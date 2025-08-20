Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bitcoin Proxy Investment to $76M
TLDR RBC raised its stake in Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy to $76 million in Q2 2025. The increase represents a 16% rise in RBC’s holdings from the previous quarter. MicroStrategy’s stock surged by 32%, reaching $404 per share during the same period. Bitcoin’s value surged over 30% in Q2 2025, peaking at $111,980. RBC’s investment aligns [...] The post Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bitcoin Proxy Investment to $76M appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 00:53
CryptoZoo Suit Fails to Tie Logan Paul to Collapse: Judge
The post CryptoZoo Suit Fails to Tie Logan Paul to Collapse: Judge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YouTuber Logan Paul’s bid to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit over his defunct non-fungible token (NFT) project CryptoZoo should be allowed, a Texas judge said. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin advised an Austin federal court on Thursday that the class group had not sufficiently tied Paul to their claims that they lost money by buying into the CryptoZoo project. The recommendation could see a federal judge drop the suit unless the class group updates it. The group is made up of CryptoZoo buyers who first sued Paul and others allegedly tied to the project in February 2023, alleging it was a “rug pull” that promised perks which never materialized. Still, Griffin said the group should be allowed to amend all but one of its 27 claims against Paul. A claim alleging Paul committed commodity pool fraud should be permanently dismissed, the judge said. “Mental gymnastics” needed for commodity pool fraud claim Judge Griffin said in his 75-page report that his recommendation to dismiss the lawsuit’s commodity pool fraud claim came as the court “does not follow Plaintiffs’ logic.” The class group argued that CryptoZoo NFTs were an option contract as they started as “eggs” that “hatch” into animals, which then can be bred with others to create hybrid animals that could be traded. An example of a CryptoZoo NFT hybrid animal that is a cross between an elephant and a shark. Source: CryptoZoo “In other words, because purchasers buy CZ [CryptoZoo] NFTs unaware of their value until they hatch, and because the CZ NFT animals can be bred with others to create hybrid NFTs, an option contract is thereby formed,” Judge Griffin wrote. “The mental gymnastics required to come to this conclusion are truly dizzying,” he added. “Plaintiffs do not explain — nor can the Court understand — how their purchases…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:50
Ethereum Based Meme Coin Blocksack Kick Starts 4 Stage Presale
BlockSack launches 4-stage presale on Ethereum Layer 2, offering meme coin hype, SocialFi rewards, staking utility, and deflationary tokenomics.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 00:50
Taylor Swift’s Most Recent Album Surges As Fans Prepare For A New Era
The post Taylor Swift’s Most Recent Album Surges As Fans Prepare For A New Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With The Life of a Showgirl on the horizon, Taylor Swift sees The Tortured Poets Department return to multiple charts and surge on others. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Images The past few weeks have been absolutely thrilling for Taylor Swift fans. The singer-songwriter first began teasing that a new era was about to begin, and then just a short time later, she unveiled a number of important details. Her upcoming twelfth album of original material, The Life of a Showgirl, now has a cover and a release date, as the project is dropping on October 3. Whenever Swift even hints at new music or a major announcement, her catalog often experiences a spike in consumption, and especially pure purchases. Her most recent original full-length is the main benefactor of this latest reveal, as The Tortured Poets Department is once again a bestseller in the United Kingdom. The Tortured Poets Department Returns to Two Charts The Tortured Poets Department blasts onto both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The title returns to the rankings at Nos. 74 and 76, respectively. The lengthy musical project has previously conquered the two sales lists, and this frame the Grammy-nominated project reaches 60 frames on the tallies. The Tortured Poets Department Becomes a Top 40 Win Again As The Tortured Poets Department returns to bestseller status once more in the U.K., Swift’s eleventh album (excluding her re-recordings) returns to the top 40 on two other tallies as it rises more than 10 spaces on both of them. Swift jumps to No. 35 on the Official Albums Streaming chart and reappears at No. 37…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:49
David Bailey’s Bitcoin treasury KindlyMD acquires $679 million in BTC
The post David Bailey’s Bitcoin treasury KindlyMD acquires $679 million in BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways KindlyMD acquired 5,744 Bitcoin worth approximately $679 million through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings. The purchase is part of KindlyMD’s strategy to accumulate one million Bitcoin as a corporate reserve asset. KindlyMD, led by President Donald Trump’s Bitcoin advisor David Bailey, announced Tuesday it had spent approximately $679 million to accumulate around 5,744 Bitcoin. With the latest acquisition, KindlyMD’s Bitcoin stash surpasses 5,764 units, equating to over $655 million at current prices of about $113,840. The company used PIPE proceeds for the purchase as part of its strategy to acquire one million Bitcoin under the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury. Commenting on KindlyMD’s BTC purchase, the first since it completed its merger with Nakamoto Holdings, CEO Bailey reiterated that his team is doubling down on Bitcoin as a cornerstone asset for the future. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future,” he added. KindlyMD now ranks sixteenth among corporate Bitcoin holders, ahead of firms like Semler Scientific and GameStop. Shares of the company (NAKA) fell 14% at Tuesday’s open as Bitcoin slipped from above $115,800 to $113,846 amid a market-wide pullback. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-treasury-acquisition-kindlymd/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:48
As Its Presale Surges Toward $6m Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025
