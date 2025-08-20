Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
White House Updates Shift Focus on Peace Efforts
The post White House Updates Shift Focus on Peace Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent developments from the White House, updates on the ongoing peace talks have surfaced, providing some optimism amidst lingering uncertainties. During the latest briefing, the focus was on recent shifts in the peace process with Russia, although some ambiguity remains on concrete outcomes. Continue Reading:White House Updates Shift Focus on Peace Efforts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/white-house-updates-shift-focus-on-peace-efforts
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 02:32
Home Depot Warns Prices Could Change As It Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates
The post Home Depot Warns Prices Could Change As It Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Home Depot could see “some modest price movement” after previously saying they would not raise prices due to tariffs, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, as the retailer missed estimates for earnings and revenue—a possible indication consumers are spending less, which will become clearer this week after other big box retailers like Lowe’s, Target, and Walmart also report earnings. Retailers including Lowe’s and Walmart will hold earnings calls this week, which could indicate the impact of tariffs on spending. Getty Images Key Facts Home Depot reported net earnings at $4.6 billion—slightly below expectations of $4.71 billion, with second quarter revenue also slightly down from projections—the company reported $45.2 billion in net sales, down from an expected $45.3 billion, according to data reported by Reuters. However, these lower sales were still higher than the company’s first quarter revenue of $39.8 billion. The retailer’s president and CEO Ted Dinker said in a statement the results were still “in line with our expectations,” and the company reaffirmed its fiscal guidance, including a 2.8% growth in sales for the year. CFO Richard McPhail warned that higher tariff rates for “some imported goods” could impact prices, but also noted that these adjustments “won’t be broad based,” in comments also confirmed by CNN. McPhail said customers were avoiding larger home improvement projects in favor of smaller ones, which he said was due to “a result of general uncertainty and higher borrowing costs in the form of interest rates.” Home Depot imports less than half of its inventory from outside the U.S., executive vice president for merchandising Billy Bastek said at the call on Tuesday. Key Background Home Depot said in May the retailer did not plan to raise prices in response to tariffs. “We don’t see broad-based price increases for our customers at all going…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 02:31
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis & Prediction and Rising Crypto to Watch in Q3–Q4 2025
As the crypto market navigates a volatile August, Solana remains under the microscope for investors and analysts alike. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also emerges as a noteworthy player, leveraging its decentralized lending to capture attention in the DeFi market. Mutuum Finance presale price is $0.035 in stage. Stage 7 will see a 14.29% rise to $0.04. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 02:30
Changelly API Fuels 50% YoY MAU Growth, 90% Bigger Checks for Coinomi
Coinomi’s Changelly API integration boosts MAUs 50% YoY and AOV 90%, proving in-app swaps drive engagement, bigger trades, and long-term growth.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 02:30
Gilts underperforming ahead of CPI – ING
The post Gilts underperforming ahead of CPI – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gilts had a poor session yesterday, underperforming Bunds by 5bp on the 10-year, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes. EUR/GBP has found some support “The yield on 30-year inflation-linked bonds reached its highest level since 1998 – surpassing the Liz Truss crisis. Some additional pressure on gilts may be coming from the UK’s Debt Management Office announcing syndicated offerings in October and November, and/or some positioning ahead of Friday’s UK sovereign rating review by Fitch.” “Either way, the pound followed bonds lower yesterday, and EUR/GBP has found some support. Tomorrow’s CPI release (0700 BST) is a key event for sterling. We expect both headline and services inflation to accelerate, to 3.7% and 4.8%, respectively.” “That should consolidate markets’ recent hawkish repricing in the Sonia curve. Bets on another cut by year-end briefly dropped below 50% yesterday – currently at 14bp. We see upside risks for the pound ahead of tomorrow’s release and a break below 0.860 as increasingly possible.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-gilts-underperforming-ahead-of-cpi-ing-202508190824
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 02:28
SharpLink Is Buying Ethereum Like There’s No Tomorrow, Holdings Now At 740,760 ETH
TLDR: SharpLink raised $537M through direct offerings and ATM sales in one week, expanding its Ethereum strategy rapidly. The company bought 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, bringing its total stash to 740,760 ETH. ETH staking rewards reached 1,388 since June 2, while ETH Concentration surged 94 percent in under three months. SharpLink [...] The post SharpLink Is Buying Ethereum Like There’s No Tomorrow, Holdings Now At 740,760 ETH appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 02:26
Ethereum Validator Exits Top $4B: Staking ETF Approval Near?
TLDR Ethereum’s validator exit queue has surpassed $4 billion as staking withdrawals increase. The queue grew from 640,000 ETH to over 910,000 ETH in just two weeks. Nearly 29.45% of the total Ethereum supply, or 35.3 million ETH, is currently staked. New staking demand for Ethereum stands at approximately $1.09 billion. Analysts speculate that some [...] The post Ethereum Validator Exits Top $4B: Staking ETF Approval Near? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 02:22
1inch integrates Solana for direct cross-chain swaps without bridges
1inch's Solana cross-chain swaps position it to threaten Jupiter's dominance.
Crypto.news
2025/08/20 02:21
XRP Burn Mechanism Could Drive Price to $3,500 by 2050, ChatGPT Analysis Shows
The post XRP Burn Mechanism Could Drive Price to $3,500 by 2050, ChatGPT Analysis Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPL burns nearly 1 million XRP annually through transaction destruction Three scenarios project prices from $28 to $3,500 based on adoption levels Supply reduction could remove 5-10 billion tokens under maximum usage XRP’s built-in burn mechanism permanently destroys nearly 1 million tokens annually through transaction fees, reducing the total supply from the original 100 billion to 99.985 billion today. While the original network architects didn’t design this system for price impact, market analysts now view the ongoing supply reduction as a potential catalyst for long-term value appreciation. ChatGPT modeling through 2050 outlines three scenarios based on adoption rates, institutional usage, and global integration. The analysis assumes XRP’s current price of $2.95 as a baseline for projecting compound annual growth rates under different utility frameworks. Banking Adoption Scenario Projects Modest Growth Impact The first scenario assumes banks, remittance companies, and fintech firms adopt XRP over 25 years for cross-border payments. Under this framework, compound annual growth rates of 6-8% could drive prices to $18-$25 by 2050 without considering burn effects. When factoring in the psychological impact of shrinking supply through burns, the price range expands to $20-$28. The burn mechanism functions more as a sentiment driver than mathematical catalyst in this conservative adoption scenario. This baseline case represents incremental adoption where XRP captures market share from existing payment rails but doesn’t fundamentally restructure global finance. The modest burn impact assumes transaction volumes remain relatively low compared to traditional payment systems. Liquidity Hub Model Increases Burn Rate Calculations The second scenario envisions XRP becoming a major liquidity hub for cross-border payments, central bank digital currencies, and tokenized assets. Annual adoption growth of 12-15% could drive prices to $150-$250 by 2050 under increased usage patterns. Higher transaction volumes would increase daily burn rates from today’s 2,700 tokens to potentially 100,000 tokens per day.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 02:21
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production
Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 02:20
