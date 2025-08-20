2025-08-21 Thursday

ChatGPT Go: The Affordable AI Plan For India’s Growing Market (₹399/month)

The post ChatGPT Go: The Affordable AI Plan For India’s Growing Market (₹399/month) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a new, exclusive subscription plan for users in India, priced at approximately ₹399 ($4.60) per month. This strategic move is designed to address a critical market need: providing powerful, reliable access to advanced AI at an affordable price point. By tailoring the plan specifically for India, OpenAI aims to tap into one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies and a hotbed of AI talent.   Who is ChatGPT Go For? ChatGPT Go is the ideal choice for individuals who have outgrown the free version’s limitations but are not ready for the full commitment of a premium subscription. This plan is perfectly suited for: Students: From high school to university, students can use it for advanced research, complex problem-solving, generating creative content for projects, and getting a deeper understanding of challenging subjects. Freelancers and Solopreneurs: Whether you’re a writer, graphic designer, or digital marketer, ChatGPT Go can serve as a powerful creative assistant for brainstorming ideas, drafting content, and generating images, helping you deliver high-quality work more efficiently. Small Business Owners: Use the AI to analyze market trends, draft business proposals, create marketing copy, and automate administrative tasks, all without a significant financial outlay. Everyday Users: Anyone who wants to explore the full potential of AI for personal learning, productivity, and creativity will find immense value in this plan.   Key Features and Benefits of the ChatGPT Go Plan For a monthly fee of around ₹399, ChatGPT Go offers a compelling set of features that significantly enhance the user experience: Access to the Latest Models: Get frequent access to OpenAI’s latest and most capable language models, including GPT-5 as it becomes available. These models are specifically optimized for complex tasks, offering superior performance in coding, creative writing, and advanced reasoning. Higher Usage and Image Generation Capacity:…
2025/08/20 01:15
Bitcoin and altcoins may crash as top trader issues Fed warning

Bitcoin fell to $113K as a leading trader warned the Federal Reserve may cut rates too soon despite rising inflation. A bearish chart setup hints at a potential drop below $100K, pressuring altcoins.
2025/08/20 01:15
The Most Hyped Crypto Presale Right Now—$2 Price Target Within 18 Months

Ozak AI has come to be one of the most closely monitored cryptocurrency presales, with predictions pointing to a $2 target within 18 months. The statistic is based on its current presale price of $0.005 and a projected listing price of $1, representing a 200x increase. Should the token reach $2, early investors could see
2025/08/20 01:12
SEC Delays All 5 Proposals

The post SEC Delays All 5 Proposals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot XRP ETFs Stuck In Limbo: SEC Delays All 5 Proposals Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/spot-xrp-etfs-sec-delays-all-5-proposals/
2025/08/20 01:11
Global Financial Groups Urge Delay on Crypto Bank Rules

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/financial-groups-delay-crypto-bank-rule/
2025/08/20 01:10
Will Taylor Swift Be The Super Bowl LX Performer? Here’s Why Fans Think So.

