2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Tesla Rival Faraday Future Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Crypto Reserve Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

Tesla Rival Faraday Future Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Crypto Reserve Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Tesla Rival Faraday Future Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Crypto Reserve Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has announced its plans to create its crypto treasury, marking a bold step into digital assets. The company intends to initially buy $30 million worth of crypto, with plans to grow its portfolio up to  “tens of billions” over time.  Faraday Starts With $30 Million Crypto Tranche The electric vehicle startup stated on Sunday that it intended to create a “C10 (Crypto 10) Treasury” product and initially purchase $30 million worth of crypto this week, which it expected to “reach tens of billions in size.” Today, Faraday Future launched the first-ever US-listed company #C10 Treasury plan and introduced the #C10 Index.Phase 1: $500M–$1B allocation, with the first $30M expected to start next week — long-term vision: $10B scale.This marks the start of our “EAI + Crypto”… pic.twitter.com/EE59z5RUVh — Faraday Future (@FaradayFuture) August 17, 2025 The C10 Treasury is a basket of the top 10 crypto assets weighed by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Bitcoin constitutes 50% of the fund, while Ethereum has a 23.7% share. Faraday Future also revealed it plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the product. The company’s crypto strategy also entails acquiring $500 million to $1 billion worth of crypto from the top 10 cryptos by market cap for its strategic reserve. “The next decade could be a super long bull cycle for the crypto market,” opined Ian Calderon, Faraday Future co-creation officer and founding board member of the California Blockchain Working Group. Advertisement &nbsp Faraday Future is the latest publicly listed company pivoting to a crypto strategy, a trend that has seen billions of dollars in funding and helped boost share prices as Wall Street looks to gain crypto exposure. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds the 11th-largest Bitcoin stash with an 11,509 BTC stockpile. The EV…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019446+0.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,417.02-0.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.0638-2.11%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:59
Κοινοποίηση
In turbulent times, investors aren’t looking for high-risk, high-return profits. BTC Miner Cloud Mining has launched BTC XRP guaranteed principal and interest contracts, offering guaranteed profits.

In turbulent times, investors aren’t looking for high-risk, high-return profits. BTC Miner Cloud Mining has launched BTC XRP guaranteed principal and interest contracts, offering guaranteed profits.

The post In turbulent times, investors aren’t looking for high-risk, high-return profits. BTC Miner Cloud Mining has launched BTC XRP guaranteed principal and interest contracts, offering guaranteed profits. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest meeting between Trump and Putin has again been fruitless, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains at a stalemate, making the recovery of the already fragile global economy even more difficult. Frequent capital market fluctuations, declining profits in traditional industries, and investors desperately seeking new, stable channels amidst this difficult situation. At the same time, the US government has publicly announced its strategic plan to create a “global cryptocurrency capital,” explicitly encouraging long-term funds such as pension funds and insurance funds to flow into the crypto industry, particularly the risk-free, controllable return model of cloud mining. This signal quickly shifted market attention to the prudent allocation of digital assets. BTC Miner Preemptively Launches “Guaranteed Principal and Interest Contracts” Against this backdrop, BTC Miner, a well-known UK-based compliant platform, has announced the launch of a new “Guaranteed Principal and Interest Contract” designed for conservative investors. This product, backed by the platform’s smart contract mechanism, is unaffected by market price fluctuations, ensuring the safety of principal and the distribution of returns according to the agreed-upon ratio. A spokesperson for the BTC Miner platform stated: In turbulent times, investors need safe and predictable returns, not high-risk, high-profit options. Our Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contract directly addresses this need. Three Core Advantages of the Contract: Principal Guarantee – Fully protected investment, even during market declines; Fixed Income – Stable daily interest payments, significantly higher than bank savings and bond returns; Flexible Entry – Register and receive a $500 trial bonus, allowing you to experience real returns with zero barriers to entry. The platform also offers a dedicated channel for pension funds and institutional investors, supporting fast entry and exit of multiple currencies, including USDT, BTC, XRP, and ETH, with withdrawals taking as little as a few minutes. Joining BTC Miner is easy. 1: Visit…
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.05163+0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.67-1.56%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:58
Κοινοποίηση
CyberKongz Introduces KONG Token, Replacing BANANA

CyberKongz Introduces KONG Token, Replacing BANANA

The post CyberKongz Introduces KONG Token, Replacing BANANA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CyberKongz replaces BANANA token with KONG, impacting liquidity and staking. Conversion at a 1:25 ratio set for existing holders. Airdrop planned for 2% of supply to Ethereum community. CyberKongz has introduced KONG, a new token on the Ethereum mainnet, replacing their previous token, BANANA, in an effort to revamp their ecosystem’s liquidity layer. KONG aims to integrate DeFi and NFT functionalities, impacting tokenomics and offering staking and reward features to Genesis holders, Baby holders, and KONG stakers. CyberKongz Launches KONG: New Era for Liquidity CyberKongz has launched a new token, KONG, marking a significant shift from its previous token, BANANA. The replacement serves as a liquidity layer exclusively on the Ethereum mainnet with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Existing holders can convert BANANA to KONG at a 1:25 ratio. Additionally, 2% of the supply is earmarked for an airdrop within the Ethereum NFT community, expected later. “The newly launched KONG token will have a total fixed supply of 1 billion, and issuance will be exclusively on the Ethereum mainnet.” — CyberKongz Team, Official Announcement KONG Tokenomics: Driving Market Participation Did you know? The strategic shift by CyberKongz bears resemblance to Bored Ape Yacht Club’s APE launch, which catalyzed ecosystem engagement and similar changes in community dynamics. According to CoinMarketCap, KONG remains provocative at a $0 price point, matching a fully diluted market cap of $327,208.25. Trading volume decreased by 65.55% over the last 24 hours. Price volatility indicates a 16.40% increase in the same period, contrasting with significant drops over other tracked periods up to 90 days. KongAi(KONG), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:35 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests the new tokenomics could drive increased market participation in the broader DeFi landscape. Experts express caution regarding SEC scrutiny on such…
Capverse
CAP$0.0638-2.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00174-2.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-2.78%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:57
Κοινοποίηση
Bitfarms Shares Slide As Bitcoin Pullback Sparks Crypto Sell-Off

Bitfarms Shares Slide As Bitcoin Pullback Sparks Crypto Sell-Off

Bitfarmsshares are trading lower on Tuesday as weakness in the cryptocurrency market drove down valuations of crypto-linked stocks.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.1016+1.47%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 03:54
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Is the Key to Riches Says ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki

Bitcoin Is the Key to Riches Says ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki claims money alone doesn’t make people rich; education and smart investments do. Bitcoin, according to Kiyosaki, is the easiest tool to get rich: “set it and forget it.” Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of financial education from the right mentors. Real estate was Kiyosaki’s first million-dollar win, but Bitcoin surpassed that with less [...] The post Bitcoin Is the Key to Riches Says ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.05163+0.25%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/20 03:52
Κοινοποίηση
LibWork Embraces Bitcoin to Protect Finances and Drive Growth

LibWork Embraces Bitcoin to Protect Finances and Drive Growth

Japanese 3D-printed housing company LibWork has announced plans to add Bitcoin to its corporate treasury. The move is a major step into digital finance, and comes only weeks after the company started to use NFTs to secure house designs on the blockchain. According to the details of a board statement, LibWork confirmed that it will […] The post LibWork Embraces Bitcoin to Protect Finances and Drive Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+0.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15687-0.86%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017658+0.36%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 03:51
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Tipping Now Available on Elon Musk’s X

