Analysis – China remains opaque. Despite the ban, seasonal hydropower in Sichuan and underground clusters persist. The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 warns of underreported activity in China, complicating global hash power and concentration risk assessments. In fact, despite the 2021 ban on crypto mining, the country still accounts for more than 21% of global hashrate. This persistence is driven by underground hydropower operations in regions like Sichuan, dispersed small-scale farms that avoid detection, and local utilities quietly selling surplus electricity. While Beijing maintains a prohibition on paper, in practice, it appears to tolerate a shadow bitcoin mining industry, adding significant opacity and transparency risks to global assessments. Japan’s…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022089+0.15%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005694+0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:29
Κοινοποίηση
Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole will bid against LayerZero to acquire the crosschain transfer platform Stargate, which just launched an updated bid on Sunday to better reception. Cross-blockchain bridge Wormhole is looking to bid against LayerZero’s $110 million bid to acquire crypto protocol Stargate, arguing LayerZero’s bid doesn’t “create a compelling offer.” The Wormhole Foundation said in a post on Stargate’s forum on Wednesday that it deserves “a more competitive process” after the LayerZero Foundation’s initial $110 million bid earlier in August to buy the platform failed to resonate with the community. LayerZero updated its offer on Sunday to a greater reception. “It doesn’t create a compelling offer, which values Stargate’s ongoing business at an unreasonably low number,” Wormhole wrote of LayerZero’s bid. “We are prepared to submit a meaningfully higher bid.”Read more
Threshold
T$0.01591-0.81%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0698-1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:24
Κοινοποίηση
Analysis Company Warns: This Anticipated Economic Event in the US May Affect Altcoins

Analysis Company Warns: This Anticipated Economic Event in the US May Affect Altcoins

The post Analysis Company Warns: This Anticipated Economic Event in the US May Affect Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Delphi Digital reported in its report that the US Treasury Department will begin refilling the General Account (TGA) in the coming weeks and in the process will withdraw $500-600 billion in cash from the market in about two months. The research firm explained that although this step may seem like a routine transaction for the market, it coincides with one of the most fragile liquidity environments of the last decade. It was noted that the $550 billion NPL rollover in 2023 was absorbed by the Fed’s over $2 trillion reverse repo facility, strong bank reserves, and high foreign demand for Treasury bonds. However, according to Delphi Digital, none of these buffers exist today. The Fed’s continued quantitative tightening (QT), the near-exhaustion of reverse repos, banks constrained by capital rules and losses, and the withdrawal of many foreign investors from China to Japan are all increasing market pressure. Therefore, every dollar the Treasury borrows this fall will be directly withdrawn from active market liquidity. The report also highlights risks for cryptocurrency markets. It notes that during periods of liquidity shortages, high-beta assets (e.g., ETH and similar altcoins) tend to experience sharper losses compared to BTC. It also notes that if the supply of stablecoins in particular shrinks, ETH and risky assets could be further pressured during the TGA rollover period. However, it also notes that structural inflows from ETFs or corporate treasuries could offset these risks. Delphi Digital argued that if the stablecoin supply expands, the NPL increase can be better absorbed compared to previous cycles, but if the supply contracts, the liquidity withdrawal will be reflected in the markets more quickly and strongly. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-company-warns-this-anticipated-economic-event-in-the-us-may-affect-altcoins/
NEAR
NEAR$2.495+0.80%
Gravity
G$0.01148-0.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,431.65-0.31%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:22
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Recover As Crypto Sentiment Switches From 'Fear' To 'Neutral:' Analyst Highlights Where BTC May Find Support

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Recover As Crypto Sentiment Switches From 'Fear' To 'Neutral:' Analyst Highlights Where BTC May Find Support

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday, despite hawkish Federal Reserve minutes dampening hopes for rate cuts.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,431.65-0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
XRP
XRP$2.8927-0.11%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:18
Κοινοποίηση
Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse

Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with District Judge Valerie Caproni […] The post Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse appeared first on Coindoo.
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/21 10:16
Κοινοποίηση
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.495+0.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,431.65-0.31%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000618-13.40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Κοινοποίηση
Why Bitcoin’s Dominance Matters: A Guide to the 2025 Altcoin Season

Why Bitcoin’s Dominance Matters: A Guide to the 2025 Altcoin Season

As 2025 moves forward, Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) is once again in the spotlight as traders look for signals of the […] The post Why Bitcoin’s Dominance Matters: A Guide to the 2025 Altcoin Season appeared first on Coindoo.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03264-1.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,431.65-0.31%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000618-13.40%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/21 10:15
Κοινοποίηση
Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament

Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament

The post Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world. Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom. In collaboration with multinational tech behemoth Samsung, Wilder World, one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Web3 and gaming, is launching its next significant chapter: Super Early Access for its first-person shooter (FPS) mode. A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world, and end with a live finale at a designated venue. Beyond the very popular Wilder Wheels racing mode, which was introduced in 2024, this is Wilder World’s second game option. With the FPS launch, Wiami-Wilder World’s expansive open world metaverse enters a new era. Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom. The qualifications are from August 25 to September 9, the playoffs are from September 10 to 15, and the finals are held live on September 24 at a unique venue that has not yet been disclosed. The top five players will be flown in, and all costs will be covered. Anyone may participate. By tapping the on-site NFC towers, Gamescom participants may also claim a Samsung-branded playable POAP NFT that can be used anywhere in Wilder World. The debut coincides with a breakthrough run in WILD, the native token of Wilder World, driven by a string of accomplishments. The Temerario collection sold out in four minutes thanks to the Lamborghini partnership. With the release of Wiami.fun, a UGC engine was made available, allowing anyone to produce tokenized skins and other materials for use in Wilder World. Operation Titan revealed a WILD buyback scheme worth millions…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009478+0.20%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001868+0.59%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6392-1.14%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:14
Κοινοποίηση
Glassnode MCP Server: A New Era of Blockchain Analytics

Glassnode MCP Server: A New Era of Blockchain Analytics

The post Glassnode MCP Server: A New Era of Blockchain Analytics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 19, 2025 08:26 Glassnode’s MCP Server, now in beta, integrates institutional-grade blockchain analytics into AI workflows, supporting over 1,700 assets and 900 metrics. Discover its capabilities and free access features. Glassnode has introduced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a robust tool that integrates institutional-grade blockchain analytics into artificial intelligence workflows. This innovative server, currently in beta, supports over 1,700 digital assets and more than 900 metrics, allowing users to discover, retrieve, and analyze on-chain data seamlessly through a large language model (LLM) chat interface. According to Glassnode, the MCP server is now available for free exploration, offering a new dimension of data accessibility. Understanding MCP Server’s Capabilities The MCP server is equipped with six specialized tools designed to enhance the user experience in blockchain data analytics: Asset and Metrics Discovery: Navigate through a vast array of supported cryptocurrencies and metrics. Metadata Retrieval: Access detailed information about metrics, including their parameters and requirements. Data Fetching: Retrieve historical data with customizable time resolutions. These tools enable users to engage in interactive exploration, discovering available assets, metrics, and detailed metadata before fetching specific data. Exploration and Discovery The server’s primary strength lies in guiding users through Glassnode’s extensive data catalog. Users can start by querying available assets and metrics, such as asking, “How many cryptocurrencies does Glassnode support?” or “Which metrics for futures markets does Glassnode support?” This interactive approach allows users to explore the offerings without manually sifting through documentation. Data Analysis Capabilities Beyond discovery, the MCP server facilitates retrieving and analyzing current metric data, providing up to 30 days of historical data. Users can perform complex queries like comparing derivatives markets, tracking ETF flows, or analyzing wealth distribution. For instance, queries such as “How does the futures open interest…
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022089+0.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:13
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving