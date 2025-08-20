2025-08-21 Thursday

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-long-term-crypto-cold-wallet-beats-ethereum-and-tron-in-real-utility/
2025/08/20
Stablecoin Giant Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines As Strategic Advisor For US Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Stablecoin Giant Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines As Strategic Advisor For US Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Tether, the crypto firm behind the USDT stablecoin, has hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director, Bo Hines, as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and U.S. strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s largest financial market. Bo Hines Joins Tether As U.S. Strategy Advisor According to a Tuesday announcement, Hines will collaborate with Tether’s leadership team to “shape and execute the company’s U.S. market entry.” This will include “cultivating constructive relationships” with policymakers and industry stakeholders. Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino postulated in a statement. “His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world.” Thrilled to join @Tether_to! Huge thanks to @paoloardoino & the team for the warm welcome. Excited to help build an ecosystem of digital asset products that set the standard for compliance & innovation—empowering U.S. consumers and reshaping our financial system. The best is yet… https://t.co/DloARijWkh — Bo Hines (@BoHines) August 19, 2025 Tether issues the crypto industry’s largest stablecoin, USDT, which currently boasts a circulating supply of over $167 billion, CoinGecko data shows. What Hines’ Appointment Means For Tether Hines previously served in President Donald Trump’s administration, only leaving the post in early August after seven months. During his tenure, he worked on projects to promote digital asset innovation, including plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.  Advertisement &nbsp Under his leadership, the White House Crypto Council published a comprehensive report proposing a regulatory action plan for crypto assets in the US — which pundits criticised for not providing more details on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “During my time in public…
2025/08/20
Circle Gateway Unifies USDC Across Seven Blockchains

TLDR Circle launches Gateway: Seamless USDC across 7 chains in seconds USDC goes unified: Instant crosschain access via Circle’s Gateway Circle’s Gateway enables 1-click USDC swaps across 7 blockchains No more bridges: Gateway brings instant USDC to Arbitrum, Base, more Circle Gateway unites USDC liquidity, slashes crosschain delays Circle has launched its Gateway protocol on [...] The post Circle Gateway Unifies USDC Across Seven Blockchains appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/20
DXY: Calibrating expectations – OCBC

The post DXY: Calibrating expectations – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) inched higher overnight, in absence of data. DXY was last at 98.03 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Mild upside risks likely in the interim “Markets are starting to be wary if Fed Chair Powell may even tilt dovish or give a clear, decisive view on policy bias at Jackson Hole symposium (Friday). The theme for this year’s event is ‘Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy’. The theme could not be timelier, coming at a point when the US labour market is showing signs of softening.” “Markets continue to price in over 83% chance of 25bp cut at Sep FOMC. We had earlier indicated there are expectations for Powell to pivot dovish but cautioned that also leaves room for market disappointment, given that market remains short USD. Worries about Powell not playing ball may see USD trade sideways until we get clarity from Powell.” “Mild bearish momentum on daily chart shows signs of fading while RSI rose. 2-way trades, with mild upside risks likely in the interim. Resistance at 98.30 levels (21 DMA), 99.10 (100 DMA). Support at 97.60, 97.10 levels. Focus for the week on FOMC minutes, prelim PMIs, Philly Fed business outlook (Thursday); Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole (Friday).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dxy-calibrating-expectations-ocbc-202508190829
2025/08/20
Pivotal Shift: Fed Chief Urges Pro-Crypto Regulation for Future Finance

BitcoinWorld Pivotal Shift: Fed Chief Urges Pro-Crypto Regulation for Future Finance In a significant development for the digital asset landscape, Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman recently made a compelling case for a more supportive and clear approach to pro-crypto regulation. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Bowman’s remarks signal a potentially transformative shift in how the nation’s central bank views the integration of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial system. Why is Pro-Crypto Regulation Crucial Now? The current regulatory environment for digital assets often faces criticism for its lack of clarity and fragmented nature. Michelle Bowman highlighted this challenge, advocating for specific, tailored rules rather than a broad-brush approach. She firmly believes that clear guidelines are essential to foster innovation while ensuring financial stability. Bowman expressed strong support for the upcoming GENIUS Act. This proposed legislation aims to provide a comprehensive framework for digital assets, which could finally bring the much-needed regulatory certainty to the crypto space. Such a framework is vital for both established financial institutions and emerging crypto companies. Embracing Stablecoins and Gaining Understanding A key aspect of Bowman’s vision includes the robust adoption of stablecoins. These digital currencies, pegged to traditional assets like the US dollar, offer a bridge between the conventional financial system and the burgeoning crypto economy. Their potential for efficient payments and broader financial inclusion is significant. Moreover, Bowman offered a truly innovative suggestion: allowing Fed staff to hold small amounts of cryptocurrency. This isn’t about investment; it’s about hands-on understanding. By experiencing the technology directly, regulators can gain invaluable insights, leading to more informed and effective pro-crypto regulation. This practical approach could bridge the knowledge gap that often hinders effective policymaking. The Stakes for Traditional Banks in Crypto Regulation Bowman delivered a stark warning to traditional banks: ignoring the rapidly evolving crypto sector carries substantial risks. According to a CoinDesk report, she cautioned that banks choosing to remain on the sidelines risk losing their relevance in an increasingly digitized financial landscape. This isn’t just about missing out on new revenue streams. It’s about maintaining a competitive edge and serving clients who are increasingly engaging with digital assets. Banks that fail to adapt and integrate crypto services may find themselves falling behind, potentially impacting their long-term viability. Embracing pro-crypto regulation allows banks to participate safely and effectively. Key Takeaways for Banks: Adapt or Be Left Behind: The financial system is evolving, and digital assets are a core part of its future. Client Demand: Customers are increasingly seeking crypto-related services, from trading to custody. Innovation Opportunity: Engaging with crypto can lead to new products, services, and operational efficiencies. Charting a Course for Future Finance with Pro-Crypto Regulation Michelle Bowman’s call for a more supportive and pragmatic approach to pro-crypto regulation marks a significant moment. Her statements suggest a growing recognition within the Federal Reserve that digital assets are not just a passing trend but a fundamental component of the future financial ecosystem. By advocating for clear rules, supporting stablecoin adoption, and encouraging practical understanding among regulators, Bowman aims to create an environment where innovation can thrive responsibly. This forward-thinking perspective is crucial for the United States to maintain its leadership in global financial markets. It is a compelling vision for a balanced approach, ensuring both stability and growth in the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Michelle Bowman and what is her role at the Fed?A1: Michelle Bowman serves as the Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve. In this role, she oversees the Fed’s regulation and supervision of financial institutions. Q2: What is the GENIUS Act and why is it important for crypto?A2: The GENIUS Act is proposed legislation aimed at providing a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. It’s important because it seeks to bring much-needed legal certainty and clarity to the crypto industry, fostering innovation and adoption. Q3: Why does Bowman advocate for stablecoin adoption?A3: Bowman supports stablecoin adoption due to their potential to bridge traditional finance with the crypto economy. They can facilitate efficient payments and enhance financial inclusion by offering a stable digital currency option. Q4: What risk do banks face if they ignore crypto, according to Bowman?A4: According to Bowman, banks that ignore the crypto sector risk losing their relevance in the evolving financial system. This means they could fall behind in terms of innovation, client services, and overall competitiveness in a digital-first world. Q5: Why did Bowman suggest Fed staff hold crypto?A5: Bowman suggested Fed staff hold small amounts of crypto not for investment, but for hands-on understanding. This practical experience can provide regulators with valuable insights into the technology, leading to more informed and effective policymaking. Did this article shed light on the evolving regulatory landscape for crypto? Share your thoughts and spread the word by sharing this article on your social media platforms! Let’s continue the conversation about the future of finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Pivotal Shift: Fed Chief Urges Pro-Crypto Regulation for Future Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/20
Polkadot rebuilds leadership and strategy after 40% token decline

The post Polkadot rebuilds leadership and strategy after 40% token decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot is moving to reposition itself in the current bull market by introducing a dedicated unit to bridge its ecosystem with institutional capital. On Aug. 19, the network announced the launch of Polkadot Capital Group, a capital markets-focused division designed to attract Wall Street investors and build stronger ties with traditional finance. According to the network team, the initiative aims to capitalize on recent developments, including the growing crypto demand from institutional players and increasing clarity in the US regulatory environment. The Polkadot team stated that the Polkadot Capital Group will help traditional finance participants navigate the network and identify investment opportunities. David Sedacca, the division’s lead, said: “Our goal is to lead through data-driven education, driving adoption through knowledge transfer, and adapting in real-time to the dynamic priorities of institutional market participants.We envision a future where institutions clearly understand the unique value of our network and can engage confidently.” Gavin Wood returns to Parity This organizational pivot arrives simultaneously as a leadership change within Parity, the blockchain network’s developer. On Aug. 13, Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood confirmed he would return as CEO by the end of the month, replacing Björn Wagner, who has served in the role for three years. Wood said his decision was driven by “leverage,” explaining that with the core architecture completed and markets gaining momentum, his leadership from the top seat would allow Polkadot to accelerate execution. He added: “Nothing changes day-to-day. Teams, projects, and plans stay on course. But the bigger picture is evolving and you’ll start to feel that in the months ahead.” Why Polkadot needs these changes The timing of these changes reflects Polkadot’s recent struggles to compete with heavyweight rivals such as Ethereum and Solana. The two ecosystems have captured billions of dollars in DeFi and stablecoin activity. By contrast, Polkadot…
2025/08/20
Dogecoin and XRP Are Bleeding: Where's the Bottom?

Are markets taking a breather after a hot summer or are we entering trend reversal territory? Here's what the charts suggest.
2025/08/20
South Korea Moves Ahead With Stablecoin Regulation Bill

South Korea is preparing to introduce a regulatory framework for stablecoins in a few months. In particular, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) is expected to submit the bill to the National Assembly in October. Stablecoin Framework Designed to Reduce Dollar Dependence According to lawmaker Park Min-kyu, the FSC briefed him on the policy direction and […] The post South Korea Moves Ahead With Stablecoin Regulation Bill appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/08/20
Invro Mining Shows You How to Earn Crypto Today Using Only Your Phone

The post Invro Mining Shows You How to Earn Crypto Today Using Only Your Phone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every day, people scroll through social media watching others post screenshots of their crypto earnings. Thanks to Invro Mining’s fully automated mobile mining platform, you no longer need expensive hardware, advanced technical skills, or huge investments to start earning cryptocurrency. All it takes is your smartphone, a few clicks, and a couple of minutes to set up. From Complex to Effortless: The New Age of Mining In the past, mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies meant setting up large, noisy machines that consumed huge amounts of electricity. This process required thousands of dollars in equipment and constant maintenance. Invro Mining has completely transformed that model. By shifting mining to cloud-based servers, the platform removes all complexity from the user’s side. With Invro Mining: No rigs to buy or maintain. No excessive electricity bills. No overheating devices. No long, confusing setups. Instead, you get a 100% automated process, accessible through your phone, that works while you live your life. Instant Start With a $15 Welcome Bonus One of the most exciting parts about Invro Mining is its low entry barrier. New users can access a $15 trial plan to test the system without upfront payment. Your only requirements are: A smartphone (Android or iOS) Internet connection A few clicks to register and activate your miner Whether you’re commuting, relaxing at home, or even sleeping, your miner keeps working in the background. Invro Mining isn’t just about standard mining rewards. The platform offers additional earning opportunities to accelerate your profits:  Sign-Up Bonus: $15 in mining credit instantly  Daily Login Rewards: $0.75 each day you check in  Referral Program: Earn up to 5% commission for inviting friends and family Flexible Mining Plans for Every Budget Invro Mining offers plans that fit both beginners and experienced miners. For example, the Starter Plan costs only $15…
2025/08/20
PGA Tour Returns To Trump Doral For First Time Since 2016

The post PGA Tour Returns To Trump Doral For First Time Since 2016 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The PGA Tour will host an event at Trump’s Miami-area golf course for the first time since 2016—repairing its relationship with the president since the tour cut ties with him in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. General view of Trump Doral golf course, during LIV Golf Miami on April 06, 2025, at Trump National Doral in Doral, FL. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Key Facts The Trump organization announced Tuesday Trump Doral will host the Miami Championship April 30-May 3 next year, offering a $20 million purse. Trump and the PGA were at war after it severed ties with Trump and moved the PGA Championship out of his Bedminster, New Jersey, club days after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, with then-PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh calling it a “political situation not of our making.” Trump’s relationship with the tour has been rocky since it canceled an event at Trump’s Los Angeles golf club in 2015 following controversial remarks he made about Mexican immigrants. The feud escalated in 2022 when Trump partnered with the Saudi-backed LIV tour, as Trump accused the tour of “taking advantage of the players for many years.” Tangent LIV and the PGA announced a merger in 2023 that was praised by Trump, who said a year earlier he believed the deal was “inevitable.” The deal has yet to come to fruition, however, and the tours have separate schedules for the 2026 season. Key Background Trump and LIV Golf forged a partnership in 2022 upon the league’s inception. The creation of LIV launched an unprecedented direct rival with the PGA and lured several top golfers away from the PGA Tour, with Trump encouraging all golfers to join the tour, fueling his fight with…
2025/08/20
