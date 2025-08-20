2025-08-21 Thursday

XRP Price Watch: Daily Chart Signals Reversal After Double Top Pattern

XRP is trading at $2.88 per coin, giving it a market capitalization of $171.30 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $6.31 billion. The intraday price range of $2.872 to $3.09 points to a consolidating price action amidst recent bearish momentum. XRP On the 1-hour chart, XRP exhibits clear bearish microstructure, with successive lower highs […]
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:45
the market holds its breath

The post the market holds its breath appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update at 08:00 UTC on August 19, 2025 — The crypto sector turns negative: 92 of the top 100 tokens close down as traders reduce risk ahead of the speech by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (August 21-23, 2025) (Kansas City Fed). Liquidity is thinning, increasing the probability of sharp movements on BTC and ETH in the next 24–48 hours. In this context, caution prevails. According to the data collected by our analysis desk together with market providers (CoinGlass, Deribit), the reduction in depth on spot order books is evident in the last 48 hours, with total liquidations exceeding the values listed. Sector analysts also observe an increase in the intraday correlation between cryptovalute and nominal yields of US Treasuries, a phenomenon that accentuates price reactions to macro signals. Market in numbers: capitalization, volumes, and price action Data recorded at 08:00 UTC on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko: Total capitalization: approximately $3.96 trillion. 24h Volumes: approximately $154 billion. Bitcoin (BTC): ~$115,118, -0.1% over 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH): ~$4,237, -0.7% over 24 hours. BNB: +1.3% (best among the top 10). Liquidations: over $270 million in the last 24 hours, with a prevalence on long positions on ETH and BTC (CoinGlass). Main Takeaways Thin liquidity: increases the market’s sensitivity to macro titles and ETF flows. Short-term volatility: options and derivatives indicate risk concentrated in the very short term. Why are cryptos going down today The combination of a potentially stronger dollar, rising yields, and anticipation for the Fed prompts traders to reduce exposure. It should be noted that, near major macro events, desks and market makers tend to reduce net risk: this results in larger movements on volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. In this context, intraday flows (ETFs and derivatives) can have significant percentage impacts on prices due to reduced liquidity.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 04:45
Bitcoin Web Domains: A Historic Auction of Valuable Digital Assets

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Web Domains: A Historic Auction of Valuable Digital Assets Get ready for a truly fascinating story from the world of digital assets! A unique portfolio of over 280 early Bitcoin web domains is hitting the auction block. This isn’t just any sale; it’s a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of internet history, with some registrations dating back to 2010, shortly after Bitcoin’s groundbreaking launch. This event highlights the growing recognition of digital real estate as a valuable commodity. What Makes These Bitcoin Web Domains So Unique? This extensive collection, reported by Cointelegraph, features more than 280 web domains. Many prominently include ‘Bitcoin’ in their names, making them instantly recognizable and highly relevant. This isn’t just a random assortment; it’s a curated set deeply tied to the cryptocurrency’s origin. Crucially, some of these domains were registered in 2010. Think about that for a moment: this was when Bitcoin was still in its infancy, known only to a small circle of enthusiasts. Owning a domain from that era is like owning a piece of the internet’s early crypto frontier, a tangible link to a pivotal moment in digital history. Historical Significance: Domains from 2010 offer a direct connection to Bitcoin’s formative years. Volume and Focus: Over 280 domains, many containing the word ‘Bitcoin’, are being sold as a single lot. Exclusive Auction: Australian auction house Lloyds Auctions is handling this unprecedented sale. The Rising Value of Digital Real Estate: Why are Bitcoin Web Domains Coveted? We have seen it before: digital assets, especially those tied to significant technological movements, can fetch incredible prices. Historically, domains related to Bitcoin have commanded high valuations due to their scarcity and brand potential. These particular Bitcoin web domains represent a unique form of digital real estate. Their value stems from both their historical significance and their potential for future utility. Imagine the branding power or community-building potential of an early Bitcoin-related domain. It is about more than just a URL; it is about prestige and positioning in the rapidly evolving crypto space. These domains offer an immediate connection to the most recognized cryptocurrency in the world. The market for premium domains continues to grow, driven by businesses and individuals seeking memorable and authoritative online presences. Domains directly incorporating ‘Bitcoin’ are inherently valuable because they tap into a global phenomenon and an established digital currency. Who is Bidding on These Historic Bitcoin Web Domains? While the original registrants remain undisclosed, the auction is sure to attract a diverse range of bidders. We can expect interest from seasoned cryptocurrency investors looking to diversify their digital portfolios with rare assets. These individuals understand the long-term value of foundational digital properties. Large tech companies or emerging Web3 ventures might also see immense value in acquiring such a foundational set of Bitcoin web domains for branding or strategic purposes. A strong domain portfolio can significantly enhance a company’s credibility and market reach in the digital economy. Furthermore, individual collectors, passionate about digital history and the evolution of blockchain technology, could be vying for these unique assets. The competition for such rare digital artifacts is often fierce, reflecting their perceived long-term value. This auction is not just about buying URLs; it is about acquiring digital heritage that could appreciate significantly as the crypto world expands. It signifies a maturation of the digital asset market, where even web addresses are becoming prized commodities. This auction of early Bitcoin web domains is more than just a sale; it is a testament to the enduring legacy and growing importance of Bitcoin itself. It highlights how digital assets, particularly those with historical roots, are becoming increasingly recognized as valuable commodities. This event reminds us that in the digital age, even web addresses can become prized treasures, holding immense potential for the future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is being auctioned?A1: Over 280 Bitcoin-related web domains, including some registered in 2010, are being auctioned as a single portfolio. Q2: Why are these domains considered valuable?A2: Their value comes from their historical significance (early registration dates), the inclusion of ‘Bitcoin’ in their names, their scarcity, and their potential for future branding and utility in the growing crypto space. Q3: Who is conducting the auction?A3: The auction is being conducted by the Australian auction house, Lloyds Auctions. Q4: Have Bitcoin-related domains sold for high prices before?A4: Yes, Bitcoin-related domains have historically fetched high prices, indicating a strong market for such digital assets. Q5: What makes these domains ‘early’?A5: Some domains were registered in 2010, just a year after Bitcoin’s launch, making them among the earliest digital assets associated with the cryptocurrency. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to spread the word about this fascinating auction of historic Bitcoin web domains! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Web Domains: A Historic Auction of Valuable Digital Assets first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:45
Toyota explores blockchain to turn cars into tradable RWAs

Toyota Blockchain Lab is researching a network that would enable turning cars into NFTs.
Crypto.news2025/08/20 04:42
SEC Launches Investigation into Name Linked to US President Donald Trump’s Cryptocurrency Company

The SEC has launched an investigation into a company that invested heavily in the Trump-linked cryptocurrency firm World Liberty Financial. Continue Reading: SEC Launches Investigation into Name Linked to US President Donald Trump’s Cryptocurrency Company
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:42
Trump Jr. Sounds Alarm: U.S. Must Lead Crypto or Fall Behind

In a recent interview, the President’s eldest son explained that his family’s shift toward crypto wasn’t born from technical expertise, […] The post Trump Jr. Sounds Alarm: U.S. Must Lead Crypto or Fall Behind appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 04:41
Chinese EV maker Xpeng posts record quarterly revenue as deliveries surge despite price war

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has forecast that its revenue will almost double in the third quarter, after reporting record sales and a sharply reduced loss. The Guangzhou-based company said it expected revenue between 19.6 billion yuan ($2.73 billion) and 21 billion yuan, a rise of up to 108% compared with a year earlier. Vehicle deliveries are projected to reach as many as 118,000, more than double last year’s figure. Shares in the US-listed group climbed over 4% after the announcement. The update came after the company reported record revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher deliveries and improved profit margins. Xpeng’s US-listed shares rose more than 4% in response. Xpeng sees record sales and shrinking losses During the three months to June, Xpeng recorded a 125% year-on-year jump to 18.27 billion. This was, however, slightly below analyst expectations. According to the company, deliveries during the quarter reached a record 103,181 vehicles, within the company’s guidance range, although this was also below analysts’ projections. Compared with the prior year figures, deliveries jumped by nearly 242%. This solid performance helped reduce net losses to 480 million yuan, which is the lowest since 2020, and represents a 63% decline from the same quarter in 2024. Losses went down to 390 million yuan on an adjusted basis, compared with 1.22 billion in 2024. The company has credited its cost-cutting measures and a shift in its product mix for improving its vehicle margin to 14.3%, more than double the level seen a year earlier. Gross margins jumped to a record 17.3%. Xpeng has been pouring huge sums of money into research and development, with total spending jumping by 50% year-on-year to 2.2 billion yuan. A significant chunk of the money has gone into new models and self-driving technology. One of Xpeng’s major projects is its in-house Turing chip, which was made specifically for its self-driving systems. “XPeng’s in-house Turing chip, once mass-produced, could be a pivotal step in the company’s intelligent driving ambitions.” Rosalie Chan, analyst at research firm Third Bridge The EV maker is also deepening ties with other automakers. A technology partnership with Volkswagen, initially focused on battery-electric cars, has been expanded to cover plug-in hybrid and even gasoline platforms in China. China is now the largest auto market in the world due to the ability of its companies to make and sell vehicles at lower costs than Western automakers. But that has crowded the market, leading to a price war and a battle for technological supremacy. Xpeng is surviving in a crowded market, global ambitions China has become the world’s largest auto market because of its ability to produce vehicles at a lower cost as compared to Western rivals. Even with the electric vehicle sales, the country has become the battleground for autonomous driving supremacy. However, competition is now intense, igniting a price war as firms fight for market share and tech leadership. The company, however, remains upbeat that a combination of AI, tighter integration with partners, and steady cost reductions will help it survive the pressure. Xpeng ended the second quarter with cash reserves of 47.6 billion yuan, up from 42 billion yuan at the end of last year. That war chest gives it the financial strength to keep investing in new technology and models even as pressure builds across the industry. The firm expects to deliver more than 75,000 vehicles in the remaining two months of the third quarter after posting deliveries of nearly 37,000 in July alone. If achieved, this would cement its position as one of the fastest-growing players in China’s EV sector. Despite persistent challenges, including weakening consumer sentiment in parts of China’s economy, Xpeng is betting that strong demand, improved margins, and new technology will push it closer to profitability. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:40
Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity At the recent SALT conference, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson shared a powerful insight: the most compelling investment opportunities in the crypto space aren’t necessarily the popular tokens like Bitcoin. Instead, she firmly believes the true potential, and thus the best investments, lie in crypto infrastructure. Why Focus on Crypto Infrastructure? Johnson’s perspective shifts the conversation from speculative digital assets to the foundational technology powering the decentralized world. She argues that while Bitcoin often captures headlines as a “fear currency,” it can distract from the transformative capabilities of blockchain itself. Underlying Rails: Think of these as the digital highways for transactions, making processes faster and more efficient. Consumer Applications: Innovative apps built on blockchain could redefine how we interact with digital services and assets daily. Node Validators: These are crucial components that secure and verify transactions, ensuring the integrity of the network. This focus on the underlying framework, rather than just the visible cryptocurrencies, highlights a deeper understanding of blockchain’s long-term impact. It’s about building the future, not just trading current assets. How Does Crypto Infrastructure Drive Transparency? One of the most exciting aspects of robust crypto infrastructure, according to Johnson, is its potential to revolutionize transparency in financial services. Node validators, for instance, can provide an unprecedented level of verifiable data. Imagine a world where every transaction, every asset movement, is openly recorded and verifiable on a blockchain. This could significantly reduce fraud and increase trust across the financial ecosystem. This isn’t just a theoretical concept; it’s a practical application of distributed ledger technology. Indeed, this increased transparency could pave the way for a new era of financial accountability, benefiting both institutions and consumers alike. It moves beyond the hype to deliver tangible, real-world value. Can Traditional Finance Embrace Blockchain? Johnson foresees a future where even traditional financial products like mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) operate on blockchain networks. This would streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance accessibility. However, this vision isn’t without its hurdles. The primary barrier remains regulatory risk. Governments and financial bodies worldwide are still grappling with how to classify and regulate digital assets and blockchain technology. Until clearer frameworks emerge, widespread institutional adoption of blockchain for core financial products will face significant challenges. Despite these challenges, the potential for efficiency gains and innovation is too great to ignore. Many industry leaders are actively working with regulators to bridge this gap and unlock the full potential of crypto infrastructure in mainstream finance. The Future of Investment: Beyond Tokens Jenny Johnson’s insights offer a compelling vision for the future of digital asset investment. By emphasizing the foundational elements of crypto infrastructure, she encourages investors to look beyond the volatile daily price movements of individual tokens. Instead, she points towards the steady, long-term growth potential inherent in building the very rails of the new digital economy. This perspective suggests a maturing market, where value is increasingly recognized in utility, security, and scalability. It’s a call to invest in the plumbing, not just the water flowing through it, positioning crypto infrastructure as a critical component for anyone considering future-proof digital asset strategies. FAQs About Crypto Infrastructure Investment What does Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson mean by ‘crypto infrastructure’?She refers to the foundational technologies that support the crypto ecosystem, such as blockchain networks, decentralized applications (‘consumer apps’), and crucial components like ‘node validators’ that ensure network integrity and transparency. Why does she view crypto infrastructure as a better investment than tokens like Bitcoin?Johnson believes that while tokens can be volatile, the underlying infrastructure provides the long-term value and utility of blockchain technology. It’s about building the essential rails and systems that enable future financial services and applications. How can blockchain infrastructure enhance transparency in financial services?Through components like node validators, blockchain can provide immutable and verifiable records of transactions and data. This transparency can significantly reduce fraud and increase trust across various financial operations. What are the main challenges for traditional financial products moving onto blockchain?The primary challenge is regulatory uncertainty. Without clear and consistent global regulations, traditional financial institutions face significant hurdles in integrating blockchain technology into their core operations for products like mutual funds and ETFs. What are some examples of crypto infrastructure?Examples include blockchain protocols (e.g., Ethereum, Solana), layer-2 scaling solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, oracle networks, node operators, and blockchain development tools. Did this article shed new light on crypto investments for you? Share these valuable insights with your network on social media and spark a conversation about the future of finance! To learn more about the latest crypto infrastructure trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain technology and its institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/20 04:40
Crypto Liquidations Top $506M as BTC Teases Below $113k: Experts’ Insights on Midterm Expectations

The post Crypto Liquidations Top $506M as BTC Teases Below $113k: Experts’ Insights on Midterm Expectations  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto leveraged market, led by Ethereum (ETH), recorded more than $506 million in net liquidations during the last 24 hours. According to market data analysis from CoinGlass, 143,027 traders were liquidated, with long traders involving more than $430 million compared to $77 million in short traders. The wider crypto market followed major stock indexes …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 04:36
Bitcoin at risk of a 51% attack from two miners

The post Bitcoin at risk of a 51% attack from two miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foundry USA and AntPool now control over half of Bitcoin’s hash power. Bitcoin price is slipping toward $110,530, a crucial support level. Macro fears and Fed shifts add pressure to already weak crypto markets. After Monero’s 51% takeover, two Bitcoin mining pools have sparked fears of a potential 51% attack on Bitcoin. Notably, the developments have raised critical questions about the security of the Bitcoin network and the stability of the wider crypto market. Also, the concerns over mining centralisation have intensified just as BTC faces steep price declines and broader macroeconomic pressures. Two mining pools dominate Bitcoin’s hash power Two major mining pools, Foundry USA and AntPool, now control more than half of Bitcoin’s total computing power. JUST IN: 🚨 Bitcoin is now at risk of a 51% attack as two mining pools control over 51% of the hash power. pic.twitter.com/QKkMziOy1C — Leo Lanza | ETHisDigitalOil.eth (@l3olanza) August 19, 2025 Foundry even mined eight consecutive blocks in a row, an event that is extremely rare and has heightened fears of network centralization. With over 51% of the hash power concentrated in just two entities, experts warn that Bitcoin is technically vulnerable to a 51% attack. In such a scenario, the dominant miners could potentially reorganize blocks, censor transactions, or undermine trust in the network. While such an attack would be extremely costly and perhaps self-defeating, the centralization trend has raised red flags across the community. Rising empty blocks and collapsing fees Alongside the hash power imbalance, analysts have noted an increase in the number of empty blocks being mined. Empty blocks generate lower transaction fees, which has led to collapsing revenues for miners and less efficient network usage. This situation has further fueled concerns about the long-term sustainability of the Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly as users demand greater efficiency from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 04:36
