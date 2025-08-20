2025-08-21 Thursday

SharpLink Gaming’s Astonishing 1,388 ETH Accumulation

The post SharpLink Gaming's Astonishing 1,388 ETH Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Staking Rewards: SharpLink Gaming's Astonishing 1,388 ETH Accumulation
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 02:45
MetaMask plugs into Tron’s $26b ecosystem with native integration

Crypto.news2025/08/20 02:44
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz

Altcoin season chatter is growing again , though the evidence points to selective movement rather than a broad rally. Bitcoin’s dominance continues to sit above 60%, keeping most alternative tokens in check, but some are beginning to carve out their own paths. Capital is flowing where liquidity is deep, narratives are visible, and ecosystems show measurable usage. That has created pockets of momentum even as the broader market stays cautious. Cardano: Liquidity Plus Patient Builders Cardano is trading near $0.907 as of August 19, with a market cap of around $32B and a 24-hour volume near $2.29B, per CoinMarketCap. Those levels keep ADA inside the top tier for liquidity and depth, which matters when traders rotate in larger blocks. ⚠️ Attention Cardano DReps & SPOs – governance needs your participation. The interim Constitutional Committee’s term ends 📅 September 6, 2025. If a new committee isn’t in place, key parts of Cardano governance will stop functioning. pic.twitter.com/I9UPDcLyyI — Cardano Community (@Cardano) August 15, 2025 Price stability sits alongside steady developer activity and a broad holder base. While day-to-day moves remain modest, ADA’s order books and venue coverage continue to attract systematic participants who prefer assets with deep pairs and consistent settlement. Short squeezes are rare, yet spot and perpetual markets show enough turnover to support measured accumulation during quiet sessions. Tron: Throughput and Stable Flows According to CoinMarketCap, Tron’s TRX is trading near $0.347, with a market cap of about $33B and a daily volume of around $1.1B. The circulating supply is near 94.7B TRX. Liquidity is broad across centralized and decentralized venues, which helps absorb larger tickets without sharp slippage. Tron Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The chain’s appeal to stablecoin users continues to anchor activity. That usage supports persistent base demand for block space and helps keep TRX visible during rotations that favor networks with low fees and fast confirmation. When market conditions tighten, steady settlement flows often elevate TRX volume relative to meme-led names. Floki: Community Torque with Real Liquidity FLOKI is trading near $0.0001 with a market cap of close to $0.95B and a 24-hour volume of around $97M, per CoinMarketCap. The token remains one of the more liquid meme assets, which keeps it in screeners where turnover and spread quality drive inclusion. Price action still responds to social cycles, but the presence of major venues and improving market depth allows traders to manage risk with tighter stops and clearer execution. That structure separates FLOKI from smaller memes that spike on thin books and then fade once early buyers exit. What This Mix Says About Altcoin Season Altcoin season does not require a blanket rally. A rotation can begin with liquid pairs that already clear size on multiple exchanges. ADA offers deep markets and a large holder base. TRX brings settlement activity that persists through different regimes. FLOKI contributes community energy with enough depth to support tactical entries. If rotation broadens, watch the simple markers that confirm follow-through. Spot volume should rise across pairs rather than concentrate in one venue. Funding should normalize after spikes. Correlations within sectors should increase, which often shows up first in exchange baskets and perpetuals tied to majors. Until those signs strengthen, the market is rewarding assets with clear usage and durable books. That is why ADA and TRX keep attracting programmatic flows, while FLOKI remains a frequent target for short-swing setups. The path toward a fuller altcoin season likely runs through these liquid anchors before it reaches smaller names. In short, Cardano supplies the base layer of liquidity, Tron supplies the settlement engine, and Floki supplies the social catalyst. Together, they form a snapshot of where selective altcoin season energy is gathering today.
CryptoNews2025/08/20 02:42
Defending Champions Gotham Face Washington Spirit And Monterrey

