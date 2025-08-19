2025-08-21 Thursday

ICP Weakens as Selling Pressure Builds Near Critical Support

Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) drifted downward over the past 24 hours, shedding 2.35% to trade at $5.18. The token moved within a $0.23 band between $5.14 and $5.40, reflecting a 4% swing that underscored the persistent volatility shaping current market conditions, according to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data model.An advance to the resistance level of $5.40 was quickly met with distribution as ICP settled back toward its established support corridor around $5.17–$5.20. Trading saw substantial accumulation activity, with volumes surpassing 643,000 units at those levels.ICP subsequently slipped to $5.19 with repeated resistance at $5.24 forming a descending channel pattern. Short bursts of activity, such as the 34,000-unit spike at 13:54 UTC, were unable to reverse the momentum, leaving the token consolidating at its lows.ICP could remain under pressure if support at $5.17 fails to hold, which market participants will be observing for any rebound signals as institutional and retail traders reassess their positioning.Technical AnalysisPrice range spanned $5.14–$5.40, a 4% variance across the 24-hour session.Resistance emerged at $5.40 on August 18 at 22:00 UTC with volume of 294,177 units.Support consolidated at $5.17-$5.20, with early morning volumes exceeding 643,000 units.Repeated resistance at $5.24 during late-session trading confirmed a descending channel.Heavy selling occurred between 13:32–13:46 UTC, with a 34,396-unit spike at 13:54 UTC.Volume showed a declining pattern, suggesting market exhaustion.Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.
How Amagi Is Solving Media’s Fragmentation Puzzle

The post How Amagi Is Solving Media’s Fragmentation Puzzle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amagi is a media-tech innovator founded in 2008, offering cloud-based broadcast and streaming infrastructure to launch, manage, and monetize content in this fragmented marketplace. Amagi In today’s fractured and oversaturated media landscape, the challenge is no longer just creating compelling content — it’s capturing and holding consumer attention. With audiences scattered across streaming platforms, social media, podcasts, and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels, the old distribution playbooks are becoming obsolete. Viewers now juggle multiple devices, endlessly scrolling through a vast ocean of content. In a world where distraction is the default, media companies and advertisers face an urgent imperative: rethink how to engage and retain audiences. Of course, that is easier said than done. From Broadcast Dominance to a Fragmented Future A happy family cheerfully sits in their living room and watches a televisied clown and puppet show, 1957. The father holds an newspaper open to the financial section in his hands. (Photo by Lambert/Getty Images) Getty Images Not long ago, TV was simple. Tune in at a fixed time to one of three national broadcast networks or a few independent stations in your market. Then cable expanded the options. There were three additional broadcasters. Streaming changed how we consume content. FAST channels emerged as a new powerhouse. And social media also rewired consumption habits, with platforms like TikTok and YouTube now dominating attention spans — especially among the young viewers advertisers crave. In this photo illustration, iPhone screens display various social media apps on the screens on February 9, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images) Getty Images Meanwhile, FAST has exploded from niche curiosity to a global growth engine. Technology research firm Omdia projects FAST revenues will surpass $12 billion by 2027, signaling a profound shift in where ad dollars are flowing. So how can…
Public Firm BTCS Issues ETH Dividend to Fight Short Sellers

BTCS issues $0.40 ETH dividend to reward loyal shareholders and combat short selling, marking a crypto-first in public markets. BTCS, a publicly traded company focused on blockchain technology, made a bold move. The company announced a one-time Ethereum (ETH) dividend, called a “Bividend,” worth $0.05 per share. This is heartening news to the company when […] The post Public Firm BTCS Issues ETH Dividend to Fight Short Sellers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Brazil’s Bold Move: Historic Bitcoin Reserve Hearing Set to Ignite Debate

BitcoinWorld Brazil’s Bold Move: Historic Bitcoin Reserve Hearing Set to Ignite Debate Get ready for a potentially groundbreaking moment in the world of digital finance! Brazil is on the cusp of a historic event, preparing to hold its first official hearing on a potential Bitcoin reserve. This development signals a significant shift in how major economies view digital assets. Why is Brazil Considering a National Bitcoin Reserve? The buzz began with a notable sighting: Brazil’s Vice President was recently seen with a Bitcoin book. This image, shared by “The Bitcoin Historian” on X, sparked widespread speculation and excitement. It suggests a deep dive into understanding Bitcoin’s potential, moving beyond casual interest to serious governmental consideration. Tomorrow’s hearing marks a pivotal step. It’s not just about a single book; it’s about a nation exploring a new economic frontier. A national Bitcoin reserve could offer several compelling benefits: Diversification: Adding Bitcoin to national reserves could diversify traditional holdings, reducing reliance on fiat currencies. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and limited supply make it an attractive hedge against inflation, especially in economies prone to currency fluctuations. Technological Leadership: Embracing Bitcoin could position Brazil as a leader in digital asset adoption and innovation within Latin America. What Challenges Could a Bitcoin Reserve Face? While the prospect of a Bitcoin reserve is exciting, it also presents unique challenges. Governments must navigate complex regulatory landscapes, market volatility, and public perception. Some key considerations include: Price Volatility: Bitcoin’s price swings are well-known. Managing a national reserve exposed to such volatility would require robust risk management strategies. Regulatory Framework: Establishing clear legal and regulatory frameworks for holding and managing digital assets is crucial. This includes aspects like custody, security, and auditing. Public Acceptance: Educating the public and gaining widespread support for such a move is essential. Misinformation or skepticism could hinder adoption. Security Concerns: Protecting a substantial national Bitcoin reserve from cyber threats and hacks would be paramount. These challenges require careful planning and expert consultation. However, the potential rewards might outweigh the risks for a nation willing to innovate. How Could a National Bitcoin Reserve Impact Global Finance? Should Brazil move forward with a Bitcoin reserve, the implications could be far-reaching. Domestically, it might: Boost investor confidence in the country’s progressive stance on technology. Attract foreign investment from the crypto sector. Potentially influence monetary policy and financial stability. Internationally, Brazil’s decision could set a precedent for other nations, particularly emerging economies looking for alternative reserve assets. El Salvador famously adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, but a nation establishing a significant reserve is a different league, potentially paving the way for broader institutional adoption globally. This hearing is more than just a formal meeting; it’s a window into the future of global finance. Brazil’s exploration of a Bitcoin reserve highlights a growing recognition of digital assets as legitimate components of national wealth. In conclusion, Brazil’s upcoming hearing on a potential Bitcoin reserve is a momentous occasion. It underscores a global trend towards integrating digital currencies into national economic strategies. As the world watches, Brazil’s journey could inspire a new era of financial innovation and stability. This is truly a development worth following closely. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a national Bitcoin reserve? A: A national Bitcoin reserve refers to a country’s treasury holding a significant amount of Bitcoin as part of its foreign exchange reserves or strategic assets, similar to gold or traditional fiat currencies. Q2: Why are countries considering holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset? A: Countries consider Bitcoin for diversification, as a potential hedge against inflation, and to position themselves as leaders in the digital economy. Its decentralized nature and limited supply offer unique economic properties. Q3: What are the main risks associated with a Bitcoin reserve? A: Key risks include Bitcoin’s price volatility, the need for robust regulatory frameworks, public acceptance challenges, and ensuring the highest level of security against cyber threats for large holdings. Q4: Has any other country adopted Bitcoin on a national level? A: Yes, El Salvador famously adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. However, establishing a significant national Bitcoin reserve is a different, though related, step that could influence global financial trends. Q5: What does the Brazilian Vice President’s interest in Bitcoin signify? A: The Vice President’s visible interest, as evidenced by being seen with a Bitcoin book, suggests a serious, high-level consideration of Bitcoin’s role in Brazil’s economic future, moving beyond casual observation to potential policy action. Did you find this article insightful? The discussion around national Bitcoin reserves is just beginning, and your voice matters! Share this article on your social media channels to spark conversations and keep your network informed about Brazil’s pioneering steps in the digital asset space. Let’s explore the future of finance together! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Brazil’s Bold Move: Historic Bitcoin Reserve Hearing Set to Ignite Debate first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinbase sparks Mantle rally: Will MNT break $1.39 resistance?

Mantle's Futures Open Interest hits an all-time high as Coinbase announces the listing of MNT Perpetual Futures.
Smart Money Backs BlockDAG: Why This Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Before Mainnet

See why investors call BlockDAG the best crypto to buy, with $376M raised, 25B coins sold, and 2,660% ROI secured before mainnet.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Trend Shift Raises Alarm, Investors Pivoting to This Utility-Rich Crypto at $0.035

Dogecoin (DOGE) is witnessing a notable trend shift, sending ripples across the crypto market as investors recalibrate their portfolios. With DOGE struggling to maintain momentum, attention is increasingly turning toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-rich project now attracting interest at $0.035.  The new DeFi coin has been building momentum in presale. Existing holders are positioning […]
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Faraday Future Plans Billion-Dollar Crypto Strategy

The post Faraday Future Plans Billion-Dollar Crypto Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Electric Vehicle maker Faraday Future is making headlines again. This time, however, it’s not about cars. The Nasdaq-listed EV firm has unveiled an ambitious multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency strategy, launching a new “C10 Treasury” and signaling plans to invest $500M-$1B across the top 10 digital assets (excluding stablecoins). This move comes as various corporations increasingly adopt crypto treasuries to diversify their revenue, attract Wall Street attention, and gain exposure to this expanding asset class. Faraday Future’s timing is significant, too: the company is leaning into crypto just as optimism builds for an extended bull market cycle, with staking yields and blockchain integrations across the industry offering fresh revenue streams for firms that take the plunge. While its troubled past raises eyebrows, this pivot could reshape its future. And, it could fuel a new wave of 100x altcoin opportunities for investors with their eyes on the ball. Ethereum: The Core of the C10 Index While Bitcoin sets the benchmark, Ethereum is the backbone of any top-10 crypto basket. Its smart contract infrastructure powers DeFi, NFTs, and a growing array of enterprise blockchain pilots. This makes it the most versatile asset in the sector. For Faraday Future’s C10 Index, Ethereum‘s inclusion isn’t just expected; it’s essential, and likely the most heavily-weighted. Institutional investors increasingly see $ETH as the corporate-friendly cryptocurrency, thanks to its programmability, broad adoption. Its speed and cost-efficiency are an attractive prospect, too, particularly through its Layer-2 chains. With staking yields available as of September 2022, $ETH offers a unique two-pronged appeal: price appreciation, alongside potential passive income. According to CoinDesk, Ethereum staking hit record highs this summer, reinforcing its draw for treasury managers. Faraday’s decision to allocate into $ETH could amplify this trend, drive more institutional attention, and perhaps inspire other corporations to follow suit. Combined with regulatory clarity from the…
Whale Moves $31.15M in LINK as Chainlink Hits $26 for First Time in 7 Months

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/whale-moves-31-15m-in-link-as-chainlink-hits-26-for-first-time-in-7-months/
