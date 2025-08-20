My Chemical Romance’s Album Hits A New All-Time High

The post My Chemical Romance’s Album Hits A New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade jumps 13 spots to a new high on the U.K.’s Official Album Sales chart, nearly two decades after release. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards – Pre-Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) FilmMagic In a little over a year, My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade will turn 20. That set helped turn the emo and alternative favorites into household figures, and for a while, it looked like the group was on its way to becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world. The outfit would split up just a few years later, but The Black Parade is still present on a number of charts in the United Kingdom to this day. The My Chemical Romance set is on the rise this frame, and it’s a greater sales success than ever before. The Black Parade Reaches a New Peak The Black Parade jumps 13 spaces north on the Official Album Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs throughout the U.K. on any format. My Chemical Romance brings its years-old project to a never-before-seen high point as purchases increase. The Black Parade Debuted Nearly a Decade Ago The set first launched on the Official Album Sales chart in October 2016, when the My Chemical Romance project opened at No. 91, repeated in that position, and then disappeared. In 2022, the title returned and reached new highs two weeks in a row, and then once again vanished. Now, The Black Parade has been present on the Official Album Sales ranking for two turns in a row, and the current one marks the title’s most impressive yet. My Chemical Romance’s Album Climbs Everywhere The same…