KindlyMD buys $679M in Bitcoin after merger, sets sights on one million BTC treasury
KindlyMD has purchased 5,743.91 BTC via Nakamoto subsidiary, marking its first post-merger purchase.
BTC
$113,439.64
-0.31%
VIA
$0.0159
-4.21%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 01:05
XRP, Litecoin and Ethereum ETFs Face Delays as SEC Drags Its Feet
Crypto ETFs blocked, Trump put on hold, and the SEC playing for time: behind regulatory delays, a strange political ballet resembling regulatory poker. L’article XRP, Litecoin and Ethereum ETFs Face Delays as SEC Drags Its Feet est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
TRUMP
$8.673
-1.34%
XRP
$2.8943
-0.09%
HOLD
$0.0000423
+0.73%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 01:05
Data Reveals Why Chainlink’s Rally Might Only Be Getting Started
If LINK breaks four-year resistance at $30, it could start a strong rally toward $200 over future cycles.
LINK
$25.76
+2.62%
FUTURE
$0.13809
+0.17%
WHY
$0.00000002801
+3.70%
CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 01:03
Is This Altcoin Slowly Dying? No Word from the Founder in Months
An altcoin is gradually losing the total locked value it holds, according to onchain data. Continue Reading: Is This Altcoin Slowly Dying? No Word from the Founder in Months
ALTCOIN
$0.0006206
-13.20%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 01:03
Crypto Trends: Bitcoin Dips as Cryptocurrencies Face Uncertain Prospects
U.S. stock markets remain robust with positive earnings from major retailers. Continue Reading:Crypto Trends: Bitcoin Dips as Cryptocurrencies Face Uncertain Prospects The post Crypto Trends: Bitcoin Dips as Cryptocurrencies Face Uncertain Prospects appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
MAJOR
$0.15707
-0.73%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 01:03
Bu Altcoin Yavaş Yavaş Ölüyor Mu: Kurucudan Aylardır Ses Yok!
DeFiLlama verilerine göre, Ethereum Katman 2 ağı Blast’ın (BLAST) kilitli toplam değeri (TVL) yaklaşık 67 milyon dolara geriledi. Blast, TVL değeri olarak Haziran 2024’te 2.2 milyar dolar ile zirve yapmıştı. Bu durum, projede yaklaşık %97’lik bir düşüş yaşandığını ortaya koyuyor. Dikkat çeken bir diğer nokta ise hem resmi Blast hesabı hem de kurucu Pacman’in Twitter […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
ALTCOIN
$0.0006206
-13.20%
COM
$0.022093
+0.21%
BLAST
$0.002715
+4.70%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 01:02
Nakamoto Holdings Expands Bitcoin Hoard to 5,765 BTC in Major Acquisition
The post Nakamoto Holdings Expands Bitcoin Hoard to 5,765 BTC in Major Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Aug. 19, 2025, KindlyMD, Inc. revealed it acquired 5,743.91 bitcoin ( BTC) for approximately $679 million through its subsidiary, Nakamoto Holdings, Inc. This significant purchase, executed at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per BTC, marks the company’s first acquisition of the leading cryptocurrency since completing a recent merger. KindlyMD’s Nakamoto Holdings Allocates $679M […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nakamoto-holdings-expands-bitcoin-hoard-to-5765-btc-in-major-acquisition/
BTC
$113,439.64
-0.31%
COM
$0.022093
+0.21%
MAJOR
$0.15707
-0.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:02
TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?
The presale for TOKEN6900 is entering its final week, already raising over $2 million and generating significant interest among crypto enthusiasts. With tokens priced under $1, early investors see an opportunity to get in on a project with breakout potential, drawing comparisons to SPX6900, which surged in the last quarter of 2024 thanks to its […]
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/20 01:01
What Is the Real Story Behind BlockDAG? A Balanced Review of Its Promises
With presales frequently setting sky-high expectations, separating hype from actual value is crucial. BlockDAG, a project claiming to reshape blockchain infrastructure, has made headlines for its fundraising success and marketing The post What Is the Real Story Behind BlockDAG? A Balanced Review of Its Promises appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
REAL
$0.05165
+0.29%
HYPE
$41.48
-1.63%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/20 01:00
Ripple CTO Says Next Project Is ‘Production Ready’, What Is It?
Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has provided an update on his next project for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). He stated that it is almost production-ready and explained what it entails. Ripple CTO Gives Update On Next Project In an X post, the Ripple CTO said that the next project, which relates to an […]
XRP
$2.8943
-0.09%
READY
$0.003208
-1.14%
Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 01:00
