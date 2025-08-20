Bitcoin Tipping Now Available on Elon Musk’s X

The post Bitcoin Tipping Now Available on Elon Musk’s X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitBit’s integration allows users on X to send and receive Bitcoin tips through a Chrome-compatible wallet. The feature is not a native X product but aligns with the platform’s upcoming X Money launch and its payment plans. XChat, a new encrypted messaging tool, is rolling out alongside tipping. Elon Musk’s social platform X now supports Bitcoin tipping through a third-party integration with BitBit, a self-custodial wallet that uses the Lightning Network. The new feature went live on August 18 and is accessible via Chrome-compatible browsers. BitBit enables users to send and receive Bitcoin tips on X without giving up custody of their funds. The wallet is not an official X product but operates as an overlay within the platform’s interface. Tip recipients have 21 days to claim their funds before they are automatically refunded to the sender. BitBit is powered by Lightspark’s Spark infrastructure, which facilitates Lightning Network transactions. David Marcus, CEO of Lightspark, said the goal is to align digital money with the open standards of the internet. Dogecoin? Not Yet Despite Musk’s public support of Dogecoin, the new tipping function does not include the meme cryptocurrency. Some users had anticipated that Dogecoin would be the first crypto integrated into X payments. Notably, at the time of the announcement, Bitcoin traded above $115,000, recovering from a recent dip. Related: Bitcoin Price Dips to $115K as Traders Await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech X’s Financial Features Expand Ahead of X Money Launch The Bitcoin tipping tool comes as X continues to roll out features aligned with its long-term payments roadmap. A payments product known as X Money is currently in testing and is expected to launch in beta later in 2025. Elon Musk has stated plans to develop X into a multifunctional platform similar to WeChat. The company is…