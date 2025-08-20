2025-08-21 Thursday

SEC ETF freeze hits Solana, XRP, and Bitcoin products: What happens next?

The post SEC ETF freeze hits Solana, XRP, and Bitcoin products: What happens next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways The U.S. SEC has delayed decisions on several major crypto ETF proposals, including those tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The move is a sign of caution when it comes to altcoins. The U.S. SEC is taking more time to decide on several high-profile crypto ETFs. Yesterday, the agency delayed decisions on products tied to Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Solana [SOL], and Ripple [XRP], including one branded by Truth Social. While delays like this aren’t unusual, the growing number of crypto ETF filings shows just how quickly the market is evolving, and how regulators are trying to keep up. Here’s what happened The SEC is hitting pause on three major crypto ETF applications. These include Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, new Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise, and a proposed XRP trust from 21Shares. The agency has now set new deadlines: 8th of October for the Truth Social ETF, 16th of October for the Solana ETFs, and 19th of October for the XRP trust. Source: sec.gov These ETFs would allow investors to gain direct exposure to crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP without actually holding them. While Truth Social’s brand adds political flavor to the mix, the ETF structure is standard. It is generally agreed upon that regulators often take the maximum time allowed to evaluate such proposals. Case in point, here’s an X post from crypto and ETF expert James Seyffart, The SEC *typically* takes the full time to respond to a 19b-4 filing. Almost all of these filings have final due dates in October. Early decisions would the action that’s out of the norm. No matter how “Crypto-friendly” this SEC is… Why the SEC ETF delay matters The SEC has been extending deadlines on a wave of crypto ETF applications all year.…
2025/08/20 05:05
Strategy Just Flipped Its Bitcoin Playbook—Why It Matters

The post Strategy Just Flipped Its Bitcoin Playbook—Why It Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Just Flipped Its Bitcoin Playbook—Why It Matters Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategy-just-flipped-its-bitcoin-playbook/
2025/08/20 05:02
Dutch Firm Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With New Treasury Company

The new entity will be dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin accumulation and treasury management. AMBTS will operate with its own governance […] The post Dutch Firm Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With New Treasury Company appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/20 05:01
SEC Chair Atkins Reveals: Only a Few Tokens Qualify as Securities!

In a pivotal speech at the University of Wyoming, SEC Chair Paul Atkins delved into the intricate world of digital assets and their regulatory implications under U.S. securities laws. As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, understanding these classifications becomes crucial for both startups and investors. Defining Digital Assets During his speech, Atkins highlighted the importance of [...]
2025/08/20 05:01
Jillian Michaels Slams ‘Biggest Loser’ Documentary—Reportedly May Sue

The post Jillian Michaels Slams ‘Biggest Loser’ Documentary—Reportedly May Sue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jillian Michaels, a former trainer on the NBC reality show “The Biggest Loser,” told TMZ she may sue over a new Netflix docuseries highlighting what former contestants say was cruel treatment, specifically refuting an allegation that trainers on the show broke rules by giving contestants caffeine supplements to lose weight, since she claimed that was never actually one of the show’s rules. Former “The Biggest Loser” trainer Jillian Michaels slammed a new Netflix docuseries about the reality show on Tuesday. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Michaels, who did not participate in the documentary, told TMZ on Tuesday morning she is meeting with lawyers about filing a lawsuit against Netflix, producers of the documentary, former trainer Bob Harper and a doctor who appeared on the show for making what she says are false claims. Michaels said in an Instagram post Tuesday morning caffeine was “NEVER banned on ‘The Biggest Loser,’” refuting an allegation made in the docuseries that trainers gave contestants caffeine pills despite being against the show’s rules. Michaels shared emails from 2009 on Instagram, which appear to show the trainers and producers coordinating to provide contestants caffeine supplements. TMZ reported Michaels is meeting on Tuesday with Bryan Freedman, an entertainment lawyer also representing Justin Baldoni in his legal battle against Blake Lively (Forbes has reached out to Freedman for comment). Will Jillian Michaels Sue Netflix? Michaels told TMZ’s Harvey Levin in a phone conversation, recorded and posted to TMZ’s website, that she is considering either filing a lawsuit or releasing emails she has previously shared with “Biggest Loser” producers. Michaels told Levin she is weighing whether the cost and time required to file a lawsuit is worth it, but she said the docuseries is “so egregious” and “so damaging that I don’t think I…
2025/08/20 05:01
Which One is The best crypto to buy and the next Shiba? Pepeto, Little Pepe or Bitcoin Hyper

Looking for the best crypto to buy now as markets base and money rotates into presales? Memecoins are back on desks, and three live tickets keep popping up on scanners: Pepeto (PEPETO), Little Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is drawing fast community flow, pulling in fresh wallets, and grabbing headlines as traders try to [...] The post Which One is The best crypto to buy and the next Shiba? Pepeto, Little Pepe or Bitcoin Hyper appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/20 05:00
Bitcoin May Pause After Fresh Highs As Some Holders Pocket Gains – Data