The post Will Taylor Swift Be The Super Bowl LX Performer? Here’s Why Fans Think So. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Faithful fans (and devoted sleuths) of billionaire pop star Taylor Swift are convinced she used her recent appearance on the “New Heights” podcast to drop clues she’ll perform at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara this year, though no headliners have officially been announced. Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during the Eras Tour on May 9, 2024. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Swift, who announced the track list and release date for her new album in a two-hour podcast appearance last week, shared details on her “granny” hobbies like sewing purses and baby blankets, painting and her “very deep” sourdough obsession. Fans quickly noticed that this year’s NFL championship game is set to be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Sourdough Sam is the mascot of the home team (the San Francisco 49ers). Swift also said she’s “really talking about bread 60% of the time now,” and fans connected that the 2026 Super Bowl will be the 60th rendition of the event. At the start of the podcast, co-host Jason Kelce introduced Swift using an impassioned intro listing her accolades and she responded, “thank you for screaming for 47 seconds for me.”Levi Stadium was the 47th stop on her record-breaking Eras Tour. Swift also said, “That’s how it works in 1973!” when telling a story on the podcast, and fans noticed Superbowl VII was that year (she’s currently promoting the release of her 12th album) and that the Miami Dolphins, who use orange as a team color, played in the game that year (each of Swift’s albums has a color associated with it, and her upcoming “The Life of a Showgirl” and its album cycle are orange-themed). Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest…
2025/08/20 01:10
Bitcoin Pullback Draws Buyers as Profit-Takers Lock Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) saw another jittery session on Tuesday as on-chain data from Glassnode suggested fresh but cautious demand entering the market, even while a notable wave of profit-taking pushed some holders to cash out. In a recent tweet, the on-chain analytics firm’s Supply by Investor Behavior metric showed that First Buyers, addresses that recently entered the market, increased their holdings by +1.0% (4.88M → 4.93M BTC) over the past five days. Moreover, Conviction Buyers climbed +10.1% (933K → 1.03M BTC) over the same period, signs that new and committed buyers are still participating. At the same time, Loss Sellers jumped +37.8% (63K → 87K BTC) and Profit Takers rose +5.4% (1.73M → 1.83M BTC). It is the largest spike in profit-taking this year, indicating some holders have used the pullback to lock in gains. As of writing this article, the Bitcoin price was trading around $115,425, after a near-4% weekly dip from higher levels earlier this month. That pullback is being described by market participants as a likely consolidation rather than a wholesale reversal, with traders circling key moving averages for signs of renewed buying pressure. What the On-chain Reads Mean Glassnode’s behavior map provides a clearer look at who is selling and buying. The rise in First Buyers and Conviction Buyers suggests fresh capital is still flowing in, which is important for any rally to have legs. But Glassnode also noted engagement looks muted compared with April’s surge, which implies that while there is demand, it isn’t yet at the fever pitch necessary for a runaway ascent. The simultaneous increase in Profit Takers, the largest year-to-date spike, shows many holders are eyeing the opportunity to secure returns after a long bull run. Crucially, Glassnode points out that although Loss Sellers spiked nearly 38%, realized losses remain relatively contained compared with earlier this year, a sign that few investors are capitulating in panic. In other words, selling pressure is real but mostly strategic rather than emotional. Technical and Macro Backdrop Technically, the market is testing short-term support around the 50-day EMA, roughly in the $112k–$115k area, where dip buyers have stepped in previously. Some traders see that zone as a reasonable buy-the-dip area; others are cautious until volatility wanes. Short-term analysts point to the EMA and the $110k horizontal as the immediate downside fences, with upside targets still clustered toward the prior highs in the low-to-mid $120k range if momentum returns. The macro picture remains influential. Investors are parsing signals from central banks (the U.S. Fed’s messaging around rate cuts remains front-and-center) and broader risk-on cues from equity markets, all of which shape flows into risk assets like BTC. Ahead of major policy events such as Jackson Hole, traders often reduce directional exposure, which can mute on-chain engagement despite elevated prices. Glassnode’s latest behavior breakdown paints a balanced picture: fresh demand exists (First Buyers and Conviction Buyers are up), but it’s not overwhelming; profit-taking is meaningful and has produced the year’s largest spike; and while loss selling has risen sharply in percentage terms, realized losses are not widespread, implying limited panic. Traders will be watching the $110k–$115k support band, macro headlines from central banks, and whether on-chain engagement accelerates back toward the levels seen earlier this year.
2025/08/20 01:10
Bitcoin Faces New Market Pressures

In stark contrast to the continued strength in U.S. stock markets, fueled by robust earnings from leading retailers, the cryptocurrency arena is confronting a downturn.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces New Market Pressures
2025/08/20 01:08
Best Cryptos of 2025: How 5 Tokens Under $1 Could Multiply $600 into $60,000 Quickly

The post Best Cryptos of 2025: How 5 Tokens Under $1 Could Multiply $600 into $60,000 Quickly appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In crypto, the real magic happens when small-cap tokens with strong narratives meet the right wave of market momentum. It’s not just about finding low-priced coins; it’s about finding the ones that can run. Under-$1 plays have an edge here, as they let smaller investors stack large amounts while leaving room for serious percentage gains. …
2025/08/20 01:07
2025’s Best Memecoin to Buy: The Ethereum Memecoin Poised to Echo SHIB’s 26,000% Run

Is the next headline run still on the table, or has SHIB’s moment passed? With Shiba Inu locked in a narrow band, investors are scanning fresh memecoins with real upside and asking which name is the best crypto to buy now before the next leg.  This review spotlights the contender built to turn early entries [...] The post 2025’s Best Memecoin to Buy: The Ethereum Memecoin Poised to Echo SHIB’s 26,000% Run appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/20 01:05
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving