Ethereum Whale Bets $16.3M on ETH Price Rebound!

In an intriguing development in the cryptocurrency market, a noteworthy Ethereum whale has embarked on a substantial investment by opening a $16.3 million long position as Ethereum (ETH) prices show signs of a potential upturn. This move underscores the growing interest and sustained confidence among large-scale investors in the future trajectory of Ethereum amidst a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/20
Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto Market News

Crypto market today: key points. XRP price shows signs of recovery as Ripple makes the big move. SHIB price is on verge of adding zero. Chris Weston believes you shouldn't buy Ethereum.
Coinstats2025/08/20
Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe

Justin Bons, the founder and CIO of Cyber Capital, has issued a stark warning about Bitcoin’s (BTC) future, predicting that the world’s largest cryptocurrency could collapse in the coming years. The crypto founder has cited Bitcoin’s declining security model and shrinking block rewards as some of the indicators of this seemingly inevitable crash.  Bitcoin Forecasted To Collapse Within 7-11 Years This week, the crypto community was shaken by a striking prediction from Bons, who warned that Bitcoin could face a catastrophic collapse within the next decade. According to an X social media post released by the Cyber Capital founder, the foundations of Bitcoin’s security model are fundamentally broken, and the decline of mining revenue will eventually leave the network increasingly vulnerable to attacks. Related Reading: Bitcoin And Crypto Market To Crash? Analyst’s August-September Prediction Bons projected that Bitcoin’s downfall could occur precisely between 7 and 11 years, when the block rewards diminish to levels that can no longer sustain miner incentives. His reasoning is rooted in the economics of the Bitcoin protocol, which relies on a declining block subsidy over time. By 11 years from now, the reward is expected to fall to just 0.39 BTC per block, translating to roughly $2.3 billion annually at current prices. This figure, the crypto founder argues, is nowhere near enough to protect Bitcoin’s multi-trillion-dollar market capitalization.  Bons also shared two charts to reinforce his claims. The first shows mining revenue in sharp decline relative to previous years, demonstrating Bitcoin’s reliance on subsidy rather than transaction fees. The second chart reveals how the annual security budget as a percentage of market cap has fallen consistently over the years, shrinking from over 8% in 2015 to barely above 1% in 2025.  The Cyber Capital CIO also pointed out that while other chains like Ethereum have successfully transitioned toward greater fee-based security, Bitcoin has failed to adapt, leaving its miners increasingly dependent on dwindling rewards. According to his post, the consequences of this are dire. As mining becomes unprofitable, he predicts that the network’s security could simultaneously decline, opening the door to censorship, 51% attacks, and eventual chain splits.  If core developers respond by raising the supply cap beyond 21 million, Bons forecasts that this could fracture the community and destroy Bitcoin’s narrative of digital scarcity. He warned that relying on a system that demands perpetual price doubling to maintain its security forever is nothing short of “madness.” Community Pushes Back Against BTC Crash Claims Unsurprisingly, Bon’s foreboding forecast has sparked intense debate and contrasting views throughout the crypto community. Many members pushed back, acknowledging the concerns about a shrinking security budget but challenging the inevitability of a Bitcoin collapse.  Related Reading: Brace For Impact: Bitcoin Price Could Crash To $110,000 Amid Signs Of Exhaustion Some argued that BTC has historically adapted to challenges and that transaction fees, along with scaling solutions, could still provide sustainable long-term security. Others suggested alternative mechanisms, such as MEV capture, sidechain fees,  or even institutional miners operating at a loss to keep the network alive.  One community member raised the possibility of emergency measures like tail emissions or block size increases, citing Monero’s ongoing debate about similar solutions. Bons conceded that a tail emission might keep the chain alive but insisted it would come at the cost of Bitcoin’s core value proposition, which is fixed scarcity. In his view, such a compromise would leave BTC unable to compete against more adaptive blockchains. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/20
With a $270M Plus Wallet Acquisition and $6M Raised, Cold Wallet Tops SHIB and Hyper as the Best Long-Term Crypto Investment

Choosing the best crypto to invest in often means weighing explosive chart setups against growth-backed innovation. Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis is catching eyes again with rising burn activity and accumulation at key support levels that hint at a potential rally. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid (HYPER) technical analysis reveals an emerging powerhouse, commanding a whopping share of DeFi perpetual volume and outperforming older decentralized finance platforms.  Yet neither narrative carries the clarity of an ecosystem built on all-access utility. That’s where Cold Wallet enters the picture. Instead of chasing price tape or narrative-driven hype, Cold Wallet has quickly acquired adoption through strategic moves and presale momentum. This comparison will explore each opportunity, SHIB, Hyperliquid, and Cold Wallet, to determine which offers the most compelling long-term value. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Technical Analysis: Holding Key Support The Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis suggests that the price might be gearing up for another meaningful move. Recent price behavior shows SHIB stabilizing above a critical support zone near $0.00001300, reinforced by a surge in whale accumulation. Those holding positions near this key demand level could spark renewed momentum.  The technical setup is reinforced by a series of green daily candles and a Heikin Ashi trend reversal structure that mirrors breakout setups. Chart watchers also point to a short-term objective near the $0.00001450 to $0.00001600 zone, aligning with Fibonacci resistance levels. Meanwhile, burning mechanisms continue to reduce supply, further supporting upward pressure.  Despite being driven largely by community sentiment and meme culture, Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis shows enough structural strength to keep it in the discussion for the best crypto to invest in, particularly for traders seeking asymmetric upside. Hyperliquid (HYPER) Technical Analysis: DeFi Powerhouse in the Making Turning to Hyperliquid (HYPER) technical analysis, the platform is emerging as a dominant force in DeFi. According to recent data, Hyperliquid captured approximately 79% of decentralized perpetual trading volume in July, averaging an astonishing $977 million in transaction fees, surpassing Ethereum and Solana in that metric. This explosive adoption underscores its value proposition and technological edge. On-chain activity confirms a looming technical breakout.  Price action is forming a descending triangle above strong support at $41, a structure with a historical bias toward upward continuation. Analysts target breakout potential in the $48 to $52 range, citing steady trading liquidity and resilient technical structure. With revenue visibly reinvested through HYPE token buybacks, the tokenomics feed into its structural case. As a contender for the best cryptocurrency to invest in, Hyperliquid combines real-world usage, technological depth, and speculative promise —a rare trifecta in digital asset investing. Cold Wallet: Acquisition-Powered Adoption & Presale Momentum While SHIB and Hyperliquid each offer compelling visuals and speculative narratives, Cold Wallet delivers a distinctly strategic edge by focusing on rapid user adoption and structural entry points. At the heart of its momentum is a major acquisition: Cold Wallet recently acquired Plus Wallet in a $270 million deal, instantly adding over two million users to its platform. For a presale project, that kind of adoption is unprecedented, eschewing the slow burn of organic growth for direct scale. The presale narrative mirrors this ambition. Currently in Stage 17 with $CWT priced at $0.00998, Cold Wallet has already seen over $6.09 million raised, showcasing robust demand from investors able to value user-led trust more than chart patterns. The presale isn’t just a token sale; it affirms belief in real-world traction. What separates Cold Wallet from speculative plays is this user foundation. While SHIB depends on meme cycles and Hyperliquid rides DeFi growth, Cold Wallet starts with a built-in community. This allows it to accelerate adoption of its self-custody model, combined with usability-first design and future Layer 2 integration plans. The acquisition also enhances its position in the broader crypto wallet landscape. With rising skepticism toward centralized exchanges, demand for secure, user-owned wallets is stronger than ever. Cold Wallet’s alignment with privacy, portability, and product-led scale, not hype alone, positions it as a long-term contender. For those evaluating the best crypto to invest in, this combination of presale leverage and adoption power may offer the most sustainable foundation. The Final Verdict The Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis highlights short-term excitement backed by burn activity and structural support, while Hyperliquid (HYPER) technical analysis reveals a robust infrastructure capturing massive DeFi volume and setting up for a breakout. Both have undeniable merit: SHIB for volatility-driven traders, Hyperliquid for protocol-driven investors. But Cold Wallet introduces a fundamentally different paradigm. Fueled by acquisition-driven scale, solid presale momentum, and product-first strategy, it offers a clearer path toward sustainable growth. As investors weigh the best crypto to invest in, Cold Wallet’s adoption engine and strategic user investment make it a compelling pick, combining real-world scale, structural integrity, and long-term ambition. Explore Cold Wallet Now: Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/ Website: https://coldwallet.com/ X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post With a $270M Plus Wallet Acquisition and $6M Raised, Cold Wallet Tops SHIB and Hyper as the Best Long-Term Crypto Investment appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/20
Lib Work Joins Bitcoin Wave with $3.3M Treasury Strategy for 2025

