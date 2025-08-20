2025-08-21 Thursday

Dogecoin Latest News: A New Layer 2 Meme Contender Has Called Labelled As ‘Doge 2.0’ Ahead of Tier 1 Launch Date

Dogecoin holds meme coin crown, but BlockSack dubbed Doge 2.0 eyes Tier 1 launch with staking, burns, and viral growth set for a breakout 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 00:40
USELESS Token Gains Traction with Comedic Appeal

The post USELESS Token Gains Traction with Comedic Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the midst of global financial market uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions, a new player emerges in the cryptocurrency landscape, drawing both amusement and interest. As Bitcoin experiences a decline to $113,800 amid these global developments, attention shifts to the comedic yet appealing USELESS Token. Continue Reading:USELESS Token Gains Traction with Comedic Appeal Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/useless-token-gains-traction-with-comedic-appeal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:38
R0AR Announces Node Sale: Democratizing Layer 2 Infrastructure While Rewarding Community Participation

Sheridan, USA, 19th August 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 00:37
Democratizing Layer 2 Infrastructure While Rewarding Community Participation

The post Democratizing Layer 2 Infrastructure While Rewarding Community Participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Sheridan, USA, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire A First-of-its-Kind Node Sale Enables Community Ownership of High-Performance DeFi Infrastructure on Optimism Superchain R0AR, the leading unified DeFi super-app built on Optimism’s OP Stack, today announced its Node Sale program, enabling global participants to own and operate critical infrastructure for the R0ARchain Layer 2 network. Starting 2025-8-25, individuals and institutions worldwide can purchase R0AR Node licenses, earning validator rewards while contributing to the decentralization of next-generation financial infrastructure. This marks a pivotal moment in decentralized finance, as R0AR becomes one of the first Layer 2 ecosystems to offer community-owned validator infrastructure through a structured node sale program, combining the security of Ethereum with the accessibility of community participation. Solving the Infrastructure Ownership Gap in Layer 2s While Layer 2 solutions have exploded in adoption, with optimistic rollups processing over $15 billion in total value locked, most infrastructure remains centralized among a handful of institutional validators. R0AR’s Node Sale democratizes this critical infrastructure, allowing anyone to own and operate validator nodes while earning rewards for securing the network. “Traditional Layer 2s ask users to trust centralized sequencers and validators,” explains Dustin Hedrick, Co-Founder & CTO of R0AR. “We’re flipping this model by giving our community direct ownership of the infrastructure that powers their financial sovereignty. This isn’t just about earning rewards it’s about owning the future of decentralized finance.” As DeFi approaches a projected $231 billion market value by 2030, the infrastructure supporting these protocols must evolve from centralized gatekeepers to community-owned networks that align incentives between users, validators, and the protocol itself. Where Technical Innovation Meets Community Empowerment R0AR…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:37
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock: Slips as It Unveils Bitcoin-Backed Global Payments via Lightspark

TLDR SoFi Dives Into Blockchain with Lightning-Fast Global Transfers to Mexico SoFi Stock Falls After Launching Bitcoin-Powered Money Transfers via UMA SoFi Unveils 24/7 Blockchain Remittance with Lightning Network & Lightspark Send Cash Fast: SoFi Debuts Global Transfers Using Bitcoin Behind the Scenes SoFi Teams Up with Lightspark for Instant Crypto-Backed Money Transfers SoFi Technologies, [...] The post SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock: Slips as It Unveils Bitcoin-Backed Global Payments via Lightspark appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 00:33
Why Would Cardano Holders Be Moving So Many Funds Into Rollblock And What Is It?

In 2025, investors are weighing up which top cryptocurrencies can deliver the best returns as the crypto bull run 2025 gathers pace. Cardano and Rollblock are both attracting attention, but Rollblock (RBLK) is the one building the kind of excitement that has early investors dreaming of 50x.  As big funds flow in, the big question […] The post Why Would Cardano Holders Be Moving So Many Funds Into Rollblock And What Is It? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 00:30
How Stanley 1913 Is Turning Virality Into A Global Lifestyle Play

The post How Stanley 1913 Is Turning Virality Into A Global Lifestyle Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Stanley Quencher Stanley 1913 If you’ve scrolled through TikTok in the past few years, chances are you’ve seen more than a few colored cups with a straw jutting out; clutched by a twenty-something in a car, a gym, or throughout an entire “get ready with me” video. In the hydration age, that product—the Stanley Quencher—became a viral obsession that turned a 110-year-old thermos company into one of the most unlikely consumer success stories of the decade. Between 2019 and 2023, Stanley 1913’s revenue multiplied tenfold, peaking towards the billion-dollar mark. But, as a few flip-fortuned brands know all too well, viral fame has a half-life. The challenge was proving Stanley could sustain itself once the frenzy cooled. And for Ben James, Stanley’s Vice President of Global Commercial and General Manager for EMEA, that challenge is a daily obsession. James joined Stanley just as the company was hitting its steepest growth curve in 2021. “Rocket ship is the only way to describe it,” he says. “It was a lot of pioneering, deep strategy work—figuring out who we wanted to be, where we wanted to go, and how to get there. It was scrappy in the beginning.” Stanley Quencher tumblers are displayed on a shelf at a hardware store (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images That scrappiness has since evolved into deliberate structure. Today James spends most of his time on EMEA—Stanley’s fastest-growing region, which tripled its business last year and is forecast to double again in 2025. The central question for James and the rest of the company’s leadership team remains how to move beyond the Quencher, and he frames the idealogy behind Stanley’s past and future in “eras.” “Our first era was rooted in supplying the American workforce—workers bringing coffee to the job site,” he explains. “Then came…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:28
Ripple CTO Warns: MicroStrategy’s Future Hangs on Bitcoin’s Price

TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz warns that MicroStrategy’s strategy depends heavily on Bitcoin’s price movements. Schwartz describes MicroStrategy’s position as a leveraged bet on Bitcoin, which amplifies both gains and losses. The company has accumulated 629,376 Bitcoin, with a total investment of $33.139 billion as of August 18, 2025. Schwartz predicts that MicroStrategy’s financial health [...] The post Ripple CTO Warns: MicroStrategy’s Future Hangs on Bitcoin’s Price appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 00:28
Bitcoin Price Slips as Bull Rally Loses Momentum on Geopolitical Jitters

The post Bitcoin Price Slips as Bull Rally Loses Momentum on Geopolitical Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s recent rally is showing signs of fatigue as geopolitical uncertainties weigh on investor sentiment. While the market remains active, global tensions have tempered enthusiasm, causing BTC to slip within a tight trading range. Yet beneath the short-term caution, technical indicators suggest room for further upside, provided resistance levels are broken.  This article examines Bitcoin’s current outlook, the broader crypto landscape, and how Outset PR equips projects to navigate volatile cycles with clear, data-driven communication strategies. Bitcoin Holds Steady: Potential Growth on the Horizon Source: tradingview  Bitcoin currently sits in the low six-figures, with a price range between $115,025 and $121,853. Despite a slight dip last month, Bitcoin has shown significant growth over six months, surging over 20%. If the momentum continues, Bitcoin could break past its nearest resistance level of $126,206, potentially reaching the second resistance at approximately $133,033. This would mean an increase of more than 8% from its current range. The market indicators, with a low RSI and stochastic levels, suggest that Bitcoin might be poised for an upward movement, making the cryptocurrency enticing for growth-focused investors. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:23
Tether Hires Ex-Trump Crypto Official Bo Hines

The post Tether Hires Ex-Trump Crypto Official Bo Hines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bo Hines brings policy expertise and regulatory experience from his role as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council. He was also instrumental in advancing digital asset innovation and stablecoin frameworks. Tether aims to strengthen its US presence and investment strategy, with Hines leading market entry efforts. Within two weeks of Bo Hines resignation as the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under the Donald Trump administration, Tether made a swift move hiring him as the company’s strategic advisor for digital assets and US expansion. El Salvador-based Tether is the largest stablecoin issuer, with its USDT token holding a market cap of $167 billion. Hines joined the Trump administration in January as executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, with the goal of advancing Trump’s crypto agenda. After less than seven months in the role, he announced on August 9 that he is leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector. Tether Makes a Big Move by Hiring Bo Hines Following the passing of the GENIUS stablecoin act last month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized that returning to the U.S. market is a top priority. The hiring of Bo Hines is the first step in that direction. In the official press release, Tether noted that Hines brings a unique combination of policy expertise, legal background, and private sector experience. During his tenure at the White House, he played a key role in driving initiatives to promote digital asset innovation. Bo Hines was also instrumental in establishing clear regulatory frameworks for stablecoin issuers and strengthening collaboration between the government and the blockchain industry. Speaking on the recent development, Paolo Ardoino noted: “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:21
