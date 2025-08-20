2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Polkadot has launched Polkadot Capital Group, bringing capital markets division to Wall Street

Polkadot has launched Polkadot Capital Group, bringing capital markets division to Wall Street

Polkadot has launched Polkadot Capital Group, a capital markets division that connects traditional finance with its blockchain ecosystem. This move positions it at the centre of tokenization and DeFi to attract institutional players as digital assets gain traction. The division will showcase practical use cases in decentralized finance, staking and the fast-growing area of real-world […]
RealLink
REAL$0,05158+%0,19
Movement
MOVE$0,1277+%0,47
DeFi
DEFI$0,00174-%2,73
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 05:20
Κοινοποίηση
Stablecoin Market Cap Crosses $288 Billion Mark

Stablecoin Market Cap Crosses $288 Billion Mark

The post Stablecoin Market Cap Crosses $288 Billion Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Stablecoin market has reached a new high, with its today’s market capitalization value crossing the $288.7 billion market. According to the latest data shared by PHOENIX, a crypto analytics firm, crossing this psychological mark emphasizes the critical role of stablecoins as a medium of liquidity in the crypto economy.  Tether’s Reign – An Unmatched Dominance According to the August 19 data provided by PHOENIX, Tether continues to reign the Stablecoin market by capturing the biggest chunk of the market share. With a market capitalization value of $167.1 billion, USDT continues to dominate the market as the undisputed king of the stablecoins. Another interesting fact shared by the data analytics company proves just how strong the presence of Tether is in the Stablecoin ecosystem. The 24-hour trade volume has jumped to a staggering $119 billion.  These stats not only prove Tether’s high value but also show the continued growth in the utility of the coin as a day-to-day medium of crypto trade. The ease of trade, accessibility through a wide network, and acceptance across the crypto world, make USDT a go-to asset for traders to do regular buying or selling in the highly volatile digital asset market.  A No-Tough Competition With Distant Rivals At a very distant second place is USDC by Circle, with a market capitalization of $68.3 billion. This means that the USDT has no competition for the top spot for a considerable time in the future.  Apart from the USDC as the second top-tier Stablecoin, the rest of the Stablecoin market is a mix of emerging and established coins that have stabilized and matured over time. However, the gap between the top two and the rest is a significant one. USDe by Ethena has a market cap of $11.4, a high value for any coin, but is…
Capverse
CAP$0,06368-%2,30
Ethena USDe
USDE$1,0007--%
USDCoin
USDC$1+%0,01
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:20
Κοινοποίηση
5 NFL Players Who Can Help You Win

5 NFL Players Who Can Help You Win

The post 5 NFL Players Who Can Help You Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 15: Braelon Allen #0 of the New York Jets scores a second half touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Getty Images Fantasy football draft season is truly here as the start of the 2025 NFL campaign is just three weeks away. With fantasy draft season comes a collection of mock drafts and fantasy football player rankings from various digital sites to assist draftees in creating their league-winning teams. The common saying from many veteran fantasy football players is that leagues are won through the draft’s middle rounds and waiver wire. While waivers are a behemoth in itself, your luck boils down to injuries and opportunities. The draft is a selection-based process that fantasy players can more so control. Below are five mid-round fantasy football players according to their Average Draft Position across standard, half points per reception and full points per reception leagues that could help a draftee win their fantasy championship. 1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: (ADP 107.7) TAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 9: Emeka Egbuka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs downfield during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 9, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Getty Images Egbuka was the Buccaneers’ first-round selection in this year’s NFL draft and will have a great chance to serve as the team’s primary receiving option opposite future Hall of Famer Mike Evans during his rookie tenure. The reasoning is mainly due to the team’s primary second-option receiver, Chris Godwin, nursing an ankle injury from last season that will likely lead to him missing 2025 regular-season time. Before Godwin suffered the injury last season, he received 62 targets and…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,1052-%6,29
Moonveil
MORE$0,10158+%1,46
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,2424-%2,56
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:19
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00226508+%1,65
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01926-%0,25
Moonveil
MORE$0,10158+%1,46
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Κοινοποίηση
BIS Floats AML Scores for Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets

BIS Floats AML Scores for Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets

The post BIS Floats AML Scores for Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank for International Settlements outlined a way to embed anti–money laundering checks into tokens, even for wallets outside exchanges. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) published a bulletin on Aug. 13 suggesting that anti-money laundering (AML) checks could be extended to non-custodial crypto wallets using their past transaction history, a concept that blockchain analysts warn could represent a “significant shift in how blockchain networks operate.” The report, titled “An approach to anti-money laundering compliance for cryptoassets,” claims that current standards “have limited effectiveness with decentralised record-keeping in permissionless public blockchains.” AML Compliance Score – BIS According to the BIS, the full transaction history available on public ledgers could potentially be used to determine whether tokens are “tainted” and block or penalize their conversion into fiat currency at off-ramps. The central banks’ coordination body wrote that “users could reasonably be expected to exercise a duty of care in transacting with crypto tokens by checking beforehand if a crypto coin is known to be compromised,” adding that failure to comply could result in fines. “While some users may reasonably claim to have received a tainted token in good faith if information on illicit use is scarce, such an argument would be less persuasive if there were widespread and affordable compliance service providers,” BIS explained. Risk of Fragmentation The bulletin even acknowledged that such a system could fragment stablecoins, noting that those linked to illicit flows “could trade at a higher discount relative to others with no such history.” The proposal includes mechanisms ranging from “allow lists” of wallets that have passed KYC checks to “deny lists” flagging addresses tied to criminal activity. The BIS claims the scoring could be embedded into wallets or tokens themselves. Hence, the system could even be extended to users who transact solely through non-custodial wallets. Ari…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01358-%2,86
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022087+%0,19
MAY
MAY$0,04745-%1,47
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:15
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin (BTC) Has Analysts Going Haywire Even as EU Firm Pushes Treasury Strategy

Bitcoin (BTC) Has Analysts Going Haywire Even as EU Firm Pushes Treasury Strategy

Bitcoin (BTC) price has struggled to hold momentum after its swing above $124,000 on Aug. 14, sliding back toward the mid-$115,000 range in recent sessions. The sharp moves resulted in a flurry of predictions from analysts and traders. Some pointed to leverage-driven risks that could lower the price, while others highlighted a broadening market structure […] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Has Analysts Going Haywire Even as EU Firm Pushes Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinChapter.
Bitcoin
BTC$113.361,48-%0,36
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004228+%0,71
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:14
Κοινοποίηση
Manfred Reveals His Playbook For Negotiating With The Players Union

Manfred Reveals His Playbook For Negotiating With The Players Union

The post Manfred Reveals His Playbook For Negotiating With The Players Union appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GA – JULY 13: Rob Manfred speaks during the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft at Coca-Cola Roxy on July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Getty Images MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reignited the torch for expansion and realignment over the weekend, mentioning those subjects during ESPN’s broadcast of the Little League Classic. “I think if we expand it provides us with an opportunity to geographically realign,” Manfred said. Forbes SportsMoney’s Maury Brown described what MLB might look like with two additional teams and a geographical realignment. It’s a subject the commissioner has been for many years without real progress, but it has been 27 years since the last expansion that birthed the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays. This is MLB’s longest expansion drought since 1961. Negotiations Before the league initiates any major structural changes, they must negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association, the union that represents all the players on 40-man rosters. (The union also represent minor leaguers, but they have a separate agreement.) The Basic Agreement between MLB and the players union that was signed after the lockout in 2022 runs through the 2026 season. After that, the two sides need to hammer out a new deal. Negotiating with the union on behalf of the 30 ownership groups is one of the foremost responsibilities of the commissioner. Reviewing Manfred’s words and actions over the last few weeks—publicly and directly to the players—provides a glimpse into what his side of the table will present to the union. Expansion and realignment seems likely to be part of the package. Both expansion and realignment could have mutual appeal to the players and owners. The 30 existing clubs would split the expansion fees for the two new teams,…
RealLink
REAL$0,05158+%0,19
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,1052-%6,29
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022087+%0,19
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:10
Κοινοποίηση
CLARITY Act: Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support for Crypto Regulation

CLARITY Act: Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support for Crypto Regulation

