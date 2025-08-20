2025-08-21 Thursday

Morning Minute: Solana Hits 100K TPS

The post Morning Minute: Solana Hits 100K TPS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors are slightly green after volatile day; BTC at $115,600 Tom Lee buys $1.7B in ETH in the past week, becomes 2nd largest DAT Tether signs on former White House crypto director Bo Hines as advisor Chamath launches $250M SPAC, includes DeFi as 1 of 4 pillars LIGHT jumps 50% to a new ATH as revenue & buybacks increase ⚡ Solana Hits 100K TPS The Solana network just set a new throughput record. And it’s coming at a very important time. 📌 What Happened Solana briefly processed over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) in a live stress test. That’s well above Visa’s ~65,000 TPS benchmark and 25x Solana’s normal throughput. But the test used “no-op” transactions – empty instructions that don’t represent real-world transfers or swaps. Today, actual economic activity on Solana still averages closer to 1,000–1,400 TPS once validator votes are excluded. 🗣️ What They’re Saying “The main point I want to get across is that Solana needs more efficient programs and an efficient token standard. High capacity enables the world’s markets to all be on-chain. Without the capacity, we can only ever hope to support a handful.” – Dr. Cavey PHD He added that with efficient programs, Solana could realistically hit 80k–100k token transfers per second, or 10k–20k swaps, estimating deployment could happen “three months at best, six months at worst.” “It means that Solana is ready to support web-scale applications today.” – Kyle Samani (Multicoin Capital) 🧠 Why It Matters There are a few key items of note here. First, this milestone shows Solana’s raw technical ceiling but also the gap between stress-test performance and live…
Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future

The post Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Vienna, Austria, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is the second product in the Bitpanda Web3 suite, designed to bring real utility to the onchain world Built to be simple enough for beginners, and powerful enough for experienced users The wallet combines onchain flexibility with Bitpanda’s trusted security standards Users can now trade, earn, and interact with DeFi across multiple chains – without ever leaving the app Bitpanda, Europe’s leading crypto innovator, has launched the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, the next step in its Web3 expansion. The wallet is designed to give users simple, secure, and seamless access to the world of decentralised finance, whether they’re exploring Web3 for the first time or are already deeply involved in the onchain community. Bitpanda has already helped millions of Europeans take control of their financial future and now wants to offer the same secure and intuitive access to Web3. Most importantly, Bitpanda’s Web3 design ethos is centred around shaping Web3 to meet users where they are today, instead of pushing them to adapt to complex new technologies that offer no clear benefits.  The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet provides everything users need to trade, earn, and manage assets onchain across major blockchain networks, all from a single, intuitive app. At launch, the wallet will support over 5,000 tokens, and multiple chains including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Co-CEO of Bitpanda, commented: “Bitpanda’s mission is to help investors take control and fast-track their financial freedom. That means giving our users the tools they need to manage their investments – on…
Satoshi’s Bitcoin Website: 17 Years Later

The post Satoshi’s Bitcoin Website: 17 Years Later appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This month of August marks 17 years since the Bitcoin. org domain was registered. Bitcoin’s first website, Bitcoin.org, was registered on Aug. 18, 2008, according to information from the platform. Bitcoin.org was originally registered and owned by Bitcoin pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, an early BTC developer. When Satoshi exited the scene, he transferred ownership of the domain to people other than Bitcoin developers in order to distribute responsibilities and prevent any single person or organization from taking control of the Bitcoin project. It should be recalled that Satoshi exited the scene in April 2011, sending an email to other Bitcoin developers that he had moved on to other things and that Bitcoin was in good hands. Since then, the site has been developed and maintained by members of the Bitcoin community. You Might Also Like From 2011 to 2013, the website was largely used to release new versions of the software currently known as Bitcoin Core. The site was redesigned in 2013, with more pages, additional Bitcoin software listings and the creation of a translation system, followed by developer documentation in 2014. Currently, the Bitcoin.org site is an independent open source project having contributors from around the world. Bitcoin advances Bitcoin launched in 2009, with Satoshi Nakamoto mining the genesis block or block 0. You Might Also Like At first, Bitcoin was technically worthless. In early 2010, one Bitcoin was worth less than a cent in the United States. During the first quarter of 2011, it surpassed one dollar. In late 2017, its value increased, reaching about $20,000. Bitcoin was valued at about $7,500 at the end of 2019 and $64,899 in November 2021. Fast forward to the present, and Bitcoin has advanced into six figures, currently trading at $115,650, having reached an all-time high of $124,457…
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock: Rises as Sales Growth Accelerates and Outlook Holds

TLDR Home Depot stock rose 3.11% to $406.99 after Q2 earnings. Same-store sales growth accelerated, led by July’s 3.3% increase. Revenue missed estimates slightly at $45.27 billion. Annual outlook reaffirmed with 1% sales growth forecast. Interest rate cuts seen as a potential demand catalyst. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) closed at $406.99, up 3.11% (+$12.29) on [...] The post The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock: Rises as Sales Growth Accelerates and Outlook Holds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin Price Prediction for $140K–$150K Receives Peter Brandt’s Praise

TLDR Peter Brandt calls Colin Talks Crypto’s Bitcoin prediction “brilliant” and outstanding. Bitcoin could hit $140,000–$150,000 by October according to the Tether dominance chart. The Tether model signals market peaks, not exact price predictions, according to its creator. Bitcoin’s price prediction depends on sentiment and liquidity, not just Tether’s dominance. Peter Brandt has expressed admiration [...] The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for $140K–$150K Receives Peter Brandt’s Praise appeared first on CoinCentral.
Federal Reserve Embraces Cryptocurrency Possibilities

The post Federal Reserve Embraces Cryptocurrency Possibilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a crucial dialogue on the intersection of digital currency and traditional banking, Federal Reserve figure Michelle Bowman has stirred debate with her recent pronouncements. Having a history of pushing for lower interest rates, Bowman now champions the potential introduction of cryptocurrency into existing financial frameworks. Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Embraces Cryptocurrency Possibilities Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/federal-reserve-embraces-cryptocurrency-possibilities
JUST IN! Robinhood Announces Listing of Highly Anticipated Altcoin! The Altcoin Team Previously Shared and Deleted It!

The post JUST IN! Robinhood Announces Listing of Highly Anticipated Altcoin! The Altcoin Team Previously Shared and Deleted It! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, the popular US cryptocurrency platform, Robinhood, announced that it has listed Sui (SUI). Accordingly, Robinhood announced the listing of the recently popular altcoin SUI in the spot market. As you may recall, the SUI team had previously published the listing news in its official blog post, but later deleted it. SUI is the native token of the Layer-1 Sui blockchain developed by Mysten Labs. Following the news, the SUI price moved higher. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-robinhood-announces-listing-of-highly-anticipated-altcoin-the-altcoin-team-previously-shared-and-deleted-it/
Flight Attendants Get Deal At Air Canada And Talk At American Partner

The post Flight Attendants Get Deal At Air Canada And Talk At American Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A PSA flight attendant demonstrates at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday. AFA Flight attendants at Air Canada reached a tentative agreement early Tuesday morning, but flight attendants at a key American Airlines regional partner are still battling for some of the same contract improvements. Flight attendants at PSA Airlines, one of three wholly-owned regional carriers for American Airlines, demonstrated Monday in five cities including Charlote, where the airline is based. The Association of Flight Attendants represents the airline’s 1,600 flight attendants. The union’s demands are very similar to what the Air Canada flight attendants sought: boarding pay, wage gains and some work rule improvements. Boarding pay, for time spent on the aircraft before departure, has become an industry standard over the last few years. It is in the American Airlines contract with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the Alaska Airline contract with the AFA and the tentative contract with AFA which United Airlines flight attendants recently rejected. Delta and SkyWest also offer boarding pay to their non-union flight attendants. The rate in all five cases is 50%. The figure was also on the table in the Air Canada talks, although details of the tentative agreement have not been released. However, at PSA, “Boarding pay is on the table at 25% of our pay rates,” said Sean Griffin, the Charlotte-based 20-year PSA flight attendant who is vice president of the master executive council and a negotiator. Also, he said, “the company is still only willing to offer low single digit wage increases.” Other groups have received double digit increases. The first three-year wages at PSA, where about 70% of flight attendants have three years or less, are $27.06 hourly or about $24,000 a year. “It’s frustrating for junior flight attendants,” Griffin said. Flight attendants top out at $43.51 hourly after…
Treasury to Drain $500B From Markets With TGA Refill, Crypto Faces Tight Liquidity Test

TLDR: Treasury will pull $500-600B from markets in its TGA refill, directly tightening crypto market liquidity. In 2023, $550B was absorbed easily, but today buffers like RRP and bank reserves are gone. Stablecoin supply may contract during the refill, creating stress for crypto assets such as ETH and BTC. Tether and Circle now hold $120B [...] The post Treasury to Drain $500B From Markets With TGA Refill, Crypto Faces Tight Liquidity Test appeared first on Blockonomi.
Stablecoin Market Cap Crosses $288 Billion Mark – Tether Dominance Continues with 60% Share

USDT continues its dominance as the Stablecoin market cap crosses $288.78 billion mark. Are there any other stablecoins catching up to the competition?
