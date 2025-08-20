2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin and Stocks Tumble in Tandem

Both crypto and stock markets were down on Tuesday afternoon and the only metric rising was bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500. Gloomy Sentiment Sends Bitcoin and Stocks Down Together Bitcoin ( BTC) fell below $113K on Tuesday and stock markets were no better, plunging into the red across the board and hinting at a […]
Bitcoin Market Balances Out as Old and Young Coins Hold Steady

Bitcoin (BTC) is once again at a crucial crossroads after dropping below the $120,000 price mark, intensified by strong capital exits. For now, the OG crypto is hovering within the $120K rejection point and other key support regions. With the market currently consolidating, market participants are observing these levels as BTC appears to lose steam following multiple rejections at cycle highs. L’article Bitcoin Market Balances Out as Old and Young Coins Hold Steady est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Bitcoin Could Keep Surging to New Highs Into 2026, Says Bernstein

As the White House continues pushing crypto, Bernstein says it's increasingly hard to see Bitcoin and the broader market peaking this year.
Circle launches Gateway for USDC transfers across seven blockchains

Circle is launching Gateway, unifying USDC balances across seven major blockchains.
Best Crypto To Buy Right Now Ranked: Why Pepeto Beats Cardano And Solana

Pepeto (PEPETO) is a fast-rising memecoin blending viral appeal with real blockchain infrastructure. At just $0.000000147, a $10,000 buy secures over 68 billion tokens. With more than $6 million raised and 242% APY staking rewards, the project is already proving its pull on serious money.
Bitcoin and Ethereum News: Pepeto vs Little Pepe, which is The Best memecoin to Buy Now?

As Bitcoin trades around 115,000 and Ethereum stays above 4,200, the range reads like patient base-building rather than a reversal. Funding is calm and spot–futures spreads hover near neutral, while buyers defend recent floors; the next decisive cue likely comes from a volume-backed breakout. During phases like this, capital often rotates from BTC and ETH [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum News: Pepeto vs Little Pepe, which is The Best memecoin to Buy Now? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin Bull Run Hinges On Trump’s Pick For Fed Chair: Analyst

Bitcoin’s next major leg higher may depend less on halving lore and more on personnel politics in Washington. In an August 18 market note on X, economist and crypto analyst Alex Krüger argued that the cycle’s duration will be set by the Federal Reserve’s leadership change—specifically, who President Trump nominates to replace Jerome Powell—rather than by any fixed four-year pattern. “I have a high degree of confidence this cycle is not over because I am expecting changes in the Fed to bring on considerably more dovish monetary policy, which is not priced in at the moment; this would start to get priced in once Trump announces his nominee to replace Powell,” Krüger wrote. Bitcoin Bull Run Depends On New Fed Chair Krüger dismissed worries that a pullback from record highs marks the top, calling it “remarkable how every time you get a correction from new highs so many people start to fret about the cycle top. Over and over again.” He reiterated his longstanding critique of the halving-cycle orthodoxy: “The concept of a 4 year cycle in 2025 is misplaced; [it] died two cycles ago, and 2021 was a coincidence, as it was macro driven.” In his view, the last cycle ended because the Fed turned “ultra-hawkish in January 2022,” not because of any endogenous Bitcoin dynamic. Related Reading: Crypto Braces For Impact As JPow’s Jackson Hole Speech Looms The nomination clock is visible. Powell’s current four-year term as chair ends on May 15, 2026, and reporting over the past two weeks indicates the White House has narrowed a shortlist to “three or four” names, with an announcement potentially coming sooner than expected. Candidates floated in mainstream coverage include former Fed governor Kevin Warsh and NEC Director Kevin Hassett among others, underscoring the market’s focus on how dovish—or not—the next chair might be. In the nearer term, the policy calendar still drives the tape. Powell’s final Jackson Hole appearance, scheduled during the Aug. 21–23 symposium, is widely framed as a tone-setting moment before the September FOMC. Consensus coverage flags the risk that Powell leans hawkish to preserve optionality, even as rates markets handicap a cut next month; Krüger leans “slightly bearish into it as a hawkish speech (to reduce the odds of a September cut) makes sense, for the Fed to retain optionality and not let the market push itself into a corner.” Technically, Bitcoin has cooled after printing fresh all-time highs in mid-July and again last week. Traders are watching the previous $112,000 high as initial downside cushion, with the psychologically critical $100,000 level, the overhead reference remains the $122,000–$124,000 zone of recent peaks. Krüger also highlights that “BTC is having a very hard time going up sans leverage without triggers,” a point echoed by derivatives signals showing compressed risk appetite. Related Reading: Bitcoin Bulls Must Survive Brutal September Before Q4 Hope, Analyst Predicts Derivatives and volatility gauges corroborate the “low-vol, slow ascent” regime he describes. Implied volatility on BTC options (DVOL/BVIV) has sat near two-year lows, and open interest on institutional venues remains off July highs, signaling a more measured stance from levered players into Jackson Hole. Krüger also observed that futures basis had eased alongside the pullback—a classic sign of froth leaking out—while options markets show a renewed bid for downside protection on dips. The macro through-line is straightforward: if the Fed chair nomination tilts dovish, markets will begin discounting a looser stance well before the first policy move, extending the cycle; if the candidate (and subsequent guidance) skews restrictive, the liquidity impulse that powered Bitcoin’s post-ETF advance will fade at the margin. For now, the immediate catalysts are stacked—Powell at Jackson Hole, followed by PCE, NFP, CPI and PPI into September’s FOMC—while price trades between well-defined levels with volatility suppressed. As Krüger put it, bull markets “don’t end because of valuations or over-extension; the end needs a major trigger.” In 2025, that trigger may well be a name. At press time, BTC traded at $115,683. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Wyoming’s ‘Frontier’ Stablecoin Debuts on Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche

The post Wyoming’s ‘Frontier’ Stablecoin Debuts on Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token debuted on seven networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche. The token could offer a yield in the future, while funding local education. It could theoretically be issued on more than 110 networks through LayerZero. Wyoming’s stablecoin debuted across seven blockchains on Tuesday, a new milestone for the Cowboy State as it officially enters the $285 billion sector. Issued in partnership with LayerZero, the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) will operate across Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, along with four Ethereum scaling networks—Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base—the blockchain infrastructure provider and Wyoming Stable Token Commission said in a joint statement. Although the stablecoin sector has been dominated for years by crypto-native firms like Tether and Circle, FRNT, previously known as the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST), represents the first state-backed token issued in the U.S. Wall Street firms, meanwhile are mulling their own offerings.  The Commission and LayerZero described FRNT as a “constitutionally-protected public asset” that’s not subject to “arbitrary usage restrictions,” unlike many alternatives. ﻿ Like most stablecoins, FRNT will be backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries—but instead of benefiting a business, interest generated by FRNT’s reserves will be diverted to Wyoming’s School Foundation Fund on a quarterly basis, serving its citizens as a public good. Individuals tied to FRNT’s introduction told Decrypt last month that the token will be unique because it’s not regulated under the GENIUS Act. The framework for stablecoins that passed last month does not apply to FRNT because Wyoming is a sovereignty—not a business—they said. That means FRNT could eventually share a portion of the revenue its reserves generate with holders. That feature won’t be enabled on Tuesday, as it’s still being ironed out, Wyoming Democratic State Senator Chris Rothfuss told Decrypt in July. The initiative has caught flack from some U.S.…
All roads lead to inflation: Fed cut or not, Bitcoin may stand to gain

Whether the Fed yields to political pressure or stands firm, inflation looks inevitable. The only variable is speed and what it means for Bitcoin. Key takeaways:President Donald Trump’s push for aggressive interest rate cuts could trigger a surge in inflation, weaken the dollar, and destabilize long-term bond markets.Even without rate cuts, trade policy and fiscal expansion are likely to push prices higher.Read more
