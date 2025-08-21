Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Goldman Sachs Sees Stablecoin Market Reaching Trillions
The post Goldman Sachs Sees Stablecoin Market Reaching Trillions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market could swell into the trillions of dollars, global investment bank Goldman Sachs said Wednesday in a research paper titled “Stablecoin Summer.” In an interview with Fortune, a firm researcher added that “this opportunity is largely untapped so far, with the majority of stablecoin activity being driven by crypto trading and demand for dollar exposure outside the US.” Goldman Pushes Bold Forecast Goldman Sachs released a research paper highlighting stablecoins as a financial force with multi-trillion-dollar potential. The investment bank projects that the $271 billion global market could expand rapidly as regulation provides clarity and trust. Analysts Will Nance and his team expect USDC, issued by Circle, to grow by $77 billion through 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 40%. Source: Goldman Sachs Goldman’s report emphasizes payments as the most significant driver. Visa estimates annual payment volume at $240 trillion, spanning consumer, business-to-business, and peer-to-peer transactions. Stablecoins, compliant with new legislation, could tap into this vast system. “Payments are the most obvious source of expansion for stablecoins over the longer term. This opportunity is largely untapped so far, with most activity still tied to crypto trading and demand for dollar exposure outside the US.” Rules, Rivals, and Risks The GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, requires stablecoins to be backed 1:1 with US Treasuries or equivalent reserves. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has argued that such rules could strengthen the dollar and expand Treasury bond demand worldwide. He suggested the stablecoin market could reach $2 trillion or more. At the same time, competition is intensifying. Tether, the issuer of USDT, maintains dominance with a global supply that is unavailable to US citizens. The company intends to enter the American market, with CEO Paolo Ardoino noting progress on a domestic strategy last month. Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares reached…
BOND
$0.1804
-2.22%
TRUST
$0.0004902
+3.96%
SWELL
$0.010175
-0.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:50
Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025
The post Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s be honest: almost everyone, especially less experienced game grinders, wants to play at soft poker tables. But unfortunately, not all poker sites offer the same level of competition. Some naturally offer an oasis of games that attract pros, while others focus more on casual players. Then there are the hybrids: platforms that meticulously curate a poker hotbed where both newcomers and seasoned players can spontaneously find their sweet spot in a single unified environment. Therefore, for those looking to test their poker skills against a player pool that’s not so dedicated to making a living at the tables, finding the softest online poker sites could have a positive impact on their bankrolls. This article focuses on highlighting the best options available in the market right now for beginners looking for the quickest path to build their bankrolls and hit big payouts. Softest Online Poker Sites For Recreational Players – Top 3 Options CoinPoker CoinPoker has built a long-standing reputation as one of the softest online poker sites available to casual players seeking easy-to-beat cash games and tournaments in 2025. Its oasis of soft, juicy poker games, spanning Pot-Limit Omaha, 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, and No Limit Texas Hold’em cater to players of varying skill levels, including complete novices. And since much of its player pool consists of recreational grinders, most of the game traffic here is concentrated in micro and low stakes. This is especially appealing to players who want a relaxed environment to enjoy the authentic thrills of online poker without worrying about being outplayed by pros. Another key reason not-so-skilled players have been flocking CoinPoker in droves is its flexible tournament structure. While featuring massive prize pools, it keeps buy-ins extremely low, giving every player the chance to test their skills on a global stage regardless…
MICRO
$0.000891
-5.71%
PLAY
$0.04873
+11.58%
MORE
$0.10135
+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:47
Chainlink Rallies on Buyback Program
The post Chainlink Rallies on Buyback Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders are flocking to LINK as it outperforms the rest of the altcoin market. Chainlink’s LINK token has been one of the top-performing altcoins since it announced the Chainlink Reserve on Aug 7, a program that uses offchain revenue to accumulate LINK. LINK has surged 54% since the announcement, and is up another 8.2% over the last week, while BTC has been flat since Aug. 7 when the reserve was announced, and is down 7% over the last seven days. LINK Chart – CoinGecko The move propels LINK into the top fifteen cryptocurrencies by market capitalization; however, LINK has to rally another 83% in order to flip the next largest token, Cardano (ADA). Chainlink’s reserve is meant to support the growth and sustainability of its network, and withdrawals are not anticipated for “multiple years.” As of Aug. 14, the reserve had accumulated 109,661 LINK worth roughly $2.8 million. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/chainlink-rallies-on-buyback-program
BTC
$113,434.07
-0.31%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006206
-13.20%
MOVE
$0.1277
+0.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:41
Who's In The 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Cast With John Cena?
