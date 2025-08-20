Kendra Scott And The Vision And Discipline Of Growth

It's news today that Kendra Scott is stepping back into the role of interim chief executive officer of her company. The departures of CEO Tom Nolan, CFO Jason Friesen, and Chief People Officer Danielle Stewart were confirmed, along with Scott's return to day-to-day leadership supported by longtime executive Neal Bronzo as interim CFO and COO, and the return of Beth Ley as Chief People Officer. The company described this as the start of an exciting new chapter of expansion following a year of record growth and a new private equity investment, a moment that will test the importance of vision and discipline in growth. I have no insider knowledge about why these changes were made. What I am offering here is interpretation, based on extensive experience working with companies that are facing the very challenges Kendra Scott is navigating now: how to expand rapidly while maintaining cultural integrity, brand vision, and profitability. AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Kendra Scott, CEO, designer and philanthropist attends the unveiling of the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute At The University Of Texas At Austin on September 24, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Kendra Scott) Getty Images for Kendra Scott Vision and Discipline in Growth:Why Founders Step Back In It is not unusual for a founder to return to the CEO role. Sometimes the reason is crisis. In this case, the company is not in trouble, but is expanding aggressively. The risk is not decline, but dilution of identity and purpose. I often say the most dangerous thing a company can do is grow, because if you do not lay the track before the train, the momentum of growth can take you off course. That is when the founder's hand can be most valuable. Kendra Scott is no ordinary founder. She…