Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why Experts Warn BTC Could Drop Below $107K

TLDR: Bitcoin trades at $113,449, down 2.52% in 24h, with $40.1B daily volume, per CoinGecko. Short-term holders accumulated Bitcoin above $107K, increasing exposure to deeper losses if price breaks down. Analysts warn $107K breach could trigger heavy liquidations across multiple exchanges from leveraged long positions. Strong support seen near $111K–$112K, but failure to hold could [...] The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why Experts Warn BTC Could Drop Below $107K appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/20 04:05
Polkadot Expands into Capital Markets with Focus on Tokenization and DeFi

TLDR Polkadot launches Capital Group to drive DeFi and tokenization in finance. New Polkadot unit targets banks & funds with stablecoin and RWA solutions. Polkadot Capital Group pushes blockchain into mainstream financial markets. With DeFi, tokenization & stablecoins, Polkadot courts institutional players. Polkadot sets sights on Wall Street with Capital Group’s blockchain drive. Polkadot has [...] The post Polkadot Expands into Capital Markets with Focus on Tokenization and DeFi appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 04:04
Stay Ahead: Trump’s Announcements Stir Crypto Market Perspectives

Trump's upcoming announcements risk unsettling the crypto market, causing volatility. BNB and SOL face downturns, while key support levels could prompt potential rebounds. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead: Trump’s Announcements Stir Crypto Market Perspectives The post Stay Ahead: Trump’s Announcements Stir Crypto Market Perspectives appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:03
Bo Hines Leaves White House Role And Lands At Tether

The post Bo Hines Leaves White House Role And Lands At Tether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rapid Crypto Pivot: Bo Hines Leaves White House Role And Lands At Tether Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/just-in-rapid-crypto-pivot-bo-hines-leaves-white-house-role-and-lands-at-tether/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 04:02
Disappointing Obesity Pill Trial Results Cause Viking Therapeutics Shares To Crater

The post Disappointing Obesity Pill Trial Results Cause Viking Therapeutics Shares To Crater appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Viking Therapeutics plummeted more than 43% Tuesday after the company revealed poorer-than-expected mid-stage trial data for its experimental weight-loss pill, joining Eli Lilly with similar historic losses as pharmaceutical firms compete to develop an oral weight-loss drug. The company is the latest facing historic losses as pharmaceutical firms compete to develop a weight-loss pill. Getty Images Key Facts Viking Therapeutics’ shares dropped about 43% to just below $24 as of around 10:30 a.m. EDT, pacing what would be the company’s largest single-day decline since the stock went public in May 2015 and marking a 69.5% drop from its 52-week high ($81.73) set in October 2024. Tuesday’s stock plunge accounts for about $1.8 billion in losses for Viking Therapeutics, cutting the company’s market capitalization by more than one-third to $2.8 billion. Viking Therapeutics earlier Tuesday reported mid-stage trial data for its weight-loss pill VK2735, which helped patients lose an average of 12.2% of their body weight after 13 weeks, compared to a 1.3% loss with a placebo. About 28% of patients discontinued VK2735 through the trial, however, with some patients reporting gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea and vomiting. How Does Viking Therapeutics’ Weight-Loss Pill Compare With Competitors? The once-daily pill VK2735 had lower weight-loss results on average compared to Eli Lilly’s orforglipron, which was tested over 72 weeks. The highest dose of Eli Lilly’s once-daily treatment helped patients lose about 12.4% of their body weight in a late-stage trial, well below analyst expectations of 15%, according to FactSet. Those expectations appeared to trail Novo Nordisk’s success: An oral version of its Wegovy treatment helped patients lose 15% of their body weight on average in a late-stage trial. Surprising Fact Eli Lilly’s shares dropped more than 14% after reporting trial data for orforglipron on Aug. 7. That was the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 04:01
BTCS Breaks Ground With Ethereum-Powered Shareholder Dividend

In a groundbreaking move, BTCS has unveiled plans to distribute the world’s first blockchain dividend to its investors and pay out shareholders with Ethereum. By delivering shareholder rewards directly on-chain, the company is signaling a future where blockchain-native payouts could become the norm across the global financial sector. The Long-Term Signal For Institutional Crypto Adoption Nasdaq-listed BTCS Inc. has announced a landmark move in traditional finance and crypto integration to become the first publicly traded company in the world to issue dividends in Ethereum. According to the announcement on X, the company revealed that it will pay shareholders a one-time blockchain dividend or “Bividend” of $0.05 per share in ETH, breaking away from the traditional cash dividend model and signaling its deep commitment to blockchain adoption. Related Reading: Bitmine And Donald Trump Spent The Weekend Stacking Ethereum, Here’s How Much They Got BTCS is going further to reward loyalty and empower long-term holders, offering a one-time $0.35 per share ETH loyalty payment. Eligible shareholders who transfer their shares to book-entry form with the company’s transfer agent and hold them through January 26, 2026, will unlock this additional benefit.  Combined, the bividend and loyalty shareholders could receive $0.40 per share in ETH, which is significantly designed as a reward and structural defense against short-selling. “These payments are designed to reward our long-term shareholders and empower them to take control of their investment by reducing the ability of their shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers,” BTCS stated. BTCS Inc. is excited to make history in the financial landscape with this key strategic move. The company frames this move as more than just a dividend, but also a statement of trust, loyalty, and shared vision for BTCS’s future. Bitmine Ethereum Hoard Signals Long-Term Institutional Confidence While BTCS Inc. is becoming the first publicly traded company in the world to issue a dividend in ETH, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), a leading treasury company, has cemented its place in history to become the largest ETH treasury holder in the world and the second-largest crypto treasury globally. Related Reading: SharpLink Poised To Dominate Ethereum Treasury Holdings At Record Pace — Here’s How Marty Chargin, a market expert on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that the treasury company disclosed that its crypto holdings now exceed $6.612 billion, led by a staggering 1,523,373 ETH, which is valued at $4,326 ETH each. According to Bloomberg data, BMNR also holds 192 Bitcoin in addition to its ETH stack, signaling a diversified strategy.  The firm’s crypto strategy is substantial, with ETH being the company’s core bet. This positions BMNR Bitmine directly behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which holds an industry-defining 628,946 BTC valued at $74 billion. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/20 04:00
Bitcoin Jackpot: Solo Bitcoin Miner Nets $360,000 To Beat 1 In 800 Odds

A solo Bitcoin miner has pulled off what many miners would consider a near-impossible feat, mining a single block worth more than $370,000 in rewards. The miner, working through a solo mining pool called Solo CK, successfully added block 910,440 to the Bitcoin blockchain. Although it appears to be a normal mining block, the circumstances […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/20 04:00
Revolutionizing Creator Content With Powerful Voice Translation

The post Revolutionizing Creator Content With Powerful Voice Translation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta AI: Revolutionizing Creator Content With Powerful Voice Translation Skip to content Home News AI News Meta AI: Revolutionizing Creator Content with Powerful Voice Translation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-ai-voice-translation/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 04:00
Solana vs Coldware – Could This New SocialFi Layer 1 Over Take SOL’s Coinmarketcap Position?

The weekend saw Solana (SOL) achieve a milestone, briefly crossing 100,000 transactions per second in a stress test of its mainnet. For years, Solana (SOL) has been hailed as the high-throughput Layer-1 blockchain capable of hosting everything from DeFi to NFT ecosystems. But the rise of Coldware (COLD), a SocialFi-driven Layer-1 backed by Web3 hardware, has analysts asking a different question: could Coldware (COLD) eventually overtake Solana (SOL) in market capitalization? Coldware’s Distinct Advantage Coldware (COLD) isn’t just another Layer-1. It is the first to combine SocialFi architecture with physical hardware devices — notably the upcoming Larna 2400 mobile. Where Solana (SOL) scales transactions, Coldware (COLD) scales communities. Its SocialFi ecosystem integrates wallet functionality, peer-to-peer payments, and tokenized engagement features directly into consumer devices. This hardware + Layer-1 synergy builds a moat that even high-throughput blockchains cannot replicate. SocialFi, often dismissed as hype in 2021–2022, has matured into a powerful narrative by 2025. Investors are no longer just chasing low fees and fast blocks — they are seeking ecosystems that tie social behavior and financial incentives together. Coldware (COLD) provides exactly that, packaged in a tangible form factor. Solana’s Strengths and Limitations Solana (SOL) continues to demonstrate technical breakthroughs. Its theoretical capacity of 80,000–100,000 TPS highlights just how far the protocol can push scalability. Still, the real throughput for everyday transactions is far lower, averaging around 1,000 TPS when excluding validator vote traffic. While the test numbers are impressive, critics argue that they don’t necessarily reflect real-world user activity. On the investment side, Solana (SOL) continues to draw institutional interest. Firms like Torrent Capital and SOL Strategies collectively hold millions of tokens, reinforcing long-term faith in the ecosystem. However, Solana’s price has recently struggled, falling near $183 and facing resistance at $200. This price stall leaves the door open for challengers to capture momentum. Market Cap Outlook Could Coldware (COLD) surpass Solana (SOL) in marketcap? In the short term, unlikely — Solana still commands one of the largest ecosystems in crypto. But the shift in investor appetite cannot be ignored. If Coldware’s presale trajectory continues and mainstream adoption of its hardware follows, its SocialFi-driven Layer-1 may capture a demographic untouched by Solana’s developer-heavy ecosystem. For early backers, Coldware (COLD) represents a play on mass adoption, not just speculative throughput tests. If SocialFi becomes the killer app of the next cycle, Coldware could climb aggressively up the rankings — and yes, even challenge Solana’s dominance in the years ahead. Conclusion Solana (SOL) remains technically impressive and institutionally backed. But Coldware (COLD) is redefining what a Layer-1 can be by fusing SocialFi with Web3 hardware. Whether it overtakes Solana’s coinmarketcap position depends on adoption — but the narrative momentum is undeniably shifting in Coldware’s favor. For more information on the Coldware (COLD) Presale:  Visit Coldware (COLD) Join and become a community member:  https://t.me/coldwarenetwork Tweets by ColdwareNetwork
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Bonk (BONK) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Set to Hit $20 Billion Market Cap First

Let me tell you something exciting: imagine a meme coin offering 60% potential gains right now, and early holders pulling close to 90% returns. That’s what Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is offering at $0.0019 per token in its presale.   Comparatively, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) are steady but slow. If anyone is poised to
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:00
