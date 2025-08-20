2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Coinbase Useless Coin: Exciting New Solana Listing Announced

Coinbase Useless Coin: Exciting New Solana Listing Announced

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Useless Coin: Exciting New Solana Listing Announced The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with the latest news: Coinbase Useless Coin support is officially coming to the Solana network. This significant announcement from one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges signals new opportunities for traders and further validates the Solana blockchain’s growing influence. What is the Significance of Coinbase Useless Coin Listing? Coinbase, a major player in the digital asset space, confirmed via its official X (formerly Twitter) account that it will add support for Useless Coin (USELESS). This particular token operates on the high-performance Solana (SOL) blockchain. The integration means users will soon be able to trade USELESS directly on the Coinbase platform. Trading for Useless Coin is set to commence on or after 9 a.m. (PT) on August 20. However, a crucial condition applies: sufficient liquidity must be established for the token. This standard practice ensures a smooth and fair trading environment for all participants. Why Does Coinbase List New Tokens, and Why Solana? Coinbase continually evaluates and adds new digital assets to its platform, aiming to provide a diverse range of trading options for its global user base. Each listing undergoes a rigorous review process, considering factors like security, compliance, and market demand. The decision to support Coinbase Useless Coin highlights a growing interest in tokens built on robust, scalable blockchains. Solana stands out as a blockchain known for its impressive speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput. These attributes make it an attractive network for developers and projects, including Useless Coin. For Coinbase, integrating Solana-based tokens expands its offerings and caters to users seeking efficient trading experiences. Speed: Solana boasts incredibly fast transaction finality. Cost-Efficiency: Transaction fees on Solana are notably low. Scalability: The network handles a high volume of transactions per second. What Does This Mean for Traders and the Market? For existing holders of Useless Coin, the Coinbase listing provides a significant boost in accessibility and potential liquidity. Listing on a major exchange like Coinbase often leads to increased trading volume and broader market exposure. New traders interested in the Solana ecosystem might also view this as an entry point. However, it is crucial for traders to approach new listings with caution. While the excitement around a Coinbase Useless Coin listing is understandable, market volatility can be high. Always conduct your own research (DYOR) before making any investment decisions. Understand the project behind the token and its potential risks. Preparing for the Useless Coin Trading Launch As August 20 approaches, traders should ensure their Coinbase accounts are ready. This includes completing any necessary verification steps and understanding the trading pairs that will be available. Coinbase typically supports deposits of the listed asset prior to trading commencement, allowing users to fund their accounts in advance. Keep an eye on official Coinbase announcements for any updates regarding the exact time of trading and specific liquidity conditions. The successful launch of Coinbase Useless Coin trading depends heavily on these factors being met, ensuring a stable environment for everyone involved. The addition of Useless Coin to Coinbase’s growing list of supported assets on Solana underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. It reflects both the continuous expansion of major exchanges and the ongoing innovation within blockchain ecosystems. This move by Coinbase not only opens up new avenues for USELESS token holders but also reinforces Solana’s position as a prominent layer-1 blockchain. The announcement of Coinbase Useless Coin support on the Solana network marks an important development for both the token and the broader crypto community. This listing enhances accessibility, potentially increases liquidity, and further cements Solana’s reputation as a robust blockchain for new projects. While the listing brings exciting opportunities, traders must remain vigilant, prioritize research, and understand market dynamics. As the August 20 launch date nears, the crypto world watches to see the impact of this new integration. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Useless Coin (USELESS)? Useless Coin (USELESS) is a digital token that operates on the Solana blockchain network. Its listing on Coinbase provides it with increased exposure and trading accessibility. When will Useless Coin trading begin on Coinbase? Trading for Useless Coin (USELESS) on Coinbase is scheduled to commence on or after 9 a.m. (PT) on August 20, provided that liquidity conditions are met. Why is Coinbase adding support for a token on the Solana network? Coinbase frequently expands its asset offerings, and Solana’s network is chosen for its high speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, which benefit traders and projects alike. What should traders consider before trading Useless Coin? Traders should always conduct thorough research (DYOR) on the token and its underlying project. Be aware of potential market volatility, especially around new listings, and understand that liquidity conditions must be met for trading to begin. How does a Coinbase listing impact a cryptocurrency? A listing on a major exchange like Coinbase often leads to increased visibility, enhanced liquidity, and a broader investor base, potentially impacting the token’s trading volume and market price. Did you find this update on the Coinbase Useless Coin listing insightful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about this exciting development! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Coinbase Useless Coin: Exciting New Solana Listing Announced first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
MemeCore
M$0.42944+1.61%
Solana
SOL$184.62+1.58%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006506+0.41%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:10
Κοινοποίηση
‘This is Where Wealth is Built’

