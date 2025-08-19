2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin Drops Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K as Jackson Hole Speech Might Bring Hawkish Surprise

Cryptocurrencies continued their slide on Tuesday with bitcoin (BTC) sinking below $114,000 as investors are turning cautious that Federal Reserve Chair Powell's Friday Jackson Hold speech may come with a hawkish surprise.BTC dropped to $113,700 during the early hours of the U.S. session, its weakest price in almost two weeks and pulling back 9% from its Thursday record high above $124,000.Ether (ETH) slid 3.5% over the past 24 hours below $4,200. Major altcoins weren't spared either: Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Toncoin (TON), Ethena (ENA) and Aptos (APT) declined 4%-6% in a day.The crypto pullback occurred alongside with traditional markets turning risk-off, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes down 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the morning.A check of crypto treasury companies shows that bubble continuing to deflate, with BTC accumulator KindlyMD (NAKA) lower by another 14% on Tuesday. ETH-focused names Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) are down 10% and 8%, respectively.Since soaring as high as $124 in late May in wake of its transition to an ether treasury strategy company, SBET — to pick one — has now crumbled by about 85% to its current $18.60.JPOW coming to JHOLEInvestors, who previously saw a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as a given, are now weighing the odds that Fed Chair Jerome Powell might argue for holding rates steady during his Friday keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's Economic Symposium.Despite recent signs of a weakening job market and slowing economy, last week's far hotter-than-expected PPI report reignited concerns of inflation reaccelerating.Economists at Bank of America said in a report that they see the Fed holding rates in September."With inflation essentially stuck over the past year, the tariff pass-through that we still expect, and the labor supply story keeping the unemployment rate historically low, we still think there is a strong case for the Fed to remain on hold," the analysts said.Market participants put a 85% likelihood of 25 basis point cut next month, down from as high as 98% at one point last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Robinhood Partners With Kalshi to Launch NFL and College Football Prediction Markets

Robinhood (HOOD) has partnered with Kalshi, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated and blockchain-based prediction market, to let users trade on the outcomes of NFL and college football games.The betting market will be available through Robinhood's Prediction Markets Hub, available across the U.S. through Kalshi, the popular trading platform said in a blog post on Wednesday."Customers can now trade on the outcomes of the most popular pro and college football games, including all regular season pro matchups, and all college Power 4 schools and independents," according to the post. Robinhood is positioning the move as an alternative to traditional betting platforms. Rather than routing through sportsbooks, these trades are executed on Kalshi’s federally regulated exchange and treated like commodities, not wagers."Unlike sports betting, where the firm sets a line, event contracts leverage the power and rigor of financial market structure and are offered in a marketplace where buyers and sellers interact to set the price," the blog post said. With this move Robinhood could be coming after some of the traditional betting platforms, such as DraftKings (DKNG) and Fanduel parent Flutter Entertainment (FLUT).Regulated sports bettingThe launch marks Robinhood’s latest move into prediction markets after previously signaling interest in the space. In March, the company rolled out a broader “Prediction Markets Hub” available through CFTC-regulated exchange Kalshi, following the popularity of crypto-native platforms like Polymarket, where users bet on outcomes ranging from elections to inflation rates using USDC.While Polymarket operated in a regulatory gray zone in the U.S., it recently said it is preparing an official return to the U.S. through the acquisition of QCX, a regulated derivatives exchange, following a federal investigation into Polymarket's operations that was dropped. However, Robinhood sidestepped those regulatory concerns by partnering with Kalshi, which is an exchange already licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That allows Robinhood to tap into sports, politics and macroeconomic event trading without triggering gambling laws. Today's news is likely a step into a broader strategy as Robinhood starts with sports betting, one of the most popular betting avenues. "We currently offer contracts across crypto, economics, financials, sports, culture, and more, with others being added regularly," the post said. "Ultimately, our goal is to enable anyone, anywhere, to trade, invest or hold any financial asset and conduct any financial transaction through Robinhood."Read more: U.S. Election Betting: Polymarket 'Manipulation' Claims Miss the Mark
BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Anticipated Memecoin

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will list a long-awaited memecoin, according to its official announcement. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Anticipated Memecoin
XLM Plunges 2% Amid High-Volume Selling Pressure

Stellar’s XLM token slipped 1.75% over the past 24 hours, falling from $0.41 to $0.40 as volatility picked up across the market. The trading range widened to 4.32% during the period, with a sharp selloff at 03:00 UTC on Aug. 19 driving volumes to 52.17 million — more than double the daily average. The move cemented resistance at $0.41 while leaving a narrow support band in the $0.403–$0.405 range.The pressure intensified into the session’s close, with XLM sliding from $0.407 to $0.403 between 13:25 and 14:24 UTC. Selling was heaviest in the 13:30–13:46 window, when the token dropped from $0.410 to $0.404 on unusually high per-minute volumes. That action reinforced new resistance at $0.410 while further weakening support at $0.403–$0.405.The latest downturn comes as broader crypto markets consolidated, with bitcoin hovering near $115,000 and most altcoins in the red. While institutional interest in Stellar continues to grow — underlined by the foundation’s investment in digital securities exchange Archax — market headwinds have overshadowed those developments.XLM’s failure to hold above $0.41 leaves it vulnerable to deeper losses if the $0.403 level gives way. A breakdown below that zone would open the door to further declines, particularly as volumes tapered off late in the session, hinting at fading buyer support. For now, traders will be watching whether the token can defend its critical support or risk a move lower in line with broader altcoin weakness.Technical IndicatorsVolume surges to 52.17 million during major decline, exceeding 24-hour average of 25.43 million by 105%.Resistance solidifies at $0.41 following multiple rejection attempts.Support zone materializes between $0.403-$0.405 amid repeated buying waves.Secondary resistance confirmed at $0.418-$0.420 after multiple price failures.Recent volume drops below average, indicating potential bearish continuation.$0.403 support level requires immediate monitoring for breakdown or reversal patterns.Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.
Altcoin News Today: XRP Mirrors 2021 Price Peaks, SOL Eyes $200 Comeback, ADA Retests $1

Altcoins heat up as XRP mirrors 2021 highs, Solana nears $200, and Cardano retests $1. Explore market outlooks and see how Outset PR helps crypto projects shine.
Joe Lubin’s SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH, Now Holds $3.2B

Both Nasdaq-listed SharpLink and KindlyMD are expanding crypto holdings, with ETH and BTC accumulation, respectively.
USD edges lower in calm trade – Scotiabank

The post USD edges lower in calm trade – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets continue to play the waiting game and the major currencies are idling in a calm, range trading environment ahead of Friday’s Powell comments, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD slips modestly but holds trading range “The US Dollar (USD) is a little softer overall. European stocks are slightly firmer while US equity futures are mixed to slightly lower around retail sector earnings releases. Core bond markets are slightly firmer after yesterday’s dip. Despite the quite intense focus on the Jackson Hole event for rates and FX traders, there is little sign that markets are preparing or positioned for significant news.” “Market participation appears light and short-term FX volatility is weakening—broader gauges of short-term USD volatility are the lowest in a year, one Bloomberg report notes this morning. A sub-plot to this development is that risk reversal pricing also suggests some, modest, moderation in broader dollar bearishness has developed over the past week or so. Market developments suggest little concern that Powell will indicate the risk of a more aggressive easing than swaps are already pricing in.” “The data calendar is light. There are only Housing Starts and Building Permits on the US calendar this morning; both are expected to extend the generally soft trend seen recently. Bowman (dovish dissenter) speaks at 10ET on Bloomberg TV and again 14.10ET at a Blockchain symposium. Japan releases Trade and Core Machinery Orders data this evening. The RBNZ policy decision (22ET) is expected to result in a 25bps cut in the cash rate to 3.00%. DXY resistance is 98.30/50, with support at 97.70/80.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-edges-lower-in-calm-trade-scotiabank-202508191124
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Unlikely To Make New Highs In August As Ethereum and Layer Brett Continue Rallies

The current Bitcoin price prediction landscape is marked by caution as analysts suggest BTC is unlikely to make new highs in August. While the broader market is buzzing with innovation and opportunity, BTC faces headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainty and fierce competition from emerging altcoins. Layer 2 solutions, meme coins, and DeFi projects are driving excitement, […]
Bitcoin Poised for 10x Surge? Analyst Points to Gold’s Playbook”

The post Bitcoin Poised for 10x Surge? Analyst Points to Gold’s Playbook” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Tom Lee’s BitMine Surges Into Top-20 Most Traded US Stocks

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Surges Into Top-20 Most Traded US Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has joined the ranks of Wall Street’s most traded stocks, leaving behind Netflix, Visa, and JPMorgan BitMine Immersion Technologies, the publicly traded Ethereum-focused crypto treasury company chaired by Tom Lee of Fundstrat, entered the top-20 most actively traded U.S. stocks this week, surpassing Netflix, Visa, JPMorgan & Chase, Mastercard, and many others in trading volume. TradingView data on Aug. 18 showed BitMine (BMNR) ranking 19th in trading activity, alongside stocks like Alphabet (GOOG) and Coinbase (COIN). At press time today, BMNR is ranking slightly lower, just below COIN and just above Walmart (WMT). Most active U.S. stocks. Source: TradingView The stock has seen a surge in investor interest since revealing its Ethereum treasury strategy, averaging $6.4 billion in daily trading volume over the past five days. BitMine noted in a Monday press release that its shares briefly ranked 10th among the most liquid U.S. stocks. BitMine’s crypto holdings have also surged. As of Aug. 18, the company reported $6.612 billion in crypto, including more than 1.5 million ETH, 192 BTC, and $80 million in unencumbered cash. With its latest update, BitMine now holds over 1.2% of Ethereum’s supply, moving toward its target of 5% of the total ETH supply. “We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years,” said Lee in the Monday press release. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” he added. Per data from Strategic ETH Reserve, BitMine remains the largest Ethereum treasury in the world and ranks second globally behind Strategy in overall crypto holdings, as of Aug. 18. Ethereum treasury companies and spot Ethereum ETFs combined are now holding over 8.7% of the ETH supply.…
