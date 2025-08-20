‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures/Screen Gems Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline’s hit reboot of 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, I Know What You Did Last Summer opened in theaters on July 18. The official summary for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads, “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers “A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.” Prinze and Hewitt reprise their classic roles of Ray Bronson and Julia James from the 1997 version of I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Cline stars alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon as the small group of closer friends who are haunted by their secret of not reporting the fatal car crash to the police. ForbesHow Soon Is Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer will debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that the film’s studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment,…