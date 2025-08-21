2025-08-21 Thursday

Australian Dollar marks two month lows as US Dollar strengthens ahead of US PMI data

The post Australian Dollar marks two month lows as US Dollar strengthens ahead of US PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar marked a two-month low at 0.6418 on Thursday. Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9, while Services PMI climbed to 55.1 in August. FOMC Meeting Minutes suggested that most members considered the decision appropriate to maintain the interest rates. The Australian Dollar (AUD) depreciates against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, extending its losses for the fourth successive day. The AUD/USD pair remains subdued despite the release of the improved preliminary data of S&P Global Australia’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Furthermore, the preliminary S&P Global US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports will be eyed later in the day. Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.9 in August, against 51.3 prior. Meanwhile, Services PMI rose to 55.1 from the previous reading of 54.1. The Composite PMI improved to 54.9 from 53.8 previously. However, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, against the previous rise of 4.7%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to remain cautious after last week’s rate cut. Traders anticipate that the central bank to resume easing with a larger 50 basis-point rate cut, likely in November. The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Minutes for the July 29-30 meeting indicated that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized that inflation risks outweighed labor market concerns during last month’s meeting, as tariffs deepened divisions among policymakers. Most policymakers considered it appropriate to maintain the benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%–4.50% range. Australian Dollar remains subdued as US Dollar steadies ahead of Powell’s upcoming speech The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding ground and trading around 98.20 at the time of writing. Traders are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, which may…
Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 21

The post Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 21 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 402.71 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, down compared with the SAR 403.94 it cost on Wednesday. The price for Gold decreased to SAR 4,697.14 per tola from SAR 4,711.44 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in SAR 1 Gram 402.71 10 Grams 4,027.11 Tola 4,697.14 Troy Ounce 12,525.71 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an…
Gold is pressured by hawkish Fed, strong USD, and peace deal optimism

The post Gold is pressured by hawkish Fed, strong USD, and peace deal optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold drifts lower on Thursday as hawkish FOMC Minutes continue to underpin the USD. Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal further exerted pressure on the XAU/USD pair. The global PMIs could drive the commodity ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Friday. Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s goodish rebound from a three-week low and attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Thursday. Minutes from the late July FOMC policy meeting released on Wednesday read on the hawkish side, with participants more worried about inflation than the labour market. This further tempers bets for a jumbo interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, which, in turn, is seen underpinning the US Dollar (USD) and exerting downward pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal. Furthermore, the optimism over a possible agreement to end the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict turns out to be another factor denting demand for the safe-haven Gold. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s calls on Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign after mortgage fraud allegations raised concerns about the central bank’s independence. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and support the bullion. Traders now look to the flash global PMIs for some impetus ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold is pressured by hawkish Fed-inspired USD uptick Minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that almost all officials supported keeping rates unchanged, and a majority of participants judged the upside risk to inflation. Furthermore, policymakers noted rising threats to the economy that would warrant monitoring, though they largely agreed that their current stance was the appropriate way to go. This comes amid signs of a gain of momentum in price pressures and continues to…
Fed Prioritizes Inflation Risks Over Labor Market Concerns

The post Fed Prioritizes Inflation Risks Over Labor Market Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed focuses on inflation risks and maintains interest rates, affecting markets. The dollar strengthens, impacting cryptocurrency valuations. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes reveal policymakers prioritizing inflation risks over a slow labor market, impacting the dollar’s value before key speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Market attention shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, potentially influencing cryptocurrency volatility amid Dollar strength and labor market data. Fed’s Inflation Focus Strengthens US Dollar The minutes reveal that the Federal Reserve prioritized managing inflation risks over addressing potential weaknesses in the labor market during its July meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell guided the discussions, and the decision was made to maintain the current interest rates, highlighting inflation as a greater threat. The immediate effect of the minutes was an observed increase in the strength of the US dollar, influencing commodity and cryptocurrency markets. As a consequence, Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced a slight decline as a result of the strengthened dollar. Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment. — FOMC Minutes, July 2025 Federal Reserve FOMC Minutes Market analysts have shown varied responses. A report from Danske Bank described the minutes as somewhat stale, given their timing before recent jobs data. Focused anticipation surrounds Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where any guidance may bear significant market influence. Historical Patterns Suggest Inflation Priority Continues Did you know? Historically, the Federal Reserve often leans towards prioritizing inflation control over labor market concerns, as seen during the 2022-23 rate hike cycles. This suggests a prolonged emphasis on monetary stability in present deliberations. Bitcoin’s current valuation is $113,673.64, supported by a substantial market cap of formatNumber(2263165064401,…
India HSBC Composite PMI climbed from previous 61.1 to 65.2 in August

The post India HSBC Composite PMI climbed from previous 61.1 to 65.2 in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
4 Undervalued Crypto Coins to Buy Before They Go Viral in August 2025

The post 4 Undervalued Crypto Coins to Buy Before They Go Viral in August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In past cycles, the biggest winners have often been tokens that start the month undervalued and end it at the center of the hype cycle. August is shaping up to be one of those moments, with several coins trading at attractive levels despite strong fundamentals and growing interest. Among the most compelling plays right now are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), SUI, SEI, and Cronos (CRO), all of which are positioned for substantial gains as traders look for the next breakout assets. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin With Real Infrastructure Little Pepe has quickly emerged as a standout in the meme coin space, yet its scope goes beyond simple internet culture hype. Priced at just $0.002 in stage 11 of its presale, the token has already raised more than $19.5 million and sold over 12.8 billion tokens, signaling deep investor demand. It is fully CertiK-audited, already listed on CoinMarketCap, and backed by a robust community eager to see it succeed.  The project is launching an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain designed exclusively for meme coins, offering fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and sniper bot protection, features that appeal to both traders and developers. With plans to host a meme-only Launchpad and list on two top-tier centralized exchanges at launch, LILPEPE is entering the market with strong infrastructure, momentum, and a presale price point that leaves enormous upside potential. Sui (SUI) – Expanding the Layer 1 Frontier Currently trading around $3.90 with a market cap of $13.4 billion, Sui is a high performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for scalability and instant finality. Since its launch, Sui has grown steadily thanks to developer-friendly tools and an expanding ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, and NFT projects. In the last three months alone, SUI has climbed over 50%, showing steady momentum in a market where many altcoins…
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West launched the YZY digital token on Solana blockchain, reaching $3 billion briefly. YZY Money aims to empower users independently, employing unique mechanisms for fair distribution. Continue Reading:Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement The post Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin slips as markets brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech – Is the bull pause over?

The post Bitcoin slips as markets brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech – Is the bull pause over? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are on edge. Bitcoin briefly knifed below $113K intraday before bouncing, as traders hedge into Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s high-stakes Jackson Hole address (Aug 21–23). With dollar strength creeping back and leveraged longs getting rinsed, the question is simple: is this a healthy bull-market pause, or the start of a deeper Bitcoin correction driven by crypto market volatility? Bitcoin dropped below $113,000, source: Bitcoin Liquid Index The Dip explained: Why Bitcoin fell below $113K Profit-taking after recent highs After a powerful summer run toward new highs, fast money trimmed risk ahead of a pivotal macro catalyst (Powell). Futures data show today’s low near $112.8K before stabilizing, classic “sell the rumor” behavior into event risk. $500M+ liquidations across derivatives In the last 24 hours, >$500 million in crypto longs were liquidated as the drawdown accelerated-evidence that over-leveraged positioning amplified the move. (Source: CoinGlass, reported by Unchained.) Traders hedging ahead of Fed news The Jackson Hole symposium is a macro bellwether; Powell’s tone on growth and policy can reset risk appetite across assets, so crypto desks lightened up and added hedges into the event. Powell at Jackson Hole: Why it matters for crypto Market expectations of rate cuts or a dovish pivot Recent Fed coverage highlights growing market hopes for cuts, especially around the theme of Fed rate cuts Bitcoin correlation-but the speech is expected to be the defining macro event of the summer. A more hawkish-than-hoped message could pressure risk assets; a dovish lean could re-ignite momentum. Potential impact on risk assets like Bitcoin A firmer U.S. dollar into the event is a headwind for BTC in the short run; crypto rallies tend to breathe easier when the dollar softens. Today, a major dollar index ticked higher ahead of Powell. Historical Jackson Hole precedents and crypto moves While 1:1 causality…
HBAR Tumbles 3% as Institutional Investors Exit Positions

The post HBAR Tumbles 3% as Institutional Investors Exit Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token faced heavy selling pressure during a volatile 23-hour stretch between August 19 at 15:00 and August 20 at 14:00, sliding 3% from $0.24 to $0.23. The token traded within a tight $0.01 band, marking a 4% spread between its session high and low, as traders adjusted exposure across alternative digital assets. Analysts highlighted the $0.24 level as a key point of resistance, where buying momentum faded and downward pressure intensified. The most pronounced activity came during the final hour of trading on August 20, when volumes surged to 85.82 million HBAR. Market observers noted that the token tumbled to $0.23 before staging a modest recovery into the close, a pattern that underscored the elevated volatility. The heavy turnover during this window suggests sellers were dominant, creating short-term weakness and testing key support levels. Between 13:45 and 14:06, more than 3.8 million tokens changed hands, coinciding with the sharpest part of the decline. Prices briefly dipped to session lows before bouncing, as buying interest re-emerged to stabilize the market. By the final minutes, HBAR recovered enough to close near $0.23, signaling that while downside risks remain, short-term support is holding for now. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Analysis Token declined 3% from opening price of $0.24 to closing price of $0.23 over 23-hour institutional selling period. Trading range of $0.01 represents 4% spread between absolute session high and low. Resistance level established around $0.24 where institutional buying interest diminished significantly. Support level emerged near $0.23 with retail buying providing technical floor. Elevated volume of 85.82 million during final hours confirms institutional distribution patterns. Volume exceeded 3.8 million during peak selling period between 13:45-14:06 indicating coordinated liquidation. Final 14 minutes showed technical recovery from $0.23 support level suggesting retail buying interest. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with…
A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck

The post A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > HerPlay: A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck One of my most inspiring friends is Karolina Pelc, BeyondPlay Founder, Vice President of FanDuel and author of HerPlay. I met Pelc over 15 years ago in London, and our peers raved about her professionalism and competence in the role she was in at the time. We had conversations about the challenges in obtaining work Visas with our international lifestyles and navigating the tough work-life balance, especially when we love our work. We also enjoyed discussing healthy living and diet, all subjects relevant for thriving entrepreneurs. Pelc was always a standout within the companies she worked for in the iGaming space. She graciously accepted my invitations for interviews at conferences throughout the years, sharing valuable insights and advice with pleasure. I was so proud when she founded BeyondPlay in 2021 (formerly known as SharedPlay) because I just knew it would be a success. If anyone could make it happen, it was Pelc. And a success it was. Just three years after its launch, SharedPlay was acquired by American online sports betting giant FanDuel, and Pelc now serves as the Vice President. To top it all off, she’s written her first book, HerPlay, a 650-page memoir of her journey from a dealer on a cruise ship to a founder, investor, mentor, author, and keynote speaker. “I think the two words that I would describe the book is the story of resilience and reinvention because reinvention is a type of risk in my eyes,” Karolina shared during our most recent meet-up at iGB L!VE in London. “Resilience and reinvention.” That’s how @KarolinaPelcBP describes the message behind her book Her Play. Karolina shares with @RebeccaLiggero how confidence is something you build, not something you’re born with, and why reinvention…
