Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: BDAG Presale Hits $376M Backed by Global Sports Partnerships
For those examining the top crypto to buy, visibility plays a crucial role in long-term strength. When a project secures […]
$0.000096
--%
Coindoo
2025/08/20 04:20
Toyota Proposes Blockchain Layer to Orchestrate Trust Across Mobility Ecosystems
Toyota’s Blockchain Lab proposes MON, a protocol to bundle vehicle trust, bridge ecosystems, and enable mobility assets to flow across borders.
TRUST
$0.000491
+3.84%
FLOW
$0.3738
+0.37%
LAYER
$0.5567
-0.23%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 04:20
Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility
Compass Mining has fully energized a ten-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Texas, developed in partnership with ONMINE, to advance its vertical integration strategy. Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Comes Online Through Compass, ONMINE Deal The project places Compass in control of day-to-day operations while introducing a shared revenue model and power-pricing risk assumption with the site […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/20 04:17
Chainlink Price Forecast: Can LINK Outrun Bitcoin as Wallets Surge and Data Services Expand- Is $30 In Sight?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.022095
+0.23%
LINK
$25.73
+2.30%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 04:16
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges below $4,200 as investors brace for Powell's speech
Ethereum extended its decline by 5% on Tuesday, breaching the $4,200 level following a rise in short-term volatility, validator queue exits and institutional outflows.
ETH
$4,265.11
+0.88%
Fxstreet
2025/08/20 04:15
Floki Passed You By? MoonBull Whitelist Is First Come, First Served – Act Now for a Shot at 100x Crypto Growth
Are you stuck wondering if the crypto you picked will actually deliver? Picking the right coin can be like hunting for peanuts in a hippo's jungle: hard to spot, but the payoff can be massive. For traders who missed the earlier boom cycles, every passing day feels like a lost opportunity. The key question is: […]
BOOM
$0.01349
-1.24%
HIPPO
$0.001832
-1.66%
LIKE
$0.011583
-1.32%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 04:15
'Pirate Nation' Ethereum RPG Shutting Down as Crypto Gaming Graveyard Grows
Another one bites the dust. The “fully on-chain” Pirate Nation is closing in favor of bite-sized, arcade-style experiences.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 04:14
Viking Holdings Ltd. ($VIK) Stock: Q2 Earnings Show 18.5% Revenue Growth
TLDR Viking Q2 EPS was $0.99, matching analyst estimates. Revenue rose 18.5% YoY to $1.88 billion, beating expectations. Occupancy hit 95.6%, with net yield up 8% to $607. 96% of 2025 capacity already sold, with 55% booked for 2026. Shares are up 33.82% YTD and 66.08% over the past year. Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: VIK) [...] The post Viking Holdings Ltd. ($VIK) Stock: Q2 Earnings Show 18.5% Revenue Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
ROSE
$0.02744
-0.57%
NET
$0.000114
+6.03%
Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:13
This App Pays You Crypto to Share Your Poop Pics
In brief Doop, an app that pays users to take photos of their poop, is expected to launch its public beta this fall. It will use an AI agent to analyze the photos to provide custom tips and challenges based on the results. Further down the line, the dataset will be sold to organizations and companies in an attempt to further research. Have you ever finished pooping and wished there was something you could do with the masterpiece you've just left in the loo? Well, an upcoming app will pay you to take a photo of it. Doop is an AI-powered health app that will pay users in cryptocurrency for consistently uploading photos of their poop. These images will then be analyzed by an AI agent, which will set challenges for users to improve their gut health. The app is scheduled to release in public beta this fall, with a waitlist already open. While the concept may sound hilarious or even ridiculous at first, Doop says that it has a serious goal behind the poop-tography—so much so that it has raised an undisclosed amount via an angel fundraising round, with participation from pseudonymous crypto investor Dingaling, the founder of meme coin launchpad Boop "People don't pay attention to poop, but it's scientific gold because it's a direct reflection of your diet, your healthstyle, lifestyle, and everything," Joe Zhou, the founder of Doop, told Decrypt.
T
$0.01589
-1.18%
PHOTO
$1.1052
-6.29%
BOOP
$0.02588
-4.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:12
Banks Just Got Permission to Embrace Stablecoins – Here’s Why Ripple Wins Big
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said the move is designed to modernize payments and give local […]
MOVE
$0.1277
+0.47%
HERE
$0.000356
-12.53%
WHY
$0.00000002801
+3.70%
Coindoo
2025/08/20 04:11
