Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Robinhood launches NFL and college football prediction markets
The post Robinhood launches NFL and college football prediction markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The logo of Robinhood Markets is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company’s initial public offering in New York City on July 29, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters Robinhood announced Tuesday that the online broker is launching new prediction markets for professional and college-level football. Customers will now be able to trade on the outcomes of “the most popular” NFL and college football games on the Robinhood app. Robinhood said those games would include regular season pro matchups and all college Power Four schools games. The prediction markets are currently rolling out, according to Robinhood, and will be available to customers “in the coming days,” with plans to launch the first two weeks of the regular football seasons and eventually add weekly matchups. “Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a no-brainer for us as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs,” Robinhood Vice President of Futures and International JB Mackenzie said in a statement. Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 18, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. Greg Fiume | Getty Images The new move comes as Robinhood is aggressively expanding its prediction markets and wades deeper into the sports wagering arena. On its second-quarter earnings call last month, CFO Jason Warnick said the company is seeing its strongest engagement in sports wagers, with CEO Vlad Tenev adding that the company sees “a big opportunity” in sports betting. The broker added that the football prediction markets will differ from sports betting, allowing buyers and sellers to engage with each other to set the…
STOP
$0.13046
-6.08%
CITY
$1.1322
+1.93%
VICE
$0.01244
-0.08%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:46
Κοινοποίηση
CBOE Submits Sei ETF to SEC: Will Staked Altcoin Breakthrough Happen?
TLDR The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has filed a 19b-4 form with the SEC for the approval of the Canary Staked Sei ETF. The filing initiates the SEC’s formal review process, positioning Sei alongside Ethereum and Solana in the staked ETF space. Sei’s blockchain has processed over 3.4 billion transactions, demonstrating its scalability and [...] The post CBOE Submits Sei ETF to SEC: Will Staked Altcoin Breakthrough Happen? appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEI
$0.2956
-2.18%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006206
-13.10%
FORM
$3.5313
-1.88%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/20 01:45
Κοινοποίηση
Finance Industry Urges Regulators to Pause New Crypto Rules
TLDR Global banks urge delay of crypto rules, citing outdated 2022 framework. Trade groups call 2026 crypto rules harsh and want a data-driven overhaul. New crypto rules could stifle innovation, banks warn regulators. Basel’s crypto oversight under fire as banks push for balanced rules. Crypto maturity prompts banks to seek fairer capital requirement rules. Leading [...] The post Finance Industry Urges Regulators to Pause New Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUSH
$0.03815
-0.41%
TRADE
$0.12402
-0.94%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/20 01:42
Κοινοποίηση
Helium eyes a potential path to deflationary tokenomics
The post Helium eyes a potential path to deflationary tokenomics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. The decentralized wireless company Helium is planning to funnel 100% of Helium mobile subscriber revenues to HNT token burns, co-founder and CEO Amir Haleem tweeted yesterday. It’s not clear if Helium plans to buy HNT on the open market or simply burn tokens from its treasury, but the initiative is going into effect “this week, barring any weird logistics,” he said. In any case, that’s an estimated $2.3 million in monthly gross revenues offchain that otherwise would have gone to Helium’s parent company, Nova Labs, now being redirected to HNT token holders. HNT is Helium’s native SPL token, which migrated to Solana from its own L1 appchain in April 2023. When users pay USD to use Helium’s network, it’s swapped under the hood to HNT, which is then burned for a consumable fixed-price token of $0.00001 known as “Data Credits.” Today, Helium has about 1.1 million daily users across 108,850 hotspots. The majority of Helium’s revenues is driven primarily by WiFi carrier offload, rather than its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). When users of big telcos like AT&T or T-Mobile are near a Helium WiFi spot, they can shift that data onto Helium’s network automatically and pay Helium on a per-demand basis. This way, major carriers avoid additional CapEx while still managing to improve coverage for customers in hard-to-serve or obscure locations. Earlier this month, Helium also went through its biennial emission halving, halving annual HNT emissions from 15 million to 7.5 million. Source: Blockworks Research Both mechanics in tandem — an emission halving and circulating supply burn — could create a net deflationary effect for the HNT token. Blockworks’ Nick Carpinito told me: “Amir’s announcement creates immediate deflationary pressure on HNT by burning tokens equivalent…
NEAR
$2.494
+0.64%
T
$0.0159
-1.11%
MOBILE
$0.0003498
-3.20%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:42
Κοινοποίηση
Tassat Names Glen Sussman CEO as Firm Eyes Next Stage of Institutional Growth
The post Tassat Names Glen Sussman CEO as Firm Eyes Next Stage of Institutional Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain payments provider Tassat Group has appointed its president and chief strategy officer Glen Sussman as its new chief executive officer, the company said in a press release Tuesday. Sussman, who joined Tassat in 2021, will succeed outgoing CEO Zain Saidin. Saidin will remain on the company’s board and take on a new role as senior adviser, supporting Tassat’s institutional growth strategy, the firm said. During Sussman’s time with the firm, he helped launch its flagship products. That includes Lynq, a real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital asset institutions, built with Arca Labs and tZERO, as well as the Digital Interbank Network, the first U.S. tokenized deposit network operating within the regulatory perimeter, Tassat said. The leadership change comes as Tassat looks to expand the footprint of Lynq, which it describes as a fully integrated settlement platform underpinned by “interest-in-transit” intellectual property. The company said it expects to hit key development milestones in the months ahead as it works to broaden access and increase adoption among institutional partners. “Tassat is uniquely positioned to power the next chapter of market infrastructure,” Sussman said in the release. “We look forward to deploying solutions that accelerate the adoption of stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and digital asset securities, while delivering compliant, institutional-grade infrastructure to drive the future of regulated finance,” he added. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/tassat-names-glen-sussman-ceo-as-firm-eyes-next-stage-of-institutional-growth
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
REAL
$0.0516
+0.19%
LOOKS
$0.019455
+0.56%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:38
Κοινοποίηση
Knots Revolt: Nearly 4,000 Nodes Aim to Defy Bitcoin Core’s New Rules
Over the past two months, debate has flared over Bitcoin Knots as an alternative to Bitcoin Core, with tensions building ahead of the Core v30 release (planned for Oct. 2025). The update removes certain data caps, drawing criticism for allowing more non-financial entries often described as “spam.” The Great Bitcoin Client Divide At its core, […]
OCT
$0.08789
+3.20%
MORE
$0.10144
+1.29%
CORE
$0.4812
+1.19%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/20 01:36
Κοινοποίηση
BestMiningPool User Profits Soar to $7,703 Despite Ripple (XRP) Market Drop
XRP dips to $3.00, but BestMiningPools users earn steady profits with mining contracts, payouts, and passive income despite market volatility.
XRP
$2.8921
-0.29%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 01:35
Κοινοποίηση
DOGE Price Prediction for August 19
The post DOGE Price Prediction for August 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is returning to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap DOGE/USD DOGE is an exception to the rule, falling by 1.18% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.2156. If bulls’ pressure continues, the upward move is likely to continue to the nearest resistance by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the support of $0.2157. You Might Also Like If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.2250-$0.23 area soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate of DOGE is far from key levels. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, sideways trading in the zone of $0.21-$0.25 is the most likely scenario. DOGE is trading at $0.2203 at press time. Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-august-19
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
CHANGE
$0.00226545
+1.64%
MOVE
$0.1277
+0.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:35
Κοινοποίηση
Coldplay’s Unexpected Hit Surges To A New Peak Yet Again
The post Coldplay’s Unexpected Hit Surges To A New Peak Yet Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay’s “Sparks” rises to No. 30 on the Official Singles chart in the U.K., its highest placement yet after five straight weeks of gains. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images) Getty Images Coldplay’s song “Sparks” is turning out to be one of the band’s biggest hits in the United Kingdom in years. The group didn’t push the track as a single, but it’s managed to rise to impressive positions on a number of competitive tallies in the group’s home country nonetheless. A few months ago, “Sparks” went viral on social media, and as is sometimes the case, all that attention translated to quantifiable levels of commercial viability, such as streaming activity and sales. For weeks now, “Sparks” has been on the rise, and once again, it hits a never-before-seen high point on a hugely competitive roster. “Sparks” Reaches Another New High “Sparks” flies from No. 36 to No. 30 on the Official Singles chart. In its ninth frame on the tally, which blends sales and streaming activity to show which tunes the British public is consuming, the cut hits its newly-established peak position. “Sparks” Has Soared for the Past Month For five weeks straight, “Sparks” has ascended on the Official Singles chart. In each of the past three frames, the tune has climbed to what has turned out to be a new best placement. Three frames back, “Sparks” cracked the top 40 for the first time, jumping from No. 41 to No. 39. The following period, it improved to No. 36, and now it’s gained half a dozen spaces. “Sparks” Remains a Streaming Favorite, if not a Bestseller At the moment, “Sparks” doesn’t appear on…
K
$0.2191
-3.18%
T
$0.0159
-1.11%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:34
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Treasury Giant SharpLink Drops $667M in ETH – Targeting 5% of Supply
Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming, which has pivoted into becoming one of the largest Ethereum treasury firms, confirmed a fresh $667 million […] The post Ethereum Treasury Giant SharpLink Drops $667M in ETH – Targeting 5% of Supply appeared first on Coindoo.
ETH
$4,268.69
+1.01%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo
2025/08/20 01:31
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving