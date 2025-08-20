2025-08-21 Thursday

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy Before It Reaches $1

The post BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy Before It Reaches $1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The presale market in cryptocurrency has been an enticing aspect of 2025. There are a lot of crypto projects that have been gleaming with promise and among them are assets such as Remittix and Nexchain. Yet as the year surges on, the crypto project increasingly stealing the limelight is the intriguing BlockchainFX ($BFX). Described as the “first crypto super app”, it delivers utility and growth for early adopters through structured rewards and deflationary tokenomics. Before it’s even gone live, are we already looking at one of the best cryptos to buy today? BlockchainFX Is Designed To Reward Early Buyers With Huge Gains BlockchainFX’s presale currently trades at $0.02, offering early investors an opportunity to capture growth ahead of its planned market launch at $0.05. This pricing structure makes $BFX accessible to a wide range of investors while providing immediate upside potential. On top of this, purchasers can take advantage of a 30% bonus on $BFX tokens by using the BLOCK30 code, further enhancing early-stage returns. The combination of affordability and bonus incentives positions BlockchainFX as one of the best presales to buy now for those seeking crypto with high ROI. Another presale perk of the BFX is the BFX Visa Card. It represents a critical utility layer within the BlockchainFX ecosystem, linking tokenised rewards with real-world financial rails. Available exclusively in presale, the card is offered in premium metal or 18-karat gold variants and supports multi-asset funding with $BFX and 20+ leading cryptocurrencies. Key features include transaction capacity up to $100,000, monthly ATM withdrawals capped at $10,000, and the ability to directly utilise BFX and USDT staking rewards for global payments. By embedding spendable yield into its infrastructure, BlockchainFX differentiates itself from conventional presales, delivering tangible investor utility and reinforcing its positioning as a crypto super app. High-Yield…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 01:31
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? Here’s Why PEPENODE Is a Top Contender

The post Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? Here’s Why PEPENODE Is a Top Contender appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins have become pretty predictable lately. Launch a token, create some social media noise, and hope someone famous tweets about it. When that doesn’t happen, most projects just disappear. PEPENODE takes a different approach entirely. This project combines virtual mining gameplay with deflationary token mechanics, letting users build digital mining rigs and earn real …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 01:27
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), has reported the expansion of its Ethereum reserves for the week ending August 17. The company disclosed the purchase of 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, lifting its total ETH balance to 740,760. Since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, SharpLink has rapidly built one of the largest corporate Ethereum treasuries worldwide. NEW: SharpLink acquired 143,593 ETH at ~$4,648, bringing total holdings to 740,760 ETH Key highlights for the week ending Aug 17, 2025: → Raised $537M through ATM and direct offerings → Added 143,593 ETH at ~$4,648 avg. price → Staking rewards: 1,388 ETH since June 2 launch… pic.twitter.com/GSe6XzSAwW — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 19, 2025 The company has earned 1,388 ETH in staking rewards since the strategy began, showing its commitment to maximizing yield from its holdings. “SharpLink is aligning itself with Ethereum’s future as a global financial infrastructure, while giving investors direct exposure to its growth,” the company said. Capital Raise Fuels Aggressive Expansion SharpLink’s weekly activity was backed by robust fundraising. The company secured $146.5 million through its at-the-market (ATM) facility and closed a $390 million registered direct offering on August 11. In total, nearly $537 million in net proceeds were raised over the week of August 10–15, reinforcing its liquidity position. The company notes that over $84 million in cash remains on hand, yet to be deployed for additional ETH acquisitions. This liquidity buffer ensures flexibility for further purchases should market conditions create attractive entry points. ETH Concentration Metric Shows Treasury Growth To increase transparency, SharpLink introduced a new performance measure known as ETH Concentration, which tracks the number of ETH held per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding. For the week ending August 17, this figure rose to 3.87, up nearly 94% since the start of its treasury program in June. The company explained that ETH Concentration provides investors with a clearer view of yield performance and shareholder exposure to Ethereum. Unlike traditional treasury stock calculations, this metric excludes factors such as equity award vesting and debt convertibility, offering a more direct link between ETH holdings and investor value. Strategic Bet on Ethereum’s Future By making ETH its primary treasury reserve asset, SharpLink joins a growing movement of companies looking beyond Bitcoin and positioning for Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, smart contracts, and next-generation financial infrastructure. “SharpLink is charting a new course—building scalable, secure, and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models,” the company states. With deep ties in sports media, gaming, and technology, SharpLink continues to leverage its Ethereum strategy as both a financial and technological shift. As ETH integration deepens across industries, SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation indicates a bold conviction: Ethereum will not just power decentralized finance but reshape the backbone of digital capital markets.
CryptoNews2025/08/20 01:26
Sharplink Gaming Boosts Ethereum Holdings with $667M Purchase

The post Sharplink Gaming Boosts Ethereum Holdings with $667M Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Sharplink Gaming Boosts Ethereum Holdings with $667M Purchase appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SharpLink Gaming recently bought 143,593 ETH for $667.42 million, significantly increasing its crypto holdings. After this purchase, the company now holds a total of 740,760 ETH, valued at around $3.19 billion. This move highlights SharpLink Gaming’s strong confidence in Ethereum as an asset and signals their strategy to expand their cryptocurrency portfolio. The sizable investment underscores their commitment to blockchain technology and the growing importance of digital assets in the gaming industry. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-gaming-boosts-ethereum-holdings-with-667m-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 01:26
Taylor Swift Surges On Billboard Charts After Album Announcement

The post Taylor Swift Surges On Billboard Charts After Album Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Many of billionaire pop star Taylor Swift’s albums surged dozens of spots on the latest Billboard 200 albums chart released Tuesday, days after she announced her upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Swift’s albums surged on the Billboard charts this week. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Key Facts Swift charts nine albums on this week’s Billboard 200, led by her latest release “The Tortured Poets Department,” which returned to the top 20 at No. 18 after Swift appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast last week to unveil her forthcoming album. “1989” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” made the biggest jumps this week, with the former leaping 82 spots to No. 98, re-entering the top 100, and the latter surging from No. 179 to No. 111. Two Swift albums returned to the top 40 this week: “reputation,” which rose from No. 62 to No. 32, and “Lover,” which jumped from No. 51 to No. 38. Swift’s 2020 album “evermore” re-entered the chart at No. 193, its first appearance after dropping off the Billboard 200 four months ago. The only Swift album to decline in popularity on the Billboard 200 this week is “folklore,” which dipped five spots, though it holds as her second most-popular album of the week at No. 29. Tangent Swift also surged in popularity on Spotify after her album announcement. She rose to No. 1 on Spotify’s daily artist chart last week on the day she made the announcement and has led that chart every day since, dethroning Morgan Wallen and Drake, the only two artists who had ranked above her. What To Watch For Whether Swift’s new album can top the record-shattering sales debut of “The Tortured Poets Department,” which sold…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 01:22
Thumzup’s $50m expansion fuels Dogecoin mining ambitions

Thumzup pivots to Dogecoin mining
Crypto.news2025/08/20 01:22
Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI and Data Sovereignty | Marta Belcher

The post Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI and Data Sovereignty | Marta Belcher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this episode, we’re joined by Marta Belcher, President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, to dive deep into the transformative potential of decentralized storage and its role in shaping the future of technology. Marta shares her insights on how Filecoin is enabling decentralized AI, preserving humanity’s most important data, and creating alternatives to big tech. 🎙️ Listen to Interview 📺 Watch Video Episode Description In this episode, we’re joined by Marta Belcher, President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, to dive deep into the transformative potential of decentralized storage and its role in shaping the future of technology. Marta shares her insights on how Filecoin is enabling decentralized AI, preserving humanity’s most important data, and creating alternatives to big tech. We explore the incentives and economics behind Filecoin, its critical use cases in journalism and human rights, and how it’s helping to build censorship-resistant systems. Marta also discusses the challenges and opportunities of governance in decentralized systems, the evolving regulatory landscape for crypto in the U.S., and the pivotal role of the market structure bill. Chapters00:00 The Decentralized AI Revolution00:28 Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI01:29 What is Filecoin?02:14 The Importance of Decentralized Storage03:29 Incentives and Economics of Filecoin06:10 Filecoin for Journalism and Human Rights08:25 Decentralized AI and Filecoin’s Infrastructure13:10 Governance in Decentralized Systems22:13 Regulation and Crypto’s Future in the US29:02 Filecoin’s Growth and Use Cases37:05 Filecoin’s Long-Term Vision Source: https://thedefiant.io/podcasts-and-videos/podcast/filecoin-s-role-in-decentralized-ai-and-data-sovereignty-or-marta-belcher
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 01:21
Next Millionaire-Making Crypto: BlockchainFX Presale Live Now vs MAGACOIN Finance and Tapzi

Are you hunting for the next millionaire-making opportunity in crypto? Every cycle, a few early-stage tokens become legends, turning modest presale investments into life-changing wealth. Ethereum launched at $0.30, now worth thousands. Solana debuted under $0.25, then exploded past $200. Missed those? Here’s your second chance. Today, three presales are making noise—BlockchainFX ($BFX), MAGACOIN Finance, […] The post Next Millionaire-Making Crypto: BlockchainFX Presale Live Now vs MAGACOIN Finance and Tapzi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 01:19
MoonBull Secures Title as the Best Crypto Whitelist in 2025 Amid Dogwifhat Price Gains and Turbo’s Surge in Market Activity

What if the next 1000x gem was hiding in plain sight? Crypto markets have a way of rewarding bold moves, and meme coins are leading that stampede. In 2025, projects like MoonBull, Dogwifhat, and Turbo are proving that hype mixed with utility can turn peanuts into fortunes. Each coin has its way of bucking the […]
Coinstats2025/08/20 01:15