‘This is Where Wealth is Built’

The post ‘This is Where Wealth is Built’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As XRP trades under $3 again, market commentators are viewing it as another advantageous window to enter before the next big wave. XRP touched $2.95 yesterday as Bitcoin dipped to the $114,000 level. The price movement sparked another wave of apprehension among investors who had anticipated sustained fireworks following the conclusion of the Ripple lawsuit. However, although the lawsuit ended last week, XRP has been more bearish since the short-lived pump triggered by the announcement. Meanwhile, according to Coach JV, a widely followed XRP advocate, XRP trading under $3 again is “a massive blessing.” – Advertisement – Why XRP Under $3 is “a Massive Blessing” He noted that while the majority panic during low-price periods, seasoned investors recognize this as the foundation of wealth-building. “This is where wealth is built,” he said. Coach JV emphasized that financial growth comes from accumulating during sideways markets long before the next bull cycle begins. He also used the analogy of farming to illustrate his point. Most people want to buy when the crops are ready for harvest—similar to when an asset is surging. But the smart money moves when the soil still looks bare. To him, XRP at this stage is like fertile ground. It may seem uneventful to the impatient, but those with discipline will be the ones who eventually reap the rewards. Essentially, Coach JV is suggesting that XRP remains undervalued at its current price around $3, and that it could be worth significantly more in the future. He believes those who accumulate now will be the biggest beneficiaries. As a result, he calls XRP under $3 a blessing for “cheap” accumulation. “Unimaginable Wealth” in the Offing Meanwhile, one commentator disagreed with the view, saying that XRP at $500—not $3—would be the true “massive blessing.” In response, Coach JV remarked that…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019454+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
XRP
XRP$2.8924-0.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:09
Κοινοποίηση
BTCS hands out $0.40 per share in Ethereum dividend and its stock jumps 10 percent

BTCS hands out $0.40 per share in Ethereum dividend and its stock jumps 10 percent

The post BTCS hands out $0.40 per share in Ethereum dividend and its stock jumps 10 percent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTCS will distribute a dividend in Ethereum to shareholders later this year, marking the first instance of a public company paying a corporate dividend in ETH. The company said investors will receive a payment equal to $0.05 per share in Ethereum in September. A second component, described as a loyalty dividend, will distribute an additional $0.35 per share in ETH on January 26, 2026, to those who remain shareholders through that date. The payments exclude company officers, directors, and employees. The company’s shares rose more than 10% following the announcement, reflecting interest in the new program’s mechanics. BTCS holds approximately 70,000 ETH valued at $303 million, which places it among the largest corporate holders of Ethereum. The company describes its strategy as Ethereum-first, with operations spanning validator infrastructure, staking services, and blockchain software development. The loyalty dividend introduces a second element designed to reward long-term holders while reducing the number of shares available for lending in short-sale transactions. The company said the design was intended to strengthen its investor base. BTCS characterized the loyalty structure as a way to “reward our long-term shareholders, while at the same time reducing the ability of shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers.” This is not the company’s first experiment with crypto-based dividends. In early 2022, BTCS launched what it called the “Bividend,” a program that allowed shareholders to receive $0.05 per share in Bitcoin instead of cash. That distribution required an opt-in process and was recorded in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders had to hold shares through March 17, 2022, to qualify for the Bitcoin dividend, with cash paid as the default alternative. BTCS has built on that earlier model by expanding both the scale and the mechanics. While the 2022 dividend was limited to a single payout and offered…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022092+0.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02753-0.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:06
Κοινοποίηση
Tether Pulls Ex-White House Crypto Chief Into U.S. Expansion Play

Tether Pulls Ex-White House Crypto Chief Into U.S. Expansion Play

TLDR: Tether named Bo Hines, ex-White House Crypto Council leader, as Strategic Advisor for U.S. digital asset expansion. Hines will coordinate Tether’s U.S. crypto strategy, building policy relationships and guiding its domestic investment plans. While at the White House, Hines advanced digital asset policy, stablecoin guardrails, and interagency blockchain initiatives. Tether has already reinvested nearly [...] The post Tether Pulls Ex-White House Crypto Chief Into U.S. Expansion Play appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005522-1.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04873+11.58%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/20 00:05
Κοινοποίηση
Behind Strategy’s mNAV Debate: Leverage, Risk, and Bitcoin

Behind Strategy’s mNAV Debate: Leverage, Risk, and Bitcoin

The post Behind Strategy’s mNAV Debate: Leverage, Risk, and Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, formerly Microstrategy, faces intense scrutiny after investors claim it abandoned a key safeguard against share dilution, reigniting debates over the premium valuation of its bitcoin-heavy treasury. MSTR’s mNAV Policy Reversal Draws Scrutiny Strategy, known until recently as Microstrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), has fundamentally transformed since 2020 from a business intelligence software firm into a corporate […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/behind-strategys-mnav-debate-leverage-risk-and-bitcoin/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022092+0.20%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:05
Κοινοποίηση
Rare Solo Win: Bitcoin Mining Nets Miner $365,000

Rare Solo Win: Bitcoin Mining Nets Miner $365,000

A solo Bitcoin mining success earned an independent miner $365,000 from block number 910,440. L’article Rare Solo Win: Bitcoin Mining Nets Miner $365,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SuperRare
RARE$0.0562-7.61%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.34154+2.01%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1292-8.10%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:05
Κοινοποίηση
Sui Slides to $3.51, Analyst Predicts Retest of $3.17 Support

Sui Slides to $3.51, Analyst Predicts Retest of $3.17 Support

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-slides-to-3-51/
SUI
SUI$3.4605-0.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022092+0.20%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:04
Κοινοποίηση
Polkadot launches capital markets division to court Wall Street

Polkadot launches capital markets division to court Wall Street

Polkadot has launched Polkadot Capital Group to connect traditional finance with its blockchain ecosystem, focusing on tokenization and DeFi. Polkadot has launched a capital markets division aimed at bridging traditional finance and its blockchain ecosystem, underscoring the network’s push to attract institutional players as digital assets gain traction.Unveiled on Tuesday, Polkadot Capital Group was created in response to rising institutional demand for digital assets and improving regulatory clarity in the United States. Its mission is to connect traditional finance with Polkadot’s infrastructure, helping institutions explore opportunities in asset management, banking, venture capital, exchanges and over-the-counter trading.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001733-3.13%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03814-0.15%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:03
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Stalls Above $112,000 After Losing Its Uptrend

Bitcoin Stalls Above $112,000 After Losing Its Uptrend

The post Bitcoin Stalls Above $112,000 After Losing Its Uptrend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 19, 2025 at 14:09 // Price Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $120,000 mark since July 7. Bitcoin price long-term prediction: ranging Upside momentum has broken above the $120,000 mark twice but has been rejected. The Bitcoin price has fallen, but is still trading between $112,000 and $120,000. Bitcoin price has stopped close to the $115,000 low and the 50-day SMA support. In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has been stuck between the moving average lines. If the bears break below the 50-day SMA support, the selling pressure will intensify. Bitcoin will fall and test the $112,000 level, the current support. However, Bitcoin will reach $120,000 and $123,000 if it bounces back and breaks above the 21-day SMA. Currently, the price of Bitcoin stands at $113,628. BTC price indicators analysing In the last 24 hours, the BTC price has retraced between the moving average lines. The largest cryptocurrency will have to move in a range between the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, BTC is trading below the moving average lines, indicating a fall. Selling pressure has eased as Bitcoin has corrected higher. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000 Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000      What’s the next move for Bitcoin? Bitcoin price has fallen above $112,000 after being rejected at a high of $124,517. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range, above the $115,000 support but below the moving average lines. Bitcoin will change once the current trading range is broken. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226522+1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,433.73-0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+0.55%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:02
Κοινοποίηση
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01928-0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Κοινοποίηση
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving