2025-08-21 Thursday

Next Crypto to Explode: Cold Wallet, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and SUBBD Presales Heating Up

Presales often give early buyers a rare chance to secure tokens at steep discounts before public listings push valuations higher. In today’s market, several projects are standing out with strong adoption potential and clear utility. Among them, Cold Wallet is leading the pack thanks to its cashback-driven design and a presale-to-launch price gap that sets it apart. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Hyper leverages Bitcoin’s brand while introducing faster transactions and DeFi features. Snorter merges trading with social engagement, turning insights into income. SUBBD addresses subscription management using blockchain. Each of these projects has unique strengths, but for those asking which could be the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet’s numbers and growth model put it at the top. Cold Wallet (CWT): A Built-In 50× Growth Gap Cold Wallet is redefining what a self-custody wallet can be. Instead of charging users with endless fees, it rewards them. Every gas payment, coin swap, or on/off-ramp transaction returns cashback in the native CWT coin. Users who hold more CWT unlock higher tiers of rewards, up to 100% cashback on gas fees. The urgency lies in the presale math. Cold Wallet has already raised $6.2 million and is now in Stage 18, with coins priced at just $0.00998. The confirmed launch price of $0.3517 locks in a 35×+ gap for current buyers before the market even begins natural price discovery. Its presale is structured across 150 stages, each one incrementally increasing the coin price. This means that waiting even a few rounds could mean paying much more for the same allocation. With strong fundamentals, cashback utility, and a ready-made user base through the Plus Wallet acquisition, Cold Wallet is gaining traction fast. These factors make it one of the strongest candidates for the next crypto to explode in 2025. Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin’s Reach Bitcoin Hyper takes advantage of Bitcoin’s massive reputation but aims to go further. By building on a Layer-2 solution powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine, it introduces faster transactions, lower costs, and DeFi functionality. This approach not only improves Bitcoin’s scalability but also makes it more versatile for payments, finance, and applications. The presale is attracting attention due to its favorable pricing compared to the expected listing value. Tapping into Bitcoin’s established brand and user community gives Bitcoin Hyper a strong foundation. Snorter: Turning Social Trading Into Rewards Snorter blends trading with social finance, creating a platform where users can monetize their insights. Traders earn rewards when others follow their strategies, and the native token powers tipping, staking, and access to premium analytics. Currently in presale, Snorter’s token is selling at a fraction of its expected exchange rate, giving early participants a price advantage. Social finance platforms often see rapid adoption, and Snorter’s gamified reward structure could help drive viral growth. By combining community-driven engagement with financial incentives, Snorter holds a promising place among projects competing for the next crypto to explode title. SUBBD: Decentralizing Subscription Management SUBBD is tackling a problem nearly everyone faces: managing recurring subscriptions. Whether for streaming, software, or services, tracking costs across multiple platforms can be difficult. SUBBD offers a blockchain-based solution where subscription credits are tokenized and can be shared or transferred peer-to-peer. The crypto presale pricing is far lower than its intended listing value, providing early buyers with a significant discount. Given the sheer size of the subscription economy, a decentralized solution like SUBBD could appeal to a wide user base. With strong utility tied to a growing industry, SUBBD earns its place as one of the promising presale projects to watch in 2025. Final Thoughts Crypto presales are short windows of opportunity, and the current group includes some of the most promising projects for those looking ahead to 2025. Cold Wallet leads with a $6.2M presale, Stage 18 pricing at $0.00998, and a cashback model that ties rewards to real use. Bitcoin Hyper adds layered functionality to Bitcoin’s trusted base, Snorter monetizes social trading, and SUBBD streamlines subscription management through blockchain. For those wondering which project could be the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet stands out for its locked-in 35× price gap, self-custody utility, and clear adoption pathway.
Cold Wallet Leads With $6.2M Presale While ChainLink and Ethereum Strengthen Long-Term Outlook

Success in digital assets often comes down to timing. Projects that move early can set standards before larger players catch up. ChainLink’s latest breakout points to renewed strength in its long-term chart, while Ethereum’s updated forecasts highlight confidence in its future role. Cold Wallet’s presale, however, is carving out its own path by merging privacy-first […]
Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Watching which tokens gather momentum on watchlists ahead of their launch can provide an early signal of future trading strength. A project that builds steady visibility before listing often converts that attention into meaningful buy pressure once markets open. For those scanning the top cryptos of 2025, watchlist data offers a simple yet powerful way
$1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion

In late 2021, SHIB rose to an all-time high nearing $0.00008845, turning small stacks into life-changing sums. Today, a different […] The post $1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion appeared first on Coindoo.
Senior living market can’t keep up with demand as boomers age

The post Senior living market can’t keep up with demand as boomers age appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Senior living has long been a somewhat under-the-radar real estate play, with a somewhat unappealing reputation. But it is on the edge of a boom — a baby boom to be exact.  More than 4 million boomers will hit 80 in the next five years, and occupancy at both active adult and assisted living communities is already rising fast. This comes as annual inventory growth in senior housing just dropped below 1%, the first time that’s happened since the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care began tracking the metric in 2006.  Ventas, a senior living real estate investment trust with a $31 billion market cap, is betting big on what CEO Deb Cafaro calls the longevity economy.  “We’re buying billions of dollars a year in senior living, and we’re seeing returns in the sevens going in, with low to mid-teens, unlevered IRRs [internal rates of return], so there’s significant growth in assets, and we’re buying below replacement costs,” said Cafaro, who has been at the helm of the company for over 25 years. “I’ve never seen that combination of investment characteristics in my long career in real estate, and so we’re fully taking advantage of all of that.” Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Cafaro said there is 28% projected growth in the senior living demand pool over the next five…
Security And Trust Are Now The #1 Priority For Indian Crypto Investors

The post Security And Trust Are Now The #1 Priority For Indian Crypto Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Security And Trust Are Now The #1 Priority For Indian Crypto Investors – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Reviews Security and Trust are Now the #1 Priority for Indian Crypto Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/security-and-trust-are-now-the-1-priority/
Justin Bieber Blocked From A New No. 1 As His Latest Single Grows

The post Justin Bieber Blocked From A New No. 1 As His Latest Single Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” rises to No. 2 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart, while also jumping to No. 12 on the U.K. Official Singles ranking. LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music) getty A month after Justin Bieber released his new album Swag, a new fan favorite from the project is emerging. When the full-length first arrived with only a few hours of warning, “Daisies” was chosen as its lead single, and that’s the tune the world initially gravitated toward. “Daisies” is still the biggest hit from Swag, but for several weeks now, “Yukon” has been growing in popularity. This time around in the United Kingdom, “Yukon” almost gives Bieber another No. 1 on a list he’s conquered before, but one of the hottest records of the year in the nation manages to beat him to the summit, at least for the time being. “Yukon” Jumps to No. 2 “Yukon” climbs again on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this frame. Bieber’s latest focus tune improves from No. 5 to the runner-up space. In just five weeks, the track has become the second-bestselling tune in those genres in the U.K., and the Canadian pop star could be looking at another ruler soon. Fred Again..’s “Victory Lap” Wins Again The Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles tally is currently dominated by “Victory Lap.” The track is fronted by electronic producer Fred again.., and various versions have been released, crediting a handful of well-known U.K. rappers. The edition on the chart this week only names Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax, though Denzel Curry, Humankind and That Mexican OT have also contributed. “Victory Lap”…
Testnet Live, $376M+ Raised: Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now In August 2025

See how BlockDAG’s live testnet, $376M presale momentum, and 2,660% early ROI confirm it as the best crypto to buy now. Explore how BDAG’s path to adoption and future cash flow makes it stand out.
Solana Surges 4% Weekly, Will $181 Support Trigger Breakout?

The post Solana Surges 4% Weekly, Will $181 Support Trigger Breakout? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Solana holds $182 support as traders watch for rebound toward $188–$192 or drop below $176. Recent liquidations cleared leveraged longs, reducing risk and leaving market conditions cleaner for SOL’s next move. $181–$182 remains Solana’s critical level, likely deciding whether price continues upward or breaks lower. Solana Surges 4% Weekly, Will $181 Support Trigger Breakout? Solana (SOL) is currently trading near $182, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $5.15 billion. The token has gained 1% in the past day and is up 3.81% over the past week. Despite this modest growth, the chart shows that SOL has been consolidating after a sharp pullback from its recent highs. Earlier this week, the price tested levels above $200 before facing strong selling pressure that pushed it back toward the $182 region. The $182 level has now become an important short-term support, with buyers stepping in multiple times to keep the market from dropping further. Support Levels Define Market Action Analyst TraderSZ commented, “$SOL support,” referring to the importance of this current range. The $182 zone has acted as a pivot, preventing deeper losses and giving traders a level to watch for potential rebounds. If SOL manages to hold above this support, the next upside targets could be between $188 and $192. However, a decisive break below $182 would leave the door open for further declines. In that case, traders may look toward the $176–$172 area as the next possible downside zone. Market participants are watching closely to see if Solana can maintain its footing around current prices or if more selling pressure will emerge. Source: TraderSZ Long Position Liquidations Reshape the Market A separate view comes from CW, who shared a liquidation heatmap showing how leveraged long positions in SOL were recently flushed out. The sharp decline from $195 to…
Here’s why Sui price is crashing despite Robinhood listing

Sui dropped nearly 4% despite its Robinhood listing as demand softened across volume, open interest, staking, and liquidit