The post Who’s In The ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Cast With John Cena? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Cena and Danielle Brooks on season two of “Peacemaker.” Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max John Cena is again suiting up as Peacemaker for season two of his irreverent, standalone HBO Max series after making a cameo in James Gunn’s Superman film. The eight-episode second season of Peacemaker, which premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST, is written by Gunn, who also serves as the showrunner. The new season follows Cena’s titular character in his continued mission to achieve peace, no matter what it takes. This time, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker is joined by some returning friends from season one, plus new faces to the rebooted DC Universe (DCU). Read on to learn more about the season two cast of Peacemaker and which characters they’re playing. John Cena As Christopher Smith/Peacemaker John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max In season two, Peacemaker gets his hands on an interdimensional portal and discovers the parallel world of his dreams. Before portraying Peacemaker, Cena made a name for himself as a 17-time WWE world champion. He’s one of several professional wrestlers who made the jump to acting in Hollywood. Cena appeared in several comedies, including Trainwreck, Daddy’s Home, Sisters and Blockers. He also starred alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the 2018 Transformers franchise film Bumblebee. Cena later joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Jakob, the estranged brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, in F9: The Fast Saga. He reprised the role for Fast X. Cena also had a cameo as a merman in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and guest-starred as Sammy Fak on season three of The Bear. He made his debut as Peacemaker in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and has since played the character on his own spin-off series and Gunn’s Superman film. Danielle Brooks As Leota Adebayo…
M
$0.42948
+1.62%
PORTAL
$0.04229
-1.30%
DADDY
$0.03366
-0.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:39
DigiFT Secures $25M Funding Led by SBI Holdings
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/digift-secures-25m-funding-sbi/
COM
$0.022093
+0.21%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 10:38
Could This Altcoin Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana's Early Surge
The post Could This Altcoin Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts are drawing parallels between a new altcoin and Solana’s early breakout, suggesting it could be the next major winner of the bull cycle. Each crypto cycle, people look for a token that can replicate Solana’s insane rise from under $2 to almost $200 in just a couple of years. With the rotation of the market into new opportunities ahead of 2025, analysts have begun to highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the few with similar upside potential. Although Solana and Ethereum lead the way, the buzz surrounding this presale is gradually emerging, attracting the attention of whales and retail investors alike. Solana’s Early Surge as a Benchmark Solana price is currently trading at $177.70, down 1.25% in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the price is above the 50-day average price of $172.64. Even as the market shows weakness in the short term, institutional inflows are above $176 million. Moreover, upgrades like Alpenglow are improving scalability by killing block finality times. When technology meets realism of the early investors, tremendous outperformance on the scheme is what we see in Solana where the Road to 1000x was witnessed. If you believe in the future of a product or project, it can yield huge returns. Now, analysts want to know if other tokens can follow a similar path in the next bull cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE — The Next Breakout Candidate Analysts are comparing MAGACOIN FINANCE to Solana’s early surge, calling it one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025. With whales rotating in and momentum building fast, forecasts suggest it could deliver 900x returns as the next breakout play of the bull cycle. The project’s presale has already raised millions in funding, supported by verified audits and whale accumulation that signals confidence from smart money. MAGACOIN FINANCE’s zero-tax structure,…
PLAY
$0.04873
+11.58%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006206
-13.20%
TOKEN
$0.01357
-2.79%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:36
Court Orders EminiFX Founder to Repay $228M
The post Court Orders EminiFX Founder to Repay $228M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge in New York ordered Eddy Alexandre, founder of the collapsed crypto platform EminiFX, to pay more than $228 million in restitution after ruling the company was a Ponzi scheme that defrauded tens of thousands of investors. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with US District Judge Valerie Caproni holding them jointly liable for more than $228 million in restitution and an additional $15 million in disgorgement, according to a Tuesday court filing. “Defendants Alexandre and EminiFX are jointly and severally liable to pay restitution in the total amount of $228,576,962,” the court ruled. “Defendant Alexandre is liable to pay disgorgement in the amount of $15,049,500.” The ruling comes more than three years after Alexandre was first charged and more than a year after he pleaded guilty in a parallel criminal case. A snapshot of the case ruling. Source: CourtListener Related: Crisis management for CEX during a cybersecurity threat EminiFX raised $262 million on fake robo-trading claims EminiFX launched in 2021 and quickly attracted over 25,000 investors, raising more than $262 million in just eight months. The company promised weekly returns of 5% to 9.99% through a so-called “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account” that allegedly deployed automated trading strategies in crypto and forex markets. In reality, court filings show the platform sustained net losses of at least $49 million and never deployed the technology it advertised. According to investigators, Alexandre siphoned off at least $15 million for personal use, funding credit card bills, luxury cars and cash withdrawals. Meanwhile, investor withdrawals were paid out using commingled funds from new participants. Related: Blockchain security must localize to stop Asia’s crypto crime wave Court sentences EminiFX founder to nine years Alexandre’s downfall began in May 2022 when prosecutors and the CFTC filed parallel…
STOP
$0.13048
-6.06%
MORE
$0.10135
+1.24%
COM
$0.022093
+0.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:34
Months After ESPN Opt-Out, MLB May Increase Its National TV Exposure
The post Months After ESPN Opt-Out, MLB May Increase Its National TV Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 06: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets at bat during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images When ESPN and Major League Baseball opted to end their long-time media partnership in February, both parties appeared to be at an inflection point. MLB’s national relevance felt like it was shrinking. ESPN was looking to cut costs on some of its larger properties. What a difference six months makes, though. On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kendall Baker reported that MLB was close to finalizing the outstanding portions of its media rights agreement for the 2026-28 seasons. The highlights, via Baker: Apple’s Friday Night Baseball would not continue past the current season. NBCUniversal would take Friday game window, plus the former ESPN Sunday Night Baseball feature, and the Wild Card playoff round. Netflix would carry the Home Run Derby. ESPN would take over MLB.TV’s out-of-market streaming offering. What It Means For MLB It’s hard to fully evaluate these deals just yet, if only because we don’t have the financial details. But it seems highly likely that NBCUniversal will pay MLB something near to what it was getting from ESPN ($550 million per year) and Apple ($85 million per) under the previous arrangements. Netflix’s portion would also add to that total, as would ESPN, buying MLB.TV. Overall, MLB is highly likely to make more money from this reworked deal compared to the existing ones. Even if not, though, the move is still a win for baseball. It trades limited streaming reach on Apple TV+ for potential broadcast reach on NBC (assuming it’s not a Peacock-only window). And then swaps cable for broadcast’s larger audiences on Sunday nights. The…
NEAR
$2.495
+0.84%
T
$0.01592
-0.80%
SIX
$0.02166
+0.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:33
Nasdaq Boots Windtree a Month After $700M BNB Treasury Pivot Fails to Lift Stock
The drug developer turned digital asset treasury firm's delisting comes as crypto-linked stocks face a broader market downturn.
BNB
$850.02
+2.32%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 10:33
Criminals Exploit Trusted Media Names in Latest Crypto Scam
UK scammers impersonate media to trick people into crypto schemes. Fake news circulates, exploiting social media and suggesting government backing. Continue Reading:Criminals Exploit Trusted Media Names in Latest Crypto Scam The post Criminals Exploit Trusted Media Names in Latest Crypto Scam appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
PEOPLE
$0.01931
+4.09%
SCAM
$0.000004
--%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 10:32
