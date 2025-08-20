How Stanley 1913 Is Turning Virality Into A Global Lifestyle Play

The Stanley Quencher Stanley 1913 If you've scrolled through TikTok in the past few years, chances are you've seen more than a few colored cups with a straw jutting out; clutched by a twenty-something in a car, a gym, or throughout an entire "get ready with me" video. In the hydration age, that product—the Stanley Quencher—became a viral obsession that turned a 110-year-old thermos company into one of the most unlikely consumer success stories of the decade. Between 2019 and 2023, Stanley 1913's revenue multiplied tenfold, peaking towards the billion-dollar mark. But, as a few flip-fortuned brands know all too well, viral fame has a half-life. The challenge was proving Stanley could sustain itself once the frenzy cooled. And for Ben James, Stanley's Vice President of Global Commercial and General Manager for EMEA, that challenge is a daily obsession. James joined Stanley just as the company was hitting its steepest growth curve in 2021. "Rocket ship is the only way to describe it," he says. "It was a lot of pioneering, deep strategy work—figuring out who we wanted to be, where we wanted to go, and how to get there. It was scrappy in the beginning." Stanley Quencher tumblers are displayed on a shelf at a hardware store (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images That scrappiness has since evolved into deliberate structure. Today James spends most of his time on EMEA—Stanley's fastest-growing region, which tripled its business last year and is forecast to double again in 2025. The central question for James and the rest of the company's leadership team remains how to move beyond the Quencher, and he frames the idealogy behind Stanley's past and future in "eras." "Our first era was rooted in supplying the American workforce—workers bringing coffee to the job site," he explains. "Then came…