The post Defending Champions Gotham Face Washington Spirit And Monterrey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gotham FC are the first holders of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/NWSL via Getty Images) NWSL via Getty Images Gotham FC were crowned champions of the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup after a closely fought final against Tigres. They are back to defend their title, but already face a tough challenge in the group stage against the likes of Washington Spirit and Monterrey. 🇺🇸 Gotham FC Gotham FC is the only team from the first-ever W Champions Cup podium to return for the second edition. Their goal will obviously be to go for a second title, but even progressing to the knockouts will not be an entirely straightforward task. Recent Results and Performances The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champion is not having the best of campaigns this time around, as Gotham currently is on the bubble for the playoff spots. The Bats are level on points with the North Carolina Courage who have 20 from 16 games, so they are only in the top eight thanks to goal difference. The goals have not exactly been free-flowing for Juan Carlos Amorós’ side. Their tally of 20 goals scored places them ninth in the league, and their xG (Expected Goals) figure is even lower. Besides their top scorer, only one player has scored multiple goals for them, and that is Geyse with two. Key Player In the context of Gotham’s goalscoring challenges, it should be easy to understand why Esther González is an invaluable player in this side. She has scored over half of her team’s league goals this term, but contributes much more than that to their attacking play with clever movement and excellent link-up passing. Opposition defenses will know that keeping her quiet will significantly impair Gotham’s attack. 🇺🇸 Washington Spirit 2024 NWSL runner-up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 02:40
Best Crypto to Buy: Top XRP Alternatives as SEC Delays Decision on Spot XRP ETFs

SEC delays spot XRP ETF ruling to October, pausing momentum. Traders eye Bitcoin Hyper, WEMIX, and meme coin TOKEN6900 as top XRP alternatives.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 02:40
Here’s How Bitcoin Investor Cohorts Are Navigating this Consolidation Phase

First Buyers are accumulating, but what about the rest?
CryptoPotato2025/08/20 02:39
Bargain Hunters Emerge as BTC Price Remains Under Pressure: Crypto Daybook Americas

The post Bargain Hunters Emerge as BTC Price Remains Under Pressure: Crypto Daybook Americas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/daybook-us/2025/08/19/bargain-hunters-emerge-as-bitcoin-remains-under-pressure-crypto-daybook-americas
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 02:38
BlockchainFX Versus Little Pepe Versus Token6900: What’s The Best Crypto Presale To Buy in 2025?

BlockchainFX leads 2025 presales with 150% upside, 30% token bonus, staking rewards, and a Visa card bridging crypto to real-world spending.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 02:37
Analysts Predict Historic Crypto Rally – 3 Stocks Poised for Massive Gains

Analysts argue that friendlier U.S. policies, growing institutional involvement, and rising adoption across major tokens could keep momentum alive until […] The post Analysts Predict Historic Crypto Rally – 3 Stocks Poised for Massive Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 02:37
Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025  – Coin Edition

The post Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025  – Coin Edition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1 MONTH TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM – SAUDI ARABIA GEARS UP FOR ITS LEADING FINTECH SUMMIT  Date: September 2–3, 2025 Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – With just one month to go, the countdown has officially begun for the 32nd global edition of the Finnovex Series — Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place on September 2–3, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh.  Under the theme “Empowering the Fintech Ecosystem: From Disruption to Collaboration”, this year’s summit will bring together over 300+ senior decision-makers, fintech innovators, regulators, and financial industry leaders to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030.  Key Themes to Be Explored:  �� Fintech Disruption and Collaboration  Explore the impact of digital wallets, blockchain, embedded finance, and digital identity on redefining customer experiences, and how strategic collaboration between regulators, banks, and startups is essential for scale.  �� Building a Digital-First Financial Future  Unpack intelligent automation, agile banking, and customer-centric digital transformation models that are redefining operational excellence and innovation across Saudi financial institutions.  �� Regulatory Innovation and Governance  Sessions will deep-dive into SAMA’s sandbox initiatives, digital bank licensing, and enhanced compliance frameworks around KYC, AML, cybersecurity, and digital assets.  Why You Should Attend:  �� Visionary Keynotes & Panel Debates featuring C-level leaders, regulators, and disruptors. �� Live Spotlights on neobanks, open banking, metaverse finance, RPA, and AI in BFSI. �� Real-World Insights into data strategy, financial inclusion, and cross-border payments. �� Unmatched Networking with 300+ attendees from banks, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, and tech providers.  Glimpse of our Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us:  Hamad Alqunaibet- Acting Chief Executive Officer, Vision Bank  Elie El Asmar- CEO, HSBC – Oman  Nizar Altwaijri- CEO, STC Bank  Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 02:36
