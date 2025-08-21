2025-08-21 Thursday

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with $110M Bid on Stargate

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, significant developments often occur behind the scenes, influencing the broader market and technology applications. One such development is the recent bid by Wormhole for emerging cross-chain communication protocol Startgate, which could bolster connectivity within decentralized finance (DeFi). This acquisition highlights the continuous growth and integration efforts within the blockchain industry. [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/21 11:01
Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor to Strengthen U.S. Digital Asset Strategy

Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor to Strengthen U.S. Digital Asset Strategy

The post Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor to Strengthen U.S. Digital Asset Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 19, 2025 09:00 Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as Strategic Advisor to enhance its U.S. strategy and digital asset initiatives. Tether, a leading entity in the digital asset ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Bo Hines as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. This strategic move, announced on August 19, 2025, comes as Tether seeks to expand its influence and operations within the United States, according to Tether. Bo Hines’ Background and Expertise Bo Hines, who previously served as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His tenure at the White House was marked by significant contributions to the advancement of digital asset innovation, the establishment of regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, and fostering collaboration between government entities and the blockchain industry. His expertise in policy, law, and private sector operations positions him as a valuable asset for Tether’s strategic expansion. Strategic Goals and Vision With Hines on board, Tether aims to solidify its presence in the U.S. by building strong relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders. The company has already reinvested nearly $5 billion into the U.S. ecosystem, and Hines’ role is expected to further align these investments with Tether’s broader market objectives. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expressed confidence in Hines’ ability to drive forward Tether’s mission of creating a comprehensive U.S.-based digital economy framework. Impact on the U.S. Digital Economy Hines’ appointment is seen as a pivotal step in Tether’s strategy to redefine the digital economy landscape in the U.S. His understanding of legislative processes and commitment to blockchain adoption will be crucial as Tether seeks to lead the market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:01
TRON Defies the Market: Outpaces Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in BTC Pair Performance

TRON Defies the Market: Outpaces Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in BTC Pair Performance

TRON (TRX) has maintained relative stability despite recent market-wide corrections, recording only a minor decline of around 2% over the past week. The asset continues to hold above $0.35, reflecting steadiness when compared to other major altcoins. On a longer time frame, TRON remains in an upward trend, posting a 4.7% gain in the last two weeks. This performance stands out against a backdrop of volatility across the broader cryptocurrency market. Analysts suggest that part of this resilience may be tied to TRX’s relative strength against Bitcoin (BTC). Market data indicates that while most leading altcoins have shown weakness in their BTC pairs, TRON has demonstrated consistent momentum. This divergence has drawn closer attention from traders and investors seeking assets that maintain performance during corrective phases in the crypto sector. Related Reading: TRON’s Futures Map Says “Not Overheated” — Could Another Rally Be Coming? TRX Outperforms Altcoins in BTC Pairs According to data shared by CryptoQuant contributor Crazzyblockk, TRON has outpaced other major altcoins in weekly BTC pair performance. The TRX/BTC ratio recorded a 2.66% increase, while ETH/BTC remained nearly flat at 0.02%, XRP/BTC dropped by 2.28%, and SOL/BTC rose by just 0.85%. This distinction suggests stronger market demand for TRX compared to its peers. The analyst explained that TRON’s sustained performance in its BTC pair highlights growing investor interest and resilience at a time when other altcoins continue to struggle. “While most altcoins continue to face uncertainty in their BTC pairs, TRON stands out with consistent positive momentum, suggesting stronger demand and resilience,” Crazzyblockk noted. He further added that monitoring TRX’s strength against Bitcoin could provide signals of broader capital rotation toward TRON, especially if the trend continues over the coming weeks. TRON Network Expands as USDT Adoption Surges Beyond price performance, the TRON network has seen notable growth in its role as a leading blockchain for stablecoin activity. Another CryptoQuant analyst, Arab Chain, highlighted that TRON has consolidated its position as the primary network for USDT transactions. From January to August 2025, the number of cumulative addresses receiving USDT on TRON surged from about 5 million to over 35 million. This expansion shows TRON’s increasing use case for remittances and digital payments, supported by its low-cost and high-speed infrastructure. While the number of addresses may not precisely reflect individual user counts, the steady increase points toward broad adoption across exchanges, wallets, and decentralized applications. Arab Chain observed that the consistent rise indicates genuine demand and organic network growth, with new participants entering the ecosystem rather than merely reusing existing accounts. The trend also points to a maturing ecosystem for TRX as a central hub for stablecoin flows. The analyst notes that the platform’s ability to capture a large share of the stablecoin market reinforces its strategic role in the wider cryptocurrency sector. If this momentum continues, TRX could further establish itself as a foundational layer in the digital asset economy, particularly in the context of global stablecoin adoption. Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/08/21 11:00
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Why Bitcoin Dominance Signals the Next Altcoin Season in 2025

Why Bitcoin Dominance Signals the Next Altcoin Season in 2025

The post Why Bitcoin Dominance Signals the Next Altcoin Season in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin dominance is shaping the 2025 crypto cycle. Discover how altcoin season could unfold and which tokens may lead the rotation. As 2025 moves forward, Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) is once again in the spotlight as traders look for signals of the next market phase. The metric, which tracks Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market capitalization, acts as a compass for investor sentiment. When dominance rises, capital consolidates into Bitcoin as a safe anchor. When it falls, liquidity rotates toward altcoins, sparking powerful rallies across the market. Currently hovering in the 50% range, Bitcoin dominance is at what analysts call a “decision zone”. If Bitcoin stabilizes near $110,000 while dominance begins to ease, the setup could mirror conditions seen in 2017 and 2021, moments that preceded explosive altcoin seasons. This shift has investors preparing for rotation, and it’s in this anticipation that new projects are starting to attract attention alongside established names like Ethereum and Solana. Reading the market compass Looking back at past cycles provides perspective. In 2017, Bitcoin dominance dropped from over 70% to 35% in just months, coinciding with Ethereum’s surge and the rise of altcoins. The 2021 bull run followed a similar pattern, with dominance falling by more than 30 percentage points as capital poured into meme coins and smart contract platforms. Analysts believe 2025 is shaping up in much the same way: Bitcoin leads first, then the rest of the market follows in waves. That familiar sequence, Bitcoin highs, followed by liquidity rotation into altcoins, remains one of the most reliable indicators of an approaching altcoin season. This time, however, the cycle carries an added layer of investor interest, particularly in early-stage projects not yet listed on major exchanges. It’s within this broader context that MAGACOIN FINANCE has started to capture attention. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, August 21

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, August 21

Kaspa price remains under pressure as price trades just above $0.087, sitting directly on trendline and 200-day SMA support.  Momentum has weakened since the July peak near $0.12, and technical indicators lean bearish, though one short-term signal points to a possible bounce. Let’s take a closer look at today’s setup. 📅 What We Got Right
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:00
Crypto Market Dips into Fear as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Another Low: What’s Next?

Crypto Market Dips into Fear as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Another Low: What’s Next?

The post Crypto Market Dips into Fear as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Another Low: What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Positive sentiment that had been riding high as recently as last week has become fear as the Bitcoin price has fallen $11,500 in less than a week. A rebound has taken place on Wednesday morning, but will it be resilient, or will Bitcoin come crashing down out of its bull flag? Market sinks into fear Source: Alternative.me The market officially became fearful on Wednesday as the Fear and Greed Index crashed from a reading of 56 to 44 in only 24 hours. It must also be remembered that the Index was sailing high in the bright green at a reading of 73 just less than a week ago. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will be key The same nervousness pervades in traditional markets as investors await Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Summit on Friday. Powell has used this forum previously to ready the market for rate cuts, although with his ongoing spat with President Trump, things have become more complicated. A very bad data release on unemployment figures, plus extreme downward revisions of previous jobs reports may force Powell’s hand in favour of at least a 25 basis points cut in September. That said, the recent Producer Price Index (PPI) report came in hot, with much higher prices than were forecast, causing the Fedwatch CME rate cut expectation to fall to 85%, down from almost 100%. With all of this uncertainty persisting into the end of the week, Bitcoin might have a difficult time rallying strongly. However, if Powell does hint at a cut in September and possibly a further softening of interest rate policy into the end of the year, this could be enough to spark the next big surge for the king of the cryptocurrencies. $BTC bounces from bottom of bull flag Source: TradingView The 4-hour…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:58
Kristi Noem Reportedly Wants First-Ever ICE Deportation Plane Fleet

Kristi Noem Reportedly Wants First-Ever ICE Deportation Plane Fleet

The post Kristi Noem Reportedly Wants First-Ever ICE Deportation Plane Fleet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is looking to have Immigration and Customs Enforcement own and operate its own fleet of deportation planes, according to NBC News, which would be a major shift from the agency’s reliance on chartering planes as the Trump administration seeks to conduct 1 million deportations per year. Noem is pushing for the acquisition of an ICE deportation fleet. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Noem wants ICE to use tens of billions of dollars in funding from President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” to purchase and operate a fleet, which would mark the agency’s first move away from contracting with plane charter companies, NBC News reported. Jason Houser, ICE’s former chief of staff, told NBC News that for the Trump administration to conduct 30,000 to 35,000 deportations a month, it would need to purchase about 30 planes, which would be a multibillion-dollar endeavor. Daily scheduled charter flights used by ICE have an average cost of $8,577 per flight hour, with special high-risk charter flights costing between $6,929 and $26,795 per flight hour depending on aircraft requirements, according to ICE estimates. NBC News noted ICE would need to staff planes with security, medics and pilots if it secures its own fleet, adding maintenance and compliance costs would also factor in. DHS did not confirm NBC’s reporting when contacted by Forbes, while ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Is The Trump Administration Meeting Its Deportation Quota? It does not appear so. Trump has vowed to carry out the largest deportation campaign in history, and his administration is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:57
TRON Secures Native Integration With MetaMask: Strategic Move For Global Adoption

TRON Secures Native Integration With MetaMask: Strategic Move For Global Adoption

The post TRON Secures Native Integration With MetaMask: Strategic Move For Global Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TRON Secures Native Integration With MetaMask: Strategic Move For Global Adoption | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:55
Where Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Take Place In Rebooted DC Universe?

Where Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Take Place In Rebooted DC Universe?

The post Where Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Take Place In Rebooted DC Universe? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max The rebooted DC Universe (DCU) is shaping up, and season two of Peacemaker is the latest project to fit into the timeline. Three years after the debut of the Peacemaker TV series, John Cena is back as the titular antihero for season two, which premieres on HBO Max on Thursday. But plenty of things have shifted in the DC Universe since season one. After several critical failures (see: Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), the DC Universe is in the early stages of a much-needed retooling, helmed by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Season two of Peacemaker, which hits streaming a month after Gunn’s Superman reboot was released in theaters, falls squarely into the first chapter of the new DCU, called Gods and Monsters. All this new world-building might be difficult to keep track of, so in case you’re curious about how season two of Peacemaker fits into the DCU, we’ve got you covered. John Cena and Danielle Brooks on season two of “Peacemaker.” Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max The rebooted DC Universe kicked off with the animated series Creature Commandos, released in 2024 and created by Gunn. But Superman, written and directed by Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the superhero, marks the first movie in the retooled DCU and is considered the real start of the revamped franchise. That film is set after the events of Creature Commandos and before season two of Peacemaker. Superman also features a cameo from Peacemaker, who’s seen criticizing the Man of Steel during an appearance on a talk show. Cena’s cameo not only serves as a precursor for season two of Peacemaker but functions as a connective tissue in the new DCU. During the Peacemaker panel at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:51
