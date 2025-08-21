‘The Pitt’ Sweeps With Four Wins; Kathy Bates Honored For Career Achievement
Shawn Hatosy, Katherine LaNasa, Amanda Marsalis, Noah Wyle attend "The Pitt" Press Line at HBO Max Nominee Celebration Day at nya studios WEST on August 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners of the 41st Annual TCA Awards, held virtually to recognize outstanding television programming and performances from the 2024–2025 season. Among this year's most celebrated titles were The Pitt, which dominated with four wins (including Program of the Year), Adolescence, The Studio, Doctor Who, The Traitors, and Sesame Street. The TCA, comprised of approximately 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, honors excellence across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Career Achievement Honors Go to Kathy Bates The Career Achievement Award was presented to Oscar winner Kathy Bates, who at present stars in the successful reboot of legal drama Matlock on CBS. "Your recognition means the world to me, and I'm grateful to all of the TCA members for this incredible honor. Your support and dedication to the television industry are invaluable, and I am truly humbled by your acknowledgment.," said Bates in a statement. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Kathy Bates attends FYC event for "Matlock" hosted by CBS at Directors Guild Of America on May 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images Bridget Everett and Noah Wyle Honored Bridget Everett received the Individual Achievement in Comedy award for her role as Sam Miller in the HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere. "I am beyond grateful to be honored for this show, which has meant so much to me," said Everett. "And I'm especially grateful to have the opportunity to thank you, the critics, who saw what we were trying to…
