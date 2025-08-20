Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Spot Ether ETFs See $197M Outflows, Second-Largest Ever
The post Spot Ether ETFs See $197M Outflows, Second-Largest Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Ether funds started a new week with a major sell-off, posting almost $200 million in outflows on Monday in extending a trend that started last week. Spot Ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $196.7 million of outflows, marking their second-largest daily outflow since launching. Monday’s outflows were only topped by $465 million on Aug. 4, according to SoSoValue. The latest outflows followed Friday’s $59 million, bringing the two-day total to $256 million. Still, the outflows remained modest compared with the record $3.7 billion inflow streak over the previous eight trading days, when some single-day inflows topped $1 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA sees $87 million in outflows According to Farside data, BlackRock and Fidelity saw the biggest ETH ETF outflows among issuers on Monday, totaling $87 million and $79 million, respectively. On Friday, Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) posted $272 million in outflows, significantly contributing to the total $59 million in daily outflows. Ether ETF flows by issuer. Source: Farside.co.uk BlackRock has become one of the largest institutional holders of Ether. According to official data for the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), the fund held about 3.6 million ETH, valued at $15.8 billion, as of Friday. Since then, the dollar value of ETHA’s holdings has declined by 1.5% to the $15.6 billion reported on Monday. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) holdings as of Friday and the fund’s net assets as of Monday. Source: BlackRock In this period, the ETH price has tumbled around 6.5%, according to CoinGecko. Ether unstaking queue repeatedly hits new highs The record Ether ETF outflows and turbulent ETH prices come amid an ongoing surge in the Ether unstaking queue, or the amount of Ether awaiting withdrawal from staking pools by Ethereum validators. According to ValidatorQueue, a third-party website tracking the validator queues on the Ethereum proof-of-stake (PoS)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:35
Former White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines Joins Tether’s Team
TLDR Tether hires Bo Hines, former White House crypto council head, to expand U.S. presence. Hines will focus on making Tether compliant with the new GENIUS Act regulations. Tether aims to establish a U.S.-compliant stablecoin under the GENIUS Act. Tether has minted 50 billion USDT tokens in 2025, focusing on U.S. and European markets. Tether, [...] The post Former White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines Joins Tether’s Team appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:34
DOJ Starts Giving Congress Documents This Week
The post DOJ Starts Giving Congress Documents This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said Monday the Justice Department should start turning over files related to Jeffrey Epstein later this week—though it remains unclear when they could be made public, and critics warn the piecemeal approach could allow the Trump administration to further delay the release of most documents. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on August 18. Copyright 2025 J. Scott Applewhite. All rights reserved Key Facts House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed in a statement Monday the DOJ will start turning over documents to the committee on Friday, after lawmakers issued a subpoena for documents related to Epstein’s case earlier this month. The committee asked for the documents by Tuesday, but Comer said “it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted.” Comer noted the DOJ has “many records” in its custody that the subpoena covers, and did not say how long it could take for all the documents to be turned over to lawmakers. The House Oversight Committee confirmed in a statement to Forbes Tuesday that it “intends” to eventually largely make the documents it receives public “after thorough review to ensure all victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted,” though it’s unclear how long that review may take. The committee also noted it will “consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations.” As part of its investigation, the House Oversight Committee also subpoenaed a number of former government officials to testify about their knowledge of the Epstein investigation, with the first interview on Monday with former Attorney General William Barr. What Epstein…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:34
Senator Tim Scott courts Democrats for crypto bill as Warren rallies opposition
Senate crypto bill
Crypto.news
2025/08/20 04:31
Robinhood Launches Pro and College Football Prediction Markets with Kalshi
TLDR Robinhood launches football prediction markets for pro and college games. Kalshi partnership enables users to wager on NFL and NCAA game outcomes. Users can trade prediction outcomes on the Robinhood platform for the 2026 seasons. Robinhood’s new service taps into America’s most popular sport for wider engagement. Crypto exchange Robinhood is taking its first [...] The post Robinhood Launches Pro and College Football Prediction Markets with Kalshi appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:29
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich
The post ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key lesson on becoming rich â€” you’ll be surprised Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor, Bitcoin advocate and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has taken to social media to share an important lesson with his X followers. Kiyosaki reveals a crucial thing on becoming rich that he gained from personal experience. You Might Also Like Key lesson on becoming rich — you’ll be surprised Kiyosaki claims that money itself does not make one rich. He gave some examples of college sports stars who then join professional teams and earn millions of dollars. They go bankrupt in about seven years after retirement. The same goes for lottery winners, Kiyosaki said: “Millions of $ made them poorer.” Kiyosaki is a well-known advocate of financial education that starts as early as in school. But since there is no such subject and even colleges do not teach any practical skills in this, Kiyosaki insists, his advice is “seek out rich teachers and friends.” RICHDAD $ LESSON: Q: Does money make you rich? A: NO: In most cases money makes people and countries poorer. Take extreme examples of college sports stars who join a pro team earning Millions. Records show that 65% are bankrupt 7-years after retirement. The same is true… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 19, 2025 He also suggests reading a variety of books written for “active students about money, hardships, mission driven businesses, and successful entrepreneurship.” You Might Also Like Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki In an X post published earlier this month, Robert Kiyosaki opined that the easiest tool that can be leveraged for becoming rich is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Praising its “pure genius asset design,” the financial guru stated that it is enough to just buy…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:29
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report Says
The post ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures/Screen Gems Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline’s hit reboot of 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, I Know What You Did Last Summer opened in theaters on July 18. The official summary for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads, “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers “A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.” Prinze and Hewitt reprise their classic roles of Ray Bronson and Julia James from the 1997 version of I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Cline stars alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon as the small group of closer friends who are haunted by their secret of not reporting the fatal car crash to the police. ForbesHow Soon Is Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer will debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that the film’s studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:25
Crypto ETF News Trigger Market Rebound: Ethereum, DOGE, and a New Altcoin Named Best Buys for 2025
The post Crypto ETF News Trigger Market Rebound: Ethereum, DOGE, and a New Altcoin Named Best Buys for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The latest wave of crypto ETF developments is reshaping market sentiment. While the SEC delays rulings on new Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP funds, capital flows into Ethereum and speculation around Dogecoin ETFs are driving attention. Meanwhile, MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly named among the best altcoins to watch for 2025. SEC Delays on Truth Social Crypto ETFs Stir Market Interest The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed decisions on several ETF applications tied to Truth Social, including Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, as well as proposed XRP and Litecoin ETFs. The next deadline has been set for October 8. While delays are standard procedure, they add intrigue to the market as institutional players await clarity. Truth Social’s filing has drawn extra scrutiny due to former President Donald Trump’s involvement in various crypto projects. Critics argue that approval could blur lines between politics and finance, though the SEC maintains it needs more time for evaluation. Despite the postponements, the broader ETF market continues to gain traction, with traders closely watching whether new crypto-based funds will secure approval later this year. Ethereum ETF Activity Dominates Capital Flows Ethereum exchange-traded products have seen inflows of $2.9 billion in just one week, outpacing Bitcoin despite BTC hitting new highs above $124,000. ETH’s trading volume in spot ETFs reached $17 billion across four days, setting a new record according to Bloomberg data. The growing demand for Ethereum products highlights investor appetite for altcoin exposure beyond Bitcoin. Ether’s price, hovering near…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:23
Thumzup to Merge with Dogecoin Miner Dogehash Technologies in Historic Deal
TLDR Thumzup plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in a $50 million all-stock deal. The merger will focus on becoming the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform. Thumzup will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure to boost miner economics. The deal includes 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners and a renewable energy plan for expansion. Thumzup, a social media company backed [...] The post Thumzup to Merge with Dogecoin Miner Dogehash Technologies in Historic Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:20
Cold Wallet, Mog Coin, Fartboy, And Brett: 2025’s Strong Crypto Picks
The post Cold Wallet, Mog Coin, Fartboy, And Brett: 2025’s Strong Crypto Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finding the top presale crypto is often about more than hype or speculation. The real question is whether the project has demonstrated clear signs of confidence from serious players who see long-term potential. Early entries in the market can be risky, but strong validation reduces much of that uncertainty. A clear example of this approach is Cold Wallet ($CWT), securing a major acquisition and building a user base before its token even launches. That kind of validation sets it apart from projects that only begin proving themselves after listing. Across the market, several presale and early-stage plays are showing similar signals of strength. These examples highlight how partnerships, community traction, or major deals can serve as reassurance, giving early buyers an edge in deciding where to place their attention. 1. Cold Wallet ($CWT): Acquisition Power Signals Strong Validation Cold Wallet is quickly becoming one of the most compelling names in the top presale crypto space, thanks to validation that few early projects can claim. Its $270M acquisition of Plus Wallet instantly brought over 2 million active users into its ecosystem. This move ensures Cold Wallet is not simply chasing adoption but entering the market with a ready-made audience, creating a launchpad for rapid growth once the token goes live. Alongside this strategic acquisition, Cold Wallet is proving that presale appetite remains strong. The project has already raised more than $6.21M, selling 737M coins in Stage 17 at $0.00998. With a confirmed listing price of $0.3517, presale buyers are positioned with a notable cushion, bridging the gap between early entry and market debut with built-in potential upside. The product itself is designed around simplicity and value. Users earn cashback in CWT for essential actions like paying gas fees, token swaps, and on and off-ramp transactions. By combining a real user base…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:20
