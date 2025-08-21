2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady

Chainlink (LINK) has seen a sharp 15% rise as whales continue to accumulate tokens and developers roll out strategic upgrades to its oracle network. This momentum has reignited interest in meme-driven investments, where traders look for the Top Meme Coins to Invest alongside established players like LINK. Arctic Pablo Coin, Bonk, and Notcoin are three tokens standing out […]
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:15
Media Impersonations Lure in Crypto Victims

The post Media Impersonations Lure in Crypto Victims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the United Kingdom, a new fraudulent scheme has emerged involving cryptocurrency criminals masquerading as reputable media entities. These fraudsters craft counterfeit news bulletins that mimic the styles of prominent agencies like the BBC, successfully luring individuals into deceptive investment opportunities. Continue Reading:Media Impersonations Lure in Crypto Victims Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/media-impersonations-lure-in-crypto-victims
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:13
BREAKING: Chaos Ensues in Token Set to Be Completely Acquired by Another Altcoin – Now There’s a Higher Bidder

The post BREAKING: Chaos Ensues in Token Set to Be Completely Acquired by Another Altcoin – Now There’s a Higher Bidder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Wormhole(W) Foundation plans to submit a “significantly higher bid” than LayerZero’s $110 million ZRO bid to acquire Stargate (STG), citing its low valuation. It is requesting that Snapshot be suspended for 5 days to finalize its bid for a more competitive process. LayerZero recently submitted a $110 million proposal to acquire the Stargate ecosystem and facilitate integration by merging the two protocols. Under the proposal, all tokens would be converted to ZRO, and Stargate, which has generated approximately $1 million in revenue in the last three months, would be used for LayerZero token buybacks. This move makes sense, as LayerZero and Stargate were developed by the same team and share common founders. Under the plan, all STG tokens in circulation (including staking and voting rights) will be exchanged at a rate of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO. This translates to $0.1675 for STG and $1.94 for ZRO. Furthermore, the Stargate DAO is expected to be dissolved. Wormhole submitted a competitive bid, stating that Stargate owners deserved a “more competitive process.” Wormhole requested that the community vote be halted while the seven-day period for voting was still running, prompting a reassessment of Stargate’s true value. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-chaos-ensues-in-token-set-to-be-completely-acquired-by-another-altcoin-now-theres-a-higher-bidder/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:10
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:09
Winklevoss Twins Donate Bitcoin for Crypto Advocacy in US

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/winklevoss-bitcoin-pac-us-crypto/
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:09
NY Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Repay $228 Million in Crypto Fraud

The post NY Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Repay $228 Million in Crypto Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge in Manhattan has ordered Eddy Alexandre, founder of the shuttered cryptocurrency platform EminiFX Inc A federal judge in Manhattan has ordered Eddy Alexandre, founder of the shuttered cryptocurrency platform EminiFX Inc., to pay more than $228 million in restitution after finding that the company operated as a Ponzi scheme. The ruling, handed down on 20 Aug., resolves a civil enforcement action brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and follows Alexandre’s earlier nine-year criminal sentence for commodities fraud. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni determined that Alexandre misled thousands of investors with promises of high returns from automated crypto trading and diverted client funds for personal use, including the purchase of luxury cars. In addition to restitution, the court ordered disgorgement of roughly $15 million in ill-gotten gains, underscoring regulators’ willingness to pursue significant financial penalties alongside criminal sanctions in the digital-asset sector. Separately, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon lifted a freeze on $57.6 million in USD Coin tied to the Libra memecoin, giving promoters Hayden Davis of Kelsier Labs and Ben Chow of Meteora renewed access to the funds. The judge cited the defendants’ cooperation and questioned the plaintiffs’ likelihood of success, illustrating the varied outcomes emerging from a wave of crypto-related litigation in New York federal courts. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/ny-judge-orders-eminifx-founder-to-repay-228-million-crypto-fraud-bc35d20b
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:08
The altcoin uprising: Ether, Solana, and BNB defy market fear as Bitcoin stalls

The post The altcoin uprising: Ether, Solana, and BNB defy market fear as Bitcoin stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major altcoins like Ether and Solana are strongly outperforming Bitcoin. BNB, the token of BNB Chain, surged 6% to a new all-time high of 875. Bitcoin’s market dominance is on the verge of hitting a new six-month low. In a stunning display of defiance, a powerful cohort of major altcoins staged a dramatic comeback on Wednesday, completely eclipsing Bitcoin and brushing off a wave of risk-aversion that sent traditional stock markets lower. The move signals a potential changing of the guard, as leadership in the digital asset space appears to be shifting, at least for now, from the king to its court. The rebellion was led by BNB, the native token of the BNB Chain, which blasted through to a fresh all-time high, surging 6% to hit 875. The ferocity of the rebound was just as palpable in the Ethereum market, where Ether (ETH) rocketed 7% from its overnight lows to 4,350, completely erasing all of Tuesday’s losses in a single, powerful move. Some market observers speculated the rally was fueled by ETH treasury firms strategically buying the dip. The strength was broad-based. Solana’s SOL gained a formidable 6.1%, also outpacing its recent decline, while tokens for ChainLink and AAVE put on even more impressive shows, soaring 10% and 7%, respectively. A king on shaky ground While the altcoin market was exploding with activity, Bitcoin was a sea of calm. The leading cryptocurrency advanced a modest 1.4% from its lows, trading just above 114,000. This tepid performance was more in line with the broader capital markets, where major stock indices like the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed in the red. This stark divergence is forcing a market-wide reassessment. The relative strength of altcoins during a period of fear is a notable and potentially significant signal. Bitcoin’s dominance—a key…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:05
Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Texas House Passes New Gerrymandered Map

The post Texas House Passes New Gerrymandered Map appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Texas House lawmakers approved a new gerrymandered map Wednesday that would likely give Republicans five additional congressional seats, at President Donald Trump’s urging, overcoming a protest by Democrats and teeing up a battle with Democratic-led states to even the scales ahead of next year’s midterms. American and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. getty Key Facts The Texas House voted along party lines in an 88-52 vote to approve a new map drawn by Republicans to flip five Democrat-held districts, sending the bill to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where a vote is scheduled for Thursday, then on to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the legislation into law once it clears the Senate. The vote was delayed for more than two weeks after dozens of Democratic state legislators left Texas to prevent the House from reaching a quorum, though they began to return earlier this week. Democrats who control the state legislature in California are expected to counter Texas Republicans by moving forward with a vote on a map that would add as many as five Democratic seats, but the map will have to be approved by voters in a special election to supersede the state’s independent redistricting commission. Tangent Texas Republican lawmakers forced Democrats who ended their protest and returned to the state to sign “permission slips” agreeing to police escorts in order to leave the House floor, which they said was a measure to prevent them from fleeing Texas again. Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier refused to sign the permission slip, however, and spent Monday night sleeping on the House floor. Several other Democrats joined her Tuesday night. Crucial Quote “Please pass this Map,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:03
Thailand eyes digital asset payment sandbox for tourism

The post Thailand eyes digital asset payment sandbox for tourism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Thailand eyes digital asset payment sandbox for tourism Thai authorities are mulling the upside of allowing tourists to seamlessly swap their digital assets for local fiat and make payments via electronic payment channels. According to a report, the country will pilot a digital asset payment sandbox for 18 months to test the viability of the offering. Dubbed TouristDigiPay, the project will begin in Q4 2025 and has the backing of key government agencies in Thailand. The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will spearhead the project in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) also co-developed the project. While the report indicates support for digital assets, the SEC clarified that tourists cannot pay for goods and services using digital currencies. Under the hood, merchants will convert payments to Thai baht before receipt, with AMLO specifying KYC and AML requirements for service providers. Besides AML and KYC requirements, authorities have embedded advanced guardrails and safeguards into the TouristDigiPay project. For starters, tourists will have the functionality of monthly spending limits and the option of barring direct cash withdrawals from their platform. “The TouristDigiPay project builds upon the existing ecosystem that integrates the digital asset trading system regulated by the SEC with the e-money system regulated by the Bank of Thailand,” said Pornanong Budsaratragoon, SEC Secretary-General. Thailand’s incoming TouristDigiPay project is an attempt by authorities to jolt life into its waning tourism sector. The Southeast Asian country has recorded a slump in foreign visitors in 2025, with pundits citing ease of payments and affordability as a reason for the falling metrics. “Thailand’s 5% tourism decline in 2025 underlines the urgent need for diversification, market repositioning, and enhanced visitor experiences to compete in a changing regional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 11:02
