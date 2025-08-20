2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

Bitcoin (BTC) koers zette vorige week nog een nieuwe all-time high neer van $ 124.457. De cryptoleider kreeg echter te maken met een correctie waardoor de waarde momenteel op $ 115.520 staat. Vele crypto analisten hebben deze week van zich laten horen via X. De historische patronen van BTC wijzen volgens critici op een verdere correctie in augustus en september. Hoe zit dit? Cryptonieuws: Bitcoin bull run mogelijk afgelopen ondanks mogelijke rate cuts Terwijl sommige analisten wijzen op de stabiliteit van de BTC koers door de groei van de institutionele investeerders, liet crypto analist Benjamin Cowen via X een ander geluid horen. Hij wees vorige week via een video op YouTube al naar een historisch patroon, zichtbaar na de rally’s van 2013, 2017 en 2021. Bitcoin koers, Benjamin Cowen, TradingView" width="750" height="420" /> Bitcoin koers, bron: Benjamin Cowen, YouTube, TradingView Zoals in de grafiek te zien is, had Bitcoin in die jaren steeds te maken met een rally die tot en met augustus duurde. Daarna volgde een maand met verliezen. Dit patroon is ook duidelijk af te lezen uit de tabel hieronder. Waar juli en augustus in 2013, 2017 en 2021 in het groen stonden, noteerde de cryptoleider in september juist een verlies. Bitcoin rendementen, bron: Coinglass Hoewel het er vorige week nog op leek dat BTC ook augustus zou afsluiten in het groen, wees Cowen er gisteren op dat BTC al aan de daling begonnen was. Hij verwacht daarbij nog altijd dat de Bitcoin koers in september een verdere dip zal maken richting de 20-weken SMA. “To see BTC back at its 20-week SMA…” https://t.co/L8M6OQV3VF pic.twitter.com/Qnug45SgGW — Into The Cryptoverse (@ITC_Crypto) August 18, 2025 De crypto analist legt uit dat de eventuele renteverlagingen in de VS niet veel zullen uitmaken. Andere analisten verwachten dan een crypto rally, maar Cowen verwacht dat de 10-year yield omhoog gaat als de rate cuts er komen. Dit betekent dat de Amerikaanse staatsobligaties aantrekkelijker worden waardoor er minder oog is voor BTC. Hij legt verder uit dat de correctie volgens hem zo’n 5% tot 6% zal zijn. Bitcoin koers – Zien andere analisten ook een crypto crash aankomen?   @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Analist TechDev wijst op een ander historisch patroon. Volgens hem is vanaf 2011 steeds een signaal (groen) te zien die een stijging op gang brengt. Vervolgens duurt het steeds 14 maanden (ongeveer 425 dagen) voordat de boel weer omslaat (rood). Every Bitcoin top has been 14 months from this point, yet many think we’re almost done. pic.twitter.com/uWCAjVBAT0 — TechDev (@TechDev_52) August 15, 2025 Market wizard Peter Brandt verwacht ook dat BTC de top heeft bereikt van de huidige bull cyclus. Volgens hem zit er een correctie van maar liefst 50% aan te komen die tot november 2026 kan duren. I think there is a 30% chance that BTC has topped for this bull market cycle. Next stop then back to $60k to $70k by Nov 2026, then next bull thrust to $500k https://t.co/xPujqCjp9e — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 15, 2025 Volgens Brandt is Bitcoin echter wel degelijk een waardeopslag. De bull run die na de komende correctie volgt, zal Bitcoin volgens hem namelijk richting de $ 500k duwen. Bitcoin’s eerste layer-2 zet kracht achter BTC Tot nu toe zijn er nog geen layer-2 projecten op de Bitcoin blockchain gebouwd. Dit terwijl het succes van Ethereum en Solana hier grotendeels aan te danken is. L2’s kunnen immers het werk op het netwerk verlichten om zo kracht te zetten achter de blockchain. Nu is ook BTC aan de beurt met de eerste L2 en meme coin op Bitcoin, genaamd Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Dit nieuwe project zet kracht achter Bitcoin zelf. Door de integratie van de Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), creëert Bitcoin Hyper namelijk een snelle smart contract engine en biedt het daarmee snellere en goedkopere transacties voor BTC. Bitcoin Hyper is dus niet alleen een meme coin, het verandert het hele ecosysteem voor Bitcoin. Daarom heeft de crypto presale ook al $ 10,6 miljoen opgehaald en jij kan hier nog aan meedoen. Bemachtig jouw $HYPER tokens vandaag nog voor $ 0,012755 per stuk want morgen wordt deze prijs weer opgeschroefd. Het bericht Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 – analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
North Korean Hackers’ Alarming $19.5M Crypto Theft Shakes Lykke Exchange

BitcoinWorld North Korean Hackers’ Alarming $19.5M Crypto Theft Shakes Lykke Exchange The cryptocurrency world often buzzes with innovation, but it also faces persistent threats. A recent development has sent ripples through the industry: North Korean hackers are now officially linked to a substantial $19.5 million crypto theft from the UK-based Lykke exchange. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges in securing digital assets against sophisticated cybercriminals. What Happened with the Lykke Exchange Theft? In a significant cybersecurity breach, the notorious North Korean group, Lazarus, has been identified as the perpetrator behind a $19.5 million crypto theft targeting the UK exchange Lykke. The attack occurred in June 2024, leading to the loss of a considerable sum in both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The UK’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) confirmed this link, highlighting the persistent threat posed by these state-sponsored actors. Targeted Attack: Lykke exchange fell victim to a highly coordinated cyberattack. Significant Loss: Approximately $19.5 million in BTC and ETH was stolen. Official Confirmation: The UK’s OFSI officially attributed the attack to the Lazarus Group. This incident unfortunately had severe consequences for Lykke. The exchange faced liquidation in March, a direct aftermath of the devastating cyberattack, as reported by The Daily Hodl. It serves as a stark reminder of how a single security breach can unravel an entire operation. How Do North Korean Hackers Launder Stolen Crypto? Following the theft, the stolen Bitcoin and Ethereum embarked on a complex journey through various laundering channels. Understanding these methods is crucial for authorities trying to track and recover funds. The Lazarus Group, like other sophisticated cybercriminals, employs a multi-layered approach to obscure the origins of their illicit gains. Key laundering methods identified in this case include: Thorchain: A decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows swapping assets without a central intermediary, making transactions harder to trace. No-KYC Exchanges: Platforms that do not require users to undergo ‘Know Your Customer’ verification, providing anonymity to the criminals. OTC Desks: Over-the-counter desks in regions like China, Cambodia, and Russia facilitate large, private transactions, often bypassing traditional regulatory scrutiny. These methods allow North Korean hackers to convert stolen digital assets into fiat currency or other untraceable assets, funding their illicit activities, including weapons programs. Protecting Your Assets from Cyber Threats The Lykke incident involving North Korean hackers serves as a critical warning for both cryptocurrency exchanges and individual users. While exchanges must invest heavily in robust security infrastructure, users also play a vital role in safeguarding their digital wealth. Implementing strong security practices is no longer optional; it is essential. For exchanges, this means: Multi-layered Security: Implementing advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and cold storage solutions. Regular Audits: Conducting frequent security audits and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities. Incident Response Plans: Having clear, actionable plans for responding to and mitigating cyberattacks. For individual crypto holders, consider these actionable insights: Use Hardware Wallets: Store significant amounts of crypto offline in hardware wallets. Enable 2FA: Always use two-factor authentication on all exchange accounts. Be Skeptical: Be wary of phishing attempts and suspicious links. Strong Passwords: Use unique, complex passwords for each platform. The persistent threat from groups like the Lazarus Group highlights the need for continuous vigilance and adaptation in the face of evolving cybercrime tactics. The crypto community must unite to enhance security protocols and share intelligence to counter these sophisticated threats effectively. This collective effort is crucial for the long-term integrity and trust in the digital asset space. FAQs Q1: Who are the Lazarus Group?A1: The Lazarus Group is a state-sponsored cybercrime organization believed to be operated by North Korea. They are notorious for high-profile cyberattacks, particularly targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Q2: How much was stolen from Lykke exchange?A2: Approximately $19.5 million in cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), was stolen from the Lykke exchange. Q3: What happened to Lykke exchange after the attack?A3: Lykke exchange was unfortunately liquidated in March, following the devastating impact of the June 2024 cyberattack attributed to North Korean hackers. Q4: How do hackers like Lazarus Group launder stolen crypto?A4: They use various methods including decentralized exchanges like Thorchain, no-KYC (Know Your Customer) exchanges to maintain anonymity, and over-the-counter (OTC) desks in countries like China, Cambodia, and Russia to convert crypto into fiat currency. Q5: What can users do to protect their crypto from such attacks?A5: Users should use hardware wallets for cold storage, enable two-factor authentication (2FA), use strong, unique passwords, and be highly vigilant against phishing attempts and suspicious links. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Spreading awareness about these threats helps protect our community. This post North Korean Hackers' Alarming $19.5M Crypto Theft Shakes Lykke Exchange first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
What Time Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 7 Come Out?

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime Last week's episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty left #TeamConrad fans on a cliffhanger when Belly nearly kissed Conrad after his surfing accident. Here's everything you need to know about watching The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7, including the release time and a recap of Episode 6. In Episode 6, Belly is shocked when her mom surprises her at the bridal shower. Laurel decided to come to the celebration after Conrad met with her and explained how much her daughter was suffering without her support. Although Belly's happy now that her mom's come around, she learned during a fun game of Jeremiah trivia that she might be confusing her memories of Jeremiah with those of first love, Conrad. Adam also finally came clean to his sons about his relationship with Kayleigh, but he's still hiding the truth about their affair. But that wasn't the only secret spilled. Conrad admitted to his brother and father that he'd been fired from his summer job at the clinic and is staying at Cousin's before returning to Stanford in the fall. As Conrad explained to Laurel, he just wants to get through the wedding and head back to college, where he can distance himself from both his brother and Belly. Forbes'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode 6 Recap—Belly Slips UpBy Monica Mercuri However, the final scene in Episode 6 could have changed everything for Belly's future wedding plans. She and Conrad almost kissed, and this time, it was she who initiated the kiss, not Conrad. (In the heart-pumping scene, we hear Taylor Swift's "False God," the same song that was played in Season 1 when Conrad and Belly almost locked lips for the…
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Plunges 98% as SHIB Price Loses 20-Day Support

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $7.13 B Vol. 24h: $223.28 M price shed another 4% on Tuesday, extending its two-day decline to 6% and falling to $0.000012 for the first time in 13 days. As the largest Ethereum-based memecoin, SHIB’s performance is closely tied to sentiment surrounding Ethereum. The 6% SHIB price drop comes as ETH ETFs entered $255 million in sell-offs, impacting liquidity and weakening sentiment across the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Further emphasizing this bearish narrative, Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity slumped sharply on Tuesday. Official data from the Shibburn analytics tool showed that the burn rate plunged 98.89% in the last 24 hours, with only 223,914 SHIB removed from circulation. Shiba Inu Burn Rate, Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Shibburn.com Unscheduled token burns occur as part of on-chain transactions and serve to reduce supply over time. Beyond that, they are also viewed as a barometer for tracking economic activity on a blockchain network. The 98% decline in Shiba Inu burn rate signals reduced market participation, suggesting traders are moving to the sidelines amid uncertain conditions. With fewer tokens being destroyed, the deflationary pressure on SHIB weakens, leaving the asset more exposed to risks of further downswings. Shiba Inu Price vs Trading Volume | Source: CoinMarketCap, Aug. 19, 2025 On Tuesday, this lack of activity appeared to reinforce downward pressure, contributing to the intraday losses as SHIB spot trading volumes also fell to $206 million at press time, down 50% from last week’s peaks of $418 million recorded on Aug. 14, according to CoinMarketCap data. Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Technical Risks Mount Below 20-Day Average Shiba Inu entered Tuesday’s session trading under visible bearish pressure. Trading at $0.00001224, SHIB has now slipped beneath the 20-day moving average, a critical support level for short-term traders. A glance at the chart below shows momentum indicators leaning bearish, with the MACD line extending below the signal line and red candles dominating recent sessions. Shiba Inu Price Forecast This technical setup raises the likelihood of forced liquidations if selling pressure accelerates. For short-term SHIB price projections, bears may eye a rapid push toward the nearest support cluster at $0.00001164, aligning with the lower Bollinger Band. A further breach could drag SHIB toward the local low at $0.00001100, last seen in late July. On the upside, bulls must reclaim the 20-day average at $0.000013 to restore confidence. A sustained move above that level could set the stage for a test of $0.000015, where the upper Bollinger Band capped last week’s gains. Until then, the prevailing sentiment remains bearish, reflecting broader Ethereum ecosystem headwinds and declining SHIB burn activity. Maxi Doge Presale Gains Momentum Amid Shiba Inu Price Correction While Shiba Inu grapples with declining on-chain activity, newly launched memecoins like Maxi Doge are capturing traders’ attention. Promoted as a high-leverage community token, Maxi Doge offers trading at 1000x leverage with no stop-loss, amplifying both risk and upside appeal. Maxi Doge Presale The presale, currently priced at $0.000253 per token, has already raised more than $1.27 million against a target of $1.53 million. Beyond presale demand, Maxi Doge emphasizes utility through staking pools with daily smart contract payouts, competitive contests rewarding top traders, and partnerships designed to integrate the token into futures platforms and gamified events. The countdown timer indicates just two days before the next price increase. Visit the official Maxi Doge website to get in early. nextThe post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Plunges 98% as SHIB Price Loses 20-Day Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.
GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome

GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome, Powell speech GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday. The pair trades around 1.3540 at the time of writing. Read More… Pound Sterling trades quietly ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meet, Jackson Hole, and UK CPI The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3550 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors await the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and NATO members at the White House on Monday to discuss the terms laid down by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for ending the war in Ukraine. Read More… GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3550 on modest US Dollar strength The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3555 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a firmer US Dollar (USD). Markets turn cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be released on Tuesday. Read More…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-holds-near-13540-as-traders-await-ukraine-russia-outcome-202508181531
Crypto Regulation: SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils a Game-Changing Approach

BitcoinWorld Crypto Regulation: SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils a Game-Changing Approach The landscape of crypto regulation in the United States is on the cusp of a dramatic transformation. In a move that has sent ripples of excitement throughout the digital asset community, U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: “Project Crypto.” This significant announcement, made at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, signals a profound shift in how the Securities and Exchange Commission plans to engage with the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. What is Project Crypto and Why Does it Matter for Crypto Regulation? For years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has largely adopted a “regulation by enforcement” stance towards cryptocurrencies. This approach often left crypto businesses in a state of uncertainty, leading many to consider establishing operations outside the U.S. However, the introduction of Project Crypto aims to reverse this trend, actively seeking to attract and retain crypto innovation within American borders. This ambitious new initiative represents a fundamental pivot. Instead of reacting to potential violations, the SEC under Atkins plans to offer a more proactive and supportive regulatory framework. This includes: Tailored Disclosures: Providing clear, customized guidelines for crypto projects. Exemptions: Offering specific relief from certain traditional securities laws. Safe Harbors: Creating protected spaces for certain types of crypto offerings to develop without immediate regulatory fear. This is a stark departure from previous SEC positions and offers a glimmer of hope for a more predictable regulatory environment. Redefining Tokens: Are Most Crypto Assets Not Securities? Perhaps the most impactful statement from Chair Atkins, as reported by Decrypt, was his assertion that “most crypto tokens are not securities by nature.” This declaration challenges the long-held assumption that many digital assets automatically fall under the purview of securities law. It’s a critical point for the future of crypto regulation. For a long time, the debate around whether a crypto token is a security has been a major hurdle for projects. The “Howey Test,” traditionally used to define investment contracts, has been applied to various tokens, often leading to enforcement actions. Atkins’ statement suggests a re-evaluation of this application, potentially paving the way for a more nuanced understanding of digital assets. This reclassification could significantly reduce the regulatory burden on a wide array of crypto projects, from initial coin offerings (ICOs) to network rewards and even airdrops. It recognizes the unique characteristics of decentralized technologies and their potential to operate outside traditional financial paradigms. What Benefits Could Project Crypto Bring to the US Crypto Landscape? The implications of Project Crypto are far-reaching and potentially transformative for the U.S. as a hub for blockchain innovation. A clearer, more accommodating regulatory environment could: Attract Talent and Investment: Crypto businesses, previously hesitant due to regulatory ambiguity, may now find the U.S. a more attractive destination. Foster Innovation: With reduced fear of enforcement, developers and entrepreneurs might feel more confident in launching new projects and experimenting with novel decentralized applications. Enhance Consumer Protection: By establishing clear rules, the SEC can still protect investors while fostering growth, rather than stifling it. This balanced approach is crucial for sustainable development. Boost Economic Growth: A thriving crypto sector can create jobs, generate tax revenue, and solidify the U.S.’s position as a global leader in emerging technologies. This proactive approach to crypto regulation is a welcome change for an industry eager for clarity. Navigating the Path Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities for Crypto Regulation While the announcement of Project Crypto is overwhelmingly positive, the path forward will undoubtedly present its own set of challenges. Implementing these tailored disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors will require significant effort and collaboration between regulators and industry participants. Defining the precise criteria for what constitutes a non-security token will be paramount. Moreover, ensuring that this new approach maintains robust investor protections while fostering innovation will be a delicate balancing act. The crypto space is dynamic, and regulations must be adaptable to keep pace with technological advancements. This initiative signals a commitment from the SEC to engage more constructively, fostering an environment where both innovation and integrity can thrive. In conclusion, SEC Chair Paul Atkins’ unveiling of “Project Crypto” marks a monumental shift in U.S. crypto regulation. Moving away from a punitive “regulation by enforcement” model towards a more supportive and tailored approach could unlock immense potential for the digital asset industry within the United States. This commitment to clarity and innovation offers a compelling future for crypto businesses and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is “Project Crypto”? A1: “Project Crypto” is a new initiative announced by U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins aimed at fundamentally shifting the SEC’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation. It seeks to attract crypto businesses to the U.S. by moving away from “regulation by enforcement” towards offering tailored disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors. Q2: Who announced this new initiative? A2: U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins unveiled “Project Crypto” during his address at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium. Q3: How will Project Crypto change the SEC’s regulatory approach? A3: Instead of primarily relying on enforcement actions after issues arise, the SEC plans to proactively provide clearer guidelines, specific exemptions, and safe harbors for various crypto offerings like ICOs, airdrops, and network rewards. This aims to provide more certainty and reduce regulatory friction. Q4: Does “Project Crypto” mean all crypto tokens are no longer considered securities? A4: SEC Chair Atkins stated that “most crypto tokens are not securities by nature,” marking a significant shift. However, this does not automatically mean all tokens are exempt. The initiative aims to provide clearer frameworks for distinguishing between securities and non-securities, and to offer pathways for compliance for those that are. Q5: What are “safe harbors” in the context of Project Crypto? A5: Safe harbors are specific provisions within regulations that protect certain activities or entities from liability, provided they meet defined conditions. For crypto, this could mean creating a temporary period or specific conditions under which certain token offerings can operate without being immediately subject to full securities laws, allowing them to develop and mature. Q6: What does this policy shift mean for crypto businesses operating in or considering the U.S.? A6: This shift is largely positive. It suggests a more welcoming and predictable regulatory environment, potentially reducing legal risks and operational uncertainties. Businesses may find it easier to launch new projects, raise capital, and innovate within the U.S., making the country a more attractive hub for blockchain development. If you found this insight into the future of crypto regulation helpful, please share this article with your network! This post Crypto Regulation: SEC's 'Project Crypto' Unveils a Game-Changing Approach first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Best Crypto Presales: Why Traders Are Backing Maxi Doge for 10,000% Gains

Maxi Doge presale hits $1.2M with record $100K inflows in a day. Analysts see 10,000% upside as staking pays 233% APY and hype builds beyond Dogecoin.
U.S. Treasury Seeks Comments on GENIUS Act Implementation for Stablecoins

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/treasury-genius-act-stablecoin-comments/
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses As BTC Eyes 8-Year Resistance Turned Support

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower as profit-taking continues to weigh on sentiment.read more
Ethereum Treasury Giant SharpLink Drops $667M in ETH

Ethereum's role as the backbone of decentralized finance just got another massive vote of confidence. Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming, which has pivoted into becoming one of the largest Ethereum treasury firms, confirmed a fresh $667 million ETH purchase this week – a move that cements its position as the second-biggest Ethereum treasury in the world. The company revealed that it bought 143,593 ETH at an average cost of $4,648, pushing its total stash to over 740,000 ETH — valued at nearly $3.2 billion at today's market price. Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joe Lubin, who also chairs SharpLink's board, praised the firm's bold accumulation strategy, calling Ethereum "the trust layer for the decentralized economy." Aiming for 5% of Ethereum's Supply SharpLink is chasing an ambitious target. According to its latest filings, the firm intends to eventually control up to 5% of Ethereum's circulating supply. That would place it on par with some of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in history, underscoring how the concept of Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) is rapidly expanding beyond BTC. Currently, BitMine Immersion Tech sits at the top of the ETH treasury leaderboard with more than 1.5 million ETH. Together, Ethereum treasuries now hold roughly $10.4 billion worth of ETH, The Block's data shows. Raising Capital While Building Yield To fund its buying spree, SharpLink raised $537 million in the week ending August 17, and still has $84 million in cash reserves waiting to be deployed. Almost all of its ETH holdings have already been staked, generating passive yield for shareholders. As of mid-August, staking rewards amounted to 1,388 ETH — a signal that the company's aggressive strategy is also producing steady on-chain income. Despite reporting a $103 million net loss for the second quarter, SharpLink has continued doubling down on Ethereum exposure. Its "ETH Concentration" metric,…
