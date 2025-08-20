Bitcoin Price Slips as Bull Rally Loses Momentum on Geopolitical Jitters
The post Bitcoin Price Slips as Bull Rally Loses Momentum on Geopolitical Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s recent rally is showing signs of fatigue as geopolitical uncertainties weigh on investor sentiment. While the market remains active, global tensions have tempered enthusiasm, causing BTC to slip within a tight trading range. Yet beneath the short-term caution, technical indicators suggest room for further upside, provided resistance levels are broken. This article examines Bitcoin’s current outlook, the broader crypto landscape, and how Outset PR equips projects to navigate volatile cycles with clear, data-driven communication strategies. Bitcoin Holds Steady: Potential Growth on the Horizon Source: tradingview Bitcoin currently sits in the low six-figures, with a price range between $115,025 and $121,853. Despite a slight dip last month, Bitcoin has shown significant growth over six months, surging over 20%. If the momentum continues, Bitcoin could break past its nearest resistance level of $126,206, potentially reaching the second resistance at approximately $133,033. This would mean an increase of more than 8% from its current range. The market indicators, with a low RSI and stochastic levels, suggest that Bitcoin might be poised for an upward movement, making the cryptocurrency enticing for growth-focused investors. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:23