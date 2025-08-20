Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future
Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold's editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. Vienna, Austria, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is the second product in the Bitpanda Web3 suite, designed to bring real utility to the onchain world Built to be simple enough for beginners, and powerful enough for experienced users The wallet combines onchain flexibility with Bitpanda's trusted security standards Users can now trade, earn, and interact with DeFi across multiple chains – without ever leaving the app Bitpanda, Europe's leading crypto innovator, has launched the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, the next step in its Web3 expansion. The wallet is designed to give users simple, secure, and seamless access to the world of decentralised finance, whether they're exploring Web3 for the first time or are already deeply involved in the onchain community. Bitpanda has already helped millions of Europeans take control of their financial future and now wants to offer the same secure and intuitive access to Web3. Most importantly, Bitpanda's Web3 design ethos is centred around shaping Web3 to meet users where they are today, instead of pushing them to adapt to complex new technologies that offer no clear benefits. The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet provides everything users need to trade, earn, and manage assets onchain across major blockchain networks, all from a single, intuitive app. At launch, the wallet will support over 5,000 tokens, and multiple chains including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Co-CEO of Bitpanda, commented: "Bitpanda's mission is to help investors take control and fast-track their financial freedom. That means giving our users the tools they need to manage their investments – on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:34