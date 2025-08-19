Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)
PANews reported on August 19 that Coinbase announced that it will support Useless Coin (USELESS) based on the Solana network.
USELESS
$0.243899
-12.39%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/19 23:51
Κοινοποίηση
Google Becomes Largest Shareholder in TeraWulf
The post Google Becomes Largest Shareholder in TeraWulf appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech giant Google has become the largest shareholder of TeraWulf, holding 14% of the shares, after receiving more stock in exchange for increasing its backstop in the lease deal between the Bitcoin miner and AI infrastructure provider Fluidstack. TeraWulf disclosed in a shareholder call on Thursday that it inked a 10-year colocation lease agreement with Fluidstack. Google is supporting the lease obligations through a financial guarantee known as a backstop and receiving warrants to purchase shares in return. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Kerri Langlais, the chief strategy officer of TeraWulf, said Google’s backstop in the agreement has now increased to $3.2 billion total in return for warrants to purchase over 73 million shares in TeraWulf, representing a 14% stake in the company. Source: TeraWulf Langlais added that Google’s new equity makes it TeraWulf’s largest shareholder, providing a “powerful validation from one of the world’s leading technology companies,” and highlighting “the strength of our zero-carbon infrastructure and the scale of the opportunity ahead.” Google’s backstop safeguards the deal TerraWulf said in a statement on Monday that Fluidstack exercised an option in the deal to expand at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner data center campus in New York with a new purpose-built data center, due to start operation in the second half of 2026. Langlais told Cointelegraph the financial backstop supports Fluidstack’s long-term lease commitments at Lake Mariner; if the AI company could not meet its financial obligations, Google would step in with the $3.2 billion. “This is not a guarantee of TeraWulf’s corporate debt, nor do we have access to those funds,” she said. “The backstop is tied exclusively to contracted AI and high-powered computing lease revenues and is unrelated to our Bitcoin mining operations.” TeraWulf plans to maintain Bitcoin mining platform A growing number of Bitcoin (BTC) miners have been diversifying income streams…
BTC
$113,431.65
-0.31%
MORE
$0.10145
+1.34%
DEBT
$0.000574
-55.36%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:50
Κοινοποίηση
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!
Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
$0.00000002801
-10.93%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 23:50
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Delays Donald Trump’s Truth Social Bitcoin And Ethereum ETF As Critics Flag Conflicts
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed a decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, a Trump Media & Technology Group product that critics say raises
TRUMP
$8.667
-1.41%
Κοινοποίηση
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/19 23:48
Κοινοποίηση
All BTC Wallet Cohorts Now in Distribution Mode
The post All BTC Wallet Cohorts Now in Distribution Mode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sentiment in the crypto industry can shift quickly. According to Glassnode data, all bitcoin wallet cohorts are currently in some form of distribution. The Accumulation Trend Score (ATS), broken down by wallet cohort, helps measure the relative strength of accumulation or distribution across entity sizes. This metric evaluates accumulation strength by considering both the size of the entities and the amount of bitcoin acquired over the past 15 days. A score closer to 1 indicates accumulation. A score closer to 0 indicates distribution.Exchanges, miners, and certain other entities are excluded from the calculation. At present, from large holders with more than 10,000 BTC to small wallets holding less than 1 BTC, all cohorts appear to be in distribution. This marks a sharp reversal from just over a week ago, when all groups were in accumulation mode as bitcoin reached new all time highs above $124,000. The current phase of distribution reflects profit taking. Historically, bitcoin tends to correct shortly after setting new record highs. The aggregate Accumulation Trend Score has printed 0.26, remaining below 0.5 for the past several days. Bitcoin has posted four consecutive green months from April through July. However, August is often characterized by quieter trading activity and reduced volume. In fact, the last three Augusts each saw corrections in the double-digit percentage range. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/all-bitcoin-wallet-cohorts-now-in-distribution-mode-glassnode-data
MODE
$0.001868
+0.59%
BTC
$113,431.65
-0.31%
MORE
$0.10145
+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:47
Κοινοποίηση
Niall Horan Scores A Pair Of Hits With Returning Fan Favorites
The post Niall Horan Scores A Pair Of Hits With Returning Fan Favorites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Niall Horan’s “This Town” returns to the U.K. top 40 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Physical Singles charts, reentering at Nos. 25 and 33. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: Niall Horan performs during the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling) Getty Images for Boston Calling Among the five men who once made up One Direction, Niall Horan has enjoyed one of the most successful solo careers. All five singers — Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — have released full-lengths on their own and scored hit singles, and they’ve done especially well in the United Kingdom. They all enjoyed at least some moments of commercial viability on their own, but Horan has a habit of returning to the U.K. music rankings from time to time, even without releasing anything new. Fans of the pop singer-songwriter keep buying some of his most popular tunes on physical formats, and their nonstop purchasing keeps him coming back. “This Town” Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller Again Horan returns to multiple rankings in the U.K. this week with several tunes. His most successful track at the moment is “This Town.” That cut becomes a top 40 success once more on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts, as it reenters those rankings at Nos. 25 and 33, respectively. “Heaven” Returns as Well Another Horan classic, “Heaven,” finds its way back to the Official Physical Singles ranking, though it doesn’t manage to land on the vinyl-only tally. “Heaven” reappears at No. 69 on the U.K.’s list of the top-selling individual cuts on any physical format. “This Town” and “Heaven” Both Reached the Top 10 “This Town” has spent only…
K
$0.2196
-2.35%
T
$0.01591
-0.81%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:46
Κοινοποίηση
Lisbon Welcomes Global Icons To Crypto Content Creator Campus 2025: Nuseir Yassin, Dr. Maye Musk, And More To Lead The Stage
The post Lisbon Welcomes Global Icons To Crypto Content Creator Campus 2025: Nuseir Yassin, Dr. Maye Musk, And More To Lead The Stage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisbon Welcomes Global Icons To Crypto Content Creator Campus 2025: Nuseir Yassin, Dr. Maye Musk, And More To Lead The Stage – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home News Press Release Lisbon Welcomes Global Icons to Crypto Content Creator Campus 2025: Nuseir Yassin, Dr. Maye Musk, and More to Lead the Stage Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/lisbon-welcomes-global-icons-to-crypto-content-creator-campus-2025-nuseir-yassin-dr-maye-musk-and-more-to-lead-the-stage/
MORE
$0.10145
+1.34%
COM
$0.022092
+0.17%
STAGE
$0.00007
+68.67%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:45
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Faces $6B Liquidation Risk if Price Falls Below $4,200: Will ETH Price Decline Further?
The post Ethereum Faces $6B Liquidation Risk if Price Falls Below $4,200: Will ETH Price Decline Further? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In the past few hours, Ethereum’s price has had a hard time attracting buying demand. Because of this, on-chain data now shows that more traders are starting to sell. As selling pressure grows and key price levels are lost, there’s a higher risk of large liquidations. This could lead to a bigger drop in Ethereum’s …
MORE
$0.10145
+1.34%
ETH
$4,269.16
+1.11%
NOW
$0.007
-1.26%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia
2025/08/19 23:44
Κοινοποίηση
SharpLink grows ETH treasury while stock continues to tumble
SharpLink's stock fell down 20% in the last five days, as Ethereum pulled back from multi-year highs.
MULTI
$0.0858
+0.85%
ETH
$4,269.16
+1.11%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news
2025/08/19 23:44
Κοινοποίηση
High-Level Appointment at Tether: One of the White House’s Most Important Cryptocurrency Officials Joins Tether!
The post High-Level Appointment at Tether: One of the White House’s Most Important Cryptocurrency Officials Joins Tether! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bo Hines, who left his critical White House post in early August, returned to the field shortly after. As is known, White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines announced on August 9 that he was leaving his position to return to the private sector. Bo Hines, who has not left the cryptocurrency industry, joined Tether. According to the announcement, Tether has appointed Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. It was noted that Bo Hines’s selection was influenced by his recent service as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council during the term of US President Donald Trump. Tether said in a statement that Hines will directly interact and coordinate with Tether’s US strategy and expansion. It added that Hines’ appointment represents a strong step in the company’s mission to redefine the future of the digital economy. In his new role, Hines will work closely with Tether’s leadership team to shape and execute the company’s entry into the US market and foster constructive relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders. “Bo Hines’ appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong US-based entity spanning multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding into new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential investments in local infrastructure,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. “His deep understanding of the legislative process and passion for practical blockchain adoption make him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the world’s largest market. On behalf of the company, we are thrilled by his decision to join our organization and contribute to building our Once-in-a-Century Company.” “During my time in public service, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Bo Hines said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment…
WHITE
$0.0005522
-1.34%
TRUMP
$8.667
-1.41%
DEEP
$0.154059
-0.82%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:41
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving