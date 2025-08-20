2025-08-21 Thursday

R0AR, Topluluk Katılımını Ödüllendirirken Katman 2 Altyapısını Demokratikleştiren Node Satışını Duyurdu

R0AR, Topluluk Katılımını Ödüllendirirken Katman 2 Altyapısını Demokratikleştiren Node Satışını Duyurdu

Türünün İlk Örneği Bir Düğüm Satışı, Optimism Superchain’de Yüksek Performanslı DeFi Altyapısının Topluluk Sahipliğine Kavuşmasını Sağlıyor Optimism’in OP Stack’i üzerine kurulu lider birleşik DeFi süper uygulaması R0AR , bugün küresel katılımcıların R0ARchain Katman 2 ağı için kritik altyapıya sahip olmalarını ve işletmelerini sağlayan Node Satış programını duyurdu. 25 Ağustos 2025’ten itibaren dünya çapındaki bireyler ve […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Deutsche Bank Disputes Yellen’s Fed Rate Suggestion

Deutsche Bank Disputes Yellen’s Fed Rate Suggestion

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/deutsche-yellen-fed-rate-debate/
One last time? – Commerzbank

One last time? – Commerzbank

The post One last time? – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tomorrow morning at 3 a.m. BST, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its interest rate decision, and most analysts, including myself, expect a cut to 3%. The market has already priced in this move at over 90%. If the decision is as expected, it should come as no surprise and therefore have little impact on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. RBNZ meeting might provide some support for the Kiwi “Instead, it will once again depend on how the RBNZ comments on its future interest rate policy. Unlike other central banks, the RBNZ started cutting interest rates early and has done so aggressively. Since last August, interest rates have already fallen by 225 basis points, with the central bank also implementing three 50 basis point cuts.” “However, as inflation has recently shown signs of picking up again and the labour market and economic sentiment have improved, I would expect the central bank to sound much more hawkish this time around, after coming across as rather dovish even at its last meeting in early July.” “The market is still pricing in another interest rate cut (in addition to tomorrow’s) and, according to Bloomberg, most economists also see the end of the cycle at 2.75% towards the middle of next year. I, on the other hand, assume that 3% will be the end of the line. If the RBNZ gives initial indications tomorrow that it is thinking along similar lines, this should provide some support for the Kiwi.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/rbnz-one-last-time-commerzbank-202508190826
Crypto Whale Deposits $2.34M USDC on Hyperliquid to Boost Long Positions

Crypto Whale Deposits $2.34M USDC on Hyperliquid to Boost Long Positions

Crypto onchain activity suggests a crypto whale has placed a huge amount of cryptocurrency into Hyperliquid, once again showing the ongoing relative strength in the top assets. The crypto wallet, which is followed by Onchain Lens, received $2.34 million USDC on Arbitrum in the past 73 minutes.  The whale has further deposited $2.34M $USDC into #Hyperliquid to increase long positions in $BTC, $ETH, and $PUMP.There are still open orders to extend these positions further.https://t.co/uMtaYvQcEG https://t.co/lCoX8XBWOp pic.twitter.com/l8UlOxadSl— Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) August 19, 2025 This recent step comes after previous deposits of 1 million USDC and 350,000 USDC on the same platform, highlighting the powerful intention to establish leveraged stratifications in long positions. Strategic Positions in BTC, ETH, and PUMP Transaction information indicates that the whale has longed on the positions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PUMP. Previously, it had reported long position allocation of 25x on ETH, 40x on BTC, and 5x on PUMP.  The newest deposit of 2.34 million brings the whale to a total of above 4.1 million active perpetuals on Hyperliquid. This aggressive exposure highlights the capability of great surety that market dynamics will align to support the vertical inclination of these assets. Crypto Whale Activity Signals Growing Confidence The frequency of deposit implies that the whale is laddering into orders instead of making one bet with a huge sum. The strategy is generally indicative of both risk hedging and of a firm faith in continued price increases.  It is worth mentioning that the activity of the whale has caught the attention of other market players on-chain, and the analysts suppose that the movement of the whale can affect the mood of the entire market.  As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to hold important market momentum, the whale is moving in the trend of heightened speculation of a possible race. Market Watching for Further Moves Data shows that orders still exist to increase such positions even further. This shows that the whale is not yet done with exposure building. There is already a total of $4.1 million committed to leveraged trades, and so any other inflows would lead to ripples on Hyperliquid order books.  Now, traders are sitting on the edge to view whether the high-leverage trade employed by this whale works, particularly in a turbulent market where the probability of liquidation is high.
Polkadot Targets Financial Institutions with a New Division Launch

