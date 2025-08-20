2025-08-21 Thursday

Dogecoin Whale Buys Signal Shift: Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 50x Potential by 2025?

Recent whale activity has put Dogecoin back in the spotlight, with large holders adding billions to their portfolios. As focus […] The post Dogecoin Whale Buys Signal Shift: Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 50x Potential by 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/20
Shiba Inu Stalls Once Again as Early Rollblock Investors Set For 10x Gains on Launch

Shiba Inu faces bearish pressure at resistance, while Rollblock’s $11.4M presale, 30% APY staking, and iGaming utility set up early 10x launch gains.
2025/08/20
Intel Shares Jump As SoftBank Invests $2 Billion And Trump Weighs Stake

The post Intel Shares Jump As SoftBank Invests $2 Billion And Trump Weighs Stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Intel rose more than 7% as trading opened Tuesday, following an announcement that SoftBank would invest $2 billion in the company and a report the Trump administration was holding talks about becoming the chipmaker’s largest shareholder. The company’s latest success comes after Trump briefly called for CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Intel’s stock rose more than 7% shortly after trading opened Tuesday, pacing what would be a reversal of the chipmaker’s shares falling by 3.6% on Monday after Bloomberg reported the Trump administration was in discussion to take a 10% stake in the company. An early trading shift for Intel follows an announcement late Monday by SoftBank it would invest $2 billion in the beleaguered chipmaker, noting the investment was part of both firms “investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation” in the U.S. A $2 billion investment represents a roughly 2% stake, ranking SoftBank the fifth-largest shareholder of Intel, while a reported 10% stake by the U.S. would be worth about $10.4 billion as of Monday’s share price. White House spokesperson Kush Desai declined to comment on a possible investment in a statement to Bloomberg, though Desai noted no deal is official unless announced by the Trump administration. Big Number 23.6%. That’s how much Intel’s stock increased by last week, the best weekly performance by the company since January 2000. Key Background Intel’s stock has spiked in recent weeks as the company now appears to have the support of the Trump administration. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump called Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan “highly CONFLICTED” and urged Tan to resign “immediately.” Trump’s threat came after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questioned Intel’s board over his alleged ties to Chinese firms and a criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan served as…
2025/08/20
Low-Cap Altcoin Presales: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Ozak AI, Arctic Pablo Coin – Which Will Hit $1 First?

Have you ever looked back at Bitcoin at $1, Ethereum under $10, or Solana at $0.05 and wished you had joined? Right now, a new wave of exclusive crypto presales is creating that same rare opportunity. The spotlight is on BlockchainFX ($BFX), with Ozak AI and Arctic Pablo Coin also attracting attention. But while these
2025/08/20
Kasisto Launches KAIgentic, The Banking Standard for Agentic AI

The post Kasisto Launches KAIgentic, The Banking Standard for Agentic AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York, United States, August 19th, 2025, FinanceWire Kasisto, the market leader for AI in banking, today launched KAIgentic, an agentic AI platform purpose built for banking and now available to banks and credit unions. KAIgentic delivers AI that thinks like a bank’s best banker, combining intelligence, compliance, and bank grade performance in one platform across customer experience, employee experience, and AI operations. While many banks and credit unions experiment with generic large language models and untested agent frameworks, KAIgentic delivers what the industry needs: secure, auditable, domain specific AI agents deeply embedded within the systems that power banking. “Trust is the currency of banking, and most AI cannot be trusted,” said Lance Berks, CEO of Kasisto. “KAIgentic changes that. It is not a prototype or a pilot. It is production ready, compliant by design, and built to operate inside the real world systems banks rely on every day.” The platform orchestrates autonomous AI agents capable of delivering intelligent, personalized, and proactive experiences across voice and digital channels, all while meeting strict regulatory and risk management requirements. Key capabilities include: End to end compliance architecture: Integrated controls for fraud detection, audit logging, policy enforcement, and regulatory reporting. Pre processing with institutional intelligence: Dynamically conditions agent behavior with custom SOPs, compliance documents, and user defined prompts. Agentic post processing layer: Hallucination detection, confidence scoring, and wrap around agents for compliance, security, fraud, regulations, and QA. Enterprise grade insights engine: Uncovers emerging trends, customer friction points, and LLM behavior anomalies through deep analytics. Agent augmented workforce: An AI powered Agent Console supports human agents with summaries, recommendations, and compliance context. LLM deployment flexibility: Choose between trusted open models or deploy KaiGPT, a domain tuned LLM that runs securely within the bank’s cloud or on premises environment. “Our vision is that every customer…
2025/08/20
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/20
Peeling back the onion on USDe’s growth

The post Peeling back the onion on USDe’s growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. We’ve all seen the USDe chart as of late. It’s up and to the right, now crossing $11.4 billion in circulating supply. There are a few key reasons behind this, which aren’t fully reconciled with sUSDe’s 6-9% APY. Looking under the hood, the USDe market on Pendle for the September maturity now accounts for over $3.4 billion in USDe, 30% of USDe’s circulating supply.  Unlike sUSDe, USDe itself is not natively yield-bearing, and is intended to represent the value of $1. On this Pendle market, however, USDe liquidity receives a 70x sats boost from Ethena’s points campaign, and the YT buyers on this market are pricing the value of these sats at an implied APY of ~14%, a steep premium to the underlying APY of 0% and the benchmark yields provided by sUSDe or USDC supplied on Aave. As the price of ENA has risen from $0.25 at the start of July to $0.67 today, the expected value of ENA distributions from sats has risen along with this. Herein lies the flywheel-points farming. Spend on growth with “points”, making USDe more attractive on Pendle. The USDe supply grows, accelerating top line metrics for Ethena. The growth in the top line leads the liquid markets to price ENA higher, raising the expected value of ENA distributions through points. As the market raises the implied valuation on points, the USDe supply continues to grow to crowd out this now 14%-16% implied yield, continuing the flywheel. Over $1 billion of USDe has been added to this market since last week. Going one level further — as the market raises the implied valuation of the points, the fixed yield on the USDe-type PTs is lifted as well, making them more attractive…
2025/08/20
Ripple Moves 200M XRP, Igniting Theories of Strategic Liquidation

TLDR Ripple transferred 200 million XRP, valued at approximately $606 million, to an unknown wallet. The transaction sparked speculation within the XRP community about its purpose and potential impact. The sending wallet address began with “rBg2FuZT91C52Nny6” and the receiving wallet with “rJqiMb94hyz41SBTN.” Ripple has issued no official statement regarding the reason behind the large transfer. [...] The post Ripple Moves 200M XRP, Igniting Theories of Strategic Liquidation appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/20
BitGo Transfers $220M ETH Amid Speculation of New Alliances

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitgo-ethereum-transfer-speculation/
2025/08/20
Understanding and Preventing Crypto Investment Fraud: Key Findings from the FBI’s 2024 Report

BitcoinWorld Understanding and Preventing Crypto Investment Fraud: Key Findings from the FBI’s 2024 Report The FBI’s 2024 Report Internet Crime Report sheds light on the dramatic increase in cryptocurrency scams, providing clear data on the most prevalent threats and how to avoid them. This guide summarizes the report’s key takeaways, focusing on the types of fraud, who is most at risk, and actionable steps for prevention.   Key Statistics on Crypto Fraud Losses in 2024 Acc to FBI’s 2024 Report According to the FBI’s latest report, the scale of crypto-related crime has reached a critical point. Total Reported Crypto Losses: $9.3 billion, a 66% increase from the previous year. Investment Fraud Losses: $5.8 billion, making it the single largest category of crypto fraud. Victims Over 60: This demographic suffered the most, losing a staggering $1.6 billion to investment scams alone and over $2.8 billion across all crypto fraud types. These figures underscore why crypto fraud and scams are now considered one of the most immediate and damaging risks to digital asset holders.   What is a Pig Butchering Scam? The FBI report identifies “pig butchering” as the most prominent form of cryptocurrency investment fraud. This sophisticated scam, also known as “Sha Zhu Pan” in Mandarin, is a long-con investment fraud. How Pig Butchering Scams Work: Building Trust: Scammers initiate contact through social media, dating apps, or a seemingly accidental “wrong number” text message. They spend weeks or even months building a personal, and often romantic, relationship with the victim. Introducing the “Investment”: Once trust is established, the scammer introduces a fake, high-yield crypto investment opportunity, often on a fraudulent platform. They may show the victim a “successful” personal portfolio to encourage participation. The “Fattening”: Victims are initially encouraged to invest a small amount, which they may even be allowed to “withdraw” along with a small profit. This positive reinforcement builds confidence and prompts them to deposit larger and larger sums of money, often liquidating savings or even taking out loans. The “Slaughter”: When the victim attempts to withdraw a significant amount, they are met with excuses—sudden fees, taxes, or technical errors—and are unable to access their funds. The scammer eventually disappears, taking all the money. This tactic is particularly effective because it preys on human emotions and trust, making the financial and psychological damage immense.   Protecting Yourself from Crypto Investment Scams in FBI’s 2024 Report The FBI and other law enforcement agencies emphasize that vigilance is the best defense. Here are practical tips to protect your digital assets: Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Contact: Never trust investment advice from someone you have only met online, especially if they are pressuring you to invest quickly. Verify Everything: Conduct independent research on any platform, project, or investment opportunity. Legitimate companies will have a strong, verifiable online presence, a detailed whitepaper, and professional documentation. Avoid “Guaranteed” Returns: The promise of high, risk-free returns is a classic red flag. The crypto market is volatile, and no one can guarantee profits. If it sounds too good to be true, it is. Never Share Your Private Keys: Your private keys are the passwords to your crypto wallet. Sharing them with anyone means they have direct access to your funds. The FBI or any other legitimate entity will never ask for this information. Report Suspicious Activity: If you believe you have been targeted, report it immediately to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.   The Role of Law Enforcement and Technology The FBI, in partnership with agencies like the Secret Service, is actively combating these threats. A notable initiative, Operation Level Up, has been highly effective in a proactive approach. The operation uses sophisticated blockchain tracing tools to identify potential victims before their funds are fully stolen. Impact of Operation Level Up: The initiative blocked an estimated $285 million in losses for over 4,000 potential victims in 2024. In many cases, the victims were not even aware they were being scammed until the FBI contacted them. Technological Arms Race: Scammers are using advanced tools, including generative AI, to create more believable personas and fake platforms. This highlights the need for continuous public education and the development of more robust security protocols. While crypto offers innovations like fast cross-border payments and financial inclusion, its decentralized nature also makes it a target for bad actors. By understanding the risks, recognizing red flags like pig butchering schemes, and adopting a stance of healthy skepticism, you can significantly reduce your vulnerability to crypto fraud. For more information and to report a scam, visit the official FBI IC3 website at ic3.gov. The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions. This post Understanding and Preventing Crypto Investment Fraud: Key Findings from the FBI’s 2024 Report first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
2025/08/20