TLDR Lib Work, a Japanese 3D housing firm, has announced a Bitcoin treasury strategy worth 500 million yen, or $3.3 million. The company plans to acquire Bitcoin between September and December 2025 to hedge against inflation and prepare for global expansion. Over 289 companies worldwide now hold more than 3.67 million BTC, with Lib Work [...] The post Lib Work Joins Bitcoin Wave with $3.3M Treasury Strategy for 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20
From LINK’s Upside to BNB’s Momentum, Cold Wallet Turns Every Trade Into Earnings

Crypto markets often reward those who can balance long-term conviction with smart tools that enhance returns. Chainlink continues to impress with its growing role in DeFi, while BNB maintains its strong momentum, rewarding holders who stay patient. Both projects demonstrate the resilience of established networks. But a new layer of opportunity is emerging, one that […] The post From LINK’s Upside to BNB’s Momentum, Cold Wallet Turns Every Trade Into Earnings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20
SEC Moves Forward With Crypto Regulation Following Ripple Settlement — Here’s What’s Coming

Soon after the Ripple settlement, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began taking new steps to set crypto rules in the country. With a focus on proactive oversight and clearer standards for companies and investors, SEC Chair Paul Atkins says the agency is following President Donald Trump’s plan to make America the world’s crypto […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/20
Valantis acquires second-largest HyperEVM liquid staking platform to boost DEX integration

Valantis, a modular DEX protocol, has acquired StakedHYPE (stHYPE), the second-largest liquid staking platform on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM blockchain, for an undisclosed amount.  According to the announcement, $stHYPE will have synchronous liquidity between HyperEVM and HyperCore, enabled by Valantis. StakedHYPE TVL. Source: Defillama The acquisition will integrate $stHYPE with Valantis The acquisition has unified $stHYPE and Valantis, and as a result, a single unified roadmap has emerged. It begins with new integrations, deep liquidity, net-new yield sources, and a more robust long-term outlook. The roadmap is divided into two phases, with the first tagged the “foundation” and the second titled “the modular LST.” As part of the foundation, Valantis will focus on controlling and executing all development, expansion, communication, and operations for $stHYPE. It also promised that the acquisition will not expose users to additional security risks as it will oversee the transition of stHYPE to use CoreWriter. Valantis says it will be responsible for building more robust public monitoring of the off-chain stHYPE infrastructure, also offering a percentage of its referred staking rewards to users who integrate stHYPE today. It is expected to continue expanding on that reward program to grow stHYPE in the realm of integrated LSTs on Hyperliquid. The second phase of the roadmap will see stHYPE become CoreWriter-enabled in a way that supports any arbitrary number of staking addresses and building a permissionless base that enables net-new interactions between an LST & DeFi. According to the announcement, Valantis liquidity providers will be able to simultaneously interact with DEXs, lending, staking, and Hypercore with their HYPE deposits. It also claims that its modular base will insulate $stHYPE holders against typical security risks and fragmentation associated with such ecosystems. Valantis has assured all its plans will happen alongside STEX and that existing/new deployments will continue operating and scaling as usual. “Nothing has changed regarding plans around these pools, acquiring stHYPE simply expands the scope of what’s possible with them,” it wrote. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed The deal concluded after earlier informal discussions, but parties involved have declined to share the structure of the transaction and have not disclosed the names of the banking or legal advisors involved due to contractual restrictions. What we do know is that as part of the deal, Addison Spiegel, founder of Thunderhead (the team behind StakedHYPE), will join Valantis as an advisor. Spiegel is expected to be the only part of the six-man StakedHYPE team to switch sides in the deal. Unlike Valantis, which raised $7.5 million at a $40 million valuation last year, the team hasn’t raised external funds, but it has been profitable since inception. Valantis was initially created to support developers in building decentralized exchanges using composable modules. However, it has since pivoted to building products on its own stack. Not long ago, the firm launched an LST-specific DEX for StakedHYPE (stHYPE) and Kinetiq Staked HYPE (kHYPE), the two largest pools on HyperEVM, with nearly $70 million combined TVL and more than $500 million in cumulative trading volume. The Valantis co-founder and CTO, Ed Carvalho, has said the StakedHYPE acquisition is designed for vertical integration and expects it will allow the firm to build further market infrastructure around LSTs. “Valantis built initial traction as an LST-specific DEX, offering the best pricing/liquidity/returns for these kinds of assets,” Carvalho stated. “Full vertical integration of an LST protocol and a DEX protocol will lead to the deepest liquidity and most efficient market.” Carvalho also believes that StakedHYPE will expand beyond Hyperliquid staking emissions via HIP-3 (builder-deployed perpetuals front-end checks) and market maker fee discounts. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Coinstats2025/08/20
Ethereum Treasury Firm BTCS to Pay Dividends in ETH to Stop ‘Predatory Short Sellers’

The post Ethereum Treasury Firm BTCS to Pay Dividends in ETH to Stop ‘Predatory Short Sellers’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTCS will pay up to $0.40 per share in Ethereum to reward holders and counter short-seller activity. Public blockchain infrastructure company BTCS Inc. said it will distribute a one-time dividend in ETH or cash, along with a separate loyalty payment, to holders who lock up their shares until next year. The firm’s CEO described the reward program as a defense against “predatory short sellers.” BTCS CEO Charles Allen said in a Monday post on X that the company will pay $0.05 per share in ETH in what the firm is calling a one-time “Bividend” — a “blockchain dividend” — to all holders of common stock and Series V preferred stock. Shareholders who keep their common shares at BTCS’ transfer agent, Equity Stock Transfer, through Jan. 26, 2026, will receive an additional $0.35 per share in ETH, the company said. Holders who want to receive their dividends in ETH can receive it on “any valid Ethereum wallet address,” the firm clarified on its website. Investors who don’t opt in will receive the $0.05 in cash and won’t qualify for the loyalty payment. In a commentary to The Defiant, Allen said that this is a “special one-time distribution,” noting that the company made a similar dividend payment in BTC back in 2022. BTCS is the eleventh-largest ETH treasury company, holding around 70,000 ETH, or 0.06% of ETH supply, per data from Strategic ETH Reserve. Fighting Shorters Back By having shareholders keep their shares at the transfer agent, the company seems to be limiting market liquidity, which could make it harder for short sellers to borrow shares. As of July 31, about 2.99 million shares were sold short, representing 10.4% of the float, a 35% increase from June, according to MarketBeat data. BTCS Short Interest Data. Source: MarketBeat Allen, the largest shareholder of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20
Cold Wallet Raises $6.2M in Presale While XRP Eyes $3.34 Breakout and Stellar Builds Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cold-wallet-vs-xrp-and-stellar-long-term-utility-and-the-rise-of-the-most-popular-cryptocurrency/
Coinstats2025/08/20