Polkadot Targets Financial Institutions with a New Division Launch

The post Polkadot Targets Financial Institutions with a New Division Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot has launched a new division, Polkadot Capital Group, to attract traditional financial institutions and investment firms to its ecosystem.  The move directly responds to increasing institutional interest in blockchain technology and the development of regulatory clarity in the United States. Polkadot Establishes New Institutional Arm Today, Polkadot officially announced a new institutional arm to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3.  The Polkadot Capital Group will be led by a team of experts in traditional and digital assets. It intends to provide financial institutions with the resources they need to confidently engage with the Polkadot ecosystem. “Our goal is to lead through data-driven education, driving adoption through knowledge transfer, and adapting in real-time to the dynamic priorities of institutional market participants,” said Polkadot Capital Group Lead David Sedacca in a press release. Specifically targeted at users such as asset managers, banks, and venture capitalists, Polkadot Capital Group’s initiative will provide educational content, market insights, and opportunities for strategic partnerships.  Key Offerings for Traditional Finance Polkadot Capital Group will focus on key areas to drive institutional adoption. These include providing information on centralized and decentralized exchange technologies and exploring real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Additionally, the group will educate institutions on the benefits of staking and decentralized finance (DeFi). Polkadot just opened doors for Wall Street! Polkadot Capital Group has launched in the U.S. Banks, funds, OTC desks, and exchanges now have direct access to the Polkadot ecosystem: – DOT token – Strategic partnerships– Staking – DeFi – RWA Just before the launch… pic.twitter.com/uUGBrEyKlj — The Dots (@TheDotsTalks) August 19, 2025 By showcasing these practical applications, Polkadot aims to demonstrate how its network can modernize financial infrastructure and create new opportunities for institutional investors. The launch of Polkadot Capital Group coincides with major changes in the underlying network itself. Modernizing…
Cardone Capital Deepens Bitcoin Bet With 130 BTC Deal – Targeting 4,000 Coins by Year-End

Cardone Capital Deepens Bitcoin Bet With 130 BTC Deal – Targeting 4,000 Coins by Year-End

Cardone Capital has added 130 BTC through a Miami River refinance at 4.89% and has said eight more deals are in progress after June’s 1,000-BTC buy. It has targeted 4,000 BTC in 2025. The 10X Miami River Bitcoin Fund has launched, backed by a 346-unit property and $15 million in BTC.
Trump’s Commentary Rattles Crypto Markets

Trump’s Commentary Rattles Crypto Markets

The cryptocurrency market is currently facing notable turbulence, with varied factors contributing to its instability. A significant source of this volatility is the upcoming statements from Donald Trump, particularly concerning geopolitical topics such as ongoing discussions with Russia.Continue Reading:Trump’s Commentary Rattles Crypto Markets
Early Bitcoin web domains from 2010 head to auction

Early Bitcoin web domains from 2010 head to auction

The portfolio includes names registered just after Bitcoin's launch and spans wallets, exchanges and payments. A portfolio of over 280 Bitcoin-related domain names, some registered just after the cryptocurrency’s launch in 2010, is on the auction block.According to Lloyds Auctions, many domains in the lot were registered as early as 2010 and are now being offered as a single lot to bidders. The collection spans core Bitcoin sectors including payments, custody, exchanges, education and infrastructure. Examples include BitcoinBlockchain.com, BitcoinWallets.com, BitcoinExchanges.com, BitcoinRemittances.com and BitcoinBooks.com. Read more
Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, SPX6900

Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, SPX6900

The post Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, SPX6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and SPX6900. Learn about presales, staking, and growth potential. Meme coins have carved out a unique place in crypto. What started as playful projects now attracts serious investors. Some meme coins generate multi-million-dollar market caps and return life-changing profits. If you’re looking for Top Meme Coins to Invest, three projects stand out today: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and SPX6900. Arctic Pablo Coin ($Apc) – A Myth Meets Investment Arctic Pablo Coin isn’t just another meme coin presale—it’s a story-driven project that mixes adventure, mythology, and tokenomics. When discussing the Top Meme Coins to Invest, this project deserves attention. Picture an explorer racing across frozen lands on his snowmobile, uncovering mystical coins beneath icebound islands. That’s the narrative behind Arctic Pablo Coin, and it’s one reason it’s being talked about as one of the Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025. Right now, the project is in its 37th presale stage, “Ice Ice Baby,” priced at $0.00088. With the BONUS100 code, early buyers get a 100% bonus, doubling their allocation. For example, a $50,000 investment secures 113,636,000 APC tokens. If Arctic Pablo Coin lists at $0.008, that investment could grow into $909,088, making it one of the Top Meme Coins to Invest for anyone looking at high ROI potential. The tokenomics are designed to reward scarcity. Each week, unsold tokens are permanently burnt. After presale ends, remaining supply will also be destroyed, creating a deflationary system. The project has already raised more than $3.5 million, and analysts predict prices could eventually reach $0.1. These mechanics highlight why many investors rank Arctic Pablo Coin among the Top Meme Coins to Invest for both short-term gains and long-term growth. Staking and Rewards Arctic Pablo Coin holders can stake…
Bitcoin Hashrate, Mining Difficulty Soar While Fees Sink: BlocksBridge

Bitcoin Hashrate, Mining Difficulty Soar While Fees Sink: BlocksBridge

Network difficulty now stands at a record high of 129 trillion, a 6.4% increase over the past 90 days.