BlockchainFX presale nears $6M with staking, buybacks, and multi-asset trading, making $BFX one of 2025’s top crypto opportunities.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 00:46
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and 5 Reasons Moonshot MAGAX Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Paved the Way Dogecoin started as a joke but became a cultural phenomenon, while Shiba Inu […] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and 5 Reasons Moonshot MAGAX Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 00:45
Illinois Governor Signs First-in-Midwest Crypto Consumer Protection Laws
The post Illinois Governor Signs First-in-Midwest Crypto Consumer Protection Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797), giving regulators authority over crypto exchanges and mandating fraud safeguards. Pritzker also signed the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319), requiring ATM operators to register, cap fees at 18%, limit transactions, and refund scam victims. Illinois now has about 1,482 crypto ATMs, up from 1,687 in 2022, as lawmakers move ahead of weak federal oversight with stricter state-level rules. Illinois became the first state in the Midwest to pass comprehensive safeguards for crypto users on Monday, as Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two bills aimed at curbing fraud in a market where residents lost more than a quarter-billion dollars last year. “While the Trump Administration is letting crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers,” Pritzker said in a Monday statement. The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797) and the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319) were signed into law after months of debate in Springfield. Together, they set new rules for digital asset businesses and impose restrictions on crypto ATMs, where scams have become increasingly common. Both bills were sponsored entirely by Democratic lawmakers. While Trump lets crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers. Today, I’ve signed into law first-of-their-kind safeguards in the Midwest for cryptocurrency and other digital assets. We won’t tolerate fraudsters. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 18, 2025 Illinois’ new crypto framework The new framework gives the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation authority to oversee exchanges and wallet providers while requiring companies to adopt cybersecurity safeguards, anti-fraud measures, and basic consumer service standards. State Senator Mark Walker first introduced SB1797 in February, with the legislation gaining momentum in April when the Illinois Senate Executive Committee passed it…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:45
Tether Taps Trump’s Ex-Crypto Council Chief for US Stablecoin Push | US Crypto News
The post Tether Taps Trump’s Ex-Crypto Council Chief for US Stablecoin Push | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because as crypto giants jostle for influence, Tether just made a bold move that could reshape its role in the US market and beyond. Crypto News of the Day: Bo Hines To Join Tether’s US Stablecoin Push Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has made a decisive move toward the US. The firm hired Bo Hines, the former White House Crypto Council executive director. Tether Appoints Former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy Read more: https://t.co/N4ZXMU5181 — Tether (@Tether_to) August 19, 2025 The appointment reflects the company’s intent to build political capital and a regulatory foothold in the globally competitive stablecoin market as indicated in a recent US Crypto News publication. The company confirmed that Hines recently stepped down from his crypto council director role and will serve as Tether’s Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. In the new role, Hines’ mandate is to help Tether navigate Washington, coordinate its expansion, and position the firm at the center of America’s digital asset policy debates. “Bo has demonstrated incredible leadership within the US Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets…On behalf of the company, we are all thrilled at his decision to join our organization…Welcome Bo,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared on X. According to the Tether executive, Hines’ deep understanding of the legislative process makes him an asset amid its foray into the US market. From White House Policy to Private-Sector Strategy Meanwhile, Bo Hines brings a rare blend of government experience, legal training, and industry credibility. Thank you @BoHines for doing an amazing job with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:42
My Chemical Romance’s Album Hits A New All-Time High
The post My Chemical Romance’s Album Hits A New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade jumps 13 spots to a new high on the U.K.’s Official Album Sales chart, nearly two decades after release. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards – Pre-Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) FilmMagic In a little over a year, My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade will turn 20. That set helped turn the emo and alternative favorites into household figures, and for a while, it looked like the group was on its way to becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world. The outfit would split up just a few years later, but The Black Parade is still present on a number of charts in the United Kingdom to this day. The My Chemical Romance set is on the rise this frame, and it’s a greater sales success than ever before. The Black Parade Reaches a New Peak The Black Parade jumps 13 spaces north on the Official Album Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs throughout the U.K. on any format. My Chemical Romance brings its years-old project to a never-before-seen high point as purchases increase. The Black Parade Debuted Nearly a Decade Ago The set first launched on the Official Album Sales chart in October 2016, when the My Chemical Romance project opened at No. 91, repeated in that position, and then disappeared. In 2022, the title returned and reached new highs two weeks in a row, and then once again vanished. Now, The Black Parade has been present on the Official Album Sales ranking for two turns in a row, and the current one marks the title’s most impressive yet. My Chemical Romance’s Album Climbs Everywhere The same…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:40