Bitcoin Tipping Now Available on Elon Musk’s X

The post Bitcoin Tipping Now Available on Elon Musk’s X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitBit’s integration allows users on X to send and receive Bitcoin tips through a Chrome-compatible wallet. The feature is not a native X product but aligns with the platform’s upcoming X Money launch and its payment plans. XChat, a new encrypted messaging tool, is rolling out alongside tipping. Elon Musk’s social platform X now supports Bitcoin tipping through a third-party integration with BitBit, a self-custodial wallet that uses the Lightning Network. The new feature went live on August 18 and is accessible via Chrome-compatible browsers. BitBit enables users to send and receive Bitcoin tips on X without giving up custody of their funds. The wallet is not an official X product but operates as an overlay within the platform’s interface. Tip recipients have 21 days to claim their funds before they are automatically refunded to the sender. BitBit is powered by Lightspark’s Spark infrastructure, which facilitates Lightning Network transactions. David Marcus, CEO of Lightspark, said the goal is to align digital money with the open standards of the internet. Dogecoin? Not Yet Despite Musk’s public support of Dogecoin, the new tipping function does not include the meme cryptocurrency. Some users had anticipated that Dogecoin would be the first crypto integrated into X payments. Notably, at the time of the announcement, Bitcoin traded above $115,000, recovering from a recent dip. Related: Bitcoin Price Dips to $115K as Traders Await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech X’s Financial Features Expand Ahead of X Money Launch The Bitcoin tipping tool comes as X continues to roll out features aligned with its long-term payments roadmap. A payments product known as X Money is currently in testing and is expected to launch in beta later in 2025. Elon Musk has stated plans to develop X into a multifunctional platform similar to WeChat. The company is…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001054-3.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.19%
Suilend
SEND$0.6163-6.32%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:51
Κοινοποίηση
Corporate Ether Holdings at Sharplink Surge to Over 740,000 ETH

Corporate Ether Holdings at Sharplink Surge to Over 740,000 ETH

The post Corporate Ether Holdings at Sharplink Surge to Over 740,000 ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharplink Gaming, Inc. has significantly expanded its ethereum ( ETH) holdings, reporting a total of 740,760 ETH in its corporate treasury as of Aug. 17. Sharplink’s Ether Buying Spree Continues The company disclosed that it acquired 143,593 ETH last week, spending a net average of $4,648 per token. This aggressive purchasing was funded by substantial […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/corporate-ether-holdings-at-sharplink-surge-to-over-740000-eth/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,266.61+0.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:50
Κοινοποίηση
Cardano’s 5.85% Sell Off Ignites Spark in New SocialFi Cryptocurrency Coldware

Cardano’s 5.85% Sell Off Ignites Spark in New SocialFi Cryptocurrency Coldware

Cardano slips 5.85% as Coldware’s RWA-powered Web3 devices drive mass adoption, with analysts tipping COLD to outpace ADA and even Chainlink.
Cardano
ADA$0.8688+1.18%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.016005-17.43%
Allo
RWA$0.005201+2.94%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 03:50
Κοινοποίηση
Here Is Why Bitcoin Miner Terawulf’s Stock Jumped 72% In 5 Days

Here Is Why Bitcoin Miner Terawulf’s Stock Jumped 72% In 5 Days

The post Here Is Why Bitcoin Miner Terawulf’s Stock Jumped 72% In 5 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Google took a 14% stake in Bitcoin miner Terawulf through a $3.2 Billion leaseback. Terawulf plans to shift focus from Bitcoin mining to AI and computing services. Circle and other crypto firms also gain backing from major investors. TeraWulf Inc.’s stock rose 72% in five days after Google took a 14% stake in the Bitcoin miner. The deal is tied to a $3.2 Billion lease-backstop for a new AI data center at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in New York. This deal has invariably exposed Google to the Bitcoin world as the tech giant also benefits from AI advancement. Google Deal Pushes Terawulf Shares Higher Terawulf’s shares gained 72% within five days after news that Google had become its largest shareholder. According to the company, Google now holds a 14% stake. This follows an increase in its financial backstop for a lease deal with Fluidstack, an artificial intelligence infrastructure provider. The deal involved Terawulf’s Lake Mariner data center campus in New York. Google agreed to guarantee $3.2 Billion in lease obligations on behalf of Fluidstack. In return, it received warrants to buy more than 73 million shares of Terawulf. This equity positioned Google as the biggest investor in the Bitcoin miner. Kerri Langlais, Terawulf’s chief strategy officer, explained that the arrangement provided stability for the lease agreement with Fluidstack. As disclosed, if Fluidstack could not meet its commitments, Google would cover them. However, Langlais said the guarantee was not tied to Terawulf’s corporate debt or directly to its Bitcoin mining operations. Notably, the agreement also included an expansion option. Fluidstack exercised this option to add a new purpose-built data center at the Lake Mariner site. The new facility is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2026. Bitcoin and AI Strategy to Shape Future Revenue While Terawulf…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1016+1.47%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000575-54.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 03:49
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving