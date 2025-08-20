2025-08-21 Thursday

BTCS rolls out Ethereum ‘bividend’ as NAV discount lingers

The post BTCS rolls out Ethereum ‘bividend’ as NAV discount lingers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether treasury company BTCS is leaning into its “Ethereum-first” identity with a one-time blockchain dividend: a $0.05 per-share payout in ETH, plus an optional cash alternative for investors who don’t opt in.  The company also unveiled a $0.35 per-share loyalty payment — payable only in ETH — for holders who move shares to book entry with its transfer agent and keep them there through Jan. 26, 2026. Instead of your shares being held at your broker, they’re recorded in your name on the company’s official shareholder register.  Framed as both a reward and a balance-sheet signal, the move arrives while BTCS trades below its asset base. Management points to a $4.41 share price on August 15 against roughly $6.65 per share in cash and digital assets. That valuation gap also shows up in Blockworks Research’s mNAV (enterprise value / net asset value) tracker of Ethereum-treasury peers. Source: Blockworks Research As of Aug. 18, BTCS sat near the low end at ~0.75×, compared with SBET ~1.08×, GAME ~1.20×, and BMNR/BTBT ~1.40–1.45×; only DYNX was lower. In other words, the market is still assigning BTCS a below-peer multiple on its balance sheet. CEO Charles Allen cast the program as both shareholder alignment and a shot across the bow against short sellers. “As the largest shareholder of BTCS, let me be perfectly clear: my goal is to grow our market cap primarily through share price appreciation, not toxic dilution,” he wrote on X, adding that concentrating shares at the transfer agent is intended to make them harder to borrow for shorting. Operationally, investors who want ETH must complete an opt-in at bividend.com and transfer shares to Equity Stock Transfer before the record date; otherwise, they’ll receive $0.05 in cash. The loyalty payment is paid after 120 days to those who keep shares in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 01:00
Saylor’s MSTR U-turn sparks criticism, but $680 target remains untouched

MSTR has dropped 20% but analysts projected that it could recover and rally over 50%.
Coinstats2025/08/20 01:00
What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025

According to an official source, SEC crypto ETF delays are once again in the spotlight after regulators postponed rulings on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin exchange-traded funds. Instead of granting approvals, the Securities and Exchange Commission extended review periods into October 2025. The move highlights the SEC’s cautious approach as it weighs investor protection against surging demand for regulated crypto exposure. SEC Holds Back Key Decisions The SEC extended multiple deadlines: Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF → October 8, 2025 Solana ETFs (21Shares & Bitwise) → October 16, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust → October 19, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF → October 23, 2025 Dogecoin, Litecoin, Hedera, Polkadot ETFs → extended into late 2025 Ethereum staking ETF proposals → pushed to late 2025 “Most of the final deadlines for crypto ETFs will fall in October 2025. The SEC is taking its time to address custody, liquidity, and risk questions before it makes sweeping approvals,” said Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025 Market ETF Deadlines at a Glance ETF Proposal Focus New SEC Deadline Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF 75% BTC, 25% ETH October 8, 2025 Solana ETFs (21Shares, Bitwise) Solana October 16, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust XRP October 19, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF XRP October 23, 2025 Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Dogecoin October 8, 2025 Grayscale Hedera ETF Hedera October 8, 2025 Ethereum ETFs (with staking) Ethereum + staking feature Extended, Q4 2025 Why These Delays Matter For markets, SEC crypto ETF delays are more than routine. They create short-term volatility, frustrate traders, and prolong uncertainty over mainstream adoption. Yet the ETF market is heating up: Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $3.6B in net inflows in May 2025, with total assets at $127B, around 6% of BTC’s market cap. Ethereum ETFs rebounded strongly. On August 12, 2025, they logged $524M in inflows in one day, part of $2.34B over several days. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs saw lighter flows of about $65.9M that day. This highlights a shifting investor appetite, with Ethereum gaining momentum as ETFs expand their institutional appeal. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows show resilience despite SEC crypto ETF delays How Prices and Sentiment Are Moving Despite regulatory pauses, prices remain strong: Ethereum trades above $4,400, lifted by institutional buyers like Bitmine Immersion Technologies and Sharplink Gaming, betting on ETH ETFs. Over the last month, Ethereum surged 54%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 10% rise amid optimism for ETF approvals and stablecoin reforms (GENIUS Act). Meanwhile, BlackRock took advantage of dips to buy over $1B in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, signaling long-term institutional confidence. On X, traders remain split. Some complain about “red candles” after delay announcements, while others view the pause as groundwork for stronger approvals in 2026. Spotlight on Trump Media’s “Blue Chip ETF” Trump Media & Technology Group also filed a Crypto Blue Chip ETF, aiming to hold Bitcoin (70%), Ethereum (15%), Solana (8%), Cronos (5%), and XRP (2%). Crypto.com would handle custody. If approved, it would be one of the first diversified U.S. crypto ETFs. But analysts caution that the SEC is likely to apply even stricter reviews to such multi-asset products. Global Context: U.S. vs Overseas Markets While the SEC delays, other regions advance: Europe has already listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs on Amsterdam exchanges. Hong Kong launched spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in April 2024, drawing significant inflows. This raises competitive stakes, with the U.S. risking an innovation gap if approvals drag on. Conclusion Based on the latest research, SEC crypto ETF delays highlight the ongoing clash between investor demand and regulatory caution. The bulk of rulings is now set for October 2025, so markets will have to wait for weeks. Nevertheless, the momentum is still moving with institutional activities, strong Ethereum inflows, and global ETF progress. While frustrating for traders in the long run, eventual approvals can make a difference, particularly in legitimizing assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in U.S. markets for a long time ahead. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Summary The SEC has pushed forward decisions regarding several crypto ETFs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Hedera. Most rulings are now due in October 2025. The SEC crypto ETF delays approvals once again, underscoring the regulators’ wariness about what is happening, even when institutional inflows are seen on Ethereum, while Bitcoin ETFs get billions. Displeasing for investors, but in the long run, this could result in the creation of more robust frameworks with wider adoption possibilities. FAQs on SEC crypto ETF delays Q1: What does ETF mean in crypto? An ETF tracks the price of assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum, giving investors exposure without directly holding coins. Q2: What is the reason for SEC crypto ETF delays? The SEC wants more time to evaluate custody, liquidity, and investor protection risks. Q3: Which ETFs were delayed in 2025? Truth Social Bitcoin/Ethereum ETF, XRP ETFs, Solana ETFs, Dogecoin ETF, Hedera ETF, and Ethereum staking proposals. Q4: How do delays affect prices? They often spark short-term volatility, but long-term adoption depends on approvals and institutional inflows. Glossary ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A regulated security that tracks assets like BTC or ETH. Custody: Safe, regulated storage of digital assets. Liquidity: How easily assets can be bought or sold without major price shifts. AUM (Assets Under Management): Total value managed by a fund. Sources / References Decrypt CoinDesk CryptoBriefing CoinTelegraph CryptoSlate BeInCrypto AP News Business Insider CryptoNews Reuters Read More: What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025">What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025
Coinstats2025/08/20 01:00
Will BlockDAG Jump from $0.05 to $1? Why The $376M Presale Has Everyone Talking!

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-raises-376m-analysts-weigh-1-target/
Coinstats2025/08/20 01:00
BlockDAG Rockets 2,660% in Presale Gains, Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

In the battle for dominance among the best crypto to buy in 2025, BlockDAG has firmly established itself as the front-runner. The project’s presale momentum has been nothing short of explosive, capturing the attention of both retail traders and large-scale investors. Nearly $375 million has already been raised, and with its presale now in Batch 29 at a price of $0.0276, BlockDAG’s progress is impossible to ignore. Since its very first stage, when the coin launched at just $0.001, BlockDAG has delivered an ROI of 2,660%, a number that speaks volumes about the project’s traction. Over 25 billion coins have been sold, each batch pushing the price higher while reducing the opportunity window for new buyers. For anyone scanning the best crypto to buy right now, BlockDAG’s trajectory makes it a standout option. The speed of its stage progression signals urgency: waiting means paying more. Stage-by-Stage Price Rises Accelerate Returns One of the key factors that makes BlockDAG the best crypto to buy in 2025 is its structured presale model. Unlike projects that keep token prices static throughout fundraising, BlockDAG has employed a clear tiered system. Each new stage is priced higher than the last, ensuring that early buyers lock in instant gains as later participants enter at higher costs. From the opening batch at $0.001 to its current $0.0276 in Batch 29, the appreciation has been steady and compounding. This system has already produced significant paper profits for those who acted early, while also creating a sense of inevitability that the value will continue to rise with each completed stage. For traders looking at the best crypto to buy list, this compounding model provides both short-term upside and long-term growth potential. The design also guarantees momentum. Every stage sellout doesn’t just increase the price; it validates the demand. That momentum, combined with consistent buying pressure, reinforces the perception that BlockDAG is not just growing, it’s accelerating. Scarcity Drives Faster Presale Momentum Scarcity has always been one of the most powerful forces in the cryptocurrency market, and BlockDAG has leveraged it masterfully. With over 25 billion coins already distributed, each new stage represents fewer opportunities to enter before the price climbs again. The combination of shrinking supply and rising cost is what keeps presale demand so high. Retail traders, who often look for affordable entry points into high-potential projects, are rushing to secure positions. At the same time, whales and larger buyers are strategically increasing their allocations, recognizing that every batch they wait through makes their cost basis higher. This dual demand has turned the presale into a race, where hesitation almost always results in higher entry costs. For anyone searching for the best crypto to buy before 2025’s bull run intensifies, BlockDAG offers that classic mix of urgency and opportunity. Each new stage acts as a reminder that the cheapest prices are already behind, and those who delay are essentially funding profits for earlier participants. Market Confidence Behind the Surge What makes BlockDAG different from many presales is that its momentum isn’t built purely on hype. Instead, real fundamentals are supporting the surge. The team has been transparent, outlining its roadmap clearly and maintaining consistent engagement with its growing community. On the technical front, BlockDAG has already hit several early milestones, strengthening investor trust. This credibility is rare in the crypto presale market, where skepticism is often high. As a result, BlockDAG is consistently being ranked as one of the best crypto to buy ahead of its mainnet launch. Investors know that presale acceleration often serves as an early indicator of strong exchange demand once trading opens. Confidence is further reinforced by the fact that both retail buyers and whales are entering simultaneously. This broad participation shows that belief in the project’s long-term potential is not limited to one type of investor, but shared across the market. Final Word BlockDAG’s presale surge is more than a headline; it’s a signal. The rapid acceleration through stages reflects limited supply, compounding ROI, and strong investor conviction. With nearly $375 million raised, a staggering 2,660% ROI from the first batch, and over 25 billion coins already sold, BlockDAG is cementing its place as the best crypto to buy in 2025. At today’s Batch 29 price of $0.0276, the next increase is approaching fast. Every step forward means a higher entry cost and another round of gains for existing holders. For traders who view presales as indicators of future market success, BlockDAG is delivering a clear message: hesitation could mean missing one of the year’s strongest plays. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficialDiscord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/08/20 01:00
Top Crypto Coins to Buy Now: BlockDAG’s $376M Presale, Solana’s Rally, Bittensor’s AI Utility & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth

The digital asset market is entering a powerful phase, with established leaders and rising challengers accelerating at once. For investors hunting the best crypto to buy, the opportunity lies in projects combining robust fundamentals with high-growth potential. This is not about short-lived hype but spotting assets driven by innovation, adoption, and momentum. Four names dominate
Coinstats2025/08/20 01:00
Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
This under $5 crypto has potential to 75x in 2025

Little Pepe at $0.0019 could be the bold under-$5 crypto play for 2025, with 75x upside potential to $0.1425. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/20 00:58
Repeat Gold Medalists Highlight Association Of Pickleball Players 2025 Great Lakes Open

The post Repeat Gold Medalists Highlight Association Of Pickleball Players 2025 Great Lakes Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sofia Sewing (L) and Casey Diamond (R) took the Mixed title as Sewing won twice. APP The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) held its 8th pro event of the 2025 season this past weekend, with the tour heading to a new venue for professional pickleball. The tour visited the Greater Midland Tennis Center in Midland, Michigan for the 2025 Great Lakes Open. The host site is the Midwest’s largest indoor/outdoor tennis and pickleball facility and is located in a town known for its tennis background, and now joins the ranks of cities that have hosted major pro events. Click here for the UTRSports.net home page for the event, where you can get tournament details, draw sheets, and results. News and Noteworthy ahead of the Event Here’s a quick recap of notable news items of import to the tour or this event: With that said, let’s recap the action. Men’s Pro Singles Recap Ammir Wazir broke through for his first pro gold. APP A combination of scheduling conflicts and absences meant that only half the current APP top 10 competed in this event, which opened the door for some new names to make waves on tour. The No. 1 seed went to Jack Foster, who despite being ranked No. 2 on tour heading into this event has never won a singles gold medal, a run that will unfortunately continue as Foster was upset by No. 42 ranked Andre Millet in the quarters. In fact, the only top 4 seed not to get upset prior to the semis was Ammar Wazir, seeded fourth and ranked 13th heading into the event. Just like on the PPA, the parity on the APP in the Men’s singles draws continues to grow. In the semis, Wazir toppled Millet in three, while from the bottom half No.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 00:58
1inch connects Solana to EVM liquidity with new cross-chain swaps

1inch added native cross-chain swaps between Solana and EVM-compatible chains, allowing SOL-ETH swaps without bridging.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 00:55