Bitcoin looks set for a pause. Prices climbed to a fresh high, and now the market is showing signs of short-term cooling as some investors lock in profits. Related Reading: Market Jitters Rise As Bitcoin Pulls Back—Is $135K Still Possible? Price Pullback And Recent Rally Bitcoin was trading at $115,550 when this report was written, about 6% shy of its all-time high of $124,201 reached on Wednesday. The top crypto asset was up roughly 10% in the nine days leading up to that peak. That quick run-up helped push prices higher, but it also left some traders looking for a breather.   Analysts say the recent rally quickly fizzled out without fresh macro drivers to keep it going. MVRV Signals Some Caution According to Santiment, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio sits at +21%. That means the average holder who bought over the past year is in profit, and many could be tempted to sell. That figure isn’t an extreme reading. But it is enough to raise the odds of profit-taking, which can slow or stall further gains. Profit Taking Vs. Whale Accumulation There’s tension in the market right now. Based on reports, about $2 billion in short positions would be at risk if Bitcoin returned to the $124,000 region. That creates a squeeze scenario on a big upside move. At the same time, Santiment notes that wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC have continued to add to their holdings even after the new high. So while many smaller players may take profits, larger holders appear confident and are stacking more coins. Macro Watch: Fed Cut In Focus Investors are also watching the US Federal Reserve. The Fed’s rate cut decision set for Sept. 17 is on many traders’ calendars. The CME FedWatch Tool puts the chance of a cut at about 83%. That expected move is one reason some market participants are sitting tight and waiting, rather than pushing prices higher right away. What Traders Are Watching Next Markets look to be in a consolidation phase, with traders adopting a wait-and-watch stance. If economic news or the Fed decision surprises, price action could pick up fast. Related Reading: XRP Chatter Reaches Ride-Share Drivers — Small Survey Shows Mixed Results But without a new catalyst, sideways action seems more likely in the near term. Based on reports, the combination of modest MVRV pressure, piled-up shorts, and steady whale buying paints a mixed picture — risk now, possible fuel later. Meanwhile, short-term choppiness is plausible. Some investors will take profits. Others — especially larger wallets — are still buying. Watch the Fed date and any sudden shifts in short positions; they could decide which way the next move goes. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
2025/08/20 05:00
Rollup reality check: It’s the L1s that are defecting

The post Rollup reality check: It’s the L1s that are defecting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Skeptics of Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap have speculated that layer-2 networks might eventually peel away from the ecosystem. The concern was that rollup teams would grow tired of paying Ethereum’s data availability fees and break off into sovereign layer-1 chains with their own validators. But so far, that hasn’t happened. Instead, the gravitational pull has flowed the other way: independent layer-1s are re-architecting themselves as Ethereum L2s. Celo and Lisk are two prominent examples. Celo launched in 2020 aiming to build a mobile-first, payments-centric L1 with its own stablecoins and identity layer. Lisk’s origins go back even further to 2016, when it launched with a focus on onboarding JavaScript developers through a custom SDK and sidechains. But by the 2022–2023 bear market, both faced a common challenge seen across many mid-tier L1s: limited liquidity, fragmented developer ecosystems, and difficulty attracting and retaining users beyond niche use cases. Rather than double down on independence, both chains opted to plug into Ethereum. Celo completed its migration in March 2025, relaunching as an OP Stack rollup using EigenDA for data availability. “It was the right time to return home to Ethereum,” Rene Reinsberg, Celo co-founder, told Blockworks, citing new infrastructure like rollup-in-a-box stacks. “This allowed Celo to maintain its unique technical advantages like 1-block finality, sub-cent gas fees, and ERC-20 tokens as gas currencies… while gaining Ethereum’s security, community, and network effects.” Celo says its community overwhelmingly supported the shift, with unanimous votes through onchain governance and proposals reviewed in public calls and open forums.  “Building in the open was, and remains, a core priority,” Reinsberg said. The results are showing in the metrics. According to Celo, daily active users now top 600,000, and stablecoin transfers have reached over 123 million across more than 1.1 million wallets. The chain also reports over $1 billion…
2025/08/20 05:00
Pepeto (PEPETO) The Next SHIBA INU Is Set To Turn Your $10,000 Investment Into Millions, Here’s How

Can Shiba Inu ignite another 2021-style surge, or has that moment passed? With SHIB boxed into a tight band, capital is rotating toward fresh memecoins with real torque and asking which ticket is the best crypto to buy now before momentum turns. This breakdown spotlights the contender most likely to convert early entries into outsized
2025/08/20 05:00
BlockDAG’s 2.5M X1 Users Put it Ahead of PUMP’s Buyback Rally and Arbitrum’s Breakout! Presale Hits $376M

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-25m-x1-miners-outshine-pumps-116m-buyback-and-arbitrums-40-price-rally/
2025/08/20 05:00