BitcoinWorld CLARITY Act: Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support for Crypto Regulation The cryptocurrency world often grapples with regulatory uncertainty, but a beacon of hope might be on the horizon. U.S. Senator Tim Scott, a key figure in the Senate Banking Committee, recently shared an optimistic outlook regarding the passage of the CLARITY Act. He anticipates significant Democratic backing, potentially securing enough votes to advance this crucial piece of legislation. This development is a significant step towards establishing a much-needed regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States. Understanding the CLARITY Act: A Blueprint for Crypto Regulation What exactly is the CLARITY Act, and why is it drawing so much attention? This House-passed bill, formally known as the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, aims to bring much-needed order to the often-chaotic world of cryptocurrency regulation. Its primary goal is to establish a clear and comprehensive framework for the industry, ensuring that market participants operate under defined rules rather than ambiguity. Key aspects of the bill include: Dividing Regulatory Responsibilities: The act proposes a clear division of oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This aims to end the current “regulation by enforcement” approach and provide clarity on which agency has jurisdiction over specific digital assets. Exemptions for Certain Cryptocurrencies: Crucially, the CLARITY Act seeks to exempt certain cryptocurrencies from registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933. This could significantly reduce the compliance burden for many decentralized projects and foster innovation without fear of being classified as unregistered securities. This legislative effort reflects a growing recognition within Washington that the digital asset space requires tailored regulations, not just attempts to fit new technologies into old legal frameworks. Can the CLARITY Act Bridge the Bipartisan Divide? Senator Tim Scott’s optimism stems from his belief that the CLARITY Act can garner substantial support from across the aisle. He reportedly expects around 12 to 18 Democratic lawmakers to lend their support. This level of bipartisan cooperation is essential, as any bill requires at least 60 votes in the Senate to overcome procedural hurdles and move forward. However, the path to passage is not without its challenges. A notable point of contention comes from leading Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who remains firmly opposed to the bill. Her opposition highlights the ideological divides that still exist regarding cryptocurrency regulation, with some lawmakers prioritizing consumer protection and financial stability over fostering innovation through lighter touch regulation. Achieving consensus on the CLARITY Act would signal a significant shift in how Washington approaches digital assets, moving from a reactive stance to a proactive one. It would demonstrate a willingness to engage with the nuances of the crypto market rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach. The Potential Impact of the CLARITY Act on Crypto’s Future If the CLARITY Act successfully navigates the legislative process and becomes law, its implications for the cryptocurrency industry could be profound. A clear regulatory environment can: Boost Investor Confidence: Defined rules reduce uncertainty, making the market more attractive to institutional and retail investors who have been hesitant due to regulatory ambiguity. Spur Innovation: With clear guidelines, developers and entrepreneurs can build and launch new projects without constant fear of regulatory crackdowns, fostering a more robust and innovative ecosystem. Enhance Market Integrity: By assigning clear oversight to the SEC and CFTC, the act could lead to better market surveillance and enforcement against illicit activities, further legitimizing the space. While the journey for the CLARITY Act is far from over, Senator Scott’s positive outlook offers a glimmer of hope for a more predictable and growth-oriented future for digital assets in the U.S. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this bipartisan spirit can translate into concrete legislative action. Summary: A Clearer Path Ahead for Digital Assets? The push for the CLARITY Act represents a critical juncture for cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. Senator Tim Scott’s confidence in bipartisan support, despite notable opposition, underscores the growing urgency for a coherent framework. Should this legislation pass, it promises to usher in an era of greater certainty, foster innovation, and potentially unlock significant growth for the digital asset market. All eyes will be on the Senate as this vital bill seeks to forge a clearer path for crypto’s future. Frequently Asked Questions about the CLARITY Act Here are some common questions about this important piece of legislation: What is the primary goal of the CLARITY Act?The primary goal is to establish a clear regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry in the U.S., defining responsibilities and providing exemptions for certain digital assets. Which U.S. agencies would oversee crypto under the CLARITY Act?The act proposes to divide regulatory responsibilities primarily between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Why is bipartisan support crucial for the CLARITY Act?Bipartisan support is essential because any bill in the U.S. Senate typically requires at least 60 votes to overcome procedural hurdles and move forward to a final vote. Who is notably opposing the CLARITY Act?Leading Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has publicly expressed her opposition to the bill. What are the potential benefits of the CLARITY Act for investors?If passed, the act could boost investor confidence by reducing regulatory uncertainty, leading to a more stable and predictable market environment for digital assets. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to help spread awareness about the critical developments in cryptocurrency regulation and the potential impact of the CLARITY Act! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post CLARITY Act: Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support for Crypto Regulation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
U
U$0,01417-%29,85
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01926-%0,25
Moonveil
MORE$0,10158+%1,46
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:10
Κοινοποίηση
AI Agent Market Heats Up: INJ, FET, and MAGIC Shine in Social Rankings

AI Agent Market Heats Up: INJ, FET, and MAGIC Shine in Social Rankings

AI agents are emerging as one of the most disruptive elements in the crypto space, with projects introducing new degrees of automation and user interaction.
MAGIC
MAGIC$0,23246+%0,71
Sleepless AI
AI$0,118+%1,11
Injective
INJ$13,59-%0,29
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 05:10
Κοινοποίηση
Polkadot Establishes Institutional Division for Web3 Adoption

Polkadot Establishes Institutional Division for Web3 Adoption

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/polkadot-institutional-division-web3/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022087+%0,19
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:08
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving