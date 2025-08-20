Ripple CTO Says Next Project Is ‘Production Ready’, What Is It?

Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has provided an update on his next project for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). He stated that it is almost production-ready and explained what it entails. Ripple CTO Gives Update On Next Project In an X post, the Ripple CTO said that the next project, which relates to an […]