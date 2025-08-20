Crypto Whale Deposits $2.34M USDC on Hyperliquid to Boost Long Positions

Crypto onchain activity suggests a crypto whale has placed a huge amount of cryptocurrency into Hyperliquid, once again showing the ongoing relative strength in the top assets. The crypto wallet, which is followed by Onchain Lens, received $2.34 million USDC on Arbitrum in the past 73 minutes. The whale has further deposited $2.34M $USDC into #Hyperliquid to increase long positions in $BTC, $ETH, and $PUMP.There are still open orders to extend these positions further.https://t.co/uMtaYvQcEG https://t.co/lCoX8XBWOp pic.twitter.com/l8UlOxadSl— Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) August 19, 2025 This recent step comes after previous deposits of 1 million USDC and 350,000 USDC on the same platform, highlighting the powerful intention to establish leveraged stratifications in long positions. Strategic Positions in BTC, ETH, and PUMP Transaction information indicates that the whale has longed on the positions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PUMP. Previously, it had reported long position allocation of 25x on ETH, 40x on BTC, and 5x on PUMP. The newest deposit of 2.34 million brings the whale to a total of above 4.1 million active perpetuals on Hyperliquid. This aggressive exposure highlights the capability of great surety that market dynamics will align to support the vertical inclination of these assets. Crypto Whale Activity Signals Growing Confidence The frequency of deposit implies that the whale is laddering into orders instead of making one bet with a huge sum. The strategy is generally indicative of both risk hedging and of a firm faith in continued price increases. It is worth mentioning that the activity of the whale has caught the attention of other market players on-chain, and the analysts suppose that the movement of the whale can affect the mood of the entire market. As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to hold important market momentum, the whale is moving in the trend of heightened speculation of a possible race. Market Watching for Further Moves Data shows that orders still exist to increase such positions even further. This shows that the whale is not yet done with exposure building. There is already a total of $4.1 million committed to leveraged trades, and so any other inflows would lead to ripples on Hyperliquid order books. Now, traders are sitting on the edge to view whether the high-leverage trade employed by this whale works, particularly in a turbulent market where the probability of liquidation is high.