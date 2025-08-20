Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Flamengo Moves Four Points Clear In Brazilian Série A Title Race
The post Flamengo Moves Four Points Clear In Brazilian Série A Title Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flamengo’s forward #27 Bruno Henrique celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg all-Brazilian football match between Flamengo and Internacional at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2025. AFP via Getty Images Flamengo is top of the Brazilian Série A at the midway point in the season. The Rio de Janeiro club leads by four points, with Palmeiras and Cruzeiro joining a three horse race for the title. Flamengo Stays On Top Flamengo has been in dominant form as of late. The team on top of the league isn’t showing any signs of weakness after 19 games of this campaign and is certainly favourite to go on and win this title. PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL – AUGUST 17: Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the match between Internacional and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Beira-Rio Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images) Getty Images This weekend Flamengo picked up three important points away at Internacional, a team who Flamengo also leads in the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The team has suffered just one league defeat since the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in June and only two in total all season, the least by any side. Flamengo’s defence has been in spectacular form. It has conceded just nine goals in 19 league games, the the lowest tally in the league by far, whilst also scoring the most goals in the Sèrie A. This club is hurting from four seasons without a league title but on current form that bad run will come to an end this year. Never Write Off Palmeiras Despite infighting at the club and star player Estêvão’s…
H
$0.03081
-1.56%
T
$0.0159
-1.11%
PHOTO
$1.1052
-6.29%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:46
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers
Ethereum dips 5.77% to $4,350 after $1.7B liquidations, while Coldware’s RWA ecosystem draws buyers eyeing real-world adoption and 100x potential.
REAL
$0.05163
+0.25%
ETH
$4,266
+0.90%
RWA
$0.005201
+2.94%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 03:46
Κοινοποίηση
Strategy loyalists sell MSTR, say Michael Saylor lied about dilution
The post Strategy loyalists sell MSTR, say Michael Saylor lied about dilution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the top Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) influencers has sold his position and called founder Michael Saylor a liar. Josh Mandell, who has over 140,000 followers on X and is frequently praised in subreddits like r/MSTR as a key voice on the company, went viral today after claiming that Strategy executives have reneged on solemn forward guidance. As previously reported by Protos, Saylor decided to modify slide 96 of the company’s July 31 earnings presentation. Critically, he changed the company’s guidance to not dilute common (MSTR) shareholders while MSTR trades at a multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV) between 1x and 2.5x. Yesterday morning, Saylor added a third, catch-all exception beyond servicing interest and dividend payments. According to the new slide, Strategy may now dilute MSTR between a 1x and 2.5x mNAV “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the company.” MNAV is the extra value that investors place on Strategy’s enterprise value above its bitcoin (BTC) holdings. As of publication time, its Enterprise Value is 1.55x the value of its $71.4 billion worth of BTC. Albeit impressive, that premium has halved since November 20, 2024. As months have passed, loyalists like Mandell became fed up with the lengthy decline and the downside decoupling of MSTR from the price of BTC. Read more: MicroStrategy abandons MSTR dilution promise after mNAV drop They’re saying Michael Saylor lied According to Mandell, Saylor lied by saying he wasn’t going to dilute MSTR between 1 to 2.5x except to service interest and dividend payments, and then reneged on that guidance yesterday. Mandell initially gained fame by predicting that the price of BTC would rally to $84,000 on a precise day — March 14, 2025 — which it duly did. He continued to gain prominence after buying and commenting on MSTR, the world’s most popular BTC treasury stock. Other…
T
$0.0159
-1.11%
BTC
$113,401.23
-0.36%
MORE
$0.1016
+1.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:45
Κοινοποίηση
Shibarium Daily Transactions Decline by 22% After Consistent Growth
TLDR Shibarium sees a 22% drop in daily transactions, falling from 4.69M to 3.65M. SHIB price volatility is linked to the drop in Shibarium’s transaction volume. Despite the dip, Shibarium’s transaction count exceeds 1.5 billion. Shiba Inu’s trading volume declines 9.97%, affecting overall investor confidence. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, [...] The post Shibarium Daily Transactions Decline by 22% After Consistent Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
SHIB
$0.00001242
+0.89%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
--%
LAYER
$0.5572
-0.14%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/20 03:43
Κοινοποίηση
Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain
Arbitrum proposal for Ronin L2 on Orbit chain
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news
2025/08/20 03:42
Κοινοποίηση
‘Change Is Coming’: Michelle Bowman Signals Fed’s Openness to Crypto
Read the full article at coingape.com.
CHANGE
$0.00226529
+1.66%
COM
$0.022087
+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinGape
2025/08/20 03:41
Κοινοποίηση
Google is loosening its hold on the way Android apps make money in Europe
Google is loosening its hold on the way Android apps make money in Europe after years of complaints from developers and mounting pressure from regulators in Brussels. Per Bloomberg, the tech giant reportedly said this Tuesday, August 19, that it will allow app makers to send users directly to external websites to pay for subscriptions, […]
SEND
$0.6168
-6.24%
HOLD
$0.00004231
+0.78%
APP
$0.002653
-2.46%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 03:40
Κοινοποίηση
OpenAI to be valued at $500 billion in new employee share sale
The post OpenAI to be valued at $500 billion in new employee share sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways $6B in shares to be sold by staff to SoftBank, Thrive, Dragoneer, valuing ChatGPT maker above SpaceX. Secondary sale talks follow $40B SoftBank-led funding round at $300B valuation. OpenAI is in talks to be valued at $500 billion through a new employee share sale, according to a report from The New York Times. The transaction, still under discussion, would involve current and former OpenAI employees selling about $6 billion worth of stock to an investor group that includes SoftBank, Thrive Capital, and Dragoneer Investment Group. The structure is a secondary market deal, allowing staff to cash out equity without requiring the company to go public. At $500 billion, OpenAI would surpass Elon Musk’s SpaceX to become the most valuable privately held company, according to CB Insights. The AI firm has rapidly scaled in valuation over the past year, from $157 billion in October to $300 billion in March. That March round, led primarily by SoftBank, committed $40 billion in funding, of which $30 billion could still be delivered before year-end. Bloomberg reported that OpenAI expects revenue to triple in 2025 to $12.7 billion, with the launch of its new GPT-5 model fueling adoption. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/openai-altman-warns-us-underestimating-china-ai-threat/
ELON
$0.0000001054
-3.12%
COM
$0.022087
+0.19%
AI
$0.1179
+1.11%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:39
Κοινοποίηση
South Korea Halts New Crypto Lending, Guidelines in the Works
The post South Korea Halts New Crypto Lending, Guidelines in the Works appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s top financial regulator ordered crypto exchanges to suspend new digital asset lending services, citing mounting risks and highlighting a need for clear rules. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday that it sent letters to exchanges requesting the suspension of new crypto lending until it completes guidelines. Existing contracts, like repayments and maturity extensions, will be permitted. On July 31, the FSC and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) announced they had formed a joint task force to develop a regulatory framework for crypto lending. The guidelines are expected to cover leverage limits, user eligibility and risk disclosures for virtual asset lending activities. The FSC said it would conduct on-site inspections and take supervisory action against platforms that failed to comply. Forced liquidations highlight urgent need for clear rules The move follows reports of widespread user losses, including thousands of forced liquidations in exchange-run lending programs. One unidentified exchange drew about 27,600 users in a month after launching a lending service in mid-June, the FSC said. The platform recorded about 1.5 trillion Korean won ($1.1 billion) in volume. Of those users, about 13%, or 3,635 people, suffered forced liquidations as their crypto positions fell in value. The FSC also pointed to two companies that offered Tether (USDT) lending services, which triggered a surge in selling volume and an unusual decline in USDT prices. The agency said continuing new lending operations without safeguards could further damage investor funds. Related: South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026 Crypto lending a gray area in South Korea Since 2020, South Korea has laid foundational regulatory groundwork for virtual asset service providers (VASPs). This includes Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Travel Rule mandates under the revised Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information. In 2023, the country’s Virtual Asset User…
MOVE
$0.1277
+0.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.022087
+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:38
Κοινοποίηση
Kendra Scott And The Vision And Discipline Of Growth
The post Kendra Scott And The Vision And Discipline Of Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s news today that Kendra Scott is stepping back into the role of interim chief executive officer of her company. The departures of CEO Tom Nolan, CFO Jason Friesen, and Chief People Officer Danielle Stewart were confirmed, along with Scott’s return to day-to-day leadership supported by longtime executive Neal Bronzo as interim CFO and COO, and the return of Beth Ley as Chief People Officer. The company described this as the start of an exciting new chapter of expansion following a year of record growth and a new private equity investment, a moment that will test the importance of vision and discipline in growth. I have no insider knowledge about why these changes were made. What I am offering here is interpretation, based on extensive experience working with companies that are facing the very challenges Kendra Scott is navigating now: how to expand rapidly while maintaining cultural integrity, brand vision, and profitability. AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Kendra Scott, CEO, designer and philanthropist attends the unveiling of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute At The University Of Texas At Austin on September 24, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Kendra Scott) Getty Images for Kendra Scott Vision and Discipline in Growth:Why Founders Step Back In It is not unusual for a founder to return to the CEO role. Sometimes the reason is crisis. In this case, the company is not in trouble, but is expanding aggressively. The risk is not decline, but dilution of identity and purpose. I often say the most dangerous thing a company can do is grow, because if you do not lay the track before the train, the momentum of growth can take you off course. That is when the founder’s hand can be most valuable. Kendra Scott is no ordinary founder. She…
PHOTO
$1.1052
-6.29%
GROW
$0.0107
+1.90%
TOM
$0.000277
-1.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:37
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